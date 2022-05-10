Featured
Addax Petroleum Confirms One Dead in Bomb Explosion at its Izombe Flowstation
Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Ltd. says a suspected vandal died in Wednesday’s explosion at its flowstation in Izombe, Imo.
The oil firm in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Mrs Awatt Etta said an unexploded explosive device and the corpse of the suspected vandal were found at the incident site within its Oil Mining Lease (OML) 124.
Addax said it was collaborating with regulatory agencies and security agencies in ongoing investigations into the incident.
“At about 01:15am on May 4, 2022, an explosion occurred along a trackroad leading to one of the well heads at Izombe Flow station in OML 124.
“An immediate search was conducted, and unexploded Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a corpse were found at the scene.
“Government Security and Regulatory Agencies were promptly notified of the incident. The Police Bomb Disposal Unit have detonated the IEDs and deposited the corpse at the mortuary.
“Details of the incident are still sketchy, but it is suspected that the bomb which detonated and caused the explosion was being carried by the deceased who is yet to be identifed.
“We are currently working with relevant authorities investigating the incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Addax stated.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Spokesman for Police Command Imo, CSP Mike Abattam who also confirmed the incident, said police has reinforced security in the area.
Featured
Election: PDP Ready to Recover Nigeria, Says Osita Chidoka
The Director, Voter Intelligence and Strategy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Osita Chidoka, has said that the party is said to recover Nigeria as the 2023 presidential election gets underway.
Chidoka, who made the remarks during a press briefing in Abuja, said the election is a wonderful opportunity to bring the country back from the brink of collapse occasioned by dearth of economic triumph and insecurity.
The statement in full:
The 2023 General Elections will commence with the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday 25 February, in three days. These elections are particularly important because it presents an opportunity for Nigerians to bring our country back from the brink of economic collapse and unprecedented insecurity.
We have the opportunity as Nigerians to determine not only who will lead our country, but also which Party will form the majority in the National Assembly to drive the required effort to change the course of our national direction over the next four years.
The 2023 election will be the first conducted with the rules set by the recently signed Electoral Act. The Act gives INEC the power to transmit results directly from the polling unit, and perhaps even more importantly insists that only voters biometrically accredited with the BVAS card reader can cast their votes.
INEC has also repeatedly assured us that Saturday’s elections will be free and fair; that the elections will not be postponed; and that the vote of ordinary Nigerians will count. Therefore, I want to ask my fellow Nigerians to come out and vote. It is only when we vote, we can have a say in the governance of our nation. It is only when we vote, we would have performed our civic duty.
INEC has also made it easy by providing various means to find your polling unit before election day. You can find your polling unit by sending an SMS containing your name, state and last six digits of your VIN to 09062830860, 09062830861. Another way of confirming your polling unit is by visiting the INEC website, www.cvr.inecnigeria.org
It is important to note a few things on election day:
1. Get to your PU early to ensure you can join the queue and go through the process.
2. Ensure that the agent of our party is around and has confirmed that the BVAS is working properly.
3. Ensure that the agent confirmed the BVAS was set at 0000 before the start of elections at your polling unit.
4. In the unlikely event that the BVAS at your polling unit malfunctions, INEC has provided backup machines which can be delivered by the RATECH to your ward.
5. After elections, ensure the picture of the form EC8A is taken and uploaded to the INEC site using the BVAS before leaving the polling unit. Also, take pictures of the Form EC 60 result sheet pasted on the board or wall of your polling unit as a way to prevent the manipulation of results.
As a party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is ready for the 2023 elections. We have spent time and resources training all our agents across the 176,847 polling units. We have also trained all the agents in the 8,809 wards and 774 local governments. Our agents will ensure nobody your vote.
We have campaigned across the length and breadth of the nation, and not just spoken to Nigerians about what our plans are, but listened to you tell us what problems you want us to solve for you.
