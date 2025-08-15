Business
Glo Gives Subscribers Significant Reduction on IDD Calls
International Direct Dialing (IDD) costs have been significantly lowered by Globacom, with some call rates going as low as N30 per minute. This is for the benefits of existing and new customers on the network.
The new tariffs, which cover calls to over 15 well-known overseas locations, went into effect on August 10.
Calls to the United States now cost ₦30 per minute instead of ₦35 due to the review. Additionally, the rate to the UK has dropped from ₦400 to ₦350, while the rate to India has decreased from ₦45 to ₦40. Calls to Cameroon is now ₦700, while Saudi Arabia is now ₦300 and China ₦75.
Rates to neighbouring African countries have also been reviewed. Benin Republic now costs ₦650 per minute, Niger Republic ₦750, Ghana ₦500, and Togo ₦650. Calls to the United Arab Emirates have been reduced from ₦450 to ₦325. Germany is now ₦550, Côte d’Ivoire ₦700, Libya ₦700, while Malawi has dropped from ₦1,200 to ₦1,100.
Given the affordability and competitiveness of the lower prices, Globacom stated that the updated rates are a part of a larger plan to give both new and existing Glo customers more value and make them stick to Glo as their preferred network for their international calls.
Additionally, Globacom hinted about the introduction of new IDD bundles that will offer even more alluring discounts to regular international callers.
Business
FirstBank Agric and Export Conference: Charting a New Course for Non-Oil Exports
FirstBank, the premier West African financial institution and financial inclusion service provider is proud to announce the 2025 edition of the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference themed “The Fundamentals of Building a Non-Oil Export Driven Economy“, which will take place on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre. Building on the momentum of previous successful editions, this year’s Expo reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural and non-oil export sectors as key drivers of economic development.
The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference aims to keep Nigerians abreast of emerging trends in the agricultural and non- oil export sector, whilst providing them insights into how innovative solutions can contribute to the overall development of the economy, and the nation at large. The conference will adopt a hybrid format, allowing most participants to join virtually while principal stakeholders attend in person. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exhibition booths featuring major organizations and associations from industry. The event will feature a keynote speech, Goodwill messages, Plenary discussions, where select Speakers will expound on the theme and technical sessions to be handled by subject matter Specialists in the Agriculture and Export Value Chain.
Expected guest speakers include the Honourable Minister of Agriculture & Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari as the keynote speaker while the plenary and technical sessions will be enriched by insights from industry leaders like the MD Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr. Jafar Abubakar Umar; MD/CEO Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello; National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Mr. Segun Awolowo; President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Architect Kabir Ibrahim, CEO Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni and a host of others. These renowned speakers will contribute their expertise and perspectives throughout the various sessions, ensuring participants gain valuable knowledge to enhance their roles within the agricultural and export value chain
Speaking on the Conference, Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director, FirstBank Group stated, “The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is a strategic platform for stakeholders to converge, share knowledge, and drive strategies that can unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and non-oil export industry. Through this platform, FirstBank is empowering customers and stakeholders by providing them with actionable insights, innovative solutions, and valuable connections that can help them navigate the complexities of the agricultural and nonoil export sectors. In addition, we aim to deliver tangible benefits to our customers, enhance their business prospects, and create lasting value for our stakeholders, while contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.”
To participate in the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference, interested participants can click on https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lit8tD6KSm6kzLMcyHwo8Q to register.
The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is one of the Bank’s key initiatives to promote collaboration and innovation within the agricultural and non- oil export sectors. By providing a strategic platform for stakeholders, the conference aims to enhance the competitiveness of customers and partners in the global market. With agriculture identified as the most viable alternative to oil for generating foreign exchange earnings, this initiative supports economic diversification and is poised to accelerate national growth and development.
Business
Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price to N820 Per Litre
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of its petrol by N30, from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from August 12, 2025.
The company’s spokesman, Anthony Chijiena, disclosed this through a statement on Tuesday.
The 650,000-barrel-per-day plant said the move is part of its unwavering commitment to national development, assuring the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.
“In line with our dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 CNG-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025,” said Chijiena.
The announcement comes as the refinery prepares to commence direct fuel distribution nationwide. The development is expected to lead petroleum product marketers to reduce their pump prices in the coming days.
In Abuja, the retail fuel price stood between N885 and N970 per litre as of Tuesday evening.
Business
FirstBank Champions Inclusive Fintech Innovation at 2025 Canada-Africa Fintech Summit
FirstBank proudly sponsored the recently held Canada-Africa Fintech Summit (CAFS 2025), which took place from August 5–8 at the Sheraton Centre in Downtown Toronto. Convened by Dr. Segun Aina, President of the African Fintech Network, CAFS 2025 was a landmark event that united fintech leaders, regulators, startups, and investors from Africa and Canada to explore scalable digital solutions, encourage investment, and promote inclusive economic development across both continents.
As a legacy institution with over 131 years of leadership in financial services, FirstBank’s sponsorship highlights its commitment to fostering cross-border collaboration, financial inclusion, and forward-thinking innovation in the global fintech landscape. Olayinka Ijabiyi, Ag. Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank, stated, “Our support of CAFS 2025 reflects our belief that collaboration between African and Canadian fintech ecosystems can lead to transformative innovations. FirstBank is proud to help shape that future.”
During a high-level panel discussion with Rudy Cuzzeto, MPP for Mississauga–Lakeshore, and David Stevenson, Country Director for the United Nations World Food Programme (Nigeria), Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive for E-Business & Retail Products at FirstBank, stressed the significance of digital collaboration in Africa’s financial ecosystem. “We’re building APIs that understand regulatory bifurcation, who has access to what, and why. The technology is the easy part. The real challenge lies in maintaining security, consent, and performance,” he explained. “In Nigeria, fintech has evolved beyond disruption to convergence, integrating banks, fintechs, and regulators into an agile and accountable ecosystem.” He further emphasized that regulatory clarity is essential for building public trust and attracting private investment in fintech, stating, “The more we collaborate, the more lessons we learn, and the greater the benefits for consumers.”
In a separate panel discussion, Rachel Adeshina, Chief Technology Officer at FirstBank, shared insights on harnessing AI to enhance credit access for the underbanked. “We’re addressing data poverty by using AI to interpret alternative data, allowing us to lend to individuals who might otherwise be invisible to the traditional credit system,” she noted. Adeshina highlighted that FirstBank has disbursed over ₦1 trillion in digital loans through this AI-driven model, achieving a remarkable repayment rate of over 99%. “This innovation was enabled not only by technology but also by a supportive environment, including API banking regulations, data privacy laws, and a shift from account-based to wallet-based banking,” she added. She also underscored the importance of scalability through collaboration, stating, “In a fragmented continent like Africa, digital scale will come from interoperability. Connecting the 54 markets is the next big challenge, and fintechs are ideally positioned to lead that initiative.”
The summit formed part of Canada’s broader Africa Strategy, aimed at fostering economic partnerships, digital cooperation, and innovation exchange. As Africa’s digital finance ecosystem continues to grow and Canada develops its own open banking framework, events like CAFS 2025 provide a timely platform to align strategies and ignite collaborations.
