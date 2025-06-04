News
Fake Report: Adeleke Not Joining APC, Says Osun Group
A group, the Osun Democrats for Democracy (ODD), has debunked reports that the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is considering joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).
A statement by the group’s Chairman, Alhaji Abdulmaruf Odunlade, described the report as baseless, laughable and work of faceless and shadow-minded group.
The group wrote:
Our attention has been drawn to the baseless, infantile, and utterly laughable rumour being peddled by a faceless and shallow-minded group styling itself as the “Osun Voters Assembly”. We at the Osun Democrats for Democracy (ODD) consider it necessary to respond firmly and without restraint to their reckless misinformation campaign aimed at smearing the image of the people’s governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.
In a press statement on Tuesday, the Group Chairman, Alhaji Abdulmaruf Odunlade described the release from an unintelligent faceless group threatening Mr President over fictional news.
Let it be made abundantly clear, Governor Ademola Adeleke is not, will not, and shall never consider joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), nor will he seek its ticket to contest any election in Osun or anywhere else. This fact he has made openly several times.
Any suggestion to the contrary is the desperate hallucination of political charlatans, jobless rumour mongers, and disgruntled elements who are clearly intimidated by the governor’s rising profile and remarkable achievements.
The nonsense being pushed out by this so-called “Osun Voters Assembly” is nothing but an unintelligent regurgitation of lies cooked up by some dunce elements within the shattered ranks of the Osun APC.
These are the same folks who ruled the state for years with impunity, plundered our resources, weaponized poverty, and inflicted hardship on our people.
Now that Governor Adeleke is restoring dignity, progress, and responsible governance through the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), they are left with nothing but fiction, fake news, and cowardly propaganda.
Governor Adeleke has remained steadfastly committed to the PDP, a party that has continually delivered dividends of democracy to Osun people. Under his leadership, Osun has witnessed transparent governance, infrastructural revival, workers’ welfare, youth inclusion, and accountable public service.
Why, in the name of common sense, would such a performing leader abandon the very party that has given Osun hope, just to join a rejected and morally bankrupt Osun APC?
To the faceless congregation of empty barrels making the loudest accusation against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke, we advise you to stop insulting the intelligence of Osun people.
Your lies have no legs, no credibility, and no future. If you have any scrap of decency left, stop acting as parrots for opposition propagandists who lack the courage to speak with their real identities.
We urge members of the public to disregard the reckless gossip and continue to support the only administration that has truly prioritized the interest of the masses, the Adeleke-led PDP government.
Sim Fubara Visits Tinubu in Lagos
The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.
Photos shared by the State House showed Fubara in a closed-door discussion with Tinubu at his residence in Lagos State.
Tinubu suspended Fubara from office amid political tensions in the state.
Fubara, alongside his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly, were suspended by Tinubu for six months.
Tinubu also declared a state of emergency in a nationwide broadcast.
The President said the decision was taken to restore stability in the state that has been witnessing political turmoil as a result of the disagreement between the state governor and the state lawmakers.
Following the declaration, he appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas as the state’s administrator to oversee governance.

We’ve Not Cancelled WASSCE 2025 English Language Exam – WAEC
By Eric Elezuo
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked reports making the rounds that it has canceled the already taken English Language paper of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The examination, which has generated a lot of controversy, was written late in the evening as WAEC fought to nip in the bud examination malpractice.
In a statement signed by Head, Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, WAEC insisted that the examination has not been cancelled, stressing that the story in the public space is a handiwork of mischief makers, “who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic for candidates who sat the examination.”
The Council promised to continue to uphold the standard that has seen it operate seamlessly in the last 73 years of existence.
The statement in full:
RE:2025 ENGLISH EXAMINIATION LANGUAGE CANCELLED
The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a purported press release by the Council, spreading across various social media platforms.
According to the press release dated Friday, 30th May 2025, “the English Language paper written on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the ongoing WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 has been cancelled, and a new date for the conduct of the examination will be announced soon”.
The management of the West African Examinations Council would like to state that the press release being circulated did not emanate from the Council. The said examination has not been cancelled. Although the source of that information cannot be ascertained yet, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic for candidates who sat the examination.
The Council would like to use this avenue to inform the general public and all stakeholders that pieces of information from the Council are disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country. In the same vein, all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of the Council on behalf of the Head of National Office.
Once again, we thank all stakeholders for the confidence reposed in us for the seventy-three (73) years of conducting examinations, and we promise to always seek innovative ways to render quality services to the Nigerian child.
Eid-ul-Adha: FG Declares June 6, 9 Public Holidays
The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the government.
He congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and the Diaspora, urging them to reflect the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).
The minister also called on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for peace, unity, and national prosperity.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at restoring Nigeria’s path to progress.
Tunji-Ojo wished Muslims a joyful Eid celebration and encouraged all citizens to support the administration’s efforts in building a better nation.
