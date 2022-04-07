PDP Extends Purchase of Nomination Forms to April 14

By Eric Elezuo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the extension of sales of expression of interest and nomination forms to Thursday, April 14, 2023, and submission of same to Sunday, April 17, 2023.

This was contained in a press statemen signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and made available to The Boss.

The party noted that the shift was necessary to conform with the slight adjustment that was introduced into the party’s timetable for primary elections for the 2023 election.

The statement in details:

2023: PDP Adjusts Timetable, Announces Further Extension of Sales of Nomination Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections.

Under the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Thursday, April 14, 2022 while the last day for the submission of all Forms has been extended to April 17, 2022.

Under the adjusted timetable, the following dates have been fixed for screening of aspirants for various positions;

State House of Assembly: April 19, 2022,

National Assembly: April 20, 2022

Governorship: April 21, 2022

Presidential: April 25, 2022

Screening Appeals are scheduled as follows;

State House of Assembly: April 21, 2022,

National Assembly: April 22, 2022

Governorship: April 26, 2022

Presidential: April 27, 2022

Please note that all duly completed State Assembly Forms are to be submitted at the various States Secretariat of the Party.

All aspirants, critical stakeholders and party members are to be guided accordingly.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary