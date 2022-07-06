Headline
Shocker! OPEC Sec-Gen, Barkindo is dead
Muhammed Barkindo, the out-going Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC) is dead.
Barkindo who visited President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, where he was hailed for his hardwork and also attended the on- going Oil & Gas Conference died at about 11pm.
The sad news was broken via a tweet by Mele Kyari, GMD, NNPC Limited on his official handle. This is a developing story.
Headline
PDP Lashes Out at Tinubu, Says APC Flag Bearer’s a Convict, Should Withdraw from Race
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come hard on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the former Lagos State governor is a Convict, not deserving to contest the presidential election.
The party made the remarks in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and made available to newsmen men on Monday.
With the heading “You’re a Convict, PDP Dismisses Tinubu…Insists Tinubu Not Atiku Should Withdraw from Presidential Race,” the statement, which referred to Tinubu as incoherent, insisted that the APC candidate’s attempt at diverting public attention from the issues affecting Nigerians is irresponsible.
Read Ologunagba’s statement in full:
You’re a Convict, PDP Dismisses Tinubu
…Insists Tinubu Not Atiku Should Withdraw from Presidential Race
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismisses as irresponsible the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its incoherent Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to divert public attention from the issues affecting Nigerians, Tinubu’s atrocious record and the vexatious misrule of the APC by demanding that the PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar should withdraw from the Presidential race on account of simulated allegations by the APC.
It is indeed ironic that an embattled Tinubu, who is beleaguered by uncountable cases of fraudulent activities, including perjury, forgery, treasury looting, corruption and narcotic-related conviction can attempt to impugn on the unimpeachable integrity of the PDP Presidential Candidate.
For clarity and for the interest of Nigerians, it is on record that Atiku Abubakar is one of the most investigated public officials in this country. It is also on record that in all the investigations undertaken over him and his affairs, Atiku Abubakar was never found culpable in any of the allegations.
In contrast however, the APC Presidential Candidate has litany of confirmed legal impediments on very grave issues including those that boarders on international crime, namely; trafficking in narcotic and taking proceeds of narcotic.
In the recent case revealed in the United States of America, it is on record that the APC Presidential Candidate forfeited the sum of $460,000 which was confirmed and found to be proceed of trafficking in narcotic; an international crime for which Nigeria, being a signatory to International Convention on trafficking in narcotic is obliged to enforce.
The effect of the conviction and forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 by Asiwaju Tinubu confirms that he is ineligible and not qualified to contest for the Office of the President of Nigeria as required by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
For clarity, Section 137 (1) (d) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that:(1) “A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if… (d) He is under a sentence of death imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria or a sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud (by whatever name called) or for any other offence, imposed on him by ANY COURT or tribunal or substituted by a competent authority for any other sentence imposed on him by such a court or tribunal”.
Having been convicted, sentenced and fined for narcotic trafficking in a criminal suit filed pursuant to the United States Criminal Code, Asiwaju Tinubu cannot by virtue of Section 137 (1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) seek office as President of Nigeria.
The APC Presidential Candidate has not come out to deny the conviction and forfeiture or show evidence of any attempt by him to challenge or appeal the judgment, apparently believing that it will slide with time. Asiwaju Tinubu ought to know that time does not run against the State in a criminal matter!
He should therefore withdraw from the Presidential race having been found ineligible and not qualified to run or to contest for the Office of the President of Nigeria under the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.
Headline
Ex-Minister, SANs Make Case for Emefiele Against DSS
A former Minister of Defence, Chief Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, and five other SANs, have petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, condemning the plot to frame and arrest the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.
Kayode, who had also served as a Minister of Justice, alongside his other SANs, in their petition, said they observed moves by the Department of State Service (DSS) to sidetrack the rule of law and disobey court decisions by unduly interfering with fundamental rights of the CBN governor.
Other SANs that signed the petition include a former Secretary-General of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr. Emeka Obegolu, Mr. Oba Maduabuchi, Mr. Emeka Ozoani, Mr. M. Nurudeen and Abdul Mohammed.
The letter urged the AGF to use his good office to guarantee and ensure that the government, especially security agencies, observe the rule of law as the foundation of every democratic society, by complying with court decisions.
The letter, read: “We are pleased to present our respect and best wishes to you. We are certain that you have followed with keen interest the events of the last few weeks which climaxed with the dismissal by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of the application of the DSS to arrest and detain CBN governor, Emefiele under the Terrorism Finance Laws, etc., pursuant to unsubstantiated allegations of terrorism financing and other economic crimes with national security implications.
“We also note the judgment of the High Court of the FCT, Justice Hassan, which in the main, pronounced on and validated the fundamental rights of Emefiele. Despite these two categorical judicial decisions, we observe moves to still proceed and sidetrack and disobey the court decisions and unduly and unlawtully interfere with Emefiele’s fundamental! rights.
”In the circumstance, we wish to urge the AGF to use his good offices to guarantee and ensure that the government, especially the security agencies, observe the rule of law as a foundation of a democratic society by complying with court decisions.
“The court, as the last hope of the citizen, has made a pronouncement on the legal rights and obligations of citizen Godwin Emefiele, it behoves on all agencies of government to obey the order of the court, until such order is set aside by an appellate court.
”The constitutional role of the judiciary as the third arm of government includes to serve as a bulwark against oppression and intimidation.”
Vanguard
Headline
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending days in the United Kingdom.
Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media adviser, confirmed his arrival on Friday.
Ibe said Abubakar returned on Thursday night.
Atiku travelled to London where he met with officials of the UK government.
The former Vice President attended the meeting alongside former senate president, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, among others.
The campaign council had earlier announced that Atiku was in the UK at the invitation of the British government. as a leading candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.
PDP Lashes Out at Tinubu, Says APC Flag Bearer’s a Convict, Should Withdraw from Race
Ex-Minister, SANs Make Case for Emefiele Against DSS
AFRIMA: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido Win Big
Atiku, Ayu Donate N40m to Injured Plateau PDP Supporters
Bandits Burn Reverend Father to Death in Niger
No Going Back on Our Rejection of Shettima, North-East Youths Maintain
Police Rescue 12 More Victims of Edo Train Attack
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)