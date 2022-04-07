News
PDP Extends Purchase of Nomination Forms to April 14
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the extension of sales of expression of interest and nomination forms to Thursday, April 14, 2023, and submission of same to Sunday, April 17, 2023.
This was contained in a press statemen signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and made available to The Boss.
The party noted that the shift was necessary to conform with the slight adjustment that was introduced into the party’s timetable for primary elections for the 2023 election.
The statement in details:
2023: PDP Adjusts Timetable, Announces Further Extension of Sales of Nomination Forms
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections.
Under the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Thursday, April 14, 2022 while the last day for the submission of all Forms has been extended to April 17, 2022.
Under the adjusted timetable, the following dates have been fixed for screening of aspirants for various positions;
State House of Assembly: April 19, 2022,
National Assembly: April 20, 2022
Governorship: April 21, 2022
Presidential: April 25, 2022
Screening Appeals are scheduled as follows;
State House of Assembly: April 21, 2022,
National Assembly: April 22, 2022
Governorship: April 26, 2022
Presidential: April 27, 2022
Please note that all duly completed State Assembly Forms are to be submitted at the various States Secretariat of the Party.
All aspirants, critical stakeholders and party members are to be guided accordingly.
Signed:
Hon. Debo Ologunagba
National Publicity Secretary
News
Police Confirm Brutal Beheading of Imo LG Chair, Begin Manhunt for Hoodlums
The Police in Imo State on Monday confirmed the beheading of the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, Chris Ohizu.
Ohizu was kidnapped on Friday alongside two others after his country home at Imoko community, Arondizuogu, was burnt by hoodlums.
He was killed after his abductors reportedly received N6m as ransom.
Video clips of his beheading surfaced online on Sunday where his killers insisted that there would be no election in the country.
A source from the council said the killers published the clips with the victim’s phone on his WhatsApp status.
“The videos were horrible. He was tied and half-naked before he was beheaded. That was a painful way to die. They butchered him after collecting N6m ransom,” the source added.
The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Monday, said the command had raised a team of officers to clamp down on the suspects.
The statement read in part, “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media where a man, suspected to be the abducted Ideato North LGA sole administrator, was seen kneeling and his hands tied while undergoing inhuman act. He was subsequently killed by suspected members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network.”
The police spokesman said investigation had begun into the abduction and murder of the victim.
He noted that the command was on the trail of the hoodlums before the “obscene video” surfaced on the Internet.
Okoye urged the public to assist the police with credible information and report any clandestine activities or suspicious person(s) to the nearest police station.
The Punch
News
Kwankwaso Not Stepping Down for Anyone, Says Campaign Council
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is still in the race and would not step down for anybody, the party’s Presidential Campaign Council said on Sunday.
The council described the insinuation as a campaign of calumny.
According to the NNPP, the reports were being masterminded by jobbers seeking to sell expired drugs to a sick Nigeria.
The spokesperson of Kwankwaso/NNPP-PCC, Ladipo Johnson, made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja titled, “Is Kwankwaso still in the race? Is he running to win?”
He said, “These are the questions being bandied around by the supporters of those who have failed this country and who are still pretenders to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The campaign of calumny is well orchestrated and comes from more than one political block! Ab initio, they initiated and carried rumours about Kwankwaso purportedly stepping down for their weak candidates.
“I pity these political jobbers as there probably is no easy way for them to sell their weak and ailing candidates who have passed their ‘sell by dates’ to Nigerians! I make bold to say that these so-called candidates should be taken off the supermarket shelf (off the political space). They have cost us enough.”
Johnson added that political jobbers are attempting to push their narrative by using pecuniary means to entice NNPP or Kwankwasiyya members who then stage “decamping shows”, where they parade a few hired hands adorned with “new” red Kwankwasiyya caps which they symbolically remove or throw away.
He added, “Rabiu Kwankwaso and the NNPP are contesting this election to the end. The RMK 2023 campaign is waxing stronger as we head into the last 30 days of the campaign.
“Our candidate has reached way over 400 plus local governments and is going into the only state he has not been to, to campaign in the coming days.
“We repeat that we have a clear strategic path to victory and that by God’s special grace, the NNPP and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are going to win the election.”
News
Police Charge Eight Edo Train Attack Suspects with Kidnapping
The Edo State Police Command has charged eight suspects to court for the abduction of over 20 passengers and two Nigerian Railway Corporation staff on January 7, 2023, following an attack by gunmen on the Igueben Train Station in Edo Central.
The police on Wednesday said two village chiefs and five others were arrested in connection with the crime, while revealing that all the victims had been rescued.
In a court document exclusively obtained by our correspondent, the police charged the suspects; Ibadin Hamilton, Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, and Isah Aliyu for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.
The charge sheet dated January 17, 2023, was filed by the Legal Section State Criminal Investigation Department, Police Headquarters, Benin City.
The document revealed that Odion, 62, Ewa, 58, Patrick, 42, Ighedujiemu, 51, Hamilton, 59, Umaru, 28, Ibrahim, 25, and Aliyu, 25, all male, conspired to kidnap the victims with the expectation of getting N20million from their relatives as ransom for their freedom.
Count one reads, “That you Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Ibadin Hamilton, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, Isah Aliyu, and others now at large, on or about the 16th day of January, 2023 at about 12:00 hours at the Nigerian Rail Way Station, Igueben, Edo State, in the Benn Judicial Division, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5 and punishable under Section 2 (1) (2) of the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law of Edo State, 2013.”
Count two reads, “That you Ighoko Odion, Okojie Ewa, Okie Patrick, Friday Ighedujiemu, Ibadin Hamilton, Halilu Umaru, Aminu Ibrahim, Isah Aliyu, and others now at large, on or about the 16th day of January, 2023 at about 12:00 hours at the Nigerian Rail Way Station, Igueben, Edo State, in the Benn Judicial Division, while armed with guns and other dangerous weapon, did attack and kidnapped passengers inside the train to an unknown destination till now with intent to receive ransom payment of N20,000,000.00 before release from your captivity and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 2 (1), (2) of the kidnapping Prohibition (Amendhent) Law of Edo State, 2013.”
The Punch
How ‘NEPA’ Prevented Buhari, Tinubu from Addressing APC Rally in Bauchi
Police Confirm Brutal Beheading of Imo LG Chair, Begin Manhunt for Hoodlums
How Atiku Abubakar Will Become the Next President of Nigeria by Dele Momodu
Flights at Lagos Airport Grounded As Aviation Workers Embark on Strike
Kwankwaso Not Stepping Down for Anyone, Says Campaign Council
Atiku Campaign Calls for Tinubu’s Arrest, Prosecution over Drugs, Alpha Beta
Police Charge Eight Edo Train Attack Suspects with Kidnapping
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)