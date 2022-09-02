Islam
Friday Sermon: How the Military Destroyed Nigeria
By Babatunde Jose
Political sophomores were in the First Republic, learning the art of bribery and election rigging. They graduated in the Military Government of Yakubu Gowon and post-graduated in the Second Republic. We now know of ex-political office holders living from hand to mouth. Any ex-top military officers in the same situation? – Babatunde Jose Snr; Walking A Tightrope, 1985.
In the history of social change, growth, and development, very few countries have witnessed the kind of material exfoliation, the retardation of political advance, retrogression of its socio-economic development, wholesale political decline, and the erosion of the socio-economic fabrics of the post-colonial society.
To all intents and purposes, our decline into the abyss can be said to have started with the entry of the military into our affairs. This very conclusion was also arrived at in an interview in the Vanguard of 2nd November 2021, by our venerable elder, Chief Phillip Asiodu, a onetime Super-Permanent Secretary in the First Republic. Our political development was not only truncated but many institutions which were built and nurtured by the colonialists and our founding fathers were jettisoned and destroyed.
The military were however, not without their good side. They developed infrastructure by fiat, among them the Tin Can Island port, albeit without a rail outlet. Avery costly oversight which is today haunting residents of Apapa and ports users. And the same mistake is being made today on the Lekki axis where we have the gigantic Dangote refinery and petrochemical, a free trade zone and a deep seaport. That road will soon get clogged and develop into another nightmare because of the non-provision of rail to service the complex.
The military also constructed interstate roads and some gargantuan projects many of which were however uncompleted till today. But in terms of general development of the superstructure of our society, the military failed woefully, unlike their compatriots Ayub Khan in Pakistan and General Park Chung Hee in Korea, who were transformative leaders.
The introduction of a unitary structure was the beginning of our descent into the political abyss. This was followed by the abandonment of the development planning regime, which was the bulwark of our economic development. Development planning continues to work in India and some other postcolonial states.
This was exacerbated by the destruction of the civil service by the General Murtala Muhammed regime, through mass purge, ably aided and abetted by his henchman, then Brigadier Olusegun Obasanjo, who later succeeded him. It was at this crucial time in the life of the nation that the most vibrant newspaper in the country, which at the time was the largest circulating paper in Africa was nationalized by these ‘cave men’ in uniform.
Lack of planning would also translate into an absence of vision, abnegation of mission and collective values, and poor attention to the needs of the people. Since then, nothing seems to have gone well for a nation blessed with both human and material resources.
This was a nation that at one time was a net exporter of cotton with a thriving textile industry. A country where traders from Ghana, Liberia, Ivory Coast, and other West African countries come to trade, buying our goods to sell in their countries, including such goods as rubber slippers.
Nigeria has no reason to be poor because the country is blessed in terms of basic mineral resources, arable land for agriculture throughout the year, rivers and streams that could be dammed both for farming and power. Our poverty as a nation is therefore self-inflicted.
All we need is leadership with vision and commitment. Today countries like Bangladesh export textiles to Europe including the famous St Michael underwear to Marks and Spencers.
The military destroyed the civil service, which today has become the ‘evil service’ because of their mastery of the art of thievery and proclivity for chop and clean mouth. Only in this clime can one man carry out the Pension heist like Maina or evacuate 80 billion from the Accountant General’ office. Even the thief crucified with our Lord Jesus did not commit such a heinous crime. I forgot to add that miracles still happen; snakes and other Anjonu reptiles eat millions kept in the accounts departments of ministries.
The growth of our economy after the Civil War was phenomenal and if it had continued along that trajectory, we would have been in a position to say ‘farewell to poverty’. But that was when the floodgate of looting of the national treasury was unleashed with fury and gusto by our kamikaze military bandits.
By 1975, we were assembling Peugeot and Volkswagen, and they were each producing 50,000 units. The idea was to increase the local content till such a time we would be able to achieve between 80 to 90%. Already by 1975, radiators, batteries (Exide by West African Batteries Limited, Ibadan) and brake pads by Ferodo, were being produced in Nigeria.
Peugeot was designated as the official government vehicle to defend the assembly plant. But later it was jettisoned for SUVs and other Shagari-type Mercedes. Even military chiefs started riding in BMWs and Land Cruiser SUVs. This never happened in India or Pakistan.
The whole arrangement was truncated: Volkswagen closed shop and Peugeot Automobile in Kaduna became comatose. The tractor factory, Steyer, in Bauchi suffered the same fate while the part manufacturers closed shop, including the car battery manufacturer in Ibadan. And Ferodo, the British brake company went back to Derbyshire, England.
Much later, other companies started packing their bags and baggage and left our shores; Michelin and later Dunlop both tire manufacturers left, yet we shamelessly continue to buy the tires they export to our shores: Cheeky devils! Yet our rubber remained an exportable commodity.
Nigeria started assembling cars before South Korea, now we are importing from Korea. What a reversal of fortune.
