Police, Army Deploy 17,000 Personnel for Ekiti Gov Election

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo, who is in charge of the Ekiti State governorship poll, has called on the people of the state to be law-abiding and respect all the processes of the elections as more personnel have been drafted to the state.

These, Kokumo said, would make it possible for the state to be properly secured to avoid any breakdown of law and order as well as ensure peaceful conduct of Saturday’s election.

The DIG, who spoke at a briefing in Ado Ekiti, said, “Over 17,000 police operatives deployed for the Ekiti poll are meant to secure the state and not for any form of intimidation of citizens, but to secure lives and the rule of law.”

According to him, soldiers would be at the borders of the communities to prevent any form of intruders, adding that “all policemen attached to VIPs should be withdrawn and made to return to base for the purpose of the election.”

This was as Ekiti State Police Command released two dedicated phone numbers for the purpose of the 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.

According to a press statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, “members of the public are advised to make use of the dedicated lines in case of emergency report or complaints.

Abutu gave the dedicated lines as 09021198809, 07059119144.

The Punch