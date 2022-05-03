Entertainment
Why I Quit Smoking – Kizz Daniel
The award-winning Afropop singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name, Kizz Daniel aka Vado D’Great, has made a life changing resolution on his birthday.
The “Barnabas” singer who clocked 28 on Sunday, has resolved to quit smoking as a gift to his kids and people who genuinely love him. The “Woju” hit maker announced this in a video shared in the wee hours of Sunday morning to mark the occasion.
With his song “Addict” playing in the background, Kizz Daniel said: “As I celebrate my birthday, for the sake of my kids and people that genuinely love me, I quit”.
Immediately, he reached out for a pack of cigarette, opened it, breaking some as he emptied the entire content on the floor.
Advising people struggling with same addiction, the father of two noted it wasn’t a good lifestyle as he prayed God save their souls while wishing everyone a happy Sunday.
He continued: “Those of you still struggling with this addiction, it is not cool and it is not good. Trust me! May God save our souls. Respect! Thank you and happy Sunday! God bless!!”
Entertainment
Super Bowl: Rihanna Performs Hits with ‘Baby Bump’
Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl with a career-spanning medley of pop bangers, but it was her baby bump that dominated the conversation.
The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a molded bustier — and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making.
Representatives for the singer confirmed the speculation to trade magazines Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.
The 34-year-old welcomed her first child, a son, with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.
Musically speaking, fans who hoped for some fresh tracks were disappointed: Rihanna’s night on the world’s biggest stage offered a nostalgia tour of hits past.
She delivered her club smashes including “Where Have You Been” to “Only Girl (In the World)” and the time-tested “We Found Love.”
“Rude Boy,” “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Work” and “All of the Lights” were also on the setlist, as a sea of dancers performed stunning acrobatics.
“Wild Thoughts” “Run This Town” and, of course, “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” rounded out the show.
She did not, as many stars do, bring out any guest artists, commanding the stage all on her own.
The evening marked a reversal after Rihanna had previously turned down the gig in protest of the National Football League’s handling of race issues.
But in accepting the coveted slot this time around, the Barbados-born singer said it was “important for representation.”
“It’s important for my son to see this.”
Since releasing “Anti” in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she’s become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.
Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.
But the album she’s been teasing for years remains the stuff of myth — and seemed it would stay so awhile longer.
AFP
Entertainment
Tems, Others Win Grammy Awards (See Full List)
Tems becomes the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award as she wins the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.
Here is the full list of nominees and winners for the 2023 Grammys — with winners on top of each category and in bold:
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff | WINNER
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Tobias Jesso Jr. | WINNER
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Music film
“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” — (Various Artists); Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers | WINNER
“Adele One Night Only” — Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor & Ben Winston, video producers
“Our World” — Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
“Billie Eilish Live At The O2” — Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
“Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)” — Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
“A Band A Brotherhood A Barn” — Neil Young & Crazy Horse; Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer
Music video
“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer | WINNER
“Easy On Me” — Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
“Yet To Come” — BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
“Woman” — Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
“As It Was” — Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
Song written for visual media
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” Cast) | WINNER
“Be Alive” [From “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Carolina” [From “Where The Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Hold My Hand” [From “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From “The Woman King”] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
“Nobody Like U” [From “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
Musical theater album
“Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)” — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast) | WINNER
“Caroline, Or Change” — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
“MJ The Musical” — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
“Mr. Saturday Night” — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
“Six: Live On Opening Night” — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
” A Strange Loop” — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Comedy album
“The Closer” — Dave Chappelle | WINNER
“Comedy Monster” — Jim Gaffigan
“A Little Brains, A Little Talent” — Randy Rainbow
“Sorry” — Louis CK
“We All Scream” — Patton Oswalt
Folk album
“Revealer” — Madison Cunningham | WINNER
“Spellbound” — Judy Collins
“The Light At The End Of The Line” — Janis Ian
“Age Of Apathy” — Aoife O’Donovan
“Hell On Church Street” — Punch Brothers
Spoken word poetry album
“The Poet Who Sat By The Door” — J. Ivy | WINNER
“Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller
“Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman
“Hiding In Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
“You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman
Americana album
“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile | WINNER
“Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John
“Good To Be…” — Keb’ Mo’
“Raise The Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
“Just Like That…” — Bonnie Raitt
American roots song
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) | WINNER
“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Americana performance
“Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt | WINNER
“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” — Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Again” — Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
“The Message” — Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
American roots performance
“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band | WINNER
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” — Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
“Life According To Raechel” — Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Tropical Latin album
“Pa’lla Voy” — Marc Anthony | WINNER
” Quiero Verte Feliz” — a Santa Cecilia
“Lado A Lado B” — Víctor Manuelle
“Legendario” — Tito Nieves
” Imágenes Latinas” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
“Cumbiana II” — Carlos Vives
Latin jazz album
“Fandango At The Wall In New York” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective | WINNER
“Crisálida” — Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
“If You Will” — Flora Purim
“Rhythm & Soul” — Arturo Sandoval
“Música De Las Américas” — Miguel Zenón
Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Empire Central” — Snarky Puppy | WINNER
“Between Dreaming And Joy” — Jeff Coffin
“Not Tight” — DOMi & JD Beck
“Blooz” — Grant Geissman
“Jacob’s Ladder” — Brad Mehldau
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman | WINNER
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
Engineered Album, Classical
“Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra” — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) | WINNER
“Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
“Perspectives” — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
“Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World” — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
“Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes” — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Contemporary classical composition
“Puts: Contact” — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra) | WINNER
“Akiho: Ligneous Suite” — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
“Bermel: Intonations” — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
“Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God” — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
“Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved” — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
Classical compendium
“An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers | WINNER
“Aspire” — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
“A Concert For Ukraine” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
“The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene” — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist | WINNER
“Eden” — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
“How Do I Find You” — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
“Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?” — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
“Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly” — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
Classical instrumental solo
“Letters For The Future” — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) | WINNER
“Abels: Isolation Variation” — Hilary Hahn
“Bach: The Art Of Life” — Daniil Trifonov
“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations” — Mitsuko Uchida
“A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic” — Mak Grgić
Chamber music/small ensemble performance
“Shaw: Evergreen” — Attacca Quartet | WINNER
“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets” — Dover Quartet
“Musical Remembrances” — Neave Trio
“Perspectives” — Third Coast Percussion
“What Is American” — PUBLIQuartet
Choral performance
“Born” — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) | WINNER
“Bach: St. John Passion” — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
“Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Opera recording
“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) | WINNER
“Aucoin: Eurydice” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X” — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Orchestral performance
“Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman” — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) | WINNER
“Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World” — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Eastman: Stay On It” — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
“John Williams – The Berlin Concert” — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
Entertainment
Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Star in Late Singer’s Biopic
American actor, Jaafar Jackson, will be playing the role of his uncle and legendary popstar, Michael Jackson, in the singer’s upcoming biopic.
This was announced by the film’s movie director, Antoine Fuqua, who shared a picture of Jaafar’s transformation via Instagram on Monday.
“Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael—the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop,” he captioned the post.
Jaafar also posted the same picture and expressed his excitement regarding the project.
He said, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”
In a press release, it was revealed that the biopic titled Michael, will detail the high and low points of Jackson’s life “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”
Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, also welcomed the development in a statement contained in the press release, E! News reports.
“Jafaar embodies my son,” she said. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”
Jaafar, who bears a close resemblance with the “Thriller” crooner, is the son of Michael’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson.
Jermaine was a vocalist on the former Motown boy band, The Jackson Five, of which Michael was a member.
The Punch
