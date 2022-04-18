Rema Begs ASUU to Call Off Strike

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has pleaded with the Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off its ongoing strike.

The Lady crooner tweeted on Monday that since his admission into the University of Lagos, he had yet to commence his studies.

“ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau!” he wrote in pidgin.

Rema, who sings for Mavin Records, announced to his fans in January that he had gained admission to the University of Lagos.

According to him, despite his growing fame in the music industry, his mother insisted that he obtained a University degree.

Rema’s plea came days after students under the aegis of the National Association of University Students, Osun Campus Monitoring Committee, called on the Federal Government and striking lecturers to return to the negotiation table, and resolve their disagreement.

ASUU declared a four-week warning strike on February 14, and thereafter extended the action by eight weeks in March.

According to the union, the strike was due to Federal Government’s failure to implement the agreement between both parties, signed in 2009.

ASUU had also accused the Federal Government of working against the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, a payment platform designed by the union in place of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System by the Federal Government.

The Punch