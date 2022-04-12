Headline
Apologise to Nigerians, Presidential Aspirant, Dele Momodu Tells APC
By Eric Elezuo
Frontline presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aare Dele Momodu, has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to as a matter of urgency tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians for mismanaging the affairs of the country in the last seven years.
Dele Momodu made the remarks in a press statement he signed himself when he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP secretariat at Wadata House in Abuja while promising the hard working, visionary, brilliant, well-educated, ambitious, hardworking and upwardly mobile Nigerians that “a Dele Momodu Presidency will tap into their talents and resources to rebuild Nigeria and make our Nation a 21st century giant in the comity of nations.”
Expressing total disgust at the level of decay the country has sunk into since the present APC took the reigns of power, Dele Momodu said that “Nigeria is at crossroads and things can no longer continue as business as usual. No God-fearing citizen can excuse and readily dismiss the gross incompetence and ineptitude of a ruling government that was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances.
“Nigeria deserves massive apologies from the APC apparatchiks who should be ashamed of the magnitude of damage they have wreaked on our long-suffering nation. No amount of fanciful diction, deceptive sophistry, pedantic casuistry or mendacious demagoguery can rescue them from the judgment of God for plunging our country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.”
A veteran journalist, who has travelled the world, visiting not less than 60 countries across the continents, in the propagation of positive image for Nigeria, Momodu is entering the presidential with a clear mission of bringing to bear experiences acquired over the years to save Nigeria from “vestiges and bondage of insecurity, ignorance, corruption, division and disunity, backwardness, inequality, infrastructural decay, intolerance, vindictiveness, oppression, mass unemployment and the general malaise that has endlessly afflicted our great country.”
Known for his philanthropic gestures, which has affected Nigerians across the six geo-political zones, and across international borders, Dele Momodu’s networking habits and abilities are above board.
“I’m a natural unifier. I do not go to people because, and only when, I need their votes. I have done this all my life. It is natural to me and not a pretence. Through my work, I have been able to touch the lives of countless Nigerians at home and abroad. Directly and indirectly, I’ve provided jobs and created opportunities for thousands of Nigerian youths in practically all spheres of human endeavour,” Momodu said.
He submitted with a plea to the PDP hierarchy, members and super delegates to disregard the politics of the highest bidders and pecuniary interest in deciding who flies the flag of the party in 2023, noting that he was ready as the flagbearer to win the election for the party, and in the long run “offer our people a fresh beginning in a new world order propelled by education and knowledge.”
The statement in details…
Earlier today, I submitted my PDP Presidential nomination form at our Party headquarters in Abuja. I was happy to achieve yet another milestone after purchasing the N40 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms. Whilst I query the wisdom in demanding such a huge sum from Presidential aspirants, which could easily discourage and eliminate younger and more vibrant aspirants, I decided to pay because it had been demanded by the Party and it was thus a necessary step in the right direction as I seek the requisite mandate of my Party in my mission, alongside other like minded Nigerians, to liberate our country, Nigeria, from the vestiges and bondage of insecurity, ignorance, corruption, division and disunity, backwardness, inequality, infrastructural decay, intolerance, vindictiveness, oppression, mass unemployment and the general malaise that has endlessly afflicted our great country.
Nigeria is blessed with some of the most brilliant, well-educated, ambitious, hardworking and upwardly mobile souls on planet Earth. Examples of our global excellence and exploits abound, and are well documented. However, the lack of visionary, selfless, frugal, disciplined, determined, knowledgeable purpose-driven leadership has slowed down the remarkable work of our phenomenal men and women. I take this opportunity to salute them, and to assure them that, wherever they may be, a Dele Momodu Presidency will tap into their talents and resources to rebuild Nigeria and make our Nation a 21st century giant in the comity of nations. These are not mere words or platitudes, but the conviction of a patriot who knows that a true visionary and missionary leader is one who identifies, harnesses and utilises the human and material resources at his disposal, not someone who has a Messianic complex.