Another sorry case was the derailment of our pulp and paper industry. To actualize this dream of becoming paper manufacturers, the country planted gmelina trees that could be pulped in 7 years. Unfortunately, these trees were left to grow wild and later became the source of firewood. Yes, the paper industries, Iwopin, Oku iboku and Jebba mills were rendered moribund.
Birla Brothers, the Indian technical partners in the Jebba Paper Mill were made to leave the country but their factory in Kenya was able to start exporting pulp in the 80s. We would have been doing the same. What a country!
The multiplier effect was also lost. This was an industry that could have been manufacturing paper for exercise books production and for printing books for our bulging educational industry.
Another laudable project scuttled by our khaki boys was the Bauchi Meat project conceived by the late premier of Northern Region. It was a project with UNIDO as technical partner. The Bauchi Meat Complex had also completed arrangements to export beef to Britain and some European countries. This is what Australia and New Zealand have become noted for. No! We blew it. The Bauchi Meat company was not only somersaulted, but its meat was used to make suya by our very myopic leaders.
Another point emanating from this is that if we had replicated such industry all over the north, the issue of herdsmen would never have arisen because they would have been selling their cattle to the meat industry near to them.
A rather interesting case is the Lagos Metro line project. As far back as 1964 the UN in one of its reports advised Nigeria to build monorail mass transit in Lagos, from Ikeja to Ebutte-Ero. The Konigsberger Report as it was known, was incorporated into our development plan, and kept in view. Then in 1976, RTP of Paris, after surveying cities of Africa, said Lagos and Cairo were ready for the Metro project, and started planning mass transit for Lagos and Cairo the same day. This was the origin of the Jakande Metro-Line project.
However, General Buhari came to power in 1984 and cancelled the Lagos Metro line project. A former Minister of Petroleum Resources and diplomat, Philip Asiodu, also confirmed that the state doled out so much to settle the contractors without constructing a kilometer of rail.
The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority also said, “The metro-line project was scrapped in 1985 by Muhammadu Buhari at a loss of over $78m to the Lagos taxpayers.”
This was more than the amount required for phase one of the project, which the CBN failed to release. Investigation showed that as of the time of signing the metro-line contract, a naira was equivalent to about $1.5.
The metro line was designed to have 30 trains, each running 28.5km on raised concrete tracks from Marina to Agege. The 30 trains were expected to carry 88,000 passengers per hour to and fro.
In 1991 the Cairo Metro line was commissioned. The shameless Nigerian Government sent a delegation to the commissioning, with all the officials pocketing fat estacodes. ‘Awon ala’inironu ara Galatia’.
Unfortunately, the same attitude to project execution has continued into the Fourth Republic. It is now taking Lagos State 17 years to construct the Metro line from Okokomaiko to Marina, 27 kilometers.
By the time the soldiers left (did they leave?) the economy was upside down and we had lost so much time that we were left behind by nations that started with us including those that started after us.
This is the sad story of the Nigerian situation: A story many of us witnessed, live and as participants. I wonder what we would tell our grandchildren, when they go to other countries and come home to ask us why our country is so different.
No doubt, what the ordinary man desires is food, clothing, shelter, and crude comfort. He desires educational facilities for his children and of course adequate electricity, health, transportation infrastructure and security. He is not and I repeat NOT interested in the power struggles among politicians, or ‘talokan? Who’s Obi’tuary is better or who is more Ati’kulate? Let us hear word joor!
Good governance which results in rapid economic and social progress and improving standard of living and quality of life for the great majority of the people are what will lead to national cohesion and stability.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 5: Sufism and Islamic Mysticism
By Babatunde Jose
Sufism also known as Tasawwuf, is a mystic body of religious practice, found mainly within Sunni Islam but also within Shia Islam, which is characterized by a focus on Islamic spirituality, ritualism, asceticism, and esotericism.
Sufism originated after the death of Mohammed in 632, but it did not develop into orders until the 12th Century. The orders were formed around spiritual founders, who gained saint status. There are over 300 Sufi orders.
It has been variously defined as “Islamic mysticism”, “the mystical expression of Islamic faith”, “the inward dimension of Islam”, the “main manifestation and the most important and central crystallization” of mystical practice in Islam, and “the interiorization and intensification of Islamic faith and practice”.
According to the late medieval mystic, the Persian poet Jami, Abd-Allah ibn Muhammad ibn al-Hanafiyyah (died c. 716) was the first person to be called a “Sufi”.
Sufis believe in intercession of saints which can provide solace from the travails of life. Away from the desires of the material world, Sufis believe a connection with a saint can build a connection with Allah.
Practitioners of Sufism typically belonged to “orders” known as tariqa – congregations formed around a grand wali (Wali is an Arabic word with a number of meanings, including, protector, helper, a man close to God, or holy man).
