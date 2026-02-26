National
INEC Moves Presidential, Guber Elections to January and February Respectively
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly election to Saturday, January, 16, 2027, following the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026.
The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections has also been shifted to Saturday, February, 6, 2027.
The Commission said the adjustment ensures full compliance with the new legal framework and allows for orderly conduct of electoral activities, including party primaries and campaigns.
Previously, the Presidential election was slated for February 20, 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls were scheduled for March 6, 2027.
The timetable drew criticism from sections of the public, particularly Muslim groups, who argued that the proposed dates clashed with the holy month of Ramadan.
INEC in a statement on Thursday by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the Commission has reviewed and realigned the Schedule to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework.
He revealed that party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from primaries, will commence on 23rd April 2026 and conclude on 30th May 2026.
Campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly elections are set to begin on 19th August 2026, with campaigns for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections starting on 9th September 2026.
The Commission emphasised that, as provided by law, all campaigns must end 24 hours before Election Day, and parties are expected to adhere strictly to these timelines, with compliance enforced by INEC.
INEC noted that while some activities for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections have already been conducted, all remaining processes will proceed strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.
“The revised dates are consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2026.
“The successful conduct of the forthcoming elections remains a collective responsibility.
The Commission calls on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring peaceful, credible and inclusive elections that reflect the sovereign will of the Nigerian people”, the commission said.
Kayode Egbetokun ‘Resigns’ As IGP
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has resigned from office at the request of President Bola Tinubu, according to a report by PREMIUM TIMES.
A source in the presidency said Mr Egbetokun was asked to resign at a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.
Although the plan has not been officially announced, sources in the presidency and the police headquarters told PREMIUM TIMES that preparations are underway for a formal handover ceremony from Mr Egbetokun to Mr Disu.
Appointed as IGP at the age of 58, Mr Egbetokun was due for retirement on 4 September 2024, upon reaching the mandatory age of 60.
However, the National Assembly amended the police law, allowing him to serve his full four-year term as IG unless removed by the president.
He was thus expected to complete his four-year tenure and remain in office until 31 October 2027.
Despite complaints by many Nigerians, the presidency explained that Mr Egbetokun remained in office legally, citing the amended Police Act 2024, which allows an appointed IGP to serve a fixed four-year term regardless of their age or years of service.
Mr Egbetokun’s tenure as IGP was marked by several controversies, including human rights abuses.
The presidency has yet to issue a statement confirming Mr Egbetokun’s removal. Calls to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga and police spokesperson Ben Hundeyin did not go through at the time of this report. However, a source at the presidency said an official announcement would be made later on Tuesday
FCT, Rivers, Kano Polls: Democracy Threatened Under Tinubu – Atiku Warns
Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has raised alarm over the low voter turnout recorded in Saturday’s FCT Area Council elections.
Reacting to the exercise, Atiku described the turnout – averaging below 20 per cent, with the Abuja Municipal Area Council recording 7.8 per cent – as a damning verdict on the state of Nigeria’s democracy under the current administration.
According to him, such poor civic participation in the nation’s capital is not accidental but the result of “a political environment poisoned by intolerance, intimidation, and the systematic weakening of opposition voices.”
The Waziri Adamawa accused the Bola Tinubu-led government of shrinking the democratic space, harassing dissenters, and fostering a climate where alternative political views are treated as threats.
“When citizens lose faith that their votes matter, democracy begins to die,” he said. “This is not mere voter apathy. Democracy in Nigeria is being suffocated – slowly and dangerously.”
Atiku warned that continued erosion of participatory governance could cause lasting damage to the country’s democratic foundations and called on opposition parties to unite.
“This is no longer about party lines; it is about preserving the Republic. The time to stand together to rescue and rebuild Nigeria is now,” he added.
Just In: Tinubu Signs Electoral Bill into Law
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2026 into law.
This follows the passage of the bill by the National Assembly on Tuesday after months of deliberations.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday, during the emergency plenary, passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2026, through Third Reading, with approval of both manual and electronic transmission of election results from each polling unit to the IREV portal, as prescribed in Form EC8A.
Despite the walkout protest staged by members of the opposition lawmakers Caucus led by the Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, the House adopted Clause 60 on ‘Counting of votes and forms’, during the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.
