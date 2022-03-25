Featured
Akwa Ibom 2023: Abuja Agog As Umo Eno Picks Guber Form
The atmosphere at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wadata Plaza, was energetic and carnival-like as hundreds of Akwa Ibom State stakeholders accompanied leading governorship aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno to pick his nomination and expression of interest forms.
The stakeholders included the leadership of the Umo Eno Campaign Team,led by the Director General, Amb Assam Assam, SAN MPM executive members led by Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, serving and former National and State Assembly members, members of the Akwa Ibom Executive Council, local government chairmen, as well as various support groups.
Addressing reporters shortly after receiving the forms purchased for him by Uyo Senatorial District stakeholders, Pastor Umo Eno thanked media professionals for their strategic and supportive role in sustaining the nation’s democracy and encouraged journalists to embrace fairness in their reportage.
He assured them that Akwa Ibom people were in for a new dawn, as he will sustain the peace and development of infrastructure that have become the signature of the state at the moment.
He affirmed that job creation, support for SMEs, rural development and agribusiness will be his top priorities.
Pastor Eno appreciated the leadership and people of Uyo Senatorial District for their unwavering support especially for being true to their promise by purchasing the governorship form for him.
The seasoned entrepreneur who was overwhelmed by the remarkable gesture said, “I want to thank my brothers in Uyo Senatorial District. I sincerely appreciate you. I appreciate the political leader, Senator Effiong Bob who God has brought for us at a time like this.
‘I want to assure you that I would not disappoint Uyo people, and by extension the Akwa Ibom people.”
Pastor Eno also consulted the PDP National Secretary, Hon Samuel Anyanwu, the National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, the Akwa Ibom/Cross River representative in the National Working Committee, NWC, and National Woman Leader, Prof Stella Effah-Attoe, as well as the National Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, who was full of kind words to Governor Udom Emmanuel and other Akwa Ibom sons for their contributions to the success of the party.
Cross River APC Chieftain Defects to PDP
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State, Chief Helen Effiom, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.
According to her, maltreatment of foundational members of the party by the present leadership of the party made her defect.
“I was a foundational and legacy member of the APC right from 2014. We joined others to build APC across the 18 local government areas of the state steadfastly and with dedication with our small resources.
“There is no joy in the APC; people at the grassroots are not smiling, the legacy members are not happy, those of us that built the APC are nowhere.
“We are not appreciated, recognised, they want to retire us. We have been deceived and short-changed and there is no truth in anything that has to do with the APC.
“So, I am here to let the world and Nigeria know that I am not a member of APC anymore, I resigned yesterday and I am now a member of PDP in Ward Nine and I am happy to be a member of a new political party,” she said.
Dele Momodu Bags Global Merit Award on Media and Talent Promotion
By Eric Elezuo
Talent, they say is not enough. Nigeria is the home of different talents, and over the years, people with diverse talents have emerged in different sectors of the economy. The entertainment industry has become a trailblazer in the manifestations of talents in over two decades in the country.
At the Silec In Chicago Citizenship Diplomacy Leadership Exchange Program, a Partnership between WorldChicago and Silec Initiatives, to implement a five year Leadership and capacity building Programme for Nigerians in United States, Dele Momodu was among the first to receive this Prestigious award.
While delivering his message at the University of Chicago Illinois USA, Irakpo said that the Momodu he knows is a talent promoter who has been in the forefront of talent discovery for a long time. He noted that the celebrated journalist has given so many artistes and content creators the platform to showcase their God-given potential, adding that this event will occur yearly where distinguished Nigerians who has touched lives will be recognized and appreciated.
“Of a truth, one can’t talk about the entertainment industry in Nigeria without referencing Aare Dele Momodu. As a statesman, politician, journalist and Pan-African, he’s been in the picture for over four decades, especially in the media, where he has used his Ovation International Magazine to impact the lives of Nigerians both home and abroad. It has been a privilege to have know this humble and charismatic leader since 2010.
When our pacts crossed over a decade ago, it has been from one success story to another. As a politician, he has contributed meaningfully to the advancement and sustenance of our nascent democracy. Indeed, he has been a worthy recipients of many awards both home and abroad. It’s an honour to award him this Global Merit Award to appreciate him for his ingenious role in promoting talents in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and at the Global Space,” Irakpo said.
Speaking at the event, Peggy Parfenoff, the President of WorldChicago, said that this Partnership is to help promote Nigeria Culture and connect Silec Initiatives with U.S counterparts while lauding the passion of Sunny Irakpo. She also promised that the programme will run for five years with the full backing of WorldChicago.
Other awardees at the event include the Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) like Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and chairman, Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu.
This is celebrating the dexterity of Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu for promoting Nigeria.
Akwa Ibom 2023: ” I Was Not Convicted Or Declared Wanted”-Pastor Umo Eno Insists
By Ruth Akpan
The Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has stated that he had not been declared wanted or convicted by any court in Nigeria.
Reacting to a social media story about his purported conviction at a campaign rally in Ika LGA today, the seasoned businessman said he never received any court summons and it was impossible to have been declared wanted since December 23, 2022 by an Abuja Magistrate Court and he would been everywhere campaigning.
He revealed that the alleged conviction and bench warrant was a fabrication concorted by his opponents to frustrate his gubernatorial ambition which has gained traction across the state.
Pastor Eno said that rather than deter him, these kinds of action will further propel him to intensify his campaign and engage the people.
According to him, instead of the opposition in the state to sell their programmes and vision to the people like he has been doing, they are busy looking for short cuts to victory and instigating violence.
He noted that he was not like one of his opponents who has been convicted for 7 years for an offence of corruption instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in 2014 and no.one should associate his name with any wrong-doing.
Pastor Eno who had earlier visited the Paramount Ruler of Ika LGA,HRM Edidem Okosi Joseph Ekot III affirmed that Akwa Ibom people will overwhelmingly vote for him and all other PDP candidates, noting that the people will not allow a criminal or convict run their state as governor.
Also speaking about the viral story at the rally, his lawyer, Uwem Nwoko, SAN insisted that if there was such a case or warrant, he would know about it.
He stated that Umo Eno has unimpeachable character and this story should be dismissed by all right-thinking and serious- minded Nigerians.
Speaking about his plans for Ika LGA, Pastor Eno said he has already conducted an independent needs assessment of the area.
He affirmed that when voted into office, he will build an oil palm factory in the LGA and support the people to take advantage of the full agricultural value chain.
Furthermore, he revealed that his focus will be rural development. Therefore, he will encourage rural farmers, build primary healthcare facilities, revamp educational institutions, ramp up rural electrification and roads.
At the energetic event, Pastor Umo Eno promised that Akwa Ibom will witness its golden years with him at the helm of affairs. He encouraged all present who have registered to go and collect their PVC.
The event was attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, PDP chieftains, traditional rulers and thousands of supporters.
