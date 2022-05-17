Buhari Reappoints Goni as Conservator General of the Federation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Alhaji ibrahim Goni ( Ph.D.) for another five years tenure as Conservator General of National Park Service, effective May 10, 2022.

In a statement from the Ministry of Environment, the supervising arm of National Park Service, Goni’s return to office headlines the President’s immediate approval.

It must be recalled that Alhaji ibrahim Goni, spear headed a refreshing collaboration with sister security agencies, particularly with the military in order to engage and train Park Rangers to confront insurgents and other natural resources invaders who targeted the vast green areas in the country as a cover to carry out their nefarious activities.

His most enduring achievement, attracting commendation from global conservation community, is unprecedented approval by President Buhari of ten new National Parks across the federation, a feat he pursued with vigour and passion, and with a strategic buy in from the National Assembly, telling a new Conservation story in Nigeria.

His return indeed, will give accelerated efforts for the immediate take off the new Parks and a change in NPS management mantra, connecting it to the various conservation value chain.