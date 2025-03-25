Business
2024: UBA Grows Profit to ₦804bn, Declares N3.00 As Final Dividend
Solid core earnings drive growth in profitability and returns…
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has released its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, with all its major indicators witnessing significant improvement.
The 2024 financials, filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGx) on Monday, showed an impressive rise in the bank’s profit after tax which went up by 26.14 percent to close the year at N766.6 billion, up from N607.7 billion recorded at the end of the 2023 fiscal year.
The Bank’s gross earnings also grew significantly from N2.08tn recorded at the end of the 2023 financial year to N3.19tn in the period under consideration, representing a 53.6 percent growth.
Like in the previous years, the banks’ total assets also rose remarkably by 46.8 percent, from N20.65 trillion in 2023, to close at N30.4 trillion in December 2024; signifying a milestone leap for the bank with the largest spread across the continent.
Despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, UBA recorded a profit before tax of N803.72 billion representing a 6.1 percent increase from N757.68 billion recorded at the end of the 2023 financial year.
Consequently, UBA Group Shareholders’ Funds rose from N2.030 trillion as at December 2023 to close the 2024 financial year at N3.419 trillion, achieving an impressive growth of 68.39 percent.
As a result of the impressive performance and in fulfilment of the promise made by the UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, to shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting, the Bank proposed a final dividend of N3.00 kobo for every ordinary share of 50 kobo, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. This brings the total dividend in the year to N5.00. The final dividend is subject to the ratification of the shareholders during its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).
UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who expressed excitement at the results, stated that the 2024 financial performance demonstrates the bank’s continued focus on driving earnings growth, preserving asset quality, expanding business operations and deepening market share.
“Our continued investment in our highly diversified global network allows UBA to deliver high quality, consistent earnings. Our businesses have been able to grow product and service income and expand our deposit base, allowing the Group to increase earnings, while maintaining strong spreads and margins,” Alawuba highlighted.
According to him, “With total deposit increasing by 42.03 percent from N17.4 trillion in 2023 to N24.7 trillion and total assets hitting N30.4 trillion from N20.7 trillion, the just released results reflect broad-based growth across all core businesses and were achieved despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical uncertainties, and exchange rate volatilities.”
The GMD expressed excitement at the marked improvement recorded in the bank’s core earnings profile, as he explained that the profit is derived from high-quality income streams from funding intermediation, fees and commissions, thus reflecting strong long-term, sustainable revenues generation capacity.
“Our ex-Nigeria (Rest of Africa & International) operations have expanded significantly over the past five years, now contributing 51.7% of Group revenue, up from 31% in 2019, delivering diversification benefits and further boosting long-term shareholder value. This will continue to grow, as we further explore strategic markets that align with our overall vision. We are currently upgrading our business scope and authorization in France, and considering other viable markets in the short to medium term,” Alawuba noted.
He pointed out the bank’s resolve to invest continuously in technology, data analytics, product innovation, staff training and development, which, according to him, will collectively enhance our customers’ experience.
On his part, UBA’s Executive Director, Finance & Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the bank recorded triple digit growth in net interest income, resulting in remarkable improvement in net interest margin from 6.83 percent in 2023 to 9.02 percent, while also recording strong double-digit growth in fee and commission income lines of 91.66 percent.
“UBA Group continues to demonstrate strong capital levels, with shareholders’ funds growth of 68.4% to N3.42 trillion and a solid capital adequacy ratio of 31.0%., and as we defensibly position the portfolio to navigate prevailing global and regional macroeconomic upheavals, asset quality improved, with NPL ratio moderating to 5.58%, with strong provision coverage at 81%”, Nwaghodoh noted.
He explained that as the bank navigates evolving risks, its management remains focused on responsible growth, delivering customer-focused value propositions, whilst ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements in all jurisdictions.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
Heirs Holdings, GIVO Africa Partner to Tackle Plastic Waste for Sustainable Future
Heirs Holdings, a leading pan-African investment company with a portfolio spanning the power, energy, financial services, hospitality, real estate, healthcare and technology sectors, has announced its strategic partnership with GIVO Africa, a climate technology and recycling company, reinforcing the company’s deep commitment to driving initiatives that deliver meaningful impact.
