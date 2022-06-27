Headline
Nigeria’s New CJ, Olukayode Ariwoola, at a Glance
President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad on Monday.
Ariwoola is most senior Justice of the Supreme Court as at the time Tanko resigned as a result of ill-health.
Below are 15 things to know about the acting CJN:
1 – Justice Ariwoola was born on August 22, 1958.
2 – He hails from Iseyin, Oyo State.
3 – He started his education in Iseyin at the Local Authority Demonstration School, Oluwole, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, where he finished his primary education in 1967.
4 – He attended the Muslim Modern School in the same town between 1968 and 1969 before proceeding to Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Saki, in Oyo-North of Oyo State.
5 – Ariwoola studied Law at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife, and bagged his Bachelor of Law degree with Honours in July, 1980.
6 – Justice Ariwoola was called to the bar in July 1981, and got enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a Solicitor and Advocate soon thereafter.
7 – He was a State Counsel for the National Youth Service Corps at the Ministry of Justice, Akure, Ondo State, and later a Legal Officer in the Ministry of Justice of Oyo State until 1988 when he voluntarily left the official bar of the State Civil Service for private practice.
8 – He worked as Counsel-in-Chambers of Chief Ladosu Ladapo, SAN, between October 1988 and July 1989 when he established Olukayode Ariwoola & Co – a firm of Legal Practitioners and Consultants in Oyo town in August, 1989.
9 – He was appointed as a Judge of Oyo State Judiciary and sworn in as a Judge of the High Court November 2, 1992.
10 – He served as Chairman, Board of Directors, Phonex Motors Ltd – one of Oodua Investment conglomerate – between 1988 and 1992.
11 – Ariwoola served as Chairman, Armed Robbery Tribunal, Oyo State, between May 1993 and September 1996 when he was posted out of the headquarters, Ibadan, to Saki High Court.
13 – He was sworn in as Justice of the Court of Appeal on November 22, 2005.
14 – He was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on November 22, 2011.
15 – Justice Ariwoola was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Akwa Ibom 2023: ” I Was Not Convicted Or Declared Wanted”-Pastor Umo Eno Insists
By Ruth Akpan
The Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has stated that he had not been declared wanted or convicted by any court in Nigeria.
Reacting to a social media story about his purported conviction at a campaign rally in Ika LGA today, the seasoned businessman said he never received any court summons and it was impossible to have been declared wanted since December 23, 2022 by an Abuja Magistrate Court and he would been everywhere campaigning.
He revealed that the alleged conviction and bench warrant was a fabrication concorted by his opponents to frustrate his gubernatorial ambition which has gained traction across the state.
Pastor Eno said that rather than deter him, these kinds of action will further propel him to intensify his campaign and engage the people.
According to him, instead of the opposition in the state to sell their programmes and vision to the people like he has been doing, they are busy looking for short cuts to victory and instigating violence.
He noted that he was not like one of his opponents who has been convicted for 7 years for an offence of corruption instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in 2014 and no.one should associate his name with any wrong-doing.
Pastor Eno who had earlier visited the Paramount Ruler of Ika LGA,HRM Edidem Okosi Joseph Ekot III affirmed that Akwa Ibom people will overwhelmingly vote for him and all other PDP candidates, noting that the people will not allow a criminal or convict run their state as governor.
Also speaking about the viral story at the rally, his lawyer, Uwem Nwoko, SAN insisted that if there was such a case or warrant, he would know about it.
He stated that Umo Eno has unimpeachable character and this story should be dismissed by all right-thinking and serious- minded Nigerians.
Speaking about his plans for Ika LGA, Pastor Eno said he has already conducted an independent needs assessment of the area.
He affirmed that when voted into office, he will build an oil palm factory in the LGA and support the people to take advantage of the full agricultural value chain.
Furthermore, he revealed that his focus will be rural development. Therefore, he will encourage rural farmers, build primary healthcare facilities, revamp educational institutions, ramp up rural electrification and roads.
At the energetic event, Pastor Umo Eno promised that Akwa Ibom will witness its golden years with him at the helm of affairs. He encouraged all present who have registered to go and collect their PVC.
The event was attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, PDP chieftains, traditional rulers and thousands of supporters.
2022 and Landmark Events that Shaped History
By Eric Elezuo
Like previous years, the year 2022, can also qualify as a watershed in global history, with special emphasis to Nigeria, for which it was a prelude to the much anticipated 2023 political change over as President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration draws to a conclusive end.
To many, the year was an avatar, and to many others, it was simply an albatross. It all depends on the side of the divide one is.