Among the Sufi tariqa, the two most prominent in West Africa are the Qadiriyyah and Tijaniyya.
The Qadiriyyah order is one of the oldest Sufi Orders. The tariqa got its name from Abd-al-Qadir al-Jilani, who was a Hanbali scholar from Gilan, Iran. The order relies strongly upon adherence to the fundamentals of Sunni Islamic law. The order is one of the most widespread of the Sufi orders in the Islamic world, and can be found in Central Asia, Turkey, Balkans and much of East and West Africa.
Qadiriyyah are adherents of the doctrine of free will (from qadar, “power”). The name was also applied to the Mu’tazila, the Muslim theological school that believed that humankind, through its free will, can choose between good and evil.
The Tijaniyya order attaches a large importance to culture. Ahmad al-Tijani (1737–1815) was born in Aïn Madhi in Algeria and died in Fes, Morocco. He founded the Tijani order in the 1780s.
Tijanis established Centers in Medina Munawwarah, Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Mauritania, and Algeria. It also expanded into West Africa and grew to become the largest Sufi order in that region.
The two dominant Sufi orders in Nigeria are also Qadiriyyah and Tijaniyya. In the late ’70s there emerged a group popularly known as Izalatul-Bid’a wa-iqamatus Sunnah (Movement for the removal of innovation and establishment of the tradition), inspired by late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, the former grand Qadi of the defunct northern region.
The Izala group differed in a number of fundamental aspects. They primarily attacked Sufi groups, accusing them of innovations, apostasy, intercession, celebrating maulud, and Salat al-fatih. This critique resulted in fostering unity between the two prominent Sufi orders who joined forces to defend Sufism against the criticisms of Izala
One contentious issue is the view with regard to the death of Jesus which the Izalas firmly believe that he will not return to earth. But the Sufi orders argue contrary to this view.
Sufis believe that Jesus did not die and will one day return as clearly stated by the prophet. For example, they said that God had raised prophet Idris to heaven in the same way he raised Jesus. The Sufi followers also argue that God also made it possible for Jonah to supplicate in the womb of a whale without any harm, and later continued with his life in this world.
In the Qur’an, Surah al-Kahf, God also made it possible for the “People of the Cave” to remain in their cave for 309 years without eating or drinking anything and they later continued with their normal life in this world (Quran 18:10-25).
Another point of departure is the issue of Tawassul (intercession). It is translated as “a means that can be used to gain nearness to God”. Therefore, the typical meaning of tawassul or tawassulanis is use of wasilat to obtain nearness to God. Requesting assistance from a spiritual intermediary when seeking divine help has also become a central issue in the Middle East and beyond. Scholars disagree on the validity or otherwise of intercession; some argued that it is valid in Islam, while others disagree.
Tawassul means a fervent plea. There are the permitted and the prohibited. The permitted is by means of faith and righteous deeds, and use of the glorious names of God, and his attributes.
The prohibited one is entreaty using the name of the messenger, pious people and the awliya. The Izala assert that it is shirk (idolatry) to perform such worship as it breaks the belief in the oneness of God. They support their argument with the following verse: “O you who believe, be mindful of your duty towards God and seek the means of approach and strive in His cause as much as you can, so that you may be successful” (Quran 5:35). But incidentally, the same Ayat in Surah al-Ma’idah is used by the Sufis to counter this claim.
Sufis argued that intercession through the prophet Muhammad and the saints is permissible in Islam. “O you who believe! Fear Allah and seek a ‘wasila’ to him” (5:35). In Arabic ‘wasila’ stands for a link, a means to an end or an intermediary.
The major conflicting areas as far as Salat al-fatih is concerned includes the authenticity of its origin, its form of revelation, the reward ascribed to it, its content and when it was discovered. The Izala group, stressed that God only reveals himself to his prophets and messengers, and prophet Muhammad is the last of them and therefore the seal of revelation. The following verse of the Qur’an was often used to substantiate such a position: This day, I have perfected your religion for you, completed My Favor upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your religion. (Quran 5:3)
Specifically on this issue, the adherents of tariqah (Tijjaniyya, Qadiriyyah) argued that the above verse did not mark the end of revelation. They maintained that prophet Muhammad lived for 81 days after the revelation of the above verse. Between the times when the above verse in Ma’idah was revealed and his death the following verses were revealed:
Ayat 176 of Surah al-Nisa’. The prophet lived 50 days after its revelation.
Ayat 128 of Surah al-Tawbah. Muhammad lived 35 days after its revelation.
Ayat 281 of Surah al-Baqarah. Prophet Muhammad lived 21 days after its revelation.
The above explanation clearly shows that, many verses were revealed after the verse of Ma’ida, and according to many scholars several hadith qudsiyyah were recorded few days before he died.
Prominent Sufi leaders in history were Emir Abdelkader al-Qadir al-Jazairi (1808-1883) a venerated Algerian Islamic scholar and a military leader who led a collective resistance against the mid-nineteenth century French colonial invasion of Algeria.