Our presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and vice-presidential candidate Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa both know the pains ordinary Nigerians are going through because of the ruinous and poorly implemented policies of a poorly. We, as a team are ready and willing to work to ensure a better country for us all.
The PDP in the 2023 election cycle introduced two innovations that are worthy of mention and celebration. First, the Presidential candidate and the National Assembly candidates committed to an irrevocable pledge to deliver the following outcomes to the Nigerian People:
1. Improving transparency and accountability across the whole government. We will make the Freedom of Information Act a functional law again.
2. Drastically reduce the cost of government through improving citizen oversight and a strong emphasis on curbing waste and cost reduction
3. Reduce multidimensional poverty by 40 per cent over the next four years and put food on the tables of Nigerians again.
4. Reduce our unsustainable national debts.
5. Raise investments in education and infrastructure by incrementally increasing budgetary allocation.
6. Ensure quick passage of bills that devolve more powers to subnational governments.
7. Secure Nigeria through the adoption of robust conflict resolution mechanisms and improved welfare and funding of our gallant security forces.
A harmonious alliance and respect for the constitutionally enshrined separation of powers is the defining mark of a PDP government. That alliance with the National Assembly will make the load a lot lighter for the elected President.
The second innovation and of particular deep interest to the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is a commitment he has made to Nigerian youths through a document titled MY COVENANT WITH NIGERIAN YOUTHS. The document outlines the big six focus areas Diversity, unity and inclusiveness, Security, peace and prosperity, Education, Entrepreneurship and Technology, Gender inclusion and vulnerable groups, youth participation, engagement and advocacy, human rights, law enforcement and judicial reforms.
In specific terms Atiku Abubakar made the following commitments to Nigerian Youths that in within the first 90 days of assumption of office he will:
1. Appoint a Minister of Youths and Sports who will not be older than 40 years.
2. Appoint cabinet-level Special Advisers under the age of 40 years to oversee specific youth-focused initiatives.
3. Rename the Ministry of Information and Culture to include the creative industry with the mandate to provide funding and incentives for youths in the industry.
4. Set up a youth Advisory Council to be chaired by the Vice President to identify key issues impacting youth in Nigeria and recommend executive actions and legislation to address these issues.
5. Commence the disbursement of the promised $10 billion funding for MSMEs with priority on youth and female beneficiaries.
These two innovations and commitments are unique to the PDP and signal our total dedication to issues confronting Nigerians. The task to recover Nigeria and restore the golden years of unprecedented economic growth, a debt-free nation, a country respected in the global arena and a nation united in purpose and vision can only be realised under a PDP government. A party with the experience and capacity to rebuild Nigeria like we did after the locust years of Military rule.
The PDP is ready for the elections. The election day plans are driven by data, technology, tested process and most importantly, our people on the ground in the entire 176,606 poll units in the country.
PDP is fielding candidates for all 109 senate seats and 360 house of representative seats. Every single person on the PDP ticket is committed to making the country great again.
We have seen first-hand what 8 years of APC has done to our people and we are determined to right the wrongs of the last 8 years. No doubt Nigeria is currently moving at great speed in the wrong direction. But together, we can pull the brakes and reverse the direction.
Our party, the PDP has done it before, and the records are there for every Nigerian to see. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s manifesto has shown the plans for Nigerians and we, as a party, pledge to deliver on our promises to all Nigerians when you elect us back into office.
Come out to vote on Saturday, and let us open a new, prosperous page in the book of our national history.
God bless you all, God bless the PDP, and God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Featured
Fake Audio Tape: This is the Height of Desperation, Atiku Lambasts APC, LP
The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described as utter rubbish, an audio tape on social media wherein he purportedly revealed plans by himself, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to rig the presidential election.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP presidential candidate, said the latest fake audio clip in circulation was a confirmation of his warning last week that the opposition would deepen its propaganda ahead of the election.
