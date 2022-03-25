Akwa Ibom 2023: Abuja Agog As Umo Eno Picks Guber Form

The atmosphere at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wadata Plaza, was energetic and carnival-like as hundreds of Akwa Ibom State stakeholders accompanied leading governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno to pick his nomination and expression of interest forms.

The stakeholders included the leadership of the Umo Eno Campaign Team,led by the Director General, Amb Assam Assam, SAN MPM executive members led by Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, serving and former National and State Assembly members, members of the Akwa Ibom Executive Council, local government chairmen, as well as various support groups.

Addressing reporters shortly after receiving the forms purchased for him by Uyo Senatorial District stakeholders, Pastor Umo Eno thanked media professionals for their strategic and supportive role in sustaining the nation’s democracy and encouraged journalists to embrace fairness in their reportage.

He assured them that Akwa Ibom people were in for a new dawn, as he will sustain the peace and development of infrastructure that have become the signature of the state at the moment.

He affirmed that job creation, support for SMEs, rural development and agribusiness will be his top priorities.

Pastor Eno appreciated the leadership and people of Uyo Senatorial District for their unwavering support especially for being true to their promise by purchasing the governorship form for him.

The seasoned entrepreneur who was overwhelmed by the remarkable gesture said, “I want to thank my brothers in Uyo Senatorial District. I sincerely appreciate you. I appreciate the political leader, Senator Effiong Bob who God has brought for us at a time like this.

‘I want to assure you that I would not disappoint Uyo people, and by extension the Akwa Ibom people.”

Pastor Eno also consulted the PDP National Secretary, Hon Samuel Anyanwu, the National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, the Akwa Ibom/Cross River representative in the National Working Committee, NWC, and National Woman Leader, Prof Stella Effah-Attoe, as well as the National Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, who was full of kind words to Governor Udom Emmanuel and other Akwa Ibom sons for their contributions to the success of the party.