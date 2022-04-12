Apologise to Nigerians, Presidential Aspirant, Dele Momodu Tells APC

By Eric Elezuo

Frontline presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aare Dele Momodu, has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to as a matter of urgency tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians for mismanaging the affairs of the country in the last seven years.

Dele Momodu made the remarks in a press statement he signed himself when he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP secretariat at Wadata House in Abuja while promising the hard working, visionary, brilliant, well-educated, ambitious, hardworking and upwardly mobile Nigerians that “a Dele Momodu Presidency will tap into their talents and resources to rebuild Nigeria and make our Nation a 21st century giant in the comity of nations.”

Expressing total disgust at the level of decay the country has sunk into since the present APC took the reigns of power, Dele Momodu said that “Nigeria is at crossroads and things can no longer continue as business as usual. No God-fearing citizen can excuse and readily dismiss the gross incompetence and ineptitude of a ruling government that was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances.

“Nigeria deserves massive apologies from the APC apparatchiks who should be ashamed of the magnitude of damage they have wreaked on our long-suffering nation. No amount of fanciful diction, deceptive sophistry, pedantic casuistry or mendacious demagoguery can rescue them from the judgment of God for plunging our country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.”

A veteran journalist, who has travelled the world, visiting not less than 60 countries across the continents, in the propagation of positive image for Nigeria, Momodu is entering the presidential with a clear mission of bringing to bear experiences acquired over the years to save Nigeria from “vestiges and bondage of insecurity, ignorance, corruption, division and disunity, backwardness, inequality, infrastructural decay, intolerance, vindictiveness, oppression, mass unemployment and the general malaise that has endlessly afflicted our great country.”

Known for his philanthropic gestures, which has affected Nigerians across the six geo-political zones, and across international borders, Dele Momodu’s networking habits and abilities are above board.

“I’m a natural unifier. I do not go to people because, and only when, I need their votes. I have done this all my life. It is natural to me and not a pretence. Through my work, I have been able to touch the lives of countless Nigerians at home and abroad. Directly and indirectly, I’ve provided jobs and created opportunities for thousands of Nigerian youths in practically all spheres of human endeavour,” Momodu said.

He submitted with a plea to the PDP hierarchy, members and super delegates to disregard the politics of the highest bidders and pecuniary interest in deciding who flies the flag of the party in 2023, noting that he was ready as the flagbearer to win the election for the party, and in the long run “offer our people a fresh beginning in a new world order propelled by education and knowledge.”

The statement in details…

Earlier today, I submitted my PDP Presidential nomination form at our Party headquarters in Abuja. I was happy to achieve yet another milestone after purchasing the N40 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms. Whilst I query the wisdom in demanding such a huge sum from Presidential aspirants, which could easily discourage and eliminate younger and more vibrant aspirants, I decided to pay because it had been demanded by the Party and it was thus a necessary step in the right direction as I seek the requisite mandate of my Party in my mission, alongside other like minded Nigerians, to liberate our country, Nigeria, from the vestiges and bondage of insecurity, ignorance, corruption, division and disunity, backwardness, inequality, infrastructural decay, intolerance, vindictiveness, oppression, mass unemployment and the general malaise that has endlessly afflicted our great country.

Nigeria is blessed with some of the most brilliant, well-educated, ambitious, hardworking and upwardly mobile souls on planet Earth. Examples of our global excellence and exploits abound, and are well documented. However, the lack of visionary, selfless, frugal, disciplined, determined, knowledgeable purpose-driven leadership has slowed down the remarkable work of our phenomenal men and women. I take this opportunity to salute them, and to assure them that, wherever they may be, a Dele Momodu Presidency will tap into their talents and resources to rebuild Nigeria and make our Nation a 21st century giant in the comity of nations. These are not mere words or platitudes, but the conviction of a patriot who knows that a true visionary and missionary leader is one who identifies, harnesses and utilises the human and material resources at his disposal, not someone who has a Messianic complex.

The time has come when politics can no longer be the exclusive preserve of profligate politicians who are more interested in the actualisation of their inordinate ambition, egocentric power-grabbing, greedy venality and unwholesome scaremongering rather than the welfare and well-being of the people they are meant to serve.

In this quest, I have traversed every region and sub-region of Nigeria and, indeed, some parts of the Diaspora reaching out to my fellow citizens and re-establishing old alliances whilst reinforcing age-long friendships.

Everyone knows about my networking habits and abilities. I’m a natural unifier. I do not go to people because, and only when, I need their votes. I have done this all my life. It is natural to me and not a pretence. Through my work, I have been able to touch the lives of countless Nigerians at home and abroad. Directly and indirectly, I’ve provided jobs and created opportunities for thousands of Nigerian youths in practically all spheres of human endeavour. I was one of the first to recognise and champion the use of technology and social media in our every day life, even as our Government now seeks to stifle its majestic growth and power for their own selfish and nefarious reasons.

