The Oracle: Managing Complex Litigation: A Personal Experience (Pt. 2)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Last week, we examined the meaning of the word litigation; the role of the Judiciary and counsel in complex litigation; complex commercial litigation; factors to be considered incommercial litigation and jurisdiction of courts in commercial litigation. Generally, complex commercial litigation is the most common dispute resolution process in Nigeria for resolving high-value disputes and are also resolved through commercial arbitration. It is evidence that commercial arbitration is fast becoming the preferred method of resolving such disputes in Nigeria. Today, we shall conclude our discourse on this germane issue.
APPLICATION OF NIGERIAN LAW
In deciding cases of complex litigation before them, the courts are duty bound to apply Nigerian law. The courts will not apply a foreign law to determine issues litigated before them except in instances where the contract between the parties contains a valid choice of law clause in favour of the laws of a foreign jurisdiction. It must be noted, however, that such law would only be applicable where it is not inconsistent with Nigerian law or against public morality, equity and good conscience. Where there is no settled Nigerian law position on an issue or matter, a settled foreign law position regarding the issue or matter may have a persuasive effect on the Nigerian court.
ADR TO THE RESCUE
Parties are encouraged to resolve their dispute by utilising Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms. Where parties fail to utilise these available mechanisms, the court can refer or subject parties to ADR centres created by the courts, for example, the Lagos State Multi Door Court House. Usually, the court refers parties to ADR at the commencement of proceedings and before trial. In the event that the parties are referred to ADR and are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, they will be referred back to court for trial.
CONCLUSION
In general, complex commercial litigation enjoys little or no difference from standard litigation. The major difference arises in the multiplexity of complex litigation and the expertise needed to handle either. While many lawyers can handle standard litigation, very few lawyers have the expertise of handling complex litigation. There are three major points that every lawyer should engage when planning and managing lengthy complex litigations. These are:
- Form and empower a team
Building a solid bench of experienced lawyers for these types of cases is imperative and starts with the identification of a “Vice”, “Deputy” or “Second-in-Command”, who can share in the global view of the case, and assist with its management. Other team members must be experienced with the roles, functions and responsibilities meted out to them. Nonetheless, these other team members should be accorded the opportunity to share in the “big picture” planning, as their ideas or opinions could make the difference between winning and losing. Institutional knowledge that is developed must be shared and documented, otherwise there remains the risk that team members could always leave with their ideas. The team, now in place, must be empowered to perform their roles, and given an understanding of how their contribution is necessary to the overarching strategy. Without such a shared sense of ownership in the case, it is more difficult to keep team members engaged over the length of the matter.
- Always document your case
Create a timeline and update it as frequent as possible. Each team member can and should contribute to the case timeline. The practice is invaluable for many reasons, including that it memorializes events and developments (big and small); provides a quick history of the case for new (or forgetful) team members; useful for the summaries included with most motions; and, allows you to constantly validate activity against the case strategy. Such a timeline is also useful for updating clients and mapping out strategies.
- Communicate with your client regularly
Update your client regularly and without prompting. This is the most important practice pointer for any type of matter, but it is especially true with complex actions. Like the practitioner, your client is also susceptible to the same fatigue, loss of focus and internal transition. Anticipate this concern (as it is potential impactful on your lawyer–client relationship) with regular updates, and consider providing them access to your litigation timeline (or create and update an abbreviated version for them). This provides ready answers to most client questions, and will indirectly address the time-to-time perception of a lack of progress common to year-long cases. Providing regular updates and showing empathy to the situation will go a long way to keeping your client committed to working with you.
Working on long, complex cases is rewarding, but requires significant effort to maintain the constant energy and focus required throughout. Pre-planning and continued emphasis on these core principles will help lawyers to keep the focus and enjoy successful outcomes in such complex litigation cases.
