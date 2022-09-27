News
South-East Will Produce President After Atiku, Says Ihedioha
A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that Nigeria’s presidency will rotate to the South-East, after the administration of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, if he wins the 2023 election.
Ihedioha made this statement in a video, making the rounds on social media.
According to him, there are only two parties in the forthcoming 2023 elections, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress.
Ihedioha noted that Nigeria cannot afford to make mistakes in the 2023 election.
He said, “Let me tell you, after Atiku Abubakar, the next president of Nigeria will come from the South-East of Nigeria. That is the gospel in Accra. You must win in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa etc. to become the president of Nigeria.
“There is what we call passion and there’s what we call emotion. They are two different things for people who went to school like me. Emotions don’t win elections. You must be realistic to win elections.
“You must plan to win election and that is where I belong. I want to tell you, I have the key to the direction of where Igbo should go.”
The Punch
Tinubu Met G-5 Governors in London, Atiku’s Aide Insists
Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant (Public Communication) to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, accusing of trying to ride to Aso Villa on treachery.
He said contrary to the denial from Tinubu’s camp, the former Lagos State Governor indeed met with five aggrieved PDP governors in London.
There were reports that Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), met Tinubu in London.
Tinubu’s media team has since denied the reports.
But Shaibu, in a statement titled, “Tinubu wants to ride on treachery to the villa”, obtained by journalists in Abuja, insisted that the former governor of Lagos State met with the five PDP governors in London.
He said, “I make bold to state that if the G-5 never met with Tinubu, Wike would have been the one to deny it.
“Curiously, while the news of the meeting, which was reported by several credible media houses was trending, two spokesmen for the APC Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode took to social media to celebrate the support Tinubu would be getting from the G-5.”
He said it was funny that it took the Tinubu camp three days before denying the meeting, adding that it is “also awfully coincidental that the G-5 and Tinubu all decided to travel to London at the same time and depart at the same time with Tinubu proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the other governors returning to Nigeria.”
He claimed that Tinubu decided to deny the meeting because “the details of the meeting are too messy and the APC candidates in the five states are fighting back.
“All the G-5 governors are on the ballot except for Governor Wike and there is a fight back from the APC governorship and National Assembly candidates from the affected states where the G-5 Governors hold sway.”
Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman
The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.
In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.
Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.
Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.
In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.
The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.
“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.
“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.
“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.
“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”
‘Yahoo Boys’ Kidnap Colleague for Taking Lion Share of Fraud Proceeds
Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a suspected Internet fraudster, Haruna Usman, abducted by his colleagues for withholding proceeds of their crime.
The kidnapped fraudster reportedly released N2,200,000 to other members of his syndicate out of the N26,437,950 allegedly obtained from a victim in the state.
The sum taken by the suspect represents 91.7 per cent of the total sum.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said the four suspected Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Boys, were arrested on Monday.
He said the suspects; Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola, were arrested at Orile Imo village, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.
The PPRO said their arrest followed a tip-off received by the Police at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters that Usman was abducted last Thursday.
Oyeyemi said, “Upon the information, the DPO, Owode-Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four of the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraud syndicate, and they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known out of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200,000 to his colleagues, claiming that the money had not been paid completely by their client.
“This infuriated his colleagues, who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile-Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the threat to kill him if he refused to give them their complete share.
“But while they were there, information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four of the abductors, while others escaped.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.
