FirstBank Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New State-of-the-Art Eco-friendly Headquarters
FirstBank, the premier bank in West Africa and a leading financial inclusion service provider, today marks a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new green-certified Iconic Head Office Building in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.
This ambitious project 40-story building project set to be the tallest building in Nigeria, will be an engineering and environmental delight due to its technologically advanced, eco-friendly and sophisticated construction which would set a new standard for the financial services sector in Africa.
The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of a transformative journey that reinforces FirstBank’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions FirstBank as a leader in sustainable banking practices.
According to Olusegun Alebiosu, CEO, FirstBank Group, “We are proud to mark this significant milestone in our journey towards excellence. Our new Head Office is envisioned as a world-class structure that represents our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability. We believe that this development will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and development across Africa, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”
With a legacy spanning over 130 years, FirstBank has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable business practices. The Bank has a robust international presence, operating subsidiaries in nine countries across three continents.
Femi Otedola, Chairman, FirstHoldCo, added, “Today’s gathering highlights the importance of collaboration and support from various sectors in bringing our ambitious plans for the new headquarters to life. We appreciate the unrelenting support from our customers and stakeholders as we work together to turn this vision into reality.”
The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Senators and Lawmakers, State Governors, Federal Ministers and Captains of industry. This event marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in FirstBank’s storied history, solidifying its role as a leader in the African financial industry.
UBA Invests in Future Leaders, Inducts 3200 Young Professionals under GMAP Initiative
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, continues to make significant impact in birthing the next generation of banking and finance professionals on the continent through its Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP) which to date has produced over 3,222 young professionals across Africa.
Since inception three years ago, the GMAP, designed to equip entrants with the necessary skills and knowledge, has provided mentorship, training, and hands-on experience to young graduates for leadership roles in UBA.
On Wednesday, a ceremony was held at the Landmark Event Centre to induct another cohort of 1,138 successful graduates who were absorbed by the bank following intensive training spanning several months of rigorous learning, testing the entrants’ dedication and resilience.
The momentous ceremony was graced by the UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, the Group Managing Director/ CEO, Oliver Alawuba, and other Board Members, Executive Management, faculty members, mentors, families, and friends of the graduates.
Elumelu, who expressed his excitement over the new graduates, highlighted the bank’s passion for youth empowerment in Africa while bridging the unemployment gap, which according to him, remains one of the greatest challenges in the continent,
He said, “At UBA, we believe that Africa’s transformation is in the hands of young, dynamic, and ambitious professionals such as you. Through GMAP, we are not only shaping future leaders but also reinforcing our commitment to excellence and impact. To our graduands, remember that success is built on hard work, resilience, and a commitment to continuous learning. The world is waiting for you to make your mark.”
Speaking earlier at the event, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, expressed immense pride in the graduands and reiterated the bank’s unwavering commitment to human capital development.
“This moment marks the beginning of a transformational journey that will shape your careers, your contributions to society, and Africa at large. The GMAP is a testament to our vision of empowering the brightest minds with the skills, knowledge, and mind-set required to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape,” Alawuba stated.
He pointed out UBA’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, highlighting that of the fresh 1,138 graduands, 666 (representing 58%) are women, a reflection of the bank’s dedication to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace.
Encouraging the graduands, Alawuba charged them to uphold UBA’s core values of Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution, while embracing the bank’s Persona of Simplicity, Responsiveness, and Goal-oriented (SRG).
The ceremony featured inspiring testimonies from GMAP alumni who have made significant strides within the bank.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edgetechnology.
Elumelu Commits to Boosting Gabon’s Infrastructure, Youth Empowerment
The Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu, has once again reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Gabon’s economy development following a high-level meeting with the President of Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema earlier this week.
Elumelu who was on official visit to Presidential Palace in Libreville, Gabon on the invitation of President Ngueman discussed key strategies to enhance infrastructure development and foster entrepreneurship in the country.
During the discussions, both leaders underscored the importance of strategic investments in infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation, while Elumelu, a strong advocate of Africapitalism, emphasised the role of private sector partnerships in driving sustainable development.
“The President of Gabon is committed to ensuring the development of infrastructure in Gabon, and I, as an African and an African investor, support countries, leaders, and companies that want to invest and create jobs for young people,” Elumelu highlighted.
On the back of a previous engagement by both leaders in New York in September 2024, Elumelu disclosed plans of a dedicated initiative to support the Gabonese youth through UBA and his Foundation, the TEF.
“As the founder of TEF, which supports young Africans, I am pleased to work alongside leaders who embrace and bring together African youth. His Excellency, the President, was kind enough to share his vision for assisting young Gabonese people, and he asked for my support. I made a promise that UBA Group will support infrastructure development projects in Gabon, and TEF will provide young entrepreneurs with non-refundable seed funding of $5,000 each year,” Elumelu assured.
Expressing his appreciation for Elumelu’s commitment, the President of Gabon highlighted the significance of this partnership in driving the nation’s economic agenda. “Gabon is poised for a new era of economic transformation, and partnerships with leading African investors like Tony Elumelu are key to accelerating our progress. Our focus is on creating opportunities for young people and strengthening the nation’s infrastructure, and we welcome collaborations that align with this vision,” the President stated.
UBA Group, a leading Pan-African financial institution, has long supported economic growth across the continent through strategic infrastructure investments and financial empowerment initiatives. With this renewed commitment, the bank aims to enhance financial inclusion and create sustainable opportunities for local entrepreneurs, further strengthening Gabon’s economic resilience.
This collaboration marks a significant step in fostering an environment that promotes innovation, financial independence, and economic prosperity in Gabon.
Earlier, while speaking to a group of combined audience of policymakers, business executives, and investors who gathered at the inaugural edition of the Cameroon Economic Meeting in Yaoundé, Elumelu, highlighted the critical role of entrepreneurship, infrastructure development, and financial inclusion in fostering economic transformation.
He underscored the importance of intra-African trade and investment, just as he urged stakeholders to adopt policies that create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
Again, Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price in Lagos, Now N860 Per Litre
The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N890 to N825 per litre, effective from February 27, 2025.
The slash in price by N65.00 was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the refinery.
According to the statement, buyers in Lagos would purchase fuel at N860 per litre at MRS outlets under the new arrangement.
“For MRS Holdings stations, it will sell for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the South-West, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East respectively,” the management said.
“The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations: ₦865 per litre in Lagos, ₦875 per litre in the South-West, ₦885 per litre in the North, and ₦895 per litre in the South-South and South-East.”
The company assured the public of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, as well as a surplus for export to enhance the country’s foreign exchange earnings.
It urged marketers to support this initiative, ensuring that Nigerians remain the primary beneficiaries of this effort.
To the refinery, the price adjustment is designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season and also support the economic recovery policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace.
Africa’s richest man Dangote has severally reduced the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products.
The latest move is the second price reduction of PMS in February 2025, following a previous decrease of N60.00 earlier in the month.
In December 2024, during the yuletide period, the refinery reduced the price of PMS by N70.50, from N970 to N899.50 per litre, as part of its commitment to easing the cost of living and providing relief to Nigerians during the holiday season.