Omar al-Mukhtar Muḥammad bin Farhat al-Manifī, called The Lion of the Desert, known among the colonial Italians as Matari of the Mnifa, was the leader of native resistance in Cyrenaica under the Senussids, against the Italian colonization of Libya.
Yusuf ibn Ayyub ibn Shadhi, commonly known by the epithet Saladin, was the founder of the Ayyubid dynasty. Hailing from an ethnic Kurdish family, he was the first sultan of both Egypt and Syria.
The branch, known as the Tijāniyyah Ibrahimiyya or the Faydah (“Flood”), is mostly concentrated in Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, and Mauritania, and has a growing presence in the United States and Europe.
Ibrahim Niasse (1900–1975) was a Senegalese Sufi leader, a Wolof, of the Tijānī Sufi order. His followers in the Senegambia region affectionately refer to him in Wolof as Baay, or “father.”
Niasse was the first West African to have led al-Azhar Mosque in Egypt, after which he was styled “Sheikh al-Islam”. He was friends with and an adviser to Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, and friends with Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt and King Faisal of Saudi Arabia. Sheikh served as the Vice President of the Muslim World League with Faisal as President.
Born in 1900 in the village of Tayba Naseen, between the Senegalese city of Kaolack and the border of Gambia, he was the son of Allaaji Abdulaay Nas (1840–1922), the main representative of the Tijānī Sufi Order, often referred to as Tareeqat al-Tijaniyya. Ibrahim relocated with his father to the city of Kaolack, where they established the zawiya (religious center) of Lewna Naseen.
After his father’s death in 1922, Shaykh Ibrahim’s elder brother, Muhammad al-Khalifa, became his father’s successor or Khalifa.
In 1929, the youthful Shaykh Ibrahim announced that he had been given the Key to Secrets of Divine Knowledge, and thus became the Khalifa of Sheikh Tijani in the Tijaniyya Order.
Tareeqa al-Tijaniyya al-Ibrahimiyya, as the Shaykh’s disciples came to be known, flourished, and gained large numbers of followers during the 1930s and 1940s throughout North and West Africa.
In 1937 upon meeting Shaykh Ibrahim during a pilgrimage to Makkah, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji ‘Abdullahi Bayero gave his oath of allegiance to the Shaykh and declared himself a disciple of Shaykh Ibrahim. That incident made Shaykh Ibrahim gain the allegiance of many of the prominent Tijānī leaders of Northern Nigeria and also many others who were not Tijani prior to this time.
Alhaji Abdulmalik Atta – a prince from Okene and the first High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom – was one of Shaykh Ibrahim’s closest disciples as well as the his father-in-law through his daughter Sayyida Bilkisu.
Shaykh Ibrahim became a renowned Shaykh al-Tareeqa (Master of the Sufi Order) throughout the Hausa areas of West Africa. In the end, he had more disciples outside of Senegal than within it. At the time of his death in 1975, Shaykh Ibrahim Niass had millions of followers throughout West Africa. His branch of the Tijaniyya, Tareeqa al-Tijaniyya al-Ibrahimiyya has become the largest branch in the world.
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, known by the religious title Khalifa Sanusi II, is a spiritual leader in the Tijaniyya Sufi order of Nigeria. He was emir of the ancient city-state of Kano. He was born in Kano in 1961 into the royal family as the grandson of Muhammadu Sanusi I. As the Khalifa of the Tijaniyya Sufi order of Nigeria, he arguably has a politico-spiritual authority over the second largest Sufi order, with over 30 million adherents.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
DO NOT GRIEVE – THERE IS ANOTHER LIFE TO COME:
These are indeed trying times in our clime, but Allah, the Exalted, said: Only those who are patient shall receive their rewards in full, without reckoning. (Qur’an 39: 10)
Do not grieve — There is another life to come.
The day will come when Allah will gather together the first of the creation and the last of it. The knowledge of this occurrence alone should reassure you of Allah’s justice. So, whoever’s money is usurped here shall find it there; whoever is oppressed here shall find justice carried out there; and whoever oppresses here shall find his punishment there.
Immanuel Kant, the German philosopher, said: ‘The drama of this life is not complete; there must be a second scene to it, for we see the tyrant and his victims without seeing justice being executed. We see the conqueror and the subjugated, without the latter finding any revenge. Therefore, there must be another world, where justice will be carried out”
Ash-Shaykh ‘Ali at-Tantawi, commenting on this, said: ‘This statement suggests a confession from this foreigner (to Islam), of the existence of a Hereafter where judgment will take place.”
An Arab poet said: “If the minister and his delegates rule despotically, And the judge on earth is unjust in his judgments, then woe, followed by woe after woe Upon the judge of the earth from the judge Who is above.”
“This Day shall every person be recompensed for what he earned. No injustice (shall be done to anybody)’. Truly, Allah is Swift in reckoning.” (Quran 40: 17)
Therefore, Do not grieve — There is another life to come. In Sha Allah, There is another life to come!
