Journalists Covering Tinubu’s Return to Lagos Attacked by Hoodlums

Hoodlums reportedly attacked journalists covering the homecoming of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who returned to Lagos State 12 days after he won the ruling party’s ticket.

The journalists were attacked while returning from the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Akiolu, where they had gone to cover Tinubu’s visit to the monarch, according to The Punch.

The journalists involved were said to be those attached to the Lagos State Governor’s office. It was learnt that two journalists were injured while their bus was vandalised.

Their attackers were said to have stoned the bus conveying the journalists while other weapons were also used to vandalised it.

Tinubu’s homecoming is coming exactly 12 days after he won the party’s ticket, flooring the likes of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, amongst others. Tinubu had in the days following his emergence visited all the contenders for the exalted seat in a bid to solicit their support and build the APC’s unity. Tinubu had earlier on Sunday when he landed in Lagos said it felt good to be back home. The former Lagos governor was welcomed by an excited crowd from the airport and he was seen waving at ecstatic supporters who hailed him.

The supporters who were waving brooms, which is an APC symbol, were chanting “Emilokan” as they followed his entourage.

Tinubu scored 1,271 votes to defeat his closest contenders, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the APC special convention and presidential primary.

The Punch