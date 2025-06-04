Fake Report: Adeleke Not Joining APC, Says Osun Group

A group, the Osun Democrats for Democracy (ODD), has debunked reports that the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is considering joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by the group’s Chairman, Alhaji Abdulmaruf Odunlade, described the report as baseless, laughable and work of faceless and shadow-minded group.

The group wrote:

Our attention has been drawn to the baseless, infantile, and utterly laughable rumour being peddled by a faceless and shallow-minded group styling itself as the “Osun Voters Assembly”. We at the Osun Democrats for Democracy (ODD) consider it necessary to respond firmly and without restraint to their reckless misinformation campaign aimed at smearing the image of the people’s governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

Let it be made abundantly clear, Governor Ademola Adeleke is not, will not, and shall never consider joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), nor will he seek its ticket to contest any election in Osun or anywhere else. This fact he has made openly several times.

Any suggestion to the contrary is the desperate hallucination of political charlatans, jobless rumour mongers, and disgruntled elements who are clearly intimidated by the governor’s rising profile and remarkable achievements.

The nonsense being pushed out by this so-called “Osun Voters Assembly” is nothing but an unintelligent regurgitation of lies cooked up by some dunce elements within the shattered ranks of the Osun APC.

These are the same folks who ruled the state for years with impunity, plundered our resources, weaponized poverty, and inflicted hardship on our people.

Now that Governor Adeleke is restoring dignity, progress, and responsible governance through the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), they are left with nothing but fiction, fake news, and cowardly propaganda.

Governor Adeleke has remained steadfastly committed to the PDP, a party that has continually delivered dividends of democracy to Osun people. Under his leadership, Osun has witnessed transparent governance, infrastructural revival, workers’ welfare, youth inclusion, and accountable public service.

Why, in the name of common sense, would such a performing leader abandon the very party that has given Osun hope, just to join a rejected and morally bankrupt Osun APC?

To the faceless congregation of empty barrels making the loudest accusation against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke, we advise you to stop insulting the intelligence of Osun people.

Your lies have no legs, no credibility, and no future. If you have any scrap of decency left, stop acting as parrots for opposition propagandists who lack the courage to speak with their real identities.

We urge members of the public to disregard the reckless gossip and continue to support the only administration that has truly prioritized the interest of the masses, the Adeleke-led PDP government.