The time has come when politics can no longer be the exclusive preserve of profligate politicians who are more interested in the actualisation of their inordinate ambition, egocentric power-grabbing, greedy venality and unwholesome scaremongering rather than the welfare and well-being of the people they are meant to serve.
In this quest, I have traversed every region and sub-region of Nigeria and, indeed, some parts of the Diaspora reaching out to my fellow citizens and re-establishing old alliances whilst reinforcing age-long friendships.
Everyone knows about my networking habits and abilities. I’m a natural unifier. I do not go to people because, and only when, I need their votes. I have done this all my life. It is natural to me and not a pretence. Through my work, I have been able to touch the lives of countless Nigerians at home and abroad. Directly and indirectly, I’ve provided jobs and created opportunities for thousands of Nigerian youths in practically all spheres of human endeavour. I was one of the first to recognise and champion the use of technology and social media in our every day life, even as our Government now seeks to stifle its majestic growth and power for their own selfish and nefarious reasons.
I have changed the negative perception of Africa as a dark continent and the campaign of calumny against Nigeria as a land of drug barons, scammers and never-do-wells. I have always displayed tolerance and respect for every tribe and religion. My Moslem and Christian backgrounds, as well as education in African Traditional Religions, make me even more comfortable with all men and women of faiths, and I’m dismissive of ethnic and religious jingoists.
Nigeria is at crossroads and things can no longer continue as business as usual. No God-fearing citizen can excuse and readily dismiss the gross incompetence and ineptitude of a ruling government that was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances. Nigeria deserves massive apologies from the APC apparatchiks who should be ashamed of the magnitude of damage they have wreaked on our long-suffering nation. No amount of fanciful diction, deceptive sophistry, pedantic casuistry or mendacious demagoguery can rescue them from the judgment of God for plunging our country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.
I’m working hard and praying that our esteemed Party, PDP, and its members, most especially our super delegates, would resist all temptations from highest bidders and put country above pecuniary expectations, and deem it fit to give me the ticket to represent our Party at the forthcoming 2023 General Elections. We must demonstrate to Nigerians, and the world at large, that we are ready to offer our people a fresh beginning in a new world order propelled by education and knowledge.
In this regard, I urge our Party’s political gladiators and juggernauts to stop flexing their muscles against one another and think not just about redeeming the lost glory of our illustrious Party, and country, but also give thought to providing succour and comfort to the teeming masses of Nigeria.
Becoming President of Nigeria should not be about the promotion and elevation of self as a result of previous lengthy political appointments. Getting to be Nigeria’s President should be a matter of offering oneself humbly and honorably in order to serve our Fatherland to the best of our abilities.
What Nigeria needs is a fresh leader, someone shorn of all the baggage, misadventure, mishaps and failures of the past. A charismatic leader and bridge builder, with global experience and exposure, capable of assembling and commanding a combined and novel team of technocrats and politicians whose sole desire is change their country for better, rather than for self-aggrandisement and pillaging. This is the kind of President that is required to lead our country out of the drudgery and doldrums. I believe that I am that person and Leader.
Our people truly have hope for a better future. They know that this will not come from a rehash or regurgitation of the same old wine in new bottles. They want real change. I have been a change agent most of my adult life. I believe that in the same vein, our reinvigorated Party should entrust in me the role of the change catalyst in Nigeria. I am new and untainted and primed for this task.
Together, our future is bright and assured.