RUSSIA INTERVENE IN KAZAKHSTAN CRISIS
The signs that 2022 was going to be a clear cut marathon began to manifest as early as the second day of the month when protests erupted in Kazakhstan following the government’s lifting of price controls on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took a drastic of inviting Russia to help in quelling the unrest (both countries as well as several other former Soviet republics are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, or CSTO). Four days later, the so called and Russian “peacekeepers” arrived, and their brief resulted not only in the arrests of thousands and killing of hundreds, but also planted dangerous acquisition scheme in the mind of the world power.
ASUU STRIKE
Back in Nigeria, the centre was not holding in the academic sector as the Academic Staff Universities Union (ASUU) was in a logjam with Federal Government over previous agreements yet to be implemented by the government. On February 14, 2022, the body embarked on strike action after many warnings to press home the demand for improved funding for universities, a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues. The strike kept students at home for 10 months, where in-between, the federal government floated two other academic groups to decimate the body just as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, after what he described as “failed negotiations” dragged the striking lecturers before the National Industrial Court.
BUHARI SIGNED ELECTORAL AMENDMENT BILL
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into law in February 2022 after rejecting it five times – citing reasons that ranged from the cost of election, insecurity, and drafting errors to proximity to the date of elections.
The legislation allows INEC to review results made under duress or financial inducement, extends the time for campaigns from 90 to 150 days, and provides for the use of technology to determine the mode of voting and transmission of results. Pundits believe the law can help manage situations where inaccurate results are returned, expand the opportunity for politicians to visit the nooks and crannies of the country if they so desire and cure the chaotic and vulnerable process of aggregating results.
The Electoral Act requires that parties submit the names of their candidates 180 days before the elections, thereby allowing for the legal resolution of fractious primaries ahead of the voting day. In signing the Electoral Act, Mr Buhari also requested the section that precludes political office holders from participating in party primaries and voting during congresses be deleted, as it breaches participation rights. However, the National Assembly refused to make this amendment. This meant that several of Buhari’s ministers were unable to contest for elective office until they first resigned from their positions.
RUSSIA INVASION OF UKRAINE
Events in late 2021 had suggested a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces as predicted by U.S. and British officials. Much as these predictions were not taking seriously by many European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a “special military operation” that it said was needed to force the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” To the surprise of the Kremlin and most military experts, Ukraine withstood the initial onslaught and then began to turn back Russian forces. The war still rages with cities like Mariupol falling and massive war casualties recorded as in the case of the Bucha massacre. The case was treated as outcome of war situation
ABUJA-KADUNA TRAIN ATTACK
A major terrorist attack occurred on March 28, 2022 when heavily armed men emerged from the Kateri-Rijana forest of Kaduna State, setting off explosives to derail an Abuja-Kaduna train with 362 passengers. After the attack, punctuated by sporadic shootings, which lasted for hours, the attackers abducted over 100 of the passengers, killing at least eight people.
The rail axis has been reopened after many months of closure while the last batch of the abductees have just been released.
EMERGENCE OF NIGERIA’S POLITICAL ERA
As the world to find a suitable resolution to Russia/Ukraine crises without causing a world war, the Nigerian environment was heated with political maneuvers to ascertain who flags the major parties, and other parties flags in various elective positions as the 2023 gets closer. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were riding high as the party of choice with 40 aspirants picking up the APC presidential forms at a whopping N100 million while 17 aspirants picked the PDP’s which cost N40 million, among other equally exorbitant positions.
During the season, a lot of intrigues unfolded as politicians struggle to out do one another. Some of them include:
ATIKU’S VICTORY, CRISES IN PDP AND G5 GOVERNORS
Prior to the presidential primaries of the two major political parties, Nigerians, including members of the political class, had clamoured for a southern president to replace Buhari, who is of northern stock. Consequently, the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, and the manner of his emergence, created a hole in the party leading to the withdrawal of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike from supporting the party. Wike’s lost prompted him to demand the resignation of the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu as both the candidate and chairman were from the same region. His principles berthed the Group of Five Governors (G5 Governors), which later metamorphosed into Integrity Group as it accommodated much more than the five governors of Rivers, Abia (Okezie Ikpeazu), Benue (Samuel Ortom), Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) and Oyo (Seyi Makinde).
Wike has denied that his reason for the protest is beyond the announcement of Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate, but the need to maintain equity and fairness in the party structure.
