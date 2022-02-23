NCAC Boss Runsewe Pledges Stronger Cultural Ties with Bulgaria

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (OON) has pledged stronger ties with the Bulgarian Government in the area of marketing their rich cultural heritage.

The Director General made this pledge in his office when he hosted the Ambassador Extraordinary of the Republic of Bulgaria, Yanko V. Yordanor in his office.

Runsewe who doubles as the president of the World Crafts Council, African Region said he was glad to receive His Excellency, Ambassador Yanko adding that the Republic of Bulgaria has a very rich cultural heritage which needs to be explored.

He also revealed that the Republic of Bulgaria has featured regularly in the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo; the annual programme of the NCAC aimed at showcasing their Arts and Crafts of different countries to the world.

Otunba Runsewe promised to make this year’s INAC Expo bigger and better and promised to use the event to cement the existing relationship between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of Bulgaria.

Earlier, the Ambassador Extraordinary of the Republic of Bulgaria, His Excellency, Yanko Yordanor said he was in the Council to seek cooperation between his country and Nigeria through the National Council for Arts and Culture and to present the symbol of their cultural heritage to the Council. The emblem according to the Ambassador, symbolizes peace and happiness among the people of Bulgaria which is marked every 1st day of March as the National Day of Bulgaria.

He revealed that the cultural relationship between Nigeria and Bulgarian dates back to 1964.

He therefore solicited the cooperation of the Council in putting together activities in addition to the INAC Expo that will not only showcase but also market the rich cultural heritage of both countries and create room for cultural diplomacy amongst both countries.

Highlight of the visit was the exchange of gifts by the Director General of NCAC and the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria.