Connect with us

News

Abba Kyari Claims to Have Diabetes As Court Denies Him Bail

Published

1 year ago

on

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, refused to order the Federal Government to release the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Rather, the judge ordered that Kyari should put the Federal Government on notice of the existence of the suit he instituted against it.

The suspended cop had dragged the Federal Government before the court challenging his continued detention by the NDLEA.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari, who is being held by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in a drug deal, sought an order of the court to immediately release him and asked to be admitted to bail in liberal conditions.

In an ex parte application argued by his counsel, Cynthia Ikena, Kyari claimed to be suffering from chronic diabetes threatening his life and, therefore, needed urgent medical attention.

Justice Ekwo, in his brief ruling, declined to order his immediate release, but ordered him to put the respondent on notice.

The judge also ordered him to go and serve all processes he filed on the Federal Government.

Justice Ekwo held that all the averments and allegations made against the Federal Government were so weighty that the court must give the government the opportunity to hear from it before taking any step.

He fixed Thursday for the parties to appear before him.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

IGP Orders Movement Restriction, Bans VIP Escorts, State Security Outfits on Election Day

Published

9 hours ago

on

March 17, 2023

By

By Eric Elezuo

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12am to 6pm on March 18, 2023 in all the states where governorship and states of Assembly elections will be conducted. The directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory, which will not host any electoral process on the day.

The order, according to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, exempts only those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Accredited Media and Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.

Similarly, the IGP reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election. In the same vein, state-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

IGP Baba urged all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections, assuring that all necessary security arrangements have been put in place to ensure everyone exercises their franchise unhindered. He also urged the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and ios, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

The statement stressed that other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact.

Continue Reading

News

Don’t Use Oro Festival As Ploy to Disenfranchise Voters, Rhode-Vivour Appeals to Organisers

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 16, 2023

By

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), has declared that the commencement of Oro festival in parts of Lagos will not affect his chances of winning the March 18 election.

Media reports say Oba Elegushi of Ikate and Oba of Ijegun have announced the commencement of Oro cult festival from Thursday, March 16, to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Rhodes-Vivour warned that the festival should not serve as a ploy to prevent voters from exercising their civic rights.

“Traditional rulers know better not to do any festival that will in any way disenfranchise any voter,” he said in a video post shared on Wednesday.

Oro is a traditional Yoruba cult festival, in which women, visitors, and non-members are forbidden from witnessing their activities, and it usually comes with a curfew.

GRV has been tipped by several analysts to defeat the incumbent, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His Labour Party won the presidential election in the State on February 25 despite reported intimidation by supporters of the APC presidential candidate.

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate insisted that Oro festival should not be used to scare people from coming out to vote, especially in the areas where LP won during the presidential election.

Labour Party defeated APC in Eti-Osa and Alimosho local councils where the festival is reportedly scheduled to take place.

GRV said: “We will come out in force and insist that [there will not be] any form of intimidation or harassment on Saturday, and our votes will count.”

 

Continue Reading

News

Oba of Lagos Rejects Rhodes-Vivour, Declares Total Support for Sanwo-Olu

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 16, 2023

By

Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, has told the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour not to dream of being governor yet.

Rather, the traditional head of Lagos said the incumbent, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will win Saturday’s election for a second term in office.

Oba Akiolu spoke when Mr. Rhodes-Vivour visited the Iga-Iduganran palace to disclose his intention to the monarch.

While he hailed Rhodes-Vivour for his courage and persistence, Oba Akiolu, however, said that Sanwo-Olu would be victorious in Saturday’s poll.

He said: “I declared my support for Sanwo-Olu because I believe in him and the Lord has said it is Sanwo-Olu who will win.

“For you Gbadebo, the future is open to us. God will not kill you; there is nothing wrong in you contesting. All of those contesting are my children. God should help us to make the State better. When Sanwo-Olu wins, the government will involve all of us; there is no winner takes all, and God will grant him long life.”

On LP candidate’s visit to the palace, Oba Akiolu described it as a walk in the right direction, saying: “He is a citizen of Nigeria, it is his right to come to his father since I’m the father of all. It is however said we are equal in the eyes of God but we are not equal in the love of God.

“I have also advised him as a young man. Politicians don’t fight, they only disagree, there’s nothing wrong with him wanting to be governor, but I have told him where I stand. He should not relent after this contest but I am fully behind Sanwo-Olu.”

On the alleged statement that ‘Lagos is a no-man’s land’, the monarch said such comments should not be heard of, urging Lagosians to eschew any act of electoral violence but embrace peace in discharging their civil duty.

“By the grace of God, there is no reason we should quarrel with ourselves. The people should come out en-masse and be very peaceful while performing their constitutional duties. There should be no harassment of anyone, we are all part and parcel of this country.”

The royal father also stressed that Nigeria’s future is bright and will begin to witness positive changes when the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assumes office.

He also enjoined politicians to keep to their electoral promises to the people as ‘they are answerable to God’.

He added that the EndSAS protest would not have turned out the way it did if the government had played its part.

Speaking on behalf of the LP candidate, Adekoyejo Rhodes reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful election.

“It’s not about fight, let the election go in peace, if God says they win, we would accept, we just want to make sure everything goes peacefully,” he said.

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: