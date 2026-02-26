INEC Moves Presidential, Guber Elections to January and February Respectively

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly election to Saturday, January, 16, 2027, following the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections has also been shifted to Saturday, February, 6, 2027.

The Commission said the adjustment ensures full compliance with the new legal framework and allows for orderly conduct of electoral activities, including party primaries and campaigns.

Previously, the Presidential election was slated for February 20, 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls were scheduled for March 6, 2027.

The timetable drew criticism from sections of the public, particularly Muslim groups, who argued that the proposed dates clashed with the holy month of Ramadan.

The amended Clause 28 now provides that INEC shall, not later than 300 days before the date fixed for the conduct of an election under this Act, publish a notice in each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territo

INEC in a statement on Thursday by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the Commission has reviewed and realigned the Schedule to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework.

He revealed that party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from primaries, will commence on 23rd April 2026 and conclude on 30th May 2026.

Campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly elections are set to begin on 19th August 2026, with campaigns for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections starting on 9th September 2026.

The Commission emphasised that, as provided by law, all campaigns must end 24 hours before Election Day, and parties are expected to adhere strictly to these timelines, with compliance enforced by INEC.

The Commission also announced that the Osun State Governorship election, initially fixed for August, 8 2026, has been rescheduled to August, 15, 2026.

INEC noted that while some activities for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections have already been conducted, all remaining processes will proceed strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.

“The revised dates are consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2026.

“The successful conduct of the forthcoming elections remains a collective responsibility.

The Commission calls on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring peaceful, credible and inclusive elections that reflect the sovereign will of the Nigerian people”, the commission said.

