Headline

Supporters Throng Obasanjo’s Residence As Tinubu Visits Former President

Published

6 months ago

on

Scores of supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Wednesday, stormed the residence of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta as the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu visited the former President.

Tinubu arrived at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in his chopper at about 1:09pm in company of some party leaders.

He was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba, and other Ogun State government functionaries.

They have all gone into a meeting with the president.

The meeting was believed to be in connection with ambition of Tinubu in the coming elections.

Our correspondent reports that the duo had not been seen together since 2015 when he escorted the then APC candidate, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to Obasanjo’s residence.

He was also at the 78th birthday of the former President held at Abeokuta in March, 2015.

The two of them have since kept their distances as Obasanjo withdrew his support for Buhari and the APC, which he supported to power by tearing his card as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Punch

Headline

Vote Collation: Drama As Dino Maleye Blows Hot, Insists INEC Must Do the Right Thing

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

By Eric Elezuo

A spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has challenged the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to present to public viewing the uploaded election results from the Polling Units across states as the results are declared.

Melaye raised an observation as results of Kwara and Ondo states were announced.

Speaking with newsmen after the INEC chairman called for a one hour break, Melaye said he is in agreement with other political parties to make the INEC ‘do the right’ failing which they will take another action.

Headline

Atiku Defeats Tinubu in Osun As PDP Clears All Senatorial, Reps Seats

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won the February 25 presidential election in Osun State, just the party won all the National Assembly seats in the general election.

The State’s Collation Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Folashade Ogunsola, announced the result on Sunday.

The former Vice President defeated his closest rivals – Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Atiku polled 354,366, Tinubu 343,945, Obi 23,283 and Kwankwaso 713.

Ogunsola stated a total of 756,744 votes were cast for the presidential election in the state and added that a total of 733,203 votes were considered valid votes while 23,541 votes were rejected.

Atiku’s ally, and PDP chieftain, Ademola Adeleke, is Osun State’s governor.

Atiku has also won in Yobe, Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also won in Gombe and is leading in his home state of Adamawa.

Below are results from the 30 local government areas:

INEC OFFICIAL RESULTS OF 2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PER LOCAL GOVERNMENTS IN OSUN STATE

1. BOLUWADURO Local Government
APC – 4,566
LP – 175
NNPP – 3
PDP – 6,076

IFEDAYO Local Government
APC 3,610
LP – 93
NNPP-  3
PDP – 5,744

3. ILESA WEST Local Government
APC – 9,803
LP – 1,651
NNPP – 26
PDP – 10,841

4. ATAKUMOSA WEST Local Government
APC – 5,003
LP – 355
NNPP – 04
PDP – 7,078

5. IFE NORTH Local Government
APC – 7,915
LP- 667
NNPP- 12
PDP – 9,754

6. ILA Local Government
APC – 9,841
LP – 230
NNPP – 11
PDP – 12,334

7. IREPODUN Local Government
APC – 10,437
LP – 210
NNPP – 13
PDP – 14,541

8. ORIADE Local Government
APC- 11,745
LP – 677
NNPP – 10
PDP – 14,982

9. OBOKUN Local Government
APC – 8,196
LP – 316
NNPP – 14
PDP – 14,084

10. IFE EAST Local Government
APC – 20,902
LP – 2, 422
NNPP – 88
PDP – 12,818

11. OLAOLUWA Local Government
APC – 7,355
LP – 142
NNPP – 39
PDP –  8,134

12. OROLU Local Government
APC – 7,720
LP – 197
NNPP – 13
PDP – 8,944

13. ATAKUMOSA EAST Local Government
APC – 2,768
LP – 100
NNPP-  7
PDP – 9,405

14. OSOGBO Local Government
APC – 28,474
LP – 2,937
NNPP – 50
PDP – 19,085

15. EDE SOUTH Local Government
APC – 5,477
LP – 537
NNPP – 19
PDP – 16,142

16. ODO-OTIN Local Government
APC- 10,825
LP – 506
NNPP – 13
PDP – 14,098

17. EGBEDORE Local Government
APC – 8,536
LP – 1,469
NNPP – 37
PDP – 10,432

18. IFE SOUTH Local Government
APC – 9,555
LP – 554
NNPP – 30
PDP – 9,765

19. ILESA EAST Local Government
APC – 9,580
LP – 1,358
NNPP – 24
PDP – 10,089

20. BORIPE Local Government
APC – 15,325
LP – 294
NNPP-  9
PDP – 8,921

21. AYEDIRE Local Government
APC – 7,714
LP – 168
NNPP – 2
PDP -8,015

22. IFE CENTRAL Local Government
APC – 9,362
LP – – 3,374
NNPP – 111
PDP – 10,777

23. OLORUNDA Local Government
APC – 21,482
LP- 1,649
NNPP – 42
PDP – 14,674

24. IFELODUN Local Government
APC – 13,456
LP – 403
NNPP 16
PDP – 15,157

25. AYEDADE Local Government
APC – 13,352
LP – 397
NNPP – 14
PDP – 13,251

26. IREWOLE Local Government
APC – 17,991
LP – 333
NNPP – 7
PDP – 13,081

27. ISOKAN Local Government
APC – 9,691
LP – 172
NNPP – 10
PDP – 8,774

28. EJIGBO Local Government
APC – 15,209
LP – 499
NNPP – 24
PDP – 12,801

29. Ede North
APC – 9,194
LP – 782
NNPP – 50
PDP – 18,908

30. Iwo LG
APC – 18,887
LP-  616
NNPP – 12
PDP – 15,661

Headline

Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu to Win Lagos Presidential Poll

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has won the presidential election in Lagos State.

He defeated Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, after the votes were calculated from all the 20 LGAs in the state.

Tinubu is a former Lagos governor and the state is historically his stronghold.

Observers say Obi would have won with a wider margin if not for the electoral crises witness in the state on election day ranging from late arrival of INEC staff to some polling units, Voter intimidation, harassment and outright destruction of voting materials by sponsored thugs.

The results:

APC: 572, 606

LP: 582, 354

NNPP: 8442

PDP: 75 750

SDP: 772

Accredited voters: 1,347152

Total Valid votes: 1271451

Rejected votes: 64278

Total votes cast: 1,335729