This initiative will advance Heirs Holdings’ efforts in promoting a circular economy in Africa; fostering sustainable practices that minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency.
Over the past 15 years, Heirs Holdings’ impact-driven approach has been instrumental in shaping Africa’s business landscape, underscoring its commitment to long-term, sustainable development. Guided by its Africapitalism philosophy, Heirs Holdings has championed inclusive growth by investing in businesses that drive economic transformation, generate employment, and uplift communities across the continent.
Speaking on the partnership, Group Sustainability Officer at Heirs Holdings, Clari Green said: “At Heirs Holdings, we believe in a shared destiny with our local communities—businesses have a responsibility to drive sustainable solutions that create lasting economic and environmental impact. This initiative reinforces our commitment improving lives and driving meaningful transformation across our continent.”
Similarly, CEO of GIVO Africa, Victor Boyle-Komolafe remarked: “We are excited to join forces with Heirs Holdings in tackling plastic waste and promoting a circular economy in Africa. By leveraging our expertise in climate technology and community engagement, we are confident that this partnership will contribute significantly to environmental conservation while fostering economic opportunities.”
Heirs Holdings continues to lead in sustainable business practices, integrating sustainability into its corporate strategy to tackle environmental challenges while fostering meaningful social impact.
Asian Banker Awards: FirstBank Maintains Dominance in SME Banking Across Nigeria, Africa
Through a legacy of excellence and Innovation, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the country’s oldest and most distinguished financial institution, has once again solidified its reputation as a leader in the banking industry. The Bank was recently crowned the Best SME Bank in Nigeria and the Best SME Bank in Africa at the 2025 Asian Bankers Awards for the second year running. The Asian Banker Global Excellence in Retail Finance Awards are renowned for their rigour, prestige and transparency, celebrating excellence across financial services, technology, risk management and transaction finance.
These prestigious recognitions reaffirm FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), a sector that serves as the backbone of Nigeria’s and Africa’s economy. For over a century, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been instrumental in the nation’s financial evolution, pioneering innovative banking solutions and fostering economic growth.
The awards underscore the efficacy of its strategic focus on empowering SMEs through tailored support programs and an inclusive economic environment where small/medium businesses can thrive and also grow to compete globally. Winning these distinguished awards is no small feat. FirstBank stood out among its competitors across the continent due to several of the Bank’s key initiatives which have effectively transformed the SME banking landscape in all the countries where the bank operates.
Some of the Bank’s Tailored Financial Solutions include customised loans and flexible credit facilities to cater to SMEs at various growth stages. From microloans for startups to large-scale funding for expanding businesses, FirstBank has ensured that small businesses have access to the capital they need to thrive.
The bank’s SMEConnect platform, a digital hub that provides SMEs with access to financial resources, business advisory services, and networking opportunities, has been a game-changer. This initiative has helped thousands of entrepreneurs navigate challenges and scale their operations effectively.
Beyond financial support, FirstBank has invested in entrepreneurship training programs to equip SMEs with knowledge in financial literacy, business management, and technology adoption. Partnerships with organisations like the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigerian government have further strengthened these initiatives.
Women-Led and Youth Entrepreneurship Support is another tool which he Bank has deployed to its benefit. By recognising the role of women in economic development, the Bank has a dedicated product – FirstGem, which provides financial support to women entrepreneurs. In addition, the Retail Temporary Overdraft (RTOD) product, tailored to SMEs aims to provide financial support for their businesses. These strategic efforts have set FirstBank apart, positioning it as the ‘go-to’ financial partner for SMEs across Africa.
The recognition of FirstBank as the Best SME Bank in Nigeria is not just a win for the Bank but also for the entire Nigerian economy. SMEs account for over 90% of businesses in Nigeria and contribute significantly to employment and GDP. By providing robust financial solutions and business support, FirstBank is fostering job creation, innovation, and sustainable economic growth. With access to better funding, training, and technology, more SMEs can scale their operations beyond local markets and compete on the global stage. This award also highlights Nigeria’s potential as a hub for entrepreneurship and business expansion.
