Journalists Covering Tinubu’s Return to Lagos Attacked by Hoodlums

6 months ago

Hoodlums reportedly attacked journalists covering the homecoming of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who returned to Lagos State 12 days after he won the ruling party’s ticket.

The journalists were attacked while returning from the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Akiolu, where they had gone to cover Tinubu’s visit to the monarch, according to The Punch.

The journalists involved were said to be those attached to the Lagos State Governor’s office. It was learnt that two journalists were injured while their bus was vandalised.

Their attackers were said to have stoned the bus conveying the journalists while other weapons were also used to vandalised it.

Tinubu’s homecoming is coming exactly 12 days after he won the party’s ticket, flooring the likes of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, amongst others.
Tinubu had in the days following his emergence visited all the contenders for the exalted seat in a bid to solicit their support and build the APC’s unity.
Tinubu had earlier on Sunday when he landed in Lagos said it felt good to be back home. The former Lagos governor was welcomed by an excited crowd from the airport and he was seen waving at ecstatic supporters who hailed him.

The supporters who were waving brooms, which is an APC symbol, were chanting “Emilokan” as they followed his entourage.

Tinubu scored 1,271 votes to defeat his closest contenders, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the APC special convention and presidential primary.

The Punch

News

Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman

14 hours ago

December 30, 2022

The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.

In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.

Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.

Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.

In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.

The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.

“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.

“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.

“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.

“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”

News

‘Yahoo Boys’ Kidnap Colleague for Taking Lion Share of Fraud Proceeds

16 hours ago

December 30, 2022

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a suspected Internet fraudster, Haruna Usman, abducted by his colleagues for withholding proceeds of their crime.

The kidnapped fraudster reportedly released N2,200,000 to other members of his syndicate out of the N26,437,950 allegedly obtained from a victim in the state.

The sum taken by the suspect represents 91.7 per cent of the total sum.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said the four suspected Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Boys, were arrested on Monday.

He said the suspects; Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola, were arrested at Orile Imo village, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO said their arrest followed a tip-off received by the Police at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters that Usman was abducted last Thursday.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the information, the DPO, Owode-Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four of the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraud syndicate, and they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known out of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200,000 to his colleagues, claiming that the money had not been paid completely by their client.

“This infuriated his colleagues, who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile-Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the threat to kill him if he refused to give them their complete share.

“But while they were there, information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four of the abductors, while others escaped.”

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

News

Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power

3 days ago

December 28, 2022

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday charged Nigerians to use their Permanent Voter Card to remove the All Progressives Congress from power in the 2023 general elections.
Tambuwal, who is the governor of Sokoto State, while saying the APC had plunged Nigeria into numerous problems without solutions, harped on the need for the electorate to vote for and ensure the victory of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Ababakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, on February 25 next year.
The PCO DG, represented by the PDP former National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Eddy Olafeso, spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during the inauguration of the PDP presidential campaign committee and campaign management committee in Ekiti State.
He condemned the leadership style of the APC and urged PDP members “to work for peace to defeat the monster called APC and its beneficiaries in the country.”
The acting Chairman, Ekiti PDP PCC, Chief Ogundipe Makanjuola, said, “What is required is the unalloyed commitment to winning the presidential election in the next two months so that the PDP can revamp the battered economy of Nigeria.”
Makanjuola, a former PDP state chairman, called on party members and supporters to go out and galvanise support for the PDP and Atiku, who he described as “incoming president.”
He told PCC and CMC members, “We have been handed a very strategic task, a very challenging assignment, but by the special grace of God, it is not insurmountable, we shall succeed.”
Other members inaugurated include former speaker, Tunji Odeyemi as secretary of the PCC and the CMC including Senator Duro Faseyi (North), Mr Dipo Anisulowo (Central) and Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka (South) with Mrs Yemisi Afolabi as secretary.
Recall that the PDP governorship candidate in the June 2022 election, Bisi Kolawole, who was appointed as chairman of the PCC had on Monday rejected the appointment, saying the membership comprised members of Social Democratic Party who worked against PDP’s success in the governorship election and would still work against the success of PDP National Assembly candidates on February 25.
