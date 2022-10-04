News
Obasanjo, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi to Attend Unveiling of Lar’s Biography, Institute
All is set for the October 6, 2022 Public Presentation of the official Biography and Launch of the Solomon Lar Leadership Institute in Abuja.
The chairman, planning committee of the event who is the former Director General, DG of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Dr Mike Omeri, says top dignitaries across the political spectre including ex leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and notable presidential candidates: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi and chieftains of various political parties, business and family associates, have accepted invitation to attend the event which will take place at NAF Conference Center, Kado, Abuja FCT.
In a press statement signed by Hon Jonathan Ipaa in Abuja, says that the Lar Foundation along the wife of the late emancipator, Amb. (Prof) Mary Lar and family associates are already in Abuja to fine tune the modalities for the programme which is also expected to attract both serving and former Governors, Ministers and leaders of thoughts and political associates.
Dokpesi Has Been Released, Says DAAR Management
The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has been released after an “incident” which led to his delay at the London Heathrow airport on Sunday January 8, 2022.
This was contained in a statement made available to The PUNCH on Monday morning by the DAAR Communications management.
Giving details of the incident, the statement read, “Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.
“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.
“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.
“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.
“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.”
The statement, however, did not give much details on the incident which led to his delay.
This comes shortly after Dokpesi was said to have been arrested at the London airport.
An online newspaper, The Whistler, reported that Dokpesi was detained at Heathrow Airport.
Following the report, The PUNCH had reached out to the Metropolitan Police for comments.
As of the time of filing the report, the Met police had yet to respond to inquiries sent by The Punch.
NRC Shuts Edo Train Station Indefinitely over Abduction of Passengers
The Nigeria Railway Corporation on Sunday announced the closure of Ekehen Station in Edo State till further notice.
The organisation said the decision became necessary following rising security challenges.
The incident came barely one year after the March 28, 2022 attack by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna train, resulting in the death of about 14 passengers while 65 others were abducted.
One of the victims and 21-year-old student of Kaduna State University, Lois Azurfa John, told our correspondent why she declined marriage proposals by the Boko Haram commander while in the custody of the insurgents.
A public announcement by the NRC posted on the passengers’ WhatsApp Group obtained by our correspondent said the closure was “till further notice.”
The statement reads, “Public Announcement: This is to inform our general public and most especially our esteemed passengers, that Ekehen Station has been temporarily closed due to security issues, till further notice.”
Another notice reads, “Due to the incident at Ekehen station on Saturday, WITS 01/ 02 will no longer stop at Ekehen Station. Please advise our customers.”
The PUNCH reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday evening abducted many passengers waiting to board a train from the Igueben station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State to Warri in Delta State, while many others sustained injuries.
The Spokesperson for Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident in a statement.
According to him, the abductors, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers into the bush.
Nwabuzor said that many of the passengers sustained bullet wounds, assuring that operatives were on the trail of the abductors with an aim to rescue those the kidnappers herded into the bush.
He said, “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that on January 7, 2023, at about 1600hrs, an unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK-47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped an unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.
“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of the crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.
“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further developments will be communicated.”
The Punch
Akwa Ibom 2023: ” I Was Not Convicted Or Declared Wanted”-Pastor Umo Eno Insists
By Ruth Akpan
The Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has stated that he had not been declared wanted or convicted by any court in Nigeria.
Reacting to a social media story about his purported conviction at a campaign rally in Ika LGA today, the seasoned businessman said he never received any court summons and it was impossible to have been declared wanted since December 23, 2022 by an Abuja Magistrate Court and he would been everywhere campaigning.
He revealed that the alleged conviction and bench warrant was a fabrication concorted by his opponents to frustrate his gubernatorial ambition which has gained traction across the state.
Pastor Eno said that rather than deter him, these kinds of action will further propel him to intensify his campaign and engage the people.
According to him, instead of the opposition in the state to sell their programmes and vision to the people like he has been doing, they are busy looking for short cuts to victory and instigating violence.
He noted that he was not like one of his opponents who has been convicted for 7 years for an offence of corruption instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in 2014 and no.one should associate his name with any wrong-doing.
Pastor Eno who had earlier visited the Paramount Ruler of Ika LGA,HRM Edidem Okosi Joseph Ekot III affirmed that Akwa Ibom people will overwhelmingly vote for him and all other PDP candidates, noting that the people will not allow a criminal or convict run their state as governor.
Also speaking about the viral story at the rally, his lawyer, Uwem Nwoko, SAN insisted that if there was such a case or warrant, he would know about it.
He stated that Umo Eno has unimpeachable character and this story should be dismissed by all right-thinking and serious- minded Nigerians.
Speaking about his plans for Ika LGA, Pastor Eno said he has already conducted an independent needs assessment of the area.
He affirmed that when voted into office, he will build an oil palm factory in the LGA and support the people to take advantage of the full agricultural value chain.
Furthermore, he revealed that his focus will be rural development. Therefore, he will encourage rural farmers, build primary healthcare facilities, revamp educational institutions, ramp up rural electrification and roads.
At the energetic event, Pastor Umo Eno promised that Akwa Ibom will witness its golden years with him at the helm of affairs. He encouraged all present who have registered to go and collect their PVC.
The event was attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, PDP chieftains, traditional rulers and thousands of supporters.
