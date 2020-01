CAN Tells Buhari to Suspend Withdrawal of Troops from Troubled Spots

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the proposed withdrawal of troops from troubled spots across the nation.

CAN’s President, Rev Ayokunle Samson, stated this on Sunday in Yola, at the commissioning of Adamawa CAN secretariat.

He argued the proposed troops withdrawal could have dire consequences for the nation and government.

The Nation

Like this: Like Loading...