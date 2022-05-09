Jonathan Joins Presidential Race, Picks APC N100m Nomination Form

– As PDP Concludes Campaigns in Onna LGA

Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has called on Akwa Ibom people to reciprocate the goodwill of his administration in the state by turning out en-masse to vote candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections .

Governor Emmanuel made the call Wednesday while addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters during the grand finale of PDP campaigns in the state held at Chief Akpabio Udo Ukpa Stadium in Onna Local Government Area.

Enumerating the giant strides of his administration as regards initiation and completion of various infrastructure and economic development plans as well as abandoned projects by his predecessor, the governor expressed hope that the people of the state will reciprocate his gestures by voting massively for his party.

According to him, the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the experience and capacity to salvage Nigeria from the current economic downturn and restore her to the path of prosperity, calling on the people to vote for the PDP candidates.

“Let me start from this Saturday, I’ve said it over and over again, the only man who knows the way, the only man with capacity and experience, the roadmap and the blueprint to recover and restore the economy of this nation around is Atiku Abubakar and the party is PDP”, he stated.

He also acknowledged his respect for the power rotation initiated by the elders of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, on the basis of which PDP nominated its candidates for the National Assembly seats such as Ekong Sampson for Senate in Eket Senatorial District, and urged the people to exercise their support for the fairness exhibited by PDP through the ballots on Saturday.

For governorship and state assembly elections, the governor restated his confidence in the capacity of PDP candidates to deliver, describing the gubernatorial condidate Pastor Umo Eno, as a humble, willing and loving man whose emergence is a call to service.

“Our governorship candidate has spoken at various fora and on different platforms and people close to me keep whispering into my ears, you have a man of capacity, you have a man of integrity and courage, a man that is very brilliant and has knowledge of the economy. On hearing this, my heart always says God Thank you”.

Pastor Umo Eno, on his part, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for laying the foundation of industrialization and opening up the three major gateways to attract investments and development into the state.

He said he would run an all- inclusive government and promised to continue in the developmental projects in the state, assuring that he will never take the state backward.

The State PDP Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, called for support from the people of Onna in the forthcoming elections urging the people to ensure that candidates of the party are victorious.

Elder Akpan presented the party flags to the candidate for Onna State House of Assembly, Hon Sunday Johnson, candidate for Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno, Federal House of Representatives Hon. Okpolupm Ette and candidate for Eket Senatorial District, Barr. Ekong Sampson.

Barr. Ekong Sampson in his remarks acknowledged the selfless sacrifice of Governor Udom Emmanuel which has given them reasons to serve on the platform of the party.

Barr. Sampson, said that candidates from Eket Senatorial districts have demonstrated unity of purpose to serve the people during their campaigns, assuring that they will make judicious use of the opportunity if given opportunity to represent the Senatorial District.