A LAWYER’S DUTY GOES BEYOND ACHIEVING SUCCESS IN COMPLEX LITIGATION
A peep into the entire programme of this retreat shows wonderful topics ranging from Ethics of the Legal Profession; The Corporate Counsel & Legal Practitioners Rule of Professional Conduct; Trial Proceedings in the Federal High Court; Appeals; What makes a good Legal Department; The Ideal of Corporate Counsel; Review of draft DLS new Commercial Agreement Templates; The Judiciary and Remote hearings: Advantages and Challenges; Managing Complex Litigation – My Experience; Garnishee; Managing Garnishee Orders – The FCTA Experience; to the Role of National Industrial Court in the Enforcement of labour Related Violations, Under the NOGICD Act, and the Conflicting Jurisdictions of the State and Federal High Court – Enhancing Synergy between DLS and in-house Stakeholders, the experience of DDDs. There are also topics which span from can the EFCC Investigate Violations of the NOGIC Act; ADR Methods of resolving Commercial Disputes: – How Arbitration works, – Principles of Arbitration, – Mediation Process, – Conciliation Process; An examination of the arbitrability of violations under the NOGICD Act?; Federal and State Tax Laws and their implications on NCDMBs Mandate; Fundamentals of Maritime Agreements; a primer on Midstream and Downstream Energy Infrastructure Transactions and Agreements; Financing, Structuring and drafting power project Agreements; Essentials of Gas Sales Agreement and the role of GACN; Planning for Effective Performance – Team Building and Attitudinal Change for Effectiveness; Commercial Ventures and Projects; to Procurement. You did not forget to include critical subjects such as the new NOGICD Act Regulations and Strategy for Industry Compliance; Effective use of Microsoft Productivity Tool (Word, PowerPoint, Excel etc.): – Conducting Internet Research, – The Legal Department of the Future, – How Disruptive Trends are creating a new business model for in-house legal, – Legal Technology Adaptation (Data & Security); The Nigerian Procurement Law, Procedure & Practice; The Nigerian Corporate Governance Law and its Application to the Implementation of NOGICD Act; An examination of the Applicability of ICPC Act on the Mandate of NCDMB; and the implications of Nigeria’s WTO and ACFTA’s Obligations on the Implementation of the NOGICD Act; Legal Implications of the Proposed NOGICD Act Amendment bill 2011.
No doubt, the above topics are beautiful, and extensive; and cover the field in terms of enhancement of your work as corporate and commercial lawyers driving the local content of our national industrial life. However, I strained my neck in vain, but could not see any topic that deals with any of the burning national issues of the moment; current issues about Nationhood, insecurity, corruption, and our parlous economy. I thought we should take at least a peep into how our tottering Nation is twiddling Twitter; how Twitter users are to be prosecuted under a non-existent law (remember AOKO V. FAGBEMI (1961) 1 All NLR 400); and section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution. I wanted to see an inclusion of a discourse about how we are operating a Military Decree No 24 of 1999 as our Constitution; about rule of law; democracy; about devolution of powers; resource control; true fiscal federalism and issues concerning self-determination. I yearned to see something, just anything about the incessant rate of kidnappings, armed banditry, Boko Haram; whether State Governors could promulgate laws setting up local vigilante groups.
I did not see any. Because I believe they are important to the very corporate existence of Nigeria and the enablement of a conducive environment for you to operate from your beautiful 17-story edifice in Yenagoa, and the 4 NNPC towers in Abuja, I shall touch them. Permit me to take upon myself the liberty and licence to discuss some of them. Yes, because without security and safety of lives and property, none of us will be present at this beautiful Wells Carlton Hotel built by my good friend, Capt. Hosa Okunbor, I therefore will and must touch them. A lawyer’s role should go beyond these very classroom lectures. Yes, we are all lawyers here.
