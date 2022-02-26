News
Court Restrains EFCC from Arresting SAN over Professional Fees
The Federal High Court, Abuja has granted an order against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the “maintenance of status quo ante bellum as at 7th of February, 2022, in favour of the Applicant,” Prof Joseph Nwabueze Mbadugha SAN, over matters “which he knows nothing about, or facts to the like effect, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion.”
Prof Mbadugha SAN had approached the court presided over by Hon Justice Inyang Ekwo, through his Counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to restrain the EFCC from inviting, arresting, or detaining and keeping in custody, the Applicant over some frivolous allegations made against him concerning a case he handled and won for his client, Innoson Nigeria Ltd, from the High Court, through the Court of Appeal, and now at the Supreme Court. The appeal at the Supreme Court was at the instance of some Appellants, including Guaranty Trust Bank PLC (GTB), which had lost the in both lower courts.
Chief Ozekhome, SAN, argued before Justice Ekwo, that the EFCC does not have the legal competence to compel Prof Mbadugha to disclose the source of information regarding an affidavit filed during the proceedings in 2011, as that is unconstitutional, illegal, wrongful ,overreaching and is capable of prejudicing the appeal at the Supreme Court. He also argued that it was wrong for the EFCC, on the instigation of Guarantee Trust Bank PLC, and others, to serially invite Mbadugha, first on the 1st, then 7th and again on 21st February, 2022, for the purpose of forcing him to disclose the source of his information in an affidavit filed and argued in court in the course of his strictly professional duties. Ozekhome complained that his client had earlier been detained between 11am and 6pm on the 1st of February, 2022, and told to report again on the 7th, and later, 21st of February, 2022.
By subjecting Prof Mbadugha to mental torture, with attempts at further arrest and detention, including unsolicited calls by the EFCC and its operatives, without any attempt at arraigning the Applicant before a court of law, Ozekhome argued that the actions are in clear breach of the Applicant’s fundamental human rights enshrined in section 35(1) of the 1999 Constitution and Articles 5 and 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
Justice Ekwo therefore granted the order for maintenance of status quo ante bellum from 7th of February, 2022.
When the case came up on 25th February, 2022, the EFCC was represented by Attah Ochibi, while Martins Abang appeared for GTB. Maliki Sylvanus and Queen Umana held Chief Ozekhome’s brief the Applicant.The Respondents agreed that the processes had been served on them, but requested for five days each to respond to same.
While granting the Respondent’s request, Justice Ekwo warned that none of the parties before the court must take any further steps in the matter, including inviting or re-arresting the Applicant. The court also granted accelerated hearing and subsequently adjourned the matter to 29th March, 2022, for hearing.
It’s My Turn to Be Senate President, Says Orji Kalu
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has declared his intention to contest for Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly.
Kalu, who won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, disclosed this Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly.
The ruling All Progressives Congress maintained a majority in the Senate, having secured 57 seats.
APC senators eyeing the Senate presidency have been lobbying their colleagues to seek their support.
Aside from Kalu, who has publicly declared interest in the position, Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Sani Musa (Niger); Barau Jibrin (Kano); and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) are also said to be interested in running for the coveted office.
The final candidates for the position will largely be determined by zoning.
However, the APC leadership said it has not zoned the Senate presidency.
Some pundits believe that it is likely that APC might zone the post to the South for power balance, especially after its Muslim-Muslim ticket triggered outrage from some quarters, especially the Christian community.
Kalu told reporters that it was his turn to become Senate President, being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.
He said, “It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.
“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.
“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line for more than 20 years ago. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.
“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”
Sanwo-Olu Increases Lagos Civil Servant’s Salary by 20%
Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has increased the salaries of workers in the State by 20 per cent, barely days after winning re-election for a second term in office.
In a circular by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the governor reiterated his administration’s determination to improve the welfare and well-being of public servants in Lagos State.
Those affected by the increment are officers in the mainstream public service, local governments and local council development areas, and the State Universal Basic Education Board by 20 percent with effect from January 1, 2023.
“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January 2023 will be paid along with salaries for the month of March 2023, while the arrears for the month of February 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April 2023,” the statement read.
“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the state.
“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”
Police Confirm Killing of APC Campaign DG in Rivers
The Director General for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Chisom Lenard, has reportedly been assassinated.
Lenard was reportedly gunned down on Saturday afternoon during the governorship and State House of Assembly election in his LGA.
The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a speedy investigation to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.
“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lenard, are brought to book,” she said.
“From information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday 18th March 2023.
“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”