Shaibu said, “We warned last week that as the election approaches, there will be a spike in the rate of propaganda on social media. With barely 24 hours to the poll, we have witnessed propaganda from not just the All Progressives Congress but the Labour Party as well.
“In this latest drivel, a montage of speeches delivered by Atiku, Tambuwal, and Okowa since last year were manipulated and pieced together to give an impression that they were discussing plans to rig Saturday’s election. In this age of artificial intelligence technology, even dead people can be portrayed as delivering speeches. This is nothing new.
“For the record, Atiku has run in two presidential elections and has never been indicted or prosecuted for election violence or vote buying,” the aide said of the alleged rigging tape.
“But some people think they can sell a narrative of Atiku manipulating this election. This is indeed the height of desperation, the last kick of a dying horse. The APC and the Labour Party must note that elections are not won on social media but at the polling units.”
Atiku said the audio clip, which had been shared numerous times on WhatsApp, could be identified easily as a fake even from the tone of the purported discussants.
gwg.ng
Featured
Finland Police Arrest IPOB Agitator, Simon Ekpa
Finland authorities on Thursday arrested a popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa.
According to a Finland news outlet, HS, the police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti.
The platform claimed that they had gone to Ekpa’s residence for an interview but to their surprise, the Finland police, KRP, answered when the HS team rang the separatist bell.
The HS said the KRP prevented their team from entering Ekpa’s apartment and said that the interview would be moved “to the future”.
When contacted, an official of the Finnish Embassy in Abuja who craves anonymity confirmed Ekpa’s arrest to The PUNCH on Thursday.
“It is our understanding that he is currently in police custody in Finland,” the official who is not authorised to speak to the press told The PUNCH.
“According to information available to us, the image is verified by Helsingin Sanomat, a Finnish newspaper; in it, Ekpa is seen being escorted out of his home in Lahti by plainclothes Finnish police”, the official volunteered.
Before his eventual arrest on Thursday, Nigerians all over the world have signed a petition appealing to the Finnish government, Nigerian Government and the European Union to arrest Ekpa, the brain behind the sit-at-home order in the South-East.
Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in had repeatedly ordered the people of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home and asked them to boycott the country’s general elections billed for Saturday.
His repeated sit-at-home order has been marked by bloodshed and destruction of lives and properties in the region by its enforcers.
The PUNCH had on February 15 reported that the Federal Government summoned the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, over “hate speech and incitive comments” by Ekpa.
At the meeting with Pylvanainen, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Ekpa’s action was fast becoming a threat to the forthcoming election, and that the Federal Government would not take it lightly with him and the Finland government if nothing drastic is done.
“We thought it was important for us to have this chat with you to let you know that, of course, he is living in the comfort of his home there in Finland and we know that we have been in touch with your good self.
“We have had some time to ensure that we arrest this situation but it appears the situation is getting out of hand. And we are saying enough is enough. We should let you know, in very strong terms that it is high time you really back Nigeria with the quest that something is done immediately because he threatens the forthcoming elections.
“The sad thing is that this gentleman has a lot of followers out there. And the moment he issues these instructions, what happens is that you have destructions the very next day. They embark on killings and burning and you name it. And we believe this is not acceptable.
“It’s important to get to know that these elections are being threatened by the actions of someone and that something needs to be done immediately, to address the situation.
“This in essence is why we thought it was important for us to have this discussion with you, so as to let you know our concerns and the displeasure of the Government of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria on this very unhealthy development,” the minister, who was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, had told Pylvanainen.
The Punch
Make or Mar: Nigerians Elect New President
Voice of Emancipation: Where is Nigeria Heading to?
Adding Value: Nigeria on the Verge of Electoral History by Henry Ukazu
Opinion: Now It’s Your Turn
Election: PDP Ready to Recover Nigeria, Says Osita Chidoka
Victor Osimhen: When Napoli Gets Another Maradona
Go After Those Behind Fake Audio Tape, Atiku Charges INEC, Security Agencies
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)