FirstBank’s achievement is expected to set a new benchmark for banking excellence in Africa. Other financial institutions will likely follow suit, improving their SME-focused initiatives, leading to a more vibrant and competitive business environment.
FirstBank will continue to champion SME growth, affirm its legacy as a trusted financial partner whose commitment remains unshaken. This award serves as both recognition of past efforts and a call to push boundaries further in supporting African businesses.
For small business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and the Nigerian economy, FirstBank’s success story is a beacon of hope, proving that with the right financial backing, the possibilities are limitless for the average businesses.
For the African continent, First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s win at the Asian Banker Awards for Excellence in Retail Finance Global Award 2025 marks a significant milestone in African banking history. It showcases the Bank’s relentless commitment to empowering SMEs, driving digital transformation, and fostering economic prosperity across the continent. As the Bank continues to innovate and expand its reach, the future for SMEs in Nigeria and Africa looks brighter.
This piece is contributed by Tosin Ajayi
Fidelity Splashes NMillions on Youth Corps Members with GAIM 6
Fidelity Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to financial inclusion, youth empowerment, and promoting a healthy savings culture by rewarding nine National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members with N500,000 business grants each.
The grants were awarded under the Get Alert in Millions Season Six (GAIM 6) promo, an initiative designed to reward loyal customers with cash prizes totaling N159 million. The promo, which runs from November 2024 to August 2025, targets various categories of customers, including NYSC members, students, and general customers.
Mr. Osita Ede, Divisional Head of Product Development at Fidelity Bank Plc, stated that this season of the GAIM promo aims to enhance the opportunities for loyal customers to win.
“When we launched the GAIM 6 promotion in November 2024, we unequivocally stated that this campaign season is intended to promote inclusivity. Consequently, we have increased the total prize money to N159 million and added additional draws, beyond the weekly and monthly draws featured in previous seasons.
“Now, we have specific draws catering to various segments of our customer base including women, students, youth corps members, and traders. It is important to note that these categories of customers also stand the chance to win millions of naira in the monthly and grand draws which we will be hosting till 20 August 2025,” explained Ede.
Nine NYSC customers were selected through a random electronic draw in the first quarter of the GAIM 6 campaign, from various branches nationwide. They are: Oluwatosin Emmanuel Olowolayemo and Ekpeno Aniekan George, both from Uyo 2 Branch; Derryk Chidubem Okafor from Trans-Ekulu Branch; Aliyu Idris Adamu from Tudun-Wada Kaduna Branch; Bomane-Aziba Koromo from Nanka Close, Wuse Branch; Asabe Grace Adamu from University of Maiduguri Branch; David Agbai Agwu from Oshogbo Branch; Abdullahi Opeyemi Olajuwon from Airport Road, Lagos Branch; and Eghosa George Orhue from Ado Ekiti Branch.
Expressing his gratitude and excitement, one of the recipients of the entrepreneurship grant, Chidubem Okafor, appreciated Fidelity Bank for the grant, noting that the funds will enable him to achieve his entrepreneurial dreams.
His words, “At first, I thought it was a scam when they introduced the initiative at our orientation camp, but today, I am truly honored to receive this support from Fidelity Bank. This grant will go a long way in helping me achieve my entrepreneurial dreams, and I promise to make the most of it.”
Similarly, David Agwu, who also emerged a winner in the draw, expressed his surprise at the unexpected win, saying, “When I received the call, I thought it was a prank. I never applied for anything, so it was hard to believe. But when they sent me proof, I realized it was real. I am truly grateful for this opportunity. My plan is to invest the money in vocational training and digital skills development, particularly in fashion and painting in order to establish a sustainable business.”
Beyond the N500,000 entrepreneurship grant, the winners will also enjoy free business advisory and training sessions at the newly launched Fidelity SME Hub, located at 22, Lanre Awolokun Street, Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos.
Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 8.5 million customers through digital banking channels, its 251 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.
The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Awards; the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023; and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. It was also recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 and the Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.