Islam
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 4: The Different Traditions Within the Sunni Branch of Islam
By Babatunde Jose
The term Islamic tradition may refer to: Islamic Traditionalist theology, Islamic scholarly movement, originating in the late 8th century CE. Ahl al-Hadith, “The adherents of the tradition”, Traditional Islamic schools and branches, Islamic mythology, and the body of traditional narratives associated with Islam.
Sunnis regard themselves as the orthodox branch of Islam. The name is derived from the phrase “Ahl al-Sunnah”, or “People of the Tradition”. The tradition or sunnah in this case refers to practices based on what the Prophet Muhammad said, did, agreed to or condemned.
Traditional Islamic law, or Sharia, is interpreted in four different ways in Sunni Islam. The schools of law, or madhab, developed in the first four centuries of Islam. The four schools of law are the Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i, and Hanbali traditions, each based on the beliefs of their founders.
Even though the main split in Islamic practice is between Sunni and Shi’a Muslims, there are several rifts within the Sunni community raging from the so-called fundamentalist or extremists, Islamists and the ultra conservatives who seek a return to the era of the caliphate.
There are some liberal and more secular movements in Sunni Islam that say that Shari’a is interpreted on an individual basis, and they reject any fatwa or religious edict by religious Muslim authority figures.
There are also several fundamentalist movements in Sunni Islam, which reject and sometimes even persecute liberal Muslims for attempting to compromise traditional Muslim values.
The Muslim Brotherhood and Jamaat-e-Islami organizations are fundamentalist Islamic groups that have given rise to offshoot groups like Hamas who wish to destroy secular Islam and Western society through terrorism to bring back to the world a period of religious Muslim rule.
Sunnism is one of two broad movements that evolved in the Muslim community after the Prophet’s death in 632 c.e. Disagreement over who was Muhammad’s legitimate successor led to a schism between two groups, Sunnis and Shiites, resulting in two interpretations of Islam and two different sacred histories.
Sunnis were not the only Muslims who embraced the Shari’a as a spiritual guide, but because Sunnism provided the foundation for its development, the Shari’a became inextricably connected to how people understood Sunnism.
When scholars speak of the classical period of Islam (900–1200 c.e.), they are usually referring to a time when consciousness of the Shari’a combined with other great achievements throughout the Muslim world, forming the pinnacle of Islamic, and Sunni, civilization.
By the end of the classical period, however, Sunnis faced an important question: whether new perspectives could be incorporated without seriously modifying the assumptions of its system. Some ulama argued that the door to new insights should be closed, and the result was a social order that found it difficult to confront changes associated with modernity. Since then, Sunni Muslims started living in the past.
Beginning in the thirteenth century a unified sense of Sunnism was also challenged by the emergence of independent states and emirates, who relied less on an international Sunni value system. That, along with the loss of any real power behind a unifying figure like the caliph, led to political fragmentation in the Islamic world, which signaled a weakening of Muslim cohesion. By the time of the Renaissance in Europe in the 1500s, when the West challenged Muslim civilization, the word Sunni had taken on a meaning close to “doctrinaire.” Thus, Sunnism often appeared to Western commentators as Islam’s “orthodoxy.”
In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries political issues increasingly dominated Sunnism. As a result of Western colonialism, the Muslim world was severed into small nation-states, each vying for legitimacy, further weakening Muslim cohesion. By the end of the twentieth century most Muslim countries were dealing with militant fundamentalist groups bent on reform.
These anti-Western and anti-regime movements were characterized by a commitment to the international triumph of Islam and a rigid opposition to all things not of Islamic origin. Although such groups considered themselves Sunni, their views were not shared by the majority of Sunnis; instead, they represented a new Islamic identity that could not be understood in terms of classical Sunnism. Today, we see them as the Islamists, fundamentalists and extremists who prefer violent interpretations of the Quran and hadith.
Early in the classical age of Islam another view of the religion, known as Mu’tazilism, developed within Sunnism. The scholars who shaped this perspective tried to apply a rational and allegorical interpretation to the Quran. Ultimately Sunnis rejected their approach, insisting that the Quran was not a matter for philosophical speculation but rather a set of codes by which one should live. This is why some commentators do not speak about orthodoxy in Islam but “orthopraxy,” meaning a standard way of living.
Islamic law does not function as law in the West does. Sunnis generally practice according to one of four schools of jurisprudence, which vary on some issues and are distributed regionally: Hanafi (Iraq, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan), Maliki (North and West Africa), Shafi’i (Yemen, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines), and Hanbali (Saudi Arabia). Because of historical factors such as population movements and changes in the ruling dynasties, Muslims in areas such as Syria or the West may find multiple schools in the same location.
While the Kaaba serves as the prime symbol for all Muslims, it has always been in the hands of Sunnis, with the King of Saudi as the custodian of the Holy Mosques.
