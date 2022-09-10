The World Mourns Britain’s Longest Serving Monarch Queen Elizabeth II

By Eric Elezuo

After elongated suspense, the Buckingham Palace came out officially to announce what the world was already speaking in whispers; the death of one of the world’s most revered and England’s longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. That was how London fell on Thursday September 8, 2022. The news sent jitters down the spines of the world, and sent everyone into mourning.

The statement, as brief and terse as it was, revealed arguably the saddest period in recent time. It notes:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Lording it over the British Empire for seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world’s oldest head of state, created a record that may be difficult to erase anytime soon. She may have stepped on toes during her 70 years reign, but the world cannot deny how enigmatic the woman who lived both her youthful and aged lives on the throne of her father.

The queen, without an iota of doubt, came, saw and conquered in the real sense of the expression.

King Charles III, the eldest son of the deceased, who has been pronounced king just before an elaborate ceremony noted on the Queen’s death, observed in a statement, that: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

King Charles III, who was the Prince of Wales, before becoming King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, has relinquished the position to his first son and heir, Prince Williams.

It is anticipated, without an iota of doubt that the Queen will be given a full state funeral, as is traditional to mark the death of a monarch. It is also expected that her body will lie in state to allow the public to pay tribute.

The late Queen Elizabeth II at a Glance

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born in London on April 21 1926. At the time, no one expected her to be Queen as she was third in line to the throne behind her uncle and father. During her record-breaking reign, she dedicated her life to serving her country and Commonwealth.

In a radio address in 1947 on her 21st birthday, she said: “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

Princess Elizabeth became Queen in 1952 at the age of 25, when her father, King George VI, died. Her coronation took place 16 months later at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen held a number of other titles, which will now automatically pass to her son and heir.

She was head of the Commonwealth, commander-in-chief of the British Armed Forces, and supreme governor of the Church of England. She was also patron of more than 600 charities and organisations.

Queen Elizabeth II was a devoted wife and mother to four children, and dedicated grandmother to eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In 1947, she married her wartime sweetheart Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey, with a relatively simple ceremony as the country was still recovering from the war.

King George VI wrote to her about his feelings about giving her away: “I was so proud of you and thrilled at having you so close to me on our long walk in Westminster Abbey, but when I handed your hand to the Archbishop I felt that I had lost something very precious.”

The Queen gave birth to Prince Charles in 1948 and to Princess Anne two years later. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – who were born in 1960 and 1964 respectively – were the first children to be born to a reigning monarch since Queen Victoria had her family.

Until his death in 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh, “her beloved husband”, was always by the Queen’s side.

She described the Duke as her “constant strength and stay” and in 2017 the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, the only royal couple to ever reach their platinum anniversary.

Lord over 15 PMs

The Queen’s reign saw 15 different prime ministers, from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She was more widely travelled than any other international leader and the world’s oldest head of state, always using her own distinctive form of quiet diplomacy to represent the United Kingdom around the world.

In 2015, she also became the longest-serving British monarch in history, passing the record set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

As head of state and head of nation, Queen Elizabeth II was widely regarded as a symbol of stability, working tirelessly to make sure the monarchy remained relevant during a period of immense social, technological, and economic change.

Aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Upon the Queen’s death, Prince Charles immediately assumed the duties of the new monarch and has since been proclaimed as King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace has outlined details of the period of royal mourning, which is observed by members of the Royal Family, their staff, and soldiers on ceremonial duties.

This will last until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, which is widely expected to take place 10 days after her death, but will be “confirmed in due course”, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

A gun salute was fired for each of the 96 years of the Queen’s life in London at 1pm on Friday, the day following her death – at Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

It was followed at 6pm with a service of prayer and reflection held at St Paul’s Cathedral, where 2,000 seats were made available for members of the public.

Her body has been moved to Buckingham Palace, where it will likely remain for five days.

Except the business is urgent, the government is not expected to announce any other business, to allow focus to fall completely on the Queen.

Consequently, Premier League matches slated for this weekend and Monday night have been canceled. There were however, moments of silence throughout Thursday’s games in the Europa League and Europa Conference at Manchester United and West Ham, and in Switzerland for Arsenal’s tie with FC Zurich.

The World Pays Respect to Late Queen Elizabeth II

Since the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes and encomiums have poured from renowned world leaders, each detailing the invincible nature of the woman, who strode over the British Empire and world politics like a colossus.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari sent his “thoughts and sincere condolences” to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom, saying his family and more than 200 million Nigerians are “mourning” the Queen and the end of her “unique and wonderful 70-year reign.”

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth II, a towering global personality, and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth, and the entire world a better place,” the Nigerian leader said.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

In a world of constant change, the Bidens added, she had been “a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

They also noted that the queen was “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy” and had “endured the dangers and deprivations of a world war alongside the British people and rallied them during the devastation of a global pandemic to look to better days ahead.”

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on his Twitter account that he would “remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres mourned her loss in a statement, saying “she was a good friend to the UN and a reassuring presence through decades of change.”

“Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered,” he said.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to King Charles for the “irreparable loss” of his mother, saying the Queen had “rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as an authority on the world stage”.

“I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss,” he added. “May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain.”

In a statement also addressed to the new king, Charles III, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa “expressed his profound and sincere condolences” for the queen’s death.

“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world,” Mr Ramaphosa noted.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said the queen was “a constant presence in our lives” and said Canadians would always “remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth.”

Ireland’s president, Michael Higgins, described the late monarch as “a remarkable friend of Ireland” as he offered his condolences to the royal family.

“Her Majesty served the British people with exceptional dignity,” the UK Guardian quoted him as saying. “Her personal commitment to her role and extraordinary sense of duty were the hallmarks of her period as Queen, which will hold a unique place in British history.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she would be remembered as “a stalwart of our times” who had “personified dignity and decency in public life.”

“I will never forget her warmth and kindness,” Mr Modi tweeted. “During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent their condolences, with the king describing her as “a role model for leadership that will be immortalised in history.”

Turkey’s president, Recep Erdoğan, said he was saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth’s death and sent his deepest condolences to the royal family and the people and government of the United Kingdom.

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered “sincere sympathies to the British government and people” following the Queen’s death, adding: “Her passing is a great loss to the British people.”

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said flags would fly at half-mast and arrangements would be made for a state memorial service.

“I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the royal family at the passing of the Queen,” she said. “To us, she was a much-admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother.”

Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, expressed his “great and profound sadness”, adding: “We join our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in mourning her passing and pray for the comfort of the members of her family, and the people of the United Kingdom, as they grieve the loss of their beloved Queen and matriarch.”

Kenyan President-elect William Ruto praised her “historic legacy” and said Kenyans would “miss the cordial ties she enjoyed” with the country.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted that his country had fond memories of the two visits the Queen made, remarking on “her friendliness, elegance, style and the sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties.”

“She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs.” A more perfect epitaph for the queen could be here lies a woman who saw it all.

While the tributes continue to flow in, and the world awaits a superlative funeral, we join all men of goodwill to wish the queen a perfect rest in peace.

Additional materials from Premium Times and Skysports