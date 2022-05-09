Jonathan Rejects APC Presidential Form Bought for Him by Herdsmen

The Director, Voter Intelligence and Strategy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Osita Chidoka, has said that the party is said to recover Nigeria as the 2023 presidential election gets underway.

Chidoka, who made the remarks during a press briefing in Abuja, said the election is a wonderful opportunity to bring the country back from the brink of collapse occasioned by dearth of economic triumph and insecurity.

The statement in full:

The 2023 General Elections will commence with the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday 25 February, in three days. These elections are particularly important because it presents an opportunity for Nigerians to bring our country back from the brink of economic collapse and unprecedented insecurity.

We have the opportunity as Nigerians to determine not only who will lead our country, but also which Party will form the majority in the National Assembly to drive the required effort to change the course of our national direction over the next four years.

The 2023 election will be the first conducted with the rules set by the recently signed Electoral Act. The Act gives INEC the power to transmit results directly from the polling unit, and perhaps even more importantly insists that only voters biometrically accredited with the BVAS card reader can cast their votes.

INEC has also repeatedly assured us that Saturday’s elections will be free and fair; that the elections will not be postponed; and that the vote of ordinary Nigerians will count. Therefore, I want to ask my fellow Nigerians to come out and vote. It is only when we vote, we can have a say in the governance of our nation. It is only when we vote, we would have performed our civic duty.

INEC has also made it easy by providing various means to find your polling unit before election day. You can find your polling unit by sending an SMS containing your name, state and last six digits of your VIN to 09062830860, 09062830861. Another way of confirming your polling unit is by visiting the INEC website, www.cvr.inecnigeria.org

It is important to note a few things on election day:

1. Get to your PU early to ensure you can join the queue and go through the process.

2. Ensure that the agent of our party is around and has confirmed that the BVAS is working properly.

3. Ensure that the agent confirmed the BVAS was set at 0000 before the start of elections at your polling unit.

4. In the unlikely event that the BVAS at your polling unit malfunctions, INEC has provided backup machines which can be delivered by the RATECH to your ward.

5. After elections, ensure the picture of the form EC8A is taken and uploaded to the INEC site using the BVAS before leaving the polling unit. Also, take pictures of the Form EC 60 result sheet pasted on the board or wall of your polling unit as a way to prevent the manipulation of results.

As a party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is ready for the 2023 elections. We have spent time and resources training all our agents across the 176,847 polling units. We have also trained all the agents in the 8,809 wards and 774 local governments. Our agents will ensure nobody your vote.

We have campaigned across the length and breadth of the nation, and not just spoken to Nigerians about what our plans are, but listened to you tell us what problems you want us to solve for you.

Our presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and vice-presidential candidate Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa both know the pains ordinary Nigerians are going through because of the ruinous and poorly implemented policies of a poorly. We, as a team are ready and willing to work to ensure a better country for us all.

The PDP in the 2023 election cycle introduced two innovations that are worthy of mention and celebration. First, the Presidential candidate and the National Assembly candidates committed to an irrevocable pledge to deliver the following outcomes to the Nigerian People:

1. Improving transparency and accountability across the whole government. We will make the Freedom of Information Act a functional law again.

2. Drastically reduce the cost of government through improving citizen oversight and a strong emphasis on curbing waste and cost reduction

3. Reduce multidimensional poverty by 40 per cent over the next four years and put food on the tables of Nigerians again.

4. Reduce our unsustainable national debts.

5. Raise investments in education and infrastructure by incrementally increasing budgetary allocation.

6. Ensure quick passage of bills that devolve more powers to subnational governments.

7. Secure Nigeria through the adoption of robust conflict resolution mechanisms and improved welfare and funding of our gallant security forces.

A harmonious alliance and respect for the constitutionally enshrined separation of powers is the defining mark of a PDP government. That alliance with the National Assembly will make the load a lot lighter for the elected President.

The second innovation and of particular deep interest to the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar is a commitment he has made to Nigerian youths through a document titled MY COVENANT WITH NIGERIAN YOUTHS. The document outlines the big six focus areas Diversity, unity and inclusiveness, Security, peace and prosperity, Education, Entrepreneurship and Technology, Gender inclusion and vulnerable groups, youth participation, engagement and advocacy, human rights, law enforcement and judicial reforms.

In specific terms Atiku Abubakar made the following commitments to Nigerian Youths that in within the first 90 days of assumption of office he will:

1. Appoint a Minister of Youths and Sports who will not be older than 40 years.

2. Appoint cabinet-level Special Advisers under the age of 40 years to oversee specific youth-focused initiatives.

3. Rename the Ministry of Information and Culture to include the creative industry with the mandate to provide funding and incentives for youths in the industry.

4. Set up a youth Advisory Council to be chaired by the Vice President to identify key issues impacting youth in Nigeria and recommend executive actions and legislation to address these issues.

5. Commence the disbursement of the promised $10 billion funding for MSMEs with priority on youth and female beneficiaries.

These two innovations and commitments are unique to the PDP and signal our total dedication to issues confronting Nigerians. The task to recover Nigeria and restore the golden years of unprecedented economic growth, a debt-free nation, a country respected in the global arena and a nation united in purpose and vision can only be realised under a PDP government. A party with the experience and capacity to rebuild Nigeria like we did after the locust years of Military rule.

The PDP is ready for the elections. The election day plans are driven by data, technology, tested process and most importantly, our people on the ground in the entire 176,606 poll units in the country.

PDP is fielding candidates for all 109 senate seats and 360 house of representative seats. Every single person on the PDP ticket is committed to making the country great again.

We have seen first-hand what 8 years of APC has done to our people and we are determined to right the wrongs of the last 8 years. No doubt Nigeria is currently moving at great speed in the wrong direction. But together, we can pull the brakes and reverse the direction.

Our party, the PDP has done it before, and the records are there for every Nigerian to see. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s manifesto has shown the plans for Nigerians and we, as a party, pledge to deliver on our promises to all Nigerians when you elect us back into office.

Come out to vote on Saturday, and let us open a new, prosperous page in the book of our national history.

God bless you all, God bless the PDP, and God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.