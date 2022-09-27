Keyamo Mocks Nigerians, Says They Are Too Hungry to Bother About APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket

By Eric Elezuo

Former self-acclaimed human rights lawyer, who is now the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has thrown a jibe at Nigerians, saying that the citizens are too hungry to bother about the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket paraded by the party, noting that the same hunger will not permit them to be swayed by their religious beliefs on who they will vote for in 2023.

Keyamo made the remarks while answering questions during an interview with Channels Television on Sunday night, on the criticisms that have continued to trail the party’s same faith presidential ticket.

Bola Tinubu, a South-west Muslim and Kashim Shettima, a North-east Muslim, are flying the APC’s presidential and vice presidential candidates ticket in the February 2023 election.

“Nigerians are hungry, they want to see how that hunger will be addressed, not how their Christian or Muslim faiths will be addressed.

“They want to see our policies on agriculture and what Asiwaju has done before as governor of Lagos State, how he improved Lagos and how he will bring that kind of posterity to Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Mr Keyamo also took a swipe at the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) for dissociating itself from a group of clergymen that met with Tinubu in Abuja on Friday while rejecting the same faith ticket of the party. He said the pastors should concentrate on leading people to heaven, not Aso Rock

“They should not be coming to question the decision of our party publicly. The purpose of pastors or their duty is to lead people to heaven not to lead people to villa.

“If I go to church every Sunday, I want to hear the sermon of God and I don’t want to hear the sermon of politics or who should rule me. I want to hear the sermon of God and what will lead me to salvation and not what to lead me to the villa,” Keyamo, who was obviously angry retorted

The Tinubu campaign has suffered a setback owing to the Muslim-Muslim strategy embarked upon by the party as well as the acclaimed failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since it assumed office in 2015, which Tinubu has inadvertently promised to continue.

It is note worthy that the party campaigned on ending insecurity, rebuilding the economy and enhancing infrastructure, but as at the present the reality is a far cry from the promises.