It should involve participating in the social milieu, finding answers and solutions to complex problems of the society; problems that are at once centripetal and centrifugal. A lawyer must look at the immortal works of the first Nigerian lawyer, Sapara Williams (1855–1915), when he said, “the legal practitioner lives for the direction of his people and the advancement of the cause of his country”. A lawyer must situate his societal role in one or more of the schools of thought in jurisprudence with a view to helping societal growth. Let us therefore first briefly look at the various jurisprudential schools of thought.
REFLECTIONS ON THE MEANING OF LAW
The term “Law” has been defined in different ways by several scholars. The definitions proffered by these scholars are reflections of their environments, their rationale for law and its relationship to justice. These divergent views on the meaning of law culminated into varying schools of thought on the subject which in turn crystallized into what has become generally known as the schools of jurisprudence.
One of the earliest schools of thought on law is the Natural Law School. St. Thomas Aquinas, Socrates, Aristotle, Cicero, John Finn, St. Augustine, etc., are some of the proponents of this school of thought. They believe that there is a universal law from a supernatural being which is discovered by reason or rationalization. The Italian philosopher, St Thomas Aquinas, defined law as:
“… nothing else than an ordinance of reason for the common good, made by him who has care of the community, and promulgated.”
The Positivists School of thought on the other hand, believe that law is made by a sovereign, who serves as the only source of its validity, who imposes both the law and it’s sanctions on the people while himself is exempted from the law. John Austin, one of the proponents of this school of thought, stated in his Lectures on Jurisprudence (1885) that:
“Law is a command from the sovereign person or body in the political society to a member or members of society and supported by sanctions.”
The proponents of the Realist School of thought on the other hand postulated or argued that law should be seen as it is or as it is done in the law court, not as it ought to be or anything else. They argue that what transpires in the law court or what the judges do to arrive at their judgments and those judgments are the law. The American Judge, Oliver Wendell Holmes “The Path of the Law” in Collected Papers, 1920” noted that:
“The prophecies of what the courts will do … are what I mean by the law.”
Benjamin N. Cardozo, who succeeded Oliver Wendell Homes as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, noted in the Growth of the Law (1924) that:
“When there is such a degree of probability as to lead to a reasonable assurance that a given conclusion ought to be and will be embodied in a judgment, we speak of that conclusion as the law.”
The Sociological School of jurisprudence, considers law or legal development from the perspective of the people in the society. Perceiving law as a social phenomenon, the proponents posit the harmonization of law with the wishes and aspirations of the people. According to Rosco Pound (one of the proponents of this school of thought):
“… For the purpose of understanding the law of today, I am content to think of law as a social institution to satisfy social wants – the claims and demands involved in the existence of civilized society – by giving effect to as much as we need with the least sacrifice, so far as such wants may be satisfied or such claims given effect by an ordering of human conduct through politically organized society. For present purposes I am content to see in legal history the record of a continually wider recognizing and satisfying of human wants or claims or desires through social control; a more embracing and more effective securing of social interests; a continually more complete and effective elimination of waste and precluding of friction in human enjoyment of the goods of existence – in short, a continually more efficacious social engineering.”
As stated above, the sociological school is concerned with satisfying the interest of individuals and social institutions. These interests are claims or want or desires which men assert de facto, about which the law must do something if organized societies are to endure. The English philosopher, Thomas Hobbes defined “Law as the formal glue that holds fundamentally disorganized societies together.”
While Oliver Wendell Holmes and Cardozo approached law on the basis of what the Court eventually does, Rosco Pound considers the concept “law” as a social institution to satisfy social want. His view of the law accord with the democratic principle of government. In a democracy, law is the reflection of the will and wish of the society. It is said that if you want to study any society, you have to study the laws enacted by that society. Law, though, a product of the society is the tool for the transformation of a society. Law does not only set the path for change, it is the catalyst for change in any progressive democratic society.
Lastly, the proponents of the Historical School of Thought believe that law is a product of the people’s historical advancement. According to Von Savigny, law is:
“… a result of moments the germ of which, like the germ of the State, remains in the nature of people as being produced for culture and which grows different types from this germ, depending on the environment of the factors that perform on it.”
