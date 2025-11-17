Police Confirm Abduction of Secondary School Girls in Kebbi

Tension has engulfed the Maga community in Kebbi State after terrorists launched a deadly pre-dawn attack on the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, reportedly abducting 25 students and killing a staff member.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkoshi, the armed attackers, wielding sophisticated weapons, invaded the school at about 4:00 am and opened fire as they forced their way in.

“The police tactical units deployed in the school engaged them in a gun duel,” the PPRO said. “Unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abducted twenty-five students from their hostel to an unknown destination.”

He confirmed that one staff member, Hassan Makuku, was shot dead, while another, Ali Shehu, sustained a gunshot injury to his hand.

Following the attack, Abubakar said the command swiftly deployed additional police tactical squads alongside military personnel and local vigilantes to track the movement of the terrorists and rescue the abducted girls.

“They are currently combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forests with a view to rescuing the abducted students and possibly arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” he said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, had reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

“The Commissioner reiterates the Command’s unwavering determination to safeguard the people of Kebbi State,” Abubakar stated. “He appeals to the public to remain calm, vigilant, and continue supporting police operations to maintain peace and stability.

Also confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, said the state government was closely monitoring developments.

“The exact number of abducted students is still being verified,” Idris told our correspondent.

“The deputy governor, Senator Umar Tafida, has been dispatched to the school to assess the situation on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, who is currently out of the state.”

He assured residents that the government was working hand-in-hand with security agencies to secure the safe return of the students and restore normalcy to the community.

Parents and residents of Maga remain in anguish as they await further updates on the fate of the abducted girls.

In June 2021, bandits abducted some students of Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

