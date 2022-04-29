Eid-el-Fitr: Lagos Cancels Wednesday Holiday, Sticks to Monday, Tuesday

The Lagos State Government said it only approved May 2nd and 3rd as public holidays to celebrate the 2022 International Workers’ Day and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The government also told workers in the Centre of Excellence to disregard its earlier circular which approved three straight days as public holidays.

The Head of Service in the state, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular to workers dated April 27, 2022, had approved May 2-4 as public holidays.

However, upon the declaration by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, that May 2-3 were approved, the Lagos HoS made a U-Turn and approved the same, urging workers to disregard the first circular.

In the second circular titled, ‘Re: Year 2022 Workers’ Day Celebration/Id-El-Fitr Public Holidays’, the Lagos HoS said, “Public servants in the state are therefore to disregard the resumption date stated in CIRCULAR NO 018 of 27th of April, 2022 and note that work resumes on Wednesday, 4th of May, 2022 at 08:00am prompt.”