For Savigny, law is a reflection of the spirit of the people (Volksgeist) that grows with the growth of the people and dies as the nation loses its nationality.
The perspectives of the various schools of thought on the meaning of law are germane to our understanding of law as a tool for social change in Nigeria. Notwithstanding their perspectives, one outstanding feature in the various schools of thought is the need to ensure orderliness in the society through law. We, as lawyers, are the engineers that drive the legal process.
So, permit me therefore henceforth, to speak to these above vexed issues which I raised earlier ex tempore. I believe that your automatic recording of same will enrich your communique that will emanate from this beautiful retreat exercise. Consequently, allow me to speak on Nigeria; where we were; where we are; where we ought to be and how to get there. That is my ex tempore talk henceforth.
Opinion: Respect Us or Leave by Femi Fani-Kayode
“Don’t stay in Lagos, and benefit from the leadership, infrastructure and economy Lagosians built over time, yet carry resentment towards them. You threaten violence and de-market Lagos on social media. You have options. Behave or relocate!” – Reno Omokri.
Let me open this short contribution by saying that I completely agree with the views expressed above by Pastor Reno Omokri.
Let us hope that those he is attempting to offer such wise counsel appreciate and accept it before it is too late and things fall apart.
I am constrained to go further by saying that I also share the views of my dear friend, brother and colleague at the Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Omo Oba Bayo Onanuga, who reflected the views and thoughts of millions of our fellow Yorubas when he expressed deep and legitimate concerns about the attempt by the Ibo community in Lagos to take over our land and claim it as theirs.
This is something that they themselves would never tolerate members of any other ethnic nationality to attempt to do in the east and neither would any of us try it.
The truth is that if you insist on living in someone elses land or territory you must respect them. And as they say, respect begets respect.
If you must live amongst us kindly refrain from poking your fingers into our eyes simply because we gave you the space and afforded you the opportunities that you have refused to offer us in the east.
We do this because we are a decent, civilised, kind-hearted, peace-loving and just people who believe strongly in the ethos of charity, plurality of community, efficacy of racial and religious harmony, peaceful-coexistence and full and unfettered integration.
That does NOT however mean that we are fools. Our history proves that we are slow to anger but irresistible in battle. It is not wise to provoke us or raise our sleeping sword.
Being too kind, accommodating and charitable has its price and it appears that we the Yoruba may have learnt this the hard way.
Opening up your home to a stranger and being your brothers keeper is one thing but giving him your head and all that is dear to you on a platter of gold is quite another.
The truth is that the Ibo in Lagos are no longer welcome by the people of Lagos. And unless they change their attitude quickly and drastically it may well be better for them to go home.
As a consequence of recent events and the outrageous and insulting “Lagos is a no man’s land” battle cry and mantra which many Ibos in Lagos espouse and constantly bellow and mouth, many of our people believe that Alaba International Market, Computer Village, Trade Fair and other places that they have occupied and taken over should be evacuated and vacated and converted to schools, deep sea ports, housing estates and amusement parks.
That is the level of anger and view of millions of our people today and we ignore those views at our peril.
They also believe that we should act fast and make the necessary changes in our attitude to non-Yoruba settlers and aliens and reflect on our propensity for being too “woke” and too liberal in our dealings with them.
This view was ably reflected by Rotimi Adeosun when he tweeted the following a day after the Governorship election in Lagos on 19th March.
He wrote,
“Congrats to putting an end to the issue of real ownership of Lagos. Going forward, let there be a review of the following: Land ownership and rent law.
Elective and appointive policy. Ethnic concentration of markets. Limits to liberalisation culture. Teaching of Yoruba history. Be wary of usurpers!”
Points taken and forceful, compelling and lucid they are too.
In his own contribution one Legendary Joe again reflected the mood when he tweeted the following:
“We voted in Lagos today not along political lines but along the lines of heritage. We voted for our pride. We made a statement that our liberal nature should never be abused. What we won’t attempt in yours, do not force on us. We voted to retain Lagos”.