But with the refusal of Ayu to step down from his position, Wike has not ceased to open several Pandora boxes, taking Ayu and the PDP leadership to the cleaners. But the party had maintained a dignified silence
The G5 governors have been meeting within and outside the country on political matters. While peace moves have been made in the past by the party and its presidential candidate, the group have blatantly refused to let go. However, they have failed to name their presidential candidate till date.
POLITICAL RETIREMENT OF OSINBAJO, AMAECHI, LAWAN
With the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flag bearer of the ruling APC during the June 6 primary that appeared orchestrated with many presidential aspirants (Kayode Fayemi, Ibikunle Amosun etc) stepping down, the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan seem to kiss goodbye to politics, at least for the time being. Their attempt to try their luck at clinching the APC presidential ticket came with a huge cost. Osinbajo lost his friendship to his his erstwhile boss and political godfather, and his supporters; Amaechi lost his ministerial position, and has not been heard ever since while Lawan lost his senatorial seat. These men, and many others in their shoes may likely remain irrelevant in the next dispensation, especially if Tinubu emerges winner. but lost to Tinubu. Many political analysts and opinion leaders believed that the Vice President shouldn’t have contested against his erstwhile boss and political godfather.
EMEGERCE OF PETER OBI AND ‘OBIDIENT’ MOVEMENT
Obi’s emergence as the LP flagbearer created a sort of third force as his popularity and LP grew sporadically, and creating a large turn out of followers, tagged ‘Obidients’ online and offline. His choice of a technocrat in the person of Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, further upgraded his reception.
EMILOKAN AND APC’S MUSLIM/MUSLIM TICKET
The choice of a Muslim as the running mate of Tinubu, whose emilokan (it’s my turn) slogan, has become his identity, was another hallmark of the political climate of 2022. Prior to the announcement of former Borno State governor Hashim Shettima as Tinubu’s presidential running mate, discourses had been held warning against the move. When it eventually came, most Nigerians, especially the Christian community felt slighted with the likes of former Secretary to the Federal Government, David Babachir, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, abandoning the party, taking their followers with them. Tinubu and the APC did not renege in the decision, claiming inability at finding a strong northern Christian to take up the challenge.
ADEMOLA ADELEKE DANCED HIS WAY INTO OSUN GOVERNMENT HOUSE
A major landmark in the political intrigues of 2022 was the defeat of incumbent governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola by PDP’s Ademola Adeleke, known as the dancing Senator in the July 2022 governorship election. Adeleke polled a total of 403,371 votes, to beat Oyetola who garnered 375,027 votes in the keenly contested race. The PDP won 17 of the LGAs, while the APC recorded more votes in the remaining 13. The campaign era saw popular singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, playing a major role to see his uncle emerged victorious.
THE TRAVAILS OF SENATOR IKE EKWEREMADU
A scene from a movie, Senator representing Enugu East in the upper legislative chamber, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, in June, were nabbed by the Specialist Crime Team of the Metropolitan Police in London. They were arrested for alleged conspiracy to harvest the organs of a child to cure the senator’s daughter, who needed an organ transplant.
Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested at Heathrow Airport in London en route to Istanbul in Turkey. While Beatrice has been released, Ekweremadu is currently facing a legal battle in the UK. If convicted, the lawmaker may get a maximum of a life sentence or 12 months imprisonment or a fine, or both on summary conviction under the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act 2015. Ekweremadu has since said that his travails in the UK since June has political undertone, pointing accusing fingers at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which has confiscated his property while in detention.
ASSASINATION OF FORMER JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER
On July 7, 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, was shot at and killed while campaigning sending shock waves down the spines of the political world. His killing led to the reshuffling of the newly elected cabinet.
BRITAIN’S THREE PRIME MINISTERS IN THREE MONTHS
Britain made more history as the country produced three Prime Ministers in a space of to months. With the resignation of Boris Johnson of July 7 as a fallout of the ‘partygate’ crisis, Liz Truss was elected to replace him as the new PM. However, Truss administration couldn’t stand the test of time as the cabinet packed up within two months as Liz resigned, paving the way for Rishi Sunak to take over
FLOODS IN PAKISTAN, NIGERIA
With the impact of climate change fast affecting the world, countries like Pakistan and Nigeria were worse hit. In Nigeria, states like Anambra, Bayelsa, Kogi, Benue among many others were submerged leading to deaths and wanton loss of property and revenue.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIED AND PRINCE CHARLES BECOMES KING
On September 8, 2022, official statement from the Queen’s Court announced that Queen Elizabeth II was ‘comfortable’, signifying that she had died, bringing an end to the longest ever reign in the history of the world. She was the longest reining British monarch, having held sway for 70 years. Consequently, Prince Charles was pronounced King, and he supervised the burial of his mother.
