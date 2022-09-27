South-East Will Produce President After Atiku, Says Ihedioha

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that Nigeria’s presidency will rotate to the South-East, after the administration of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, if he wins the 2023 election.

Ihedioha made this statement in a video, making the rounds on social media.

According to him, there are only two parties in the forthcoming 2023 elections, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress.

Ihedioha noted that Nigeria cannot afford to make mistakes in the 2023 election.

He said, “Let me tell you, after Atiku Abubakar, the next president of Nigeria will come from the South-East of Nigeria. That is the gospel in Accra. You must win in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa etc. to become the president of Nigeria.

“There is what we call passion and there’s what we call emotion. They are two different things for people who went to school like me. Emotions don’t win elections. You must be realistic to win elections.

“You must plan to win election and that is where I belong. I want to tell you, I have the key to the direction of where Igbo should go.”

The Punch