These are insightful and incisive contributions and they must be taken very seriously.
They can best be described as wake up calls and the propositions and counsel that are being suggested and offered must be considered by all the relevant stakeholders in Yorubaland generally and Lagos particularly before it is too late.
Clearly thanks to the insulting ways and disrespectful tone, words and attitude of those that came from the east to settle amongst us yet covet our land and seek to destroy everything we value and stand for, Yoruba nationalism has come alive again.
Our gullible liberalism and naive wokeism has resulted in a dangerous, hard line and pronounced backlash which is fuelled by anger and which cannot be easily managed and contained.
Our people are now counting the cost of our innocent yet disastrous open door policy and disposition as a direct consequence of the excesses and provocative actions of the Ibos in Lagos.
And what is that cost?
If you really want to know let’s go back in time a little.
Permit me to take you on a walk down history lane.
When Nnamdi Azikiwe, the NCNC and the Igbo State Union tried to take over Yoruba land in the 1952 Western Regional elections he lost to Obafemi Awolowo and the Action Group by a very narrow margin.
I believe it was by two seats in Parliament and Action Group was saved from a Zik victory only because they went into an alliance with the Ibadan Peoples Party which gave them a majority of two in Parliament! That is how close it was.
Had it not been for that Zik, an Igbo man, would have been elected as the first Premier of the old Western Region and the Yoruba would have eventually lost EVERYTHING including their language, culture, heritage, land and values.
After his defeat Zik packed his bags and said the following famous words: “I shall return to the east from whence I came”.
Thereafter he went back to the old Eastern Region to be elected Premier.
71 years later the story appears to have repeated itself.
The Ibo, this time led by one Peter Obi, a shady and manipulative trader who was fuelled, strengthened and emboldened by his relative success and gains during the presidential election in the state two weeks earlier, tried to forcefully take over Lagos in the 2023 Governorship election by intimidation, threats and propaganda and by fielding a young and impressionable man by the name of Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour who neither speaks nor understands Yoruba, whose family derives from Sierra Leonne and Opobo in Rivers state, who has strong sympathy for IPOB, who was part of those protestors that wreaked havoc and set Lagos on fire during the Endsars riots and who, like his misguided, violent and aggressive supporters, claimed that Lagos is a “no man’s land” as his candidate.
Thankfully they failed and the young man was roundly defeated by Jide Sanwo-Olu, a young, diligent, hardworking, civilised, decent and focused administrator and bona fide Yorubaman.
It is now time for Peter, Chinedu and all their Obidient supporters to follow Zik’s noble example, tread the path of honor and either respect us and live with us in love and peace or go back to the east “from whence they came” .
They will do far better there.
We in the South West must do a lot of soul-searching and educate the liberals in our midst about the dangers of being too kind, too charitable and too accommodating to the alien land grabbers and usurpers that have infiltrated our territory.
We can show them charity, love and kindness but this must never be at the expense of our values, identity, dignity, culture or heritage.
We must endeavour to ensure that history does not repeat itself again, that this terrible cycle of our Ibo brothers repaying our good with ingratitude and subterfuge stops and that they never have the temerity and effontry to claim that Lagos, or indeed any other part of Yorubaland, is theirs again.
(FFK)
Adding Value: The Rules of Success by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Everything in life has rules and processes. There is every tendency that one may hit the rocks if for any reason he fails to adhere to the set rules and processes. It is only on rare occasions that the luck or “grace factor” can come to one’s rescue. In legal matters, one must understand the laws, rules and exceptions to win a case. In mathematics, one must know the formula while in medicine, diagnosis is a prerequisite to ascertain the cause of any illness.
The focus of this article is on the necessity of soft skills in achieving success. Note that rules bordering on success are not exhaustive; they are more like basic and insightful ideas one can explore if one is determined to succeed.