CHIEF DELE MOMODU Presidential Aspirant, PDP
CHIEF DELE MOMODU, born May 16, 1960, in the ancient town of Ile-Ife, Nigeria, is an African Journalist of high repute and loud acclaim; he is a Publisher, polemicist, businessman, philanthropist, actor, politician and motivational speaker. He is the CEO and Publisher of Ovation International, a magazine that has given publicity to people from all over the world in over 60 countries and five continents. He is the Chairman of the Ovation Media Group, comprising of Ovation International magazine, Ovation Television and The Boss newspaper. His media empire has worked assiduously to change the negative perception of Africa as a dark continent. He is one of the most prolific essayists in Africa and he has authored and published several books in his name. He is one of the biggest voices on the African social media platforms and his Twitter account already has 1.7 million organic followers and growing. He is one of the most photographed celebrities in Africa. CHIEF MOMODU has met and interacted with world leaders. He has received over 200 award and honours, globally, and garnered recognition for his work in the world of Entrepreneurship, politics, literature, music and fashion in which he plays major roles. He has bagged two Doctorates (honoris causa) from the Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and University of Professional Studies Accra, Ghana. He is a recipient of multiple traditional titles in South West and South East Nigeria and in the Republic of Liberia, where he is The Kiazolu of Grand Cape Mount County. He is a honorary Fellow of the African Public Relations Association (APRA).
Chief Momodu writes a weekly and very popular column, called Pendulum, on the back page of Thisday, Nigeria’s most influential newspaper, every Saturday. He has written on the many challenges facing Nigeria and has proffered practical solutions. He has landed in detention and forced into exile for his views and pro-democracy activities.
CHIEF MOMODU is a graduate of the great University of Ife, (now Obafemi Awolowo University , Ile-Ife). He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Yoruba language (1982) and a Master’s degree in English Literature, 1988, from the same University (the first Nigerian ever to attempt such a combination). He has been a political activist for decades and was forced into exile in Great Britain from 1995-98 under the military rule of General Sani Abacha.
Chief Momodu announced his intention to run for the Presidential election in his homeland Nigeria, in 2011, on the platform of National Conscience Party, but lost.
CHIEF Momodu was a Visiting Scholar at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.
Chief Momodu is married to one wife, MRS MOBOLAJI MOMODU, a Chartered Accountant and blessed with four children.
Headline
Ebonyi Rally: Atiku Reiterates Commitment to Restructuring, Devolution, Says APC Deceitful
Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, pledged his total commitment to power devolution and restructuring if elected the president, next month.
Atiku spoke while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.
While noting that the people of the South-East zone, had been clamouring for restructuring to enable them have more powers to deal with their local affairs, the presidential hopeful assured the people that restructuring and devolution of power would be a major policy of his administration.
He described the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a deceitful alliance and not a political party, even as he claimed the alliance that brought APC had collapsed.
He said the APC promised to restructure the Nigeria but failed to do so.
Atiku said: “I am committed to power devolution and restructuring. All the South Eastern states have been yearning and have been propagating for restructuring of this country because they want to have more powers, more resources to deal with their own local affairs. We agree entirely and that is why it is a major policy of our government, if you support us and if you give us the opportunity.
“APC had promised the same. Did they do it? They abandoned the issue of restructuring, they are very deceitful alliance, very deceitful.
We are committed and we mean what we say and if you give us the support, we will deliver.
They said some people formed a party, it is not a party. It is an alliance and the alliance is collapsing and it has collapsed”.
He promised to empower women and youths to take over power from old politicians if given the mandate to be president of the country.
Headline
Niger Delta Will Benefit from Our Resource Control Agenda – Atiku
Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday said if voted into office, his administration would change the security architecture in the country and grow the economy.
He gave the assurance at the party’s Presidential Campaign in Delta held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Abubakar said that between 1999 and 2015, PDP grew Nigeria’s economy and made it the largest in Africa, but that the All Progressives Congress (APC) destroyed it with its inept leadership.
He said that with adequate security and right economic policies, a PDP administration led by him would attract Foreign Direct Investment that would grow the nation’s economy, adding that the security of the country was paramount because no nation could develop without security.
He told Deltans that the team was not in the state to campaign, saying “we are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to say that we are with you in all respects because of the support we have received from you from 1999 to date.
“All through my political journey, Delta state has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.
“That is why in my modest appreciation, I chose one of you as my vice presidential candidate and you know that a running mate is always a stepping stone.
“Therefore it is up to you to show your support by giving Governor Okowa the massive support to enable us to rescue and rebuild our dear country.”