An important leader at the pinnacle of Islam’s classical period was Harun al-Rashid (786–809), whose caliphate in Baghdad was seen as taking Sunnism to unsurpassed excellence and splendor.
Sunnism was also invigorated by Akbar (1556–1605), a Mughal emperor who firmly established Islam in northern India.
Mustafa Kemal, known as Ataturk (1881–1938), was responsible for a major rethinking of traditional Islamic statehood. His reforms in Turkey shifted the state’s goals away from embodying religious ideology and toward adapting Sunnism to a modern society.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah (1876–1948) founded the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 1947, attempting to maintain a Sunni identity within a Western political structure.
Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918–70) applied a socialist ideology to the Islamic state when he established a republic in Egypt in 1956.
Backlashes against non-Islamic trends have resulted in Sunni reform movements. One of the most important was Wahhabism, a conservative reform movement founded by Muhammad ibn ‘Abd al-Wahhab (1703–92).
A second movement emerged around Hasan al-Banna (1906–49), whose Sunni Egyptian organization, the Muslim Brotherhood, spread throughout the Arab world, providing institutional growth for Islamism, or fundamentalism.
Sunni radical leadership has continued to express a wide variety of perspectives. Osama bin Laden (born in Saudi Arabia in 1957), Al-Qaeda encouraged the use of terror and indiscriminate violence to overthrow Western culture and political structures.
Of perhaps equal relevance, though representing a different outlook, is Wallace Warith Din Muhammad (born in 1933), head of an Islamic movement in the United States—first called the Nation of Islam and then the American Muslim Society—begun by his father, Elijah Muhammad (1897–1975). Warith has dramatically changed an American sectarian movement into one of the most respected Sunni organizations in the Western world. In the United States the Muslim feminist perspective has been expressed effectively in the writings of Egyptian-born Leila Ahmed (born in 1940).
Abu Hamid al-Ghazali (1058–1111), head of a school in Baghdad, underwent such a spiritual revolution that he abandoned his career and wrote books reconciling the mystical tradition with Sunni legal thinking.
Sunni civilization was also influenced by writers such as Jalal al-Din al-Rumi (1207–73), a Sufi poet and savant; Ibn al-Arabi (1165–1240), a theosophist and metaphysical thinker; and Ibn Khaldun (1332–1406), who founded the study of societies (and by extension, sociology) with his concept of ‘asabiyya (group cohesion).
Modern religious reformists include Jamal al-Din al-Afghani (1839–97), a political revolutionary who resisted British imperialism in Islamic territories; Sayyid Ahmad Khan (1817–98), a Muslim modernist and advocate of Westernizing reform in India; Muhammad Abduh (1849–1905), an advocate of Islamic modernism in Egypt; Sayyid Abdul Ala Mawdudi (1904–79), a neoconservative reformer and fundamentalist ideologue in Pakistan; and Sayyid Qutb (1906–66), the principal theorist of the contemporary radical Islamist movement.
Because Sunnism has no priesthood and no explicit religious hierarchy, there is no one spokesperson for the tradition. Over the course of history, the ulama have come to be considered official authorities of Islamic learning, and they have often represented Sunnism.
The scholarly class has exercised more control over the Sunni point of view than any other group, except, perhaps, until the rise of Islamism, or fundamentalism, in the contemporary period. Under the influence of Islamism another aspect of contemporary Sunni life has come to the fore: a small number of people, using media and technology, have been able to have a disproportionate power over public opinion.
Finally next week we look at Sufism and Islamic mysticism; the various Islamic orders, especially Qadiriyya and Tijaniyya.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
SEEKING ALLAH’S PROTECTION:
I seek the protection of Allah’s perfect words from the
evil of whatever He has created. (Muslim)
I seek protection in the perfect words of Allah – which neither the upright nor the corrupt may overcome – from the evil of what He created, of what He brought into existence, and of what He scattered, from the evil of what descends from the heavens, and of what rises up to them, from the evil of what He scattered in the earth and of what emerges from it, from the evil trials of night and day, and from the evil of every night visitor, except the night visitor who comes with good, O Merciful One. (Ahmad)
I seek the protection of Allah the Supreme, than whom there is nothing greater. And I seek the protection of the perfect words of Allah which no man – virtuous or evil – can even transcend; and I seek the protection of all of The Most Beautiful Names of Allah – the ones I know and the ones I do not know – from the evil of everything He created, brought into existence, and spread over the earth. (Muwatta)
I seek protection in the perfect words of Allah from His anger and punishment, from the evil of His servants, and from the evil suggestions of the devils and from them appearing to me. (Ahmad)
Life is bread, water, and shade; so, do not be perturbed by a lack of any other material thing. And in heaven is your provision, and that which you are promised. (Quran 51: 22)
Islam
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 3: Death of the Prophet, Fitna and the Schism
By Babatunde Jose
Prophet Muhammad (570-632 CE), in his mission as a messenger of Allah, united most of the Arabian Peninsula under Islam. After he died in 632 CE, his close friend and confidant, Abu Bakr (r. 632-634 CE) took over his temporal position as the first caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate 632-661 CE. Rashidun or ‘rightly guided’, as the first four caliphs are called by mainstream Muslims: Abu Bakr 632–634, Umar 634–644, Uthman 644–656, and Ali 656–661.