Just like there are many ways to kill a rat, there are also many ways to succeed. However, one thing is certain, one must follow and adopt relevant principles. Principles are universal, and once rightly applied, one is bound to reap the benefits. I will be sharing some of the principles a diligent, progressive and success-prone mind can adopt.
While reading, working hard and smart on your business are important, it is imperative to note that learning a skill, developing your talent and gifts are equally important success magnets a rational mind must adopt. Some of these success principles which I call success magnets are built into soft skills among which are building capacity, having a good reputation, being diligent, consistency, networking, personal relationship, good attitude, good communication, problem solving skills, creativity and empathy.
You may be wondering how one applies these soft skills? Let’s start from the area of building capacity. In any area you would like to get prominence, you must endeavor to learn as much as possible to gain credibility. When you have developed capacity, it will be easy to apply soft skills. It is sad to note that sometimes, some people put the cart before the horse, and think the universe will favour them. No, you must understand the process. No serious mind will give you an opportunity when you are yet to develop capacity. When you develop capacity, it will be easy to apply the soft skills.
Even if you haven’t developed capacity, you can creatively use soft skills to learn how to develop capacity if you have a good communication skill, great mindset and attitude.
These soft skills might sound ordinary, but trust me, they are very fundamental. This is because, even with theoretical and practical knowledge, if you don’t have these soft skills, you might appear unattractive. But if you have these soft skills, you can learn both theoretical and practical knowledge.
It is easy to say ‘I want to succeed’, but when we are exposed to the diligent and consistent work we must do, we’ll rather remain in our comfort zone. Trust me, I have been there, but I refuse to stay there because I have since understood that there’s no gain in playing little when you can play big.
On a personal note, I normally do all within my reach to give my best shot by preparing for the best and expecting the worst to the extent it goes south. As you may know, nothing is guaranteed in life, no matter how hard you work, or how much trust you may have in your work. You can do all you are expected to do and still fail. Yes, you can have theoretical, practical and social skills and still fail. In such a situation, just know that your time has not come yet.
It’s important to note that there’s no substitute for excellence. It’s either the work is good or not. To achieve excellence, endeavor to spend one percent of your time in an area of your life you have a strong interest in or whatever you are passionate about. By doing, you will develop expertise.
Another great rule for success is surrounding yourself with greatness. By this, I mean people who are exceptionally good in what they do. They might not be in your areas of interest, but if they are, that’s a plus. These people might be younger or older than you, they must have certain traits or values you admire, but more importantly, they should bring out the best in you.
Most times, in our quest to make an impact in life, we tend to focus on hard work which is good, but experience and life has taught me to focus on what ignites your spirit and soft silks can be the game-changer. When you channel your energy on where you are celebrated, you will understand the importance of value. Imagine working with someone who doesn’t understand the value you bring to the table, all your work will be considered as mere service, but someone with a heart of service, gratitude and appreciation knows the importance of value when they see one. This is the simple reason why most employers and resourceful beings make conscious efforts to retain certain people despite the noise outside.
When you are successful, there’s this level of happiness and fulfillment that comes to you. This success comes to you because you have done something unique like having mentors or role models. Let’s take a minute to discuss mentors and role models, and their importance.
If you will agree with me, success leaves clues where it derived its strength and foundation. There’s nothing in life that doesn’t have a foundation. As you journey through life, find mentors and role models who have already achieved what you would like to achieve. Just like you study what the happiest couples have done to stay together for decades if want true love; you can also learn from the experience of those whose marriage didn’t work, they might give you one or two advice that might be more beneficial to you than couples whose marriage never broke up.
If your dream is to be the best lawyer in your city or State, study what the best lawyers in your city or country did to achieve their reputations. If you want to be a World Champion, study the lives of World Champions, and learn how they did it. If you want to be a millionaire, find millionaire role models who you would like to be someday. If you want to be an entrepreneur, find a few entrepreneurs who inspire you and study how they achieved what they have. Without a doubt, mentors and role models are your shortcuts to unleashing your greatness. By learning from the experiences of others, you will increase your possibility of succeeding, and avoid unnecessary mistakes.
