Pushing the Frontiers: Glo Unveils Two New Offerings 

In keeping with its commitment to innovation, communication, and digital services, Globacom has unveiled two new offerings which it said would give unparalleled value to its stakeholders.

At an event, Pushing The Frontiers: An Evening With Glo, held for captains of industry, Nigeria’s business elite, and select business associates in Lagos, Globacom announced a new addition to its E-top-up services called Auto Credit. The new product offers seamless transition and connection for customers who run out of credit while engaged in a conversation.

The forum was also used to formally introduce Globacom’s Payment Service Bank subsidiary, MoneyMaster PSB. The financial services company commenced business recently with the principal objective of driving the Central Bank of Nigeria’s target of 95% financial inclusion by 2024.

Zakari Usman, Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, said the two offerings were in line with the network’s commitment to offering innovative and value-adding services. He reminded the guests of Glo’s innovative disruption of the telecoms market with various products from per second billing to Blackberry Services, 4G Data to VAS – Borrow me data service to Digital – GloCafe and GloTV, Glo Berekete 10X, digital and VAS products like e-top up.

“Globacom has always played at the intersection of technology and life by leveraging technology to facilitate the design and launch of innovative products and services that provide value for all stakeholders while enhancing life,” he noted.

He added that “Glo Auto Credit, which can be accessed via bank applications, offers automatic credit for customers to make calls and use data. Subscribers of the service will be auto-credited when their airtime balance gets to a minimum threshold limit at their desired frequency (daily/weekly/monthly).”

The Head of Product and Marketing, MoneyMaster PSB, Esaie Diei, who also spoke at the event, informed the audience of the successful take-off of the payment service bank. He assured the public that “MoneyMaster will disrupt and revolutionize the financial industry in the same way that Globacom revolutionized the telecoms industry with cutting-edge technology and unique products when it started operations in 2003.”

It was also an evening of fun and entertainment with award-winning comedian, Godwin Komone (Gordons) anchoring the show which was attended by World champion, Tobi Amusan, as well as Nollywood and Ghollywood stars. There were also performances by Seyi Law and musical artists like Teni Makanaki, Ego Obaro, Yemi Sax, and Chike.