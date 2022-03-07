News
Dele Momodu Felicitates with Sunday Igboho on His Release
By Eric Elezuo
The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Ovation Media Group and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aare Dele Momodu, has congratulated Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho Adeyemo, on his eventual and well deserved release from incarceration by the Benin Republic government.
According to a statement which the celebrated journalist signed himself, he was particularly enthralled at the magnanimity of the Benin government, which culminated in the eventual release, asking that all other prisoners of conscience be equally released.
“I am particularly happy about the release of activist Sunday Igboho Adeyemo by the Benin government, and congratulate him on the well deserved release. I believe governments should take a cue, and release other prisoners in their custody,” Momodu said.
Igboho was arrested was arrested in Cotonou Airport on his way to Germany, after escaping from Nigeria in 2021. He had since been a prisoner in the French speaking country.
News
PDP Reverses Anyim, Fayose, Others Suspension
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday reviewed and reverses the suspensions of some of its chieftains.
The members whose suspension was lifted include former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Dr. Aslam Aliyu, and H.E Ibrahim Shema.
This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.
He said the decision was taken at its NWC meeting on Thursday where members extensively discussed recent developments in the party.
“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).
“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our Party at this critical time.
“The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the statement read.
It added, “The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.
“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.”
The PUNCH had on March 23, 2023, reported that the main opposition party suspended Fayose, Anyim, Prof Ityavyar and Aslam Aliyu.
The suspension, which takes effect last Thursday, was arrived at after an extensive review of the affairs of the party, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).
The PDP also referred Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.
The Punch
News
LASCOPA Shuts Down Ikeja Supermarket for Selling Expired Products
The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) today shut down Chiffy supermarket, located at No 3, Oduduwa Creasent GRA, Ikeja, for selling expired toothpaste and other household products.
The General Manager, LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo Esq., had earlier on Sunday responded and acted swifly by visiting the supermaket following a tip-off from a consumers facebook post alerting the Agency and the public on the sales of the expired products at Chiffy Supermaket in GRA Ikeja.
Upon arrival at the supermarket, Solebo disclosed that the toothpaste and other products found in the store had no price tags and were all expired. He added that the dates found on them were discovered to have expired since August 2022, November 2022, January 2023 and being sold to unsuspecting members of the public.
He said, in line with the THEMES Agenda of Mr. Governor, such act would not be tolerated in Lagos State, while he disclosed that the matter is already before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.
Solebo who reiterated LASCOPA’s mandate of protecting the interest of consumers against expired, hazardous and substandard products, said that the supermarket would remain shut and placed under surveillance, while sample of the Products confiscated would be destroyed by the relevant Government Agency.
He said the action became necessary in order to rid the State of all forms of unscrupulous and unfair trade practices and to further ensure the safety of consumers from the dangers of expired products which may lead to death without people knowing the cause, . He further stressed that the era of cheating and short-changing consumers in Lagos was over.
Solebo urged members of the public to always speak out if they find such act that negates consumers safety or visit the Agency’s Head office located at 2b, Soji Adepegba Close, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, or any of its Annex offices at Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Bariga LCDA Secretariat, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA Secretariat and Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat, call 08092509777, 08124993895, 09064323154 or send Emails to lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng or lascopa@gmail.com to report any individual or company that infringe on their rights.
News
Ngige, Emefiele, NLC Parley over Planned Strike
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has taken steps to avert the impending nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress, billed to commence on Wednesday.
The labour union had threatened to embark on the nationwide industrial action, if the cash crunch, fuel scarcity and electricity tariff increase were not addressed.
In response to the strike threat by the NLC, Ngige invited the leadership of the NLC and the Central Bank of Nigeria management to a meeting in his office on Monday, to resolve their differences.
The 10-man delegation of the NLC was led by its President, Joe Ajaero, and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, while the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was accompanied by two Deputy Governors, Kingsley Obiora (Economic Policy) and Ade Shonubi (Organised Private Sector).
Making his opening remarks, Ngige refuted the allegation by the NLC that his mnistry did nothing about the matter.
He said on receiving the letter from NLC, he forwarded same to the CBN Governor before travelling out of the country for an International Labour Organisation Governing Board meeting and directed the Permanent Secretary and Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations Department to follow up.
On his own part, Emefiele said when he received the letter from the labour ministry, he called the President of NLC to brief him on steps taken to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.
He said he went further to have a meeting with NLC president, which he said resulted in the large volume of funds made available to the deposit money banks.
Ajaero urged the CBN to improve on their services, regretting the information gap created in the implementation of the naira redesign.
He said, “The NLC could not have stopped CBN from taking good decisions and implementing them in the interest of the nation. If stakeholders were invited and briefed on the policy, when the people complain, NLC would explain everything to them. But in this case, the CBN did it alone. Moreover, it is a wrong time for administering such a national policy.”
He said the National Executive Committee of NLC will meet today to take a decision on the planned strike.
PDP Reverses Anyim, Fayose, Others Suspension
FirstBank Refutes Spurious Allegation, Reiterates Highest Standard of Ethical Conduct
New MiFi, Router, Free 180GB Offer for Glo Subscribers
Whitney Adeniran: Lagos DPP Arraigns Chrisland School, Four Staff
Yul Edochie Loses First Son, Kambilichukwu
A’Ibom 2023: Umo Eno, Deputy To Receive Certificates of Return Today
LASCOPA Shuts Down Ikeja Supermarket for Selling Expired Products
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline5 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)