MAHSA AMINI KILLED SPARKING RIOTS IN IRAN, OTHERS
For “inappropriate dress”. 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman was arrested by the Police, only to die a few hours later on September 16. The death erupted protests unknown to Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which toppled the Shah and established the Islamic Republic. The riots have not abated till date, drawing sympathy across the world. Much as death toll continues to rise, the Iranians are not giving up until the theocratic experiment of over 40 years ends.
ISLAMIC COUNTRY HOSTS WORLD CUP FOR FIRST TIME
An Islamic nation, Qatar, for the first time in the history of the World Cup, hosted the world’s most watched fiesta. The event that lasted between November 20 and December 18 saw Argentina beating France in a penalty shootout after a three all draw.
KILLING OF BOLANLE RAHEEM BY TRIGGER-HAPPY COP
The nation was jolted on Christmas day as news of the killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, made the rounds. She was shot at and killed instantly by a policeman, ASP Drambi Vandi, at a roundabout in the Aja area of Lagos. The killing sparked controversy, necessitating in the Commissioner of Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, deploying all men and officers of the Ajiwe Police Station.
THE DEATH OF SOCCER LEGEND, PELE
After battling cancer for a few years, world’s greatest of all times in footbal, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele bowed to death on December 29, 2022. His body laid in state on Monday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 3 for the world to pay final respects before he was interred on the ninth floor of a cemetery.
DEATH OF THE POPE THAT RESIGNED, BENEDICT XVI
The events of 2022 ended on a note of gloom as the announcement of the death Pope Benedict XVI, the first Bishop of Rome to retire in six centuries, was made. The successor of Pope John Paul II retired from the Throne of Peter in 2013, but remained a revered presence in the Roman Catholic Church and served as a support to his successor, Pope Francis. He has been buried.
Lawson,Governor Rotary District 9110 Visits LASUTH’s 2023 First Female Baby, Donates Equipment & Products
Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, the District Governor of Rotary International District 9110 has visited the first female baby born in Lagos State in 2023 and also made donations to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.
At a short ceremony held at the Ayinke House Auditorium, Rtn Omotunde Lawson who is the first female District Governor in the 42 year history of the District which covers Rotary Clubs in Lagos and Ogun States noted that the visit was part of Rotary’s Areas of Focus that deals with Maternal & Child health and an expression of compassion, love and kindness.
She noted that her visit was specifically about the first female baby born at the beginning of the year because of her passion for the elevation of the girl child and to specially congratulate the mother,Mrs Deborah Omirin.
The District Governor also stated that the birth of a child requires that the mother is adequately taken care of, to ensure the baby is healthy and well, noting that the arrival of the baby was not by chance and thus her care was a huge responsibility on the parents.
Rtn. Lawson advised mothers to live healthy lifestyles, embrace cleanliness and ensure that they exclusively feed their babies breast milk. She also enjoined them not to miss doctor’s appointments and immunization days.
While thanking the LASUTH management for facilitating Rotary District 9110’s visit, she personally thanked Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, LASUTH’s Chief Medical Director, himself a Rotarian, for his commitment and leadership which has seen a remarkable improvement in the facility and also his ability to rally his top staff to be present at short notice.
In his response, Prof. Fabamwo thanked Rotary District 9110 for the visit and presentation of assorted equipment to the hospital. He stated that donations like these go a long way in helping LASUTH maintain its pride of place as top-rate health facility, insisting that government cannot do it alone.
The Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology stated that LASUTH has been undergoing substantial upgrade over the years and is not only equipped to offer advanced treatments but also have experienced consultants and medical professionals at the disposal of patients.
Mrs Deborah Omirin, the elated mother of the lucky baby, thanked Rotary District 91110 for the charitable gesture and said the donations will help her family ease some financial stress.
The District Governor was accompanied on the visit by Rotarians such as Past District Governor Deinde Shoga, Past District Governor Yomi Adewunmi, Assistant Regional Public Image Coordinator, Rtn Michael Effiong, District Secretary, Rtn Azuh Arinze, Dr Bamidele Ayodele, Past Assistant Governor Lanre Kassim, Past Assistant Governor Busola Satuyi, Past Assistant Governor Segun Adewakun, Past President Valentine Shomoye, Past President Kefe Adedibu, Rtn Tunde Olaleye, Rtn Risi Taiwo, Rtn Alozie Nzirim and members of Rotary Club of Gbagada among others.