Three decades after the prophet, the empire rapidly spread into neighboring lands of the Byzantine Empire (also referred to as the Eastern Roman Empire) and the Sassanian Empire (Neo-Persian, last Iranian empire before the early Muslim conquests); by 656 CE, the Muslims held dominion over all of Levant (Eastern Mediterranean region with its largest cities: Amman; Aleppo; Beirut; Damascus; Jerusalem), Syria, Iraq, Khorasan, Egypt, a portion of the North African strip, and several islands of the Mediterranean.
The extra-cultural, extra-territorial and multivarious spread of Islam was bound to create divisions within it ranks. Secondly the interpretations of its book and the traditions of the prophet by diverse successors were also bound to create problems of diversity in interpretations.
Islam’s great emphasis on unity, could not prevent diversity on the formal level, nor could Islam have integrated a vast segment of humanity with diverse ethnic, linguistic, and cultural backgrounds without making possible diverse interpretations of its teachings.
The most important elements among those that unite the vast spectrum composing Islam is its orthodox manifestations, this term being understood in a metaphysical as well as a theological and juridical manner is the testimony (shahada): (lā ʾilāha ʾillā llāhu muḥammadun rasūlu llāhi). “There is no god but God, Muhammad is the messenger of God”. By virtue of the shahada, all Muslims confirm the unity of the divine principle and accept the prophethood of Allah’s Messenger. It is this that admits one to the Islamic fold.
There is total unity in the acceptance of the Quran as the revelation of God. Muslims also agree about its text and content; although the exegetical meaning can, of course, differ from one sect to another.
Muslims also agree concerning the reality of the afterlife, although again there are various types and levels of interpretation of the teachings of the Quran and the Hadith concerning eschatological matters.
Muslims are also united in the main rituals performed, ranging from the daily prayers to fasting to making the pilgrimage.
These definable factors are powerful elements that unify Islam and the Islamic world. The presence of these factors is ubiquitous and can hardly be denied even externally.
Within this unity, which is perceptible even to outsiders however, diversity exists on various levels—exegetical, legal, theological, philosophical, social, and political.
Throughout the history of Islam therefore, there have existed diverse interpretations of the Quran and Hadith, different schools of law, many theological and philosophical interpretations, and political claims on the basis of the interpretation of religious texts.
Many interpret the Quran to suit their whims and caprices and to reinforce their stands on issues, however controversial. In the process they read and interpret the Quran out of context and often become very rigid in their stands, leading to charges of fundamentalism and radicalism. With these positions, violence is inevitably the result. Simple concepts such as Jihad, which connotes to strive in the ways of Allah become misinterpreted and weaponized and, in the process, become veritable battle cries for so-called holy wars. Yet, all recite this same Quran which has remained unchanged for over 1,400 years.
These differences have sometimes led to, not only, fierce religious rivalries, but also wars, a phenomenon that is, however, not unique to Islam. Differences, however, have never been able to destroy the unity of Islam as either a religion or a civilization.
It was in reference to the danger of excessive theological and religious dispute that the Prophet said that the Islamic community would divide after him into seventy-two schools, of which only one would be completely in the right and would possess the complete truth.
Thirty years after Muhammad’s death, the various factions of the Islamic faith were embroiled in a civil war known as the Fitna. Many of Muhammad’s relatives and companions were involved in the power struggle, and the war finally stabilized when Mu’awiyya, the governor of Syria, took control of the Caliphate. This marked the great ‘schism’ and the emergence of the sects.
Three sects of Islam developed and emerged at the conclusion of the Fitna, they are Shiites, Sunni and kharijis: The schism started with the ascendancy of Ali ibn Abi Talib to the caliphate. And his subsequent assassination.
Ali ibn Abi Talib was the Prophet’s cousin and an early convert to Islam, a brave warrior, and his son-in-law by marriage to the Prophet’s daughter Fatima. Ali had been considered by his followers for the position of caliph as early as the death of Muhammad, but was not raised to the position until the death of ‘Uthman in June 17, 656 AD.
After the assassination of Uthman, Ali was raised to the caliphate by his supporters who claimed that he ought to have succeeded the prophet ab initio as a result of his filial relationship but not everyone agreed. The result was that the Muslim community became split, and a civil war broke out. This was the first Fitna, an important Arabic word denoting both a civil war and time of trials or temptation, when the unity of the Muslim community was seriously threatened.
