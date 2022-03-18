EFCC Releases Obiano, Wife

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant (Public Communication) to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, accusing of trying to ride to Aso Villa on treachery.

He said contrary to the denial from Tinubu’s camp, the former Lagos State Governor indeed met with five aggrieved PDP governors in London.

There were reports that Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), met Tinubu in London.

Tinubu’s media team has since denied the reports.

But Shaibu, in a statement titled, “Tinubu wants to ride on treachery to the villa”, obtained by journalists in Abuja, insisted that the former governor of Lagos State met with the five PDP governors in London.

He said, “I make bold to state that if the G-5 never met with Tinubu, Wike would have been the one to deny it.

“Curiously, while the news of the meeting, which was reported by several credible media houses was trending, two spokesmen for the APC Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode took to social media to celebrate the support Tinubu would be getting from the G-5.”

He said it was funny that it took the Tinubu camp three days before denying the meeting, adding that it is “also awfully coincidental that the G-5 and Tinubu all decided to travel to London at the same time and depart at the same time with Tinubu proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the other governors returning to Nigeria.”

He claimed that Tinubu decided to deny the meeting because “the details of the meeting are too messy and the APC candidates in the five states are fighting back.

“All the G-5 governors are on the ballot except for Governor Wike and there is a fight back from the APC governorship and National Assembly candidates from the affected states where the G-5 Governors hold sway.”