There’s No Crisis in My Marriage with Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Denies Rumours

The management of Grammy award winner, Wizkid has denied reports that the singer will be performing at the campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The rumors that the singer would perform were untrue, according to Sunday Are, the singer’s manager.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that this event led by @avotujohnson1st is a scam!!.

“Wizkid and his management know nothing about this event and accordingly, he will not perform at the said event as claimed, so please beware of this poster and information put out from its organizers as Wizkid and his management will not be liable for any damages.

“Appropriate legal action is currently being explored against the persons responsible for creating and disseminating this false information.”

Recall the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner recently announced he will be going on tour with fellow music star, Davido.

The tour has attracted the interest of music enthusiasts with many looking forward to the tour of two of the biggest artists in Africa.

Vanguard