Ali’s election was initially opposed by a faction in Medina led by a number of friends and associates of the Prophet, including the Prophet’s wife A’isha. Both sides in late 656 met in battle near Basra in Iraq. It is said that the conflict is known as the Battle of the Camel, because A’isha watched it from camel-back. Ali’s forces carried the day, and he moved the seat of the Caliphate to Kufa in Iraq.
However, ‘Uthman’s widow was still bent on avenging the death of her husband. She enlisted the help of Mu’awiya ibn Abi Sufyan, who was at the time the governor of Syria and son of Abu Sufyan (old foe of the prophet). Mu‘awiya’s followers called for an arbitration, and Ali was forced to agree, but some of his followers objected and abandoned him; they became known as kharijis, from the Arabic verb kharaja (to go out) because they left Ali’s army. The term later became extended to a number of both violent and non-violent movements who objected to the activities or beliefs of the majority of the Muslims.
Ali was by now also opposed by the kharijis, whom he defeated in battle in 659. Ali was eventually assassinated while praying in the mosque at Kufa, by a khariji named Ibn Muljam.
Some proclaimed Ali’s son al-Hasan as the new caliph, but he too was assassinated at Karalla but supporters of Ali’s family did not give up, and they continued to assert the claims of the Prophet’s family, through the line of Ali, to the caliphate.
Thus, he and his family, especially those born of Fatima, who were direct descendants of the Prophet, became foci for protest movements. Supporters of Ali became known as shi‘at Ali, “the party of Ali,” which we anglicize as “Shi‘ites.”
Main Islamic sects are, therefore, Sunni (ahl al sunnah Al-Jamaah, “followers of the sunnah of the Prophet) and Shi’ites, and the Khwariji sect, which is generally rejected by Islamic scholars as illegitimate and is today only practiced in Yemen and Oman.
Some Islamic sects that have materialized since the 7th century Fitna, such as The Nation of Islam, are not regarded as legitimate Muslims by Sunni Muslims.
Nearly all Muslims belong to one of three groups: Sunnis, Shi’ites, and Kharijites. This last group comprises those who opposed the claim of both Ali and Mu‘awiyah to the caliphate. Kharijites have always been few in number and today their inheritors, known as Ibadis, remain confined to Oman and southern Algeria.
The most important division within Islam is between Sunnism and Shi’ism. The vast majority of Muslims, that is, about 86 to 87 percent, are Sunnis, a term that comes from ahl al sunnah Al-Jamaah, “followers of the sunnah of the Prophet” and the majority.
About 13 to 14 percent of Muslims are Shiites, they in turn are divided into Twelve-Imam Shiites, Isma’ilis, and Zaydīs. The Twelve-Imams, or Ithnā ashariyyah or Twelvers, are by far the most numerous, comprising some 150 million people living mostly in present-day Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf States, eastern Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and India.
Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Bahrain have majority Twelve-Imam Shi’ite populations, while in Lebanon the Shi’ites constitute the largest single religious community.
The Isma’ilis played an important role in Islamic history and established their own caliphate in Egypt during the Fatimid Caliphate in the tenth and eleventh centuries. Today, however, they are scattered in various communities, mostly in a number of towns of Pakistan and India, but also with important concentrations in East Africa, Syria, and the Pamir and Hindu Kush regions of Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. They also have a notable community in Canada, consisting mainly of emigrants from East Africa, India, and Pakistan.
Isma’ilis are divided into two main branches, one with its center in India and the other in scattered communities under the direction of the Aga Khan, whose followers consider him their Imam (or spiritual and temporal leader). It is difficult to give an exact figure for the members of this community, but altogether the Isma’ilis are estimated to be a few million in number.
We could summarize that though the two main sects within Islam Sunni, and Shiites, agree on most of the fundamental beliefs and practices of Islam, a bitter split between the two goes back some 14 centuries. The split originated with a dispute over who should succeed Prophet Muhammad as leader of the Islamic faith he introduced.
Next, we look at the different traditions within the Sunni branch of Islam.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
SUPPLICATION:
O Allah, we beseech You to alleviate the suffering and adversity facing the people of Nigeria. Fa inna Ma-al-usri Yusraa’. So, verily with every hardship there is a relief (Quran 94:8). May Allah (SWT) bring an end to all our difficulties in this country and ease all our affairs.
O Lord! Empty our hearts from self-love and fill them instead with love for you.
O Lord! You, Yourself, have promised that there is ease with any hardship. Relieve Your people from the great difficulties and hardships originated from their enemies.
O Lord! Your gifts and bounties endowed to us are abundant. Bestow on us the success of being grateful for them.
So, praise Allah for His kindness, be thankful for what He has left for you, seek recompense from Him for what He has taken, and seek consolation with those that are troubled.
Have patience, no matter what the difficulty and no matter how dark the road ahead seems. For truly, with patience comes victory, and with difficulty relief follows close behind.
May Allah soothe our pains. Amen
