Nnamdi Orders End to Bloodshed in South-East, Begs for Release of ‘Mama Biafra’

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged that the killings in the South-East should stop.

Kanu also demanded the immediate release of Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie, a newspaper vendor popularly known as ‘Mama Biafra’ in Abia State.

The IPOB leader was quoted as speaking during a visitation to him in the Department of State Services custody by his younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu.

The IPOB leader was said to be saddened by the reports of Killings across the South-East.

Emmanuel stated that his brother “does not believe in bloodshed”, adding that Nnamdi Kanu was not happy that bloodsuckers are on the loose in the South-East almost unchallenged.

Kanu was also quoted as saying that all those behind the current killings in the South-East must be held accountable for their atrocities.

According to his junior brother, Mama Biafra, a septuagenarian was arrested during Kanu’s last court appearance in Abuja on May 18.

Kanu was said to explain that the woman had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

The old woman, Kanu said, committed no crime for coming to Abuja to solidarise with him at the court when she was arrested, regretting that, “I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall. I demand that she be released because she committed no crime.

“She is an old woman and since my mother died I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her.”

The IPOB Leader also cleared the air over whether he was the one that Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State met when he visited the DSS headquarters last week, noting that there was no basis for people to doubt whether Soludo met him, explaining that the Barcelona club attire he wore when the Governor visited was his nightwear.

Kanu pleaded with all to ensure there is peace in South East.

The Punch