I have changed the negative perception of Africa as a dark continent and the campaign of calumny against Nigeria as a land of drug barons, scammers and never-do-wells. I have always displayed tolerance and respect for every tribe and religion. My Moslem and Christian backgrounds, as well as education in African Traditional Religions, make me even more comfortable with all men and women of faiths, and I’m dismissive of ethnic and religious jingoists.

Nigeria is at crossroads and things can no longer continue as business as usual. No God-fearing citizen can excuse and readily dismiss the gross incompetence and ineptitude of a ruling government that was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances. Nigeria deserves massive apologies from the APC apparatchiks who should be ashamed of the magnitude of damage they have wreaked on our long-suffering nation. No amount of fanciful diction, deceptive sophistry, pedantic casuistry or mendacious demagoguery can rescue them from the judgment of God for plunging our country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.

I’m working hard and praying that our esteemed Party, PDP, and its members, most especially our super delegates, would resist all temptations from highest bidders and put country above pecuniary expectations, and deem it fit to give me the ticket to represent our Party at the forthcoming 2023 General Elections. We must demonstrate to Nigerians, and the world at large, that we are ready to offer our people a fresh beginning in a new world order propelled by education and knowledge.

In this regard, I urge our Party’s political gladiators and juggernauts to stop flexing their muscles against one another and think not just about redeeming the lost glory of our illustrious Party, and country, but also give thought to providing succour and comfort to the teeming masses of Nigeria.

Becoming President of Nigeria should not be about the promotion and elevation of self as a result of previous lengthy political appointments. Getting to be Nigeria’s President should be a matter of offering oneself humbly and honorably in order to serve our Fatherland to the best of our abilities.

What Nigeria needs is a fresh leader, someone shorn of all the baggage, misadventure, mishaps and failures of the past. A charismatic leader and bridge builder, with global experience and exposure, capable of assembling and commanding a combined and novel team of technocrats and politicians whose sole desire is change their country for better, rather than for self-aggrandisement and pillaging. This is the kind of President that is required to lead our country out of the drudgery and doldrums. I believe that I am that person and Leader.

Our people truly have hope for a better future. They know that this will not come from a rehash or regurgitation of the same old wine in new bottles. They want real change. I have been a change agent most of my adult life. I believe that in the same vein, our reinvigorated Party should entrust in me the role of the change catalyst in Nigeria. I am new and untainted and primed for this task.

Together, our future is bright and assured.

CHIEF DELE MOMODU Presidential Aspirant, PDP

CHIEF DELE MOMODU, born May 16, 1960, in the ancient town of Ile-Ife, Nigeria, is an African Journalist of high repute and loud acclaim; he is a Publisher, polemicist, businessman, philanthropist, actor, politician and motivational speaker. He is the CEO and Publisher of Ovation International, a magazine that has given publicity to people from all over the world in over 60 countries and five continents. He is the Chairman of the Ovation Media Group, comprising of Ovation International magazine, Ovation Television and The Boss newspaper. His media empire has worked assiduously to change the negative perception of Africa as a dark continent. He is one of the most prolific essayists in Africa and he has authored and published several books in his name. He is one of the biggest voices on the African social media platforms and his Twitter account already has 1.7 million organic followers and growing. He is one of the most photographed celebrities in Africa. CHIEF MOMODU has met and interacted with world leaders. He has received over 200 award and honours, globally, and garnered recognition for his work in the world of Entrepreneurship, politics, literature, music and fashion in which he plays major roles. He has bagged two Doctorates (honoris causa) from the Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and University of Professional Studies Accra, Ghana. He is a recipient of multiple traditional titles in South West and South East Nigeria and in the Republic of Liberia, where he is The Kiazolu of Grand Cape Mount County. He is a honorary Fellow of the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

Chief Momodu writes a weekly and very popular column, called Pendulum, on the back page of Thisday, Nigeria’s most influential newspaper, every Saturday. He has written on the many challenges facing Nigeria and has proffered practical solutions. He has landed in detention and forced into exile for his views and pro-democracy activities.

CHIEF MOMODU is a graduate of the great University of Ife, (now Obafemi Awolowo University , Ile-Ife). He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Yoruba language (1982) and a Master’s degree in English Literature, 1988, from the same University (the first Nigerian ever to attempt such a combination). He has been a political activist for decades and was forced into exile in Great Britain from 1995-98 under the military rule of General Sani Abacha.

Chief Momodu announced his intention to run for the Presidential election in his homeland Nigeria, in 2011, on the platform of National Conscience Party, but lost.

CHIEF Momodu was a Visiting Scholar at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

Chief Momodu is married to one wife, MRS MOBOLAJI MOMODU, a Chartered Accountant and blessed with four children.