On his policy document, the PDP Presidential flag bearer stated that his administration would pay attention to developing the education sector, and promised that under his watch, strikes by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would be eradicated.
“The Niger Delta and other parts of the country will benefit from our resource control and restructuring agenda because it is our intention to devolve more powers to the states and local governments to tackle peculiar challenges facing the people.
“The APC government has disunited Nigeria in all aspects and it is our commitment to restore the unity of this country by ensuring that every part of this country has a sense of belonging.
“You must believe in PDP because as a party we built the biggest economy in Africa until the APC came and destroyed it in 2015.
“Why vote for the same party that has suffered us in the last seven years plus? Let us vote them out to unite and rebuild our country again,” he said.
The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, said that Atiku knew how to address the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the country and urged the people to vote for the party.
According to him, we all know that the APC-led Federal Government brought poverty to the nation; they destroyed our economy to the extent that Nigerians are now hungry, without food to eat.
“How can a bag of rice be sold for almost N50, 000? It is only Atiku that can solve the problems in the country because when the PDP took over the reins of power in 1999, Atiku and Obasanjo were able to restore the nation’s lost glory.
“Atiku has assured Nigerians that he will revive the economy of the country and reposition it for optimum productivity in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
“For over 20 years, Atiku has been advocating for the restructuring of Nigeria where states and local governments will get more money that will stimulate growth and development and this is what we want in the Niger Delta.
“Atiku has also promised that his administration, if elected, will put in place a constitutional framework that will enable states to have State Police so as to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.
“Atiku is an experienced politician that has the capacity and pedigree to reset the country and I call on all eligible voters in the state to ensure that they have their PVCs to enable them vote in the forthcoming general elections,” Okowa stated.
National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on his part, congratulated Deltans for the choice of Okowa as Vice-Presidential Candidate and lauded previous governors of the state for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.
He called on sons and daughters of the state to vote massively for all PDP candidates in the general elections.
The rally was attended by former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.
Earlier, Atiku Abubakar had held a meeting with traditional rulers in Delta, at their Secretariat in Asaba, and assured that if elected, he would ensure that clear constitutional roles were given to monarchs in the country.
Headline
Atiku Campaigns in Bayelsa, Promises Devolution of Power, Restructuring
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised the Niger Delta people that his administration will devolve powers from the centre and restructure Nigeria if elected.
Atiku, who spoke at the campaign rally of the PDP in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday, noted that the people of the region had been clamouring for resource control and the restructuring of the country and that his government, when elected, would accede to their demands.
He reiterated the implementation of his five-point developmental agenda for the nation, which he listed as the unification of the country, tackling insecurity, the economy, ending the strike in universities, and restructuring.
He said, “I promised to tackle insecurity. Here in Bayelsa State, you have faced a number of security challenges. You have lost so many people due to breaches of law and order. I promise I will restore security in this country.
“We proposed to restructure this country. You people in the Niger Delta need more restructuring than any other part of this country. We will give you more resources and more powers to deal with your problems. You don’t have to always start begging the Federal Government.”
In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said Atiku was the only presidential candidate who had pledged to give the Ijaw people, and indeed the Niger Delta, restructuring.
Diri said partly, “Now, the only candidate who has keyed in and who has talked about what the Ijaw people want and what the people of Bayelsa want is Atiku; we have been talking about: resource control, Atiku is the only candidate that has talked about the restructuring of this country. Therefore, Atiku and the PDP are the only candidates and parties for which the Ijaw people will vote.”
Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, called on the people of Bayelsa State to give the party no fewer than 700,000 votes, while the geopolitical zone should deliver at least five million votes for the PDP at the presidential polls.
The Pinch
Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role by H.E. John Dramani Mahama
Voice of Emancipation: Hiding in Plain Sight
Adding Value: The Power of Imagination
Be Empowered to Remain in Power
NANTA President Inaugurates Western Zone Secretariat, Recreation Centre
Osun: The Power of the People is Under Attack
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 3)
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)