News
My Husband Not Dead, Currently on Vacation, Says Akeredolu’s Wife
Following the rumoured death of the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor and his handlers have released a video in which the governor was seen singing and dancing inside a room.
Recent media reports had claimed that the governor was hospitalised abroad.
But his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, in a statement, faulted the report, saying that Akeredolu, on March 23, 2022, sent a letter to the state House of Assembly that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 annual leave, thereby transferring power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
Last week, reports made the rounds that the governor died in a German hospital.
The governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who posted the video that has since gone viral, on her Facebook page on Sunday, confirmed that her husband is currently on vacation.
In the video that lasted 19 seconds, the governor was seen in a room with a man suspected to be one of his aides, singing gospel songs and dancing.
The date the video was recorded was not stated.
The governor’s wife wrote, “Baba Aketi niyen! Dey enjoy your vacation jare. A begi wetin I dey hear, gist kini? Shitloveragain? Na you go waka go hell fire! (That is Baba Aketi, continue enjoying your vacation. What am I hearing? ‘Shitlover’ again? It is you that will go to hell fire.)
A post on Instagram had claimed that the governor is down with prostate cancer and is currently on live support abroad.
News
Presidential Candidate: PDP PCC Accuses Wike of Frustration, Lack of Integrity
The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Rivers State has taken a swipe at the state governor, Nyesom Wike, over the cancellation of the approval granted for the party’s presidential campaign in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The spokesman for the PDP PCC in the state, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, who stated this in an interview with The PUNCH, also said the governor lacked integrity for not naming his preferred presidential candidate in January as he promised.
Nwibubasa said from all indications, the governor was increasingly frustrated.
On Wednesday, the state government cancelled the approval given to the PDP for the rally of its standard bearer to hold in the state on February 11, 2023.
The cancellation was contained in a letter signed by the state Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, and addressed to the Director General, PDP PCC, Aminu Tambuwal.
The letter said credible information available to the state government showed that the PDP PCC was working in collaboration with a faction of the All Progressives Congress in the state led by Tonye Cole.
It added that information at the government’s disposal show that activities of the APC in the state have always been marred by violence due largely to irreconcilable internal conflicts within the party.
It added, “The Rivers State Government is unable to risk damage to or destruction of the very valuable and priced asset, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, which your use of the same in collaboration with your Tonye Patrick Cole APC faction will expose it to.
“In the circumstance, the Rivers State Government has come to the painful but inevitable decision to withdraw the approval earlier given to you for the use of the stadium and the said approval is hereby withdrawn.”
Nwibubasa, while confirming the development, described the state government’s earlier approval as a Greek gift.
Berating Wike, Nwibubasa further said the governor was not a good fighter, because a good fighter knows when to quit.
Nwibubasa stated, “We are not surprised when certain decisions are taken because it all amounts to the fact that the level of frustration is increasing.
“We will only appeal to him that he should return to his party and return to the part of peace. And that is part of honour. No one fights a war and refuses to evaluate the same war, and knows when to call it quits. He is not a good fighter.
“For the presidential candidate of the PDP, we are very certain that Rivers people are happy with him. They are in love with him and they are going to vote for him en masse come February 25, 2023.”
Asked what he thinks about Wike’s inability to name his preferred presidential candidate as he had promised, he said it shows the governor has no integrity.
“His inability to name his preferred candidate as publicly announced in January, again is a pointer to his level of instability and incoherence.”
“It tells of his integrity that he cannot match his words with action. So, for us, it is painful that we have a governor who says one thing and does the other.
News
Just In: Fifth Columnists in the Presidency Working Against Tinubu, Says El-Rufai
By Michael Effiong
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that there are some fifth columnists in the presidency who want the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to lose the 2023 Presidential election.
Speaking on Channels TV flagship programme, Sunrise Daily, Governor El-Rufai affirmed that there was serious division in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.
He stated that some people in the Presidency because Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not their preferred candidate are working against his interest.
He noted that the Naira redesign was not an APC problem but a Presidency problem, urging Nigerians to ignore their current situation and still vote for Tinubu as a person.
On the fuel crisis, he said fuel subsidy had been a problem for many years and that it was President Buhari and not APC that has insisted on the subsidy which is costing the nation a whopping six Trillion Naira.
He revealed that as far back as 2016, Buhari had been advised to remove subsidy but he had bluntly refused.
Governor El Rufai used the opportunity to hail his tenure in Kaduna State, noting that his government has attracted over $4billion worth of investments to the state.
News
Atiku Vows to Construct Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto Road, Reiterates End to Banditry
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to reconstruct the Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto road, if elected. He also promised to float empowerment programmes that will combat poverty among the citizens.
Atiku made the pledges on Tuesday in Sokoto while addressing a crowd of supporters at his presidential campaign rally.
The PDP presidential candidate also pledged to end the security challenges bedevilling the nation, ensure stability for profitable farming, grazing as well as reopen the nation’s borders to bolster business activities.
He urged citizens to support PDP candidates at all levels at the forthcoming elections, vowing that a PDP-led administration would curb social, economic and infrastructural decay in the country.
Mr Atiku had inaugurated a remodelled presidential lodge and the Dandima flyover bridge constructed by the Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration.
The PDP presidential flag bearer also paid homage on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, after an interactive session with community and traditional rulers in the state.
Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Dr Ayochia Ayu, presented the party’s flag to PDP governorship candidate in the State, Sa’idu Umar and received scores of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Ayu described the Sokoto rally as home coming and enjoined party loyalists to use their PVCs to change the national government as well as sustain the achievements of Tambuwal.
Leader of the defectors, Amb. Faruku Yabo, said the PDP-led administration in the state had the people’s interests at heart, and it was capable of surmounting the national challenges.
The event witnessed presentations from various party chieftains on the ways to address the challenges being faced by the citizens.
