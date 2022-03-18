News
EFCC Releases Obiano, Wife
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the immediate-past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, and his wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, from detention.
The former governor was arrested on Thursday night on his way out of Nigeria.
Recall that Obiano had on Thursday completed his two-term tenure of eight years in office as Anambra governor.
The former governor, who had been on the Commission’s watchlist, was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at about 8.30pm as he prepared to board a flight to Houston, USA.
Bolanle Raheem: CP Alabi Redeploys All Ajiwe Police Station Officers
Following the killing of a female lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, on December 25, 2022, and other shootings, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has redeployed all policemen, including the Divisional Police Officer of the Ajiwe Police Division, Ajah, in Lagos.
Consequently, a new Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adolf Ogwu, has been deployed to the division, with a charge to sanitise it and avoid a repeat of unprofessional conduct by policemen.
In an apparent adherence to the directive, Ogwu commenced the demolition of shanties around the police station where policemen usually hung out to drink.
Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the redeployment on his Twitter handle.
Hundeyin said: “We encourage Lagos residents to, as usual, say something when they see something, as this would translate to a better policing experience for all. Remember, security is everyone’s business.”
Tinubu Met G-5 Governors in London, Atiku’s Aide Insists
Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant (Public Communication) to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, accusing of trying to ride to Aso Villa on treachery.
He said contrary to the denial from Tinubu’s camp, the former Lagos State Governor indeed met with five aggrieved PDP governors in London.
There were reports that Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), met Tinubu in London.
Tinubu’s media team has since denied the reports.
But Shaibu, in a statement titled, “Tinubu wants to ride on treachery to the villa”, obtained by journalists in Abuja, insisted that the former governor of Lagos State met with the five PDP governors in London.
He said, “I make bold to state that if the G-5 never met with Tinubu, Wike would have been the one to deny it.
“Curiously, while the news of the meeting, which was reported by several credible media houses was trending, two spokesmen for the APC Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode took to social media to celebrate the support Tinubu would be getting from the G-5.”
He said it was funny that it took the Tinubu camp three days before denying the meeting, adding that it is “also awfully coincidental that the G-5 and Tinubu all decided to travel to London at the same time and depart at the same time with Tinubu proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the other governors returning to Nigeria.”
He claimed that Tinubu decided to deny the meeting because “the details of the meeting are too messy and the APC candidates in the five states are fighting back.
“All the G-5 governors are on the ballot except for Governor Wike and there is a fight back from the APC governorship and National Assembly candidates from the affected states where the G-5 Governors hold sway.”
Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman
The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.
In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.
Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.
Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.
In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.
The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.
“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.
“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.
“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.
“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”
