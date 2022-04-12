Nigerian music star JJC Skillz has played down the reports of a major crisis rocking his marriage.
There’s No Crisis in My Marriage with Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Denies Rumours
The music veteran’s son had earlier dragged his stepmother on Tiktok.
In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, April 11, 2022, JJC Skillz penned a message which indicated that all is well at home.
“The only rock I know that stays steady and the only institution. I know that works is the FAMILY. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love 😍 Have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes 🏡 #familyfirst❤️ #Bellos4ever #chinesswhispers #devilisaliar,” he wrote.
The music veteran’s post came hours after it was reported that he had moved out of his home following issues with his wife.
His son, Benito hinted about the rumours being true after he commented on a Tiktok post that reported about the crisis in Bellos home.
According to the young man, the actress is not who many people believe she is.
He also added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.
The young man has since disabled all his social media pages except his YouTube channel.
Funke and JJC Skillz got married in 2016. They welcomed their set of twins in 2018.
This is the movie star’s second marriage. The mother of two was married to popular Oshodi based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.
The marriage only lasted for 413 days as reports of infidelity and abuse rocked the foundation of that union.
Fake News: Wizkid Not Performing at Obi’s Rally – Management
The management of Grammy award winner, Wizkid has denied reports that the singer will be performing at the campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The rumors that the singer would perform were untrue, according to Sunday Are, the singer’s manager.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that this event led by @avotujohnson1st is a scam!!.
“Wizkid and his management know nothing about this event and accordingly, he will not perform at the said event as claimed, so please beware of this poster and information put out from its organizers as Wizkid and his management will not be liable for any damages.
“Appropriate legal action is currently being explored against the persons responsible for creating and disseminating this false information.”
Recall the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner recently announced he will be going on tour with fellow music star, Davido.
The tour has attracted the interest of music enthusiasts with many looking forward to the tour of two of the biggest artists in Africa.
Big Brother Titans Introduces Four New Housemates
Big Brother has unveiled his first plot twist for the Big Brother Titans edition, which sees South African and Nigerian housemates under one roof.
This edition has been ongoing for about four days, and Biggies has decided to switch things up.
On Thursday night, Biggie surprised his housemates and everyone else by introducing four more contestants to the show.
So far, the new contestants have opened up to a warm reception from the old housemates.
Get to know the housemates:
Miracle OP
Miracle OP (24), a self-described witty, talkative, and risk-taking individual from Anambra State,
He works for the pharmaceutical company owned by his family and sees himself as a tough guy with a soft heart, especially when it comes to the people who are important to him.
Sandra
Sandra (27), a woman from Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria She describes her as a self-assured boss b*tch who can be manipulative and aggressive at times.
She is an entrepreneur, model, hostess, and former beauty queen.
Blue Aiva
Blue Aiva (22), a professional dancer and DJ from Benoni, East Rand, She thinks of herself as a drama queen who is outspoken, vivacious, sentimental, and loud.
The stunning woman from Limpopo swiftly admits that she struggles with her father, which makes her feel like she has a lot to prove.
Theo Traw
Theo Traw (29), a South African musician from Vaal who enjoys making art and music, is a risk-taker, and is an excellent listener.
He identifies as a high-energy “pink panther,” also known as “the African tribal guru.” He speaks up loudly and is unafraid to be himself.
Davido, Wizkid Set for Joint Musical Tour
Nigerian fans might be getting their wish of seeing Davido and Wizkid perform together on the same stage.
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Wizkid took to his Instagram page to make a shocking announcement that he would be going on tour with fellow megastar Davido.
In the post on his Instagram story, Wizkid stated that “After my ‘MLLE (More Love, Less Ego)’ tour!! Davido and I going on tour! save your coins! I no wan hear pim”.
The announcement comes as a surprise as fans never saw it coming.
Readers will recall that Wizkid postponed the release of his 5th album ‘More Love, Less Ego‘ following the loss of Davido’s son. The gesture was applauded by fans who admired the show of respect and support.
The announcement has sent fans into hysteria as they eagerly look forward to a joint performance from two of Africa’s biggest acts.
Wizkid and Davido famously shared the stage at Wizkid’s 2017 December concert where he brought Davido out as a special guest to perform ‘FIA’.
The cost of seeing Wizkid and Davido together is surely not going to be cheap as Wizkid has advised fans to save their coins.
At any rate, a joint tour from the two will be a historic moment for Nigerian and African music.