Give and Give: This principle is mind-blowing. As humans, we are naturally selfish, we do care for ourselves most times more than others do. Don’t get me wrong, you need to care for yourself first. However, for the purpose of this principle, I want you to know that you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. Life is not about you, neither is it centered on you . The average man seeks what he can receive from the world. The extraordinary man seeks what he can give to the world. When you assist other people without having an expectation, they will be glad to go the extra mile for you if they have an appreciative mindset. And of course, a lot of people do!
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
The Irrefutable Power of Commitment
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Everyone who is called great due to his or her attainments and heights of greatness, having achieved strange order of blessings didn’t just emerge there on a platter of gold but at a Cost! In truth, the cost of every greatness is SACRIFICE, but the sacrifice is incomplete without unwavering (levels of) COMMITMENT. Therefore, it is not easy to be EASY…when life’s challenges scream at you, you must consistently engage your shield of FAITH”! – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
The most dangerous and underrated man is not just the skillful or talented man, but the COMMITTED man! The soul of a committed man does not die! Even his deeds live after him (posterity)…his deeds are open doors unto many lives and destinies…Jinx must have been broken by his tenacious lifestyles…
Men of SKILLS may become overly confident and wavering, but a committed man sticks to one thing at a time, then, gets things all done with patience, focus and tenacity (ensures he breaks through); but the combination of the two (Commitment and Skills) settles it all in grand styles of honours. Though, he may experience hunger, financial issues; he may encounter very strange types of human beings, but that will not still move or break him. Of course may feel frustrated at some point, but grace will find his soul from melting like the sheer butter in the rays of the sun and his faith gauge from dropping. It may get to a point that he would find himself in between two worlds, but surrounded by nothing… In all, he must have learnt greatly to be firm and strong in trials, to be patient enough to wait on God in his struggles, to be wise enough to discern, to bridle his/her tongue the more, to worship God the most in all, even in the thickest rejections of men, and to gaze on Him (God) even when his/her health is failing, but to keep loving innocently when hatred, envy and jealousy merges up to intimidate the Royalty and loyal strengths that he carries and represents. Then, all of a sudden, when such being gets to the point of sinking, God intervenes and delivers him/her from them all…
Committed beings may bend for a while, but will never break because they have a “bounce-back power” called Grace… which is a divine dew of ease on them as lubricants and healing- an indication of God’s resuscitating agenda from His throne of mercy that depicts Him saying: “I am with thee, I will help thee, I will guide and guard thee…”
Truly, it is the grace of God that completes a “course” and a “cause” to getting the CROWN!
A committed man must never claim to be “Self-Made” but “God-Made,” because “it is not by power nor by might, but by the Spirit, thus saith the Lord of hosts!”
A committed man is a recipient of immeasurable mercy, grace and favour from God and Man, including the creations of God and Man.
The final speeches of champions that are usually captured on the global set which marvels the world of such impeccable excellence and rare greatness are most of the time given through pools of background tears waits on God for interventions, several spites, dejections and rejections from the ordinary people who in the end applauds them for the rare level of excellence and the greatness that manifests through them (champions).
Be like the rose flower, it commits to its own growth even in the midst of thorns…yet, the thorns shield the rose flower from being plucked ordinarily by small minds…
The ‘thorns’ represent your challenges, while the ‘rose flowers’ connotes your greatness… You are rare species of God’s creation, therefore, I charge you to MANifest!
Be like the Eagle that weathers the storms to soar even beyond the clouds, while other birds are in their hideouts [comfort zones]. Remember, the “comfort zones syndrome” keeps you out from setting records!
Be like the ants, they are futuristic and goal-oriented…
Be like the pride of lions, they know who they are and are always committed to protecting this great value!
Challenges may scream at you, but WORK, FAITH, GRACE and PATIENCE would see you through if you would be committed to the right things at the right times, at the right place. It is important to note that: “Commitment is LEVERAGE!” Commitment gives you Bounce Back Power[BBP]! Don’t just envy success, but envy SACRIFICE! Never settle for convenience over DESTINY! You are way too blessed to ever dare to settle for an empty life.
Jean Chatzky has this to say:
‘Resilience isn’t a single skill. It’s a variety of skills and coping mechanisms. To bounce back from bumps in the road as well as failures, you should focus and be committed to your vision or desires [on emphasizing the positive]’.
The Law of Reciprocity
Any relationship or dealings that has no real reciprocity will die…Reciprocity is the order of life! Strong people will keep giving to you for a long time and eventually, if they do not see it coming back in a similar capacity, they will eventually become convinced that the investment does not worth a return…
If you do not learn to ‘give’ like you learned to ‘get’ (receive) in every area where there is no reciprocity, it will die!
Anything that takes more than it gives will eventually destroy the giver…it is not only biblical but scientific and ecological! Even God commanded the farmer to let the ground rest for a while for it to be revitalized with nutrients! Plants emits oxygen for man to live, while man exhales carbon dioxide for plants to live…it is a ‘give and take’ world system! It is a real-world of COMMITMENT!
I will not take anything from you unless I add something to you! I will be an asset and not a liability! If I stay at your house, you will miss me when I leave! I am going to add something to you before taking anything from you! If I join your church or organization, you will feel My impacts that something has been added to you! When you get me, you get help! In fact, I am an answer to your prayers!
The only number that doesn’t add to the sum total of the equation is a zero that lacks help to upgrade or maximize proper/reasonable effects!
What do people get when they get you?!
If you can describe it, define it and deliver on it, you will never be without them! Everybody wants assets, while liabilities get left behind!
You must be Committed to God, Family, “Church” [gathering of the saints] and to your DREAMS!
You cannot get people to believe in your Dream until you believe in it yourself!
Stop asking people to invest in things when you have no investment! Stop asking people to deliver to you when you are unwilling to go into the wild for yourself! Nobody is going to put into your dream before you put (invest) into it…you have to invest in what you dream for! A golf club is just a golf club until you put it in the hands of the likes of Tiger Woods, then the value shoots up! It’s the same set of club, but all you had was commitment… The same thing goes to our individual dreams…when a dream gets into the hands of a committed person [to the dream], who has been working when they were five and swinging it when they were six, nine and when they turned twelve…O yes! You will get a great return on it because somebody had invested on it!
Do you have anything that you are dreaming, that you are willing to be committed to enough to see it happen?! Or you go on [the] wishing well of life, wanting to receive on credits something that you are not willing to pay for?!
You must be committed to your dreams! I have never met anybody who became incredibly successful in any area of their life until they have suffered, sweated and sacrificed, kept their focus and fought through tears, trials and tests…so if you have a dream and commit to it, it will surely come to pass…though, the vision tarries, wait for it! It will happen! It may take a while, you may even have to take classes, you may even have to start the business in your house, but it will happen! My God is not just ALPHA, but He is also the OMEGA! He is not only the BEGINNING, but He is also the END! God started it, He will finish it! YES, He will! But your own part of the deal must have been completed by being committed to your Dreams before He [God]commits Himself into your course, to creating a CAUSE!
Anybody can dream it, but you can never see it until you are willing to be committed to it! Bishop T. Dexter Jakes gave an example of himself that, as at the start of his ministry (The Potter’s House), he started from his house. Sometimes, he worshipped alone, then gradually things began to change as he stayed committed to his dreams… God only concentrates on COMMITTED people! He is not a joker!
I further dissected the word ‘commitment’ as follows:
To Be Committed means:
BeCom(e)-(It)!
Be come it! That is, be the best description or example of your Dream, then fulfil it by taking the required steps without wavering!
Thank you all for reading.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer
