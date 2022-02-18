Opinion
The Oracle: Unending Boko Haram Insurgency and Failed Propaganda (Pt. 1)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
A time there was when former president Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan was the whipping child. Many Nigerians flogged him by the bare buttocks, with koboko or bulala, for allegedly allowing Boko Haram fester in the North East. They mocked him. One leading APC leader derisively described him as the “drunken Ijaw man”. He laughed all off, with smiles and affability. Occasionally with humour and guffaw.
THE TECHNICALITY OF A DEFEAT
This government had claimed since 2016, severally, that Boko Haram had been “technically defeated”; “badly degraded”. All that remained, prided the spokesperson, Lai Mohammed, was mere mop-up operations in the Sambisa forests. The government adulated itself; back-slapped one another and vilified Jonathan. They had mouthed lies and inanities that Boko Haram had taken over more than 7 LGAs in Borno state, planted their flags, and refused people passage. Pro-APC and those who bayed for Jonathan’s calm blood did not stop for a moment to consider the plausibility of this theory. Was it sensible?
THE FALSE CONSPIRACY THEORIES
They could not do simple logical analysis or reasoning, to wonder how the presidential election of February, 2015, could still take place in the North East, especially in Borno State, with “land-slide” and “moon-slide” victories for the then APC Presidential candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari, if Boko Haram had indeed so ravaged the North East that it was unreachable. Reason vacated its seat. Vain gloriousness and falsehood sat on the chair of sanity. Imperiously. Like a proud peacock!
The propagandists were not interested in the truth. What mattered then was that president Jonathan must be hounded out of power at all cost- by hook or crook. What mattered was that Messiah Buhari was coming in, like the lamb of God who “taketh away the sins of the world” (John 1.29). Buhari had promised Nigerians during his electioneering campaigns that economy, corruption, and insecurity would be his principal tripodial concern. He would deal them a death blow. On insecurity, he promised to “lead from the front”. Of course, Nigerians believed him. Why would Nigerians not believe him? Afterall, he was a retired General who had fought during the 3 year bloody Nigerian-Biafran civil war. Why not, when a “bloody civilian”; like Jonathan, could not “tame” the Boko Haram menace that was scorching dear North. Did Nigerians who suffered historical amnesia remember that Buhari once bemoaned the killing of Boko Haram insurgents which he likened to killing “Northern Moslems”?
GOODLUCK JONATHAN: THE SACRIFICIAL LAMB
So, Nigerians were misled, deceived and hood-winked hypnotically, sumnabulistically, to literally kick out Jonathan from office. Jonathan became the sacrificial lamb on the altar of bacchanalian gods and goddesses.
The affable, easy-going “I-had-no-shoes-to-wear-at-the-age-of-10” President quietly conceded defeat even while the votes were still being counted to satiate their over bloated ego. He insisted that his “ambition was not worth the drop of any Nigerian’s blood”. He was ridicled, derided, spat on and even attacked in some parts of Northern States (like Bauchi), where he had gone to campaign. He simply smiled and left, without uttering one word. Here was the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria being stoned at campaign rallies. Not that he did not know. He did. He swallowed it.
On December 30, 2014, President Jonathan had received a delegation of Traditional Rulers and leaders of thought from Bayelsa State. Led by the then State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Jonathan had prophetically warned Nigerians thus (premiumtimesng.comnews):
“When I leave office, you will all remember me for the total freedom you enjoyed during my government”.
Then in a picture he posted on August 24, 2017, more than 2 years after Nigerians had been subjected to the most harrowing and asphyxiating experience of grinding poverty, escalated insecurity and mounting corruption (recovered loots were being relooted), Jonathan weighed in again (www.legit.ng):
“I am the most abused and insulted president in the world, but when I leave office you will all remember me for the total freedom you enjoyed under my government”.
Though President Jonathan said he will continue to do his best in solving Nigeria’s challenges, he however said he did not expect praise while still in office; but that his then actions and achievements will only be justified and applauded after he had left office. Has Jonathan not been proved right? Have events not vindicated him? Where are the historical revisionists, bootlickers, grovelers and fawners in this government now, the Buharists and Buharideens. Compare the GEJ era with the PMB era, and tell Nigerians honestly, which is better. Can any Nigerian take up the Holy Bible, Holy Quran or iron, and swear by God, Allah or Ogun, that his life is better today than he was in 2014?
THE CHANGING TIMES
An alleged mere blockade of the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai passage in Zaria on December 12, 2015, by rallying Shites Islamic group, which led to a gridlock of his convoy, had promptly met with over 348 hundred in cold graves, laden with crimson blood of butchered unarmed and secretly buried Nigerians. Sheik Zakzaky and his wife were promptly arrested. They have been in detention since then, inspite of several court orders for their release. (en.m.wikipedia.org.www.cnn.com). History is good. It exhumes the ugly entrails of the past and splatters your face with them. Today, the story of Boko Haram is painfully worse. The historical revisionists have reached the end of their game of chicanery of mass propaganda that made Adolf Hitler’s Goebbel green with envy in his cold grave. The chicken has finally come home to roost.
The Pandora box has been broken. The dirty skeletons in the white sepulcher have been unearthed and thrown up.
Suddenly, the truth, always as slow as the tortoise and snail, has finally overtaken shear falsehood and multi-layered lies that always run as fast as Hussein Bolt and Ben Johnson combined.
Before Buhari’s government, Nigerians contended mostly with Boko Haram and kidnapping. Today, armed banditry, terrorizing AK-47 wielding herdsmen, rampaging kidnappers, blood-thirsty murderers and other demonic vampirious elements have since taken over the Nigerian space.
THE FINAL REVERSE
Now, the Federal Government has reversed itself. It wines, cringes, swallows now its vomit. Lai Mohammed has suddenly admitted that Nigeria is yet to defeat Boko Haram. (www.premiumtimesng.com). Reacting to the gruesome slaughter of 110 farmers by the terrorist group in Borno, Lai said that the federal government’s counter-terrorism efforts are being hamstrung by insufficient military hardware. Oh, really?
The Minister lamented that Nigeria’s entreaties to its foreign partners for assistance to upgrade its weaponry has not yielded results, hence the country may remain at the mercy of the dreaded jihadist group, which according to him, gets global funding: I thought elements of this same government once prevailed on the international community not to supply arms to the Jonathan government to fight the terrorists.
Lai lamented further:
“Nigeria has made an attempt to acquire a better and more effective platform to deal with terrorists but for one reason or the other we have been denied this platform — these weapons”.
He added: “Without adequate weapons or platforms, we remain at the mercy of terrorists.” But a former United States envoy to Nigeria, James Entwistle, had earlier disclosed that the U.S refused to sell arms to troubled Nigeria due to serious human rights infractions perpetrated by Nigerian troops, an allegation Lai has expectedly denied.
THE CHANGING TUNES
Now, those who shouted “hosanna” for Buhari, and “crucify Jonathan” to GEJ less than 6 years ago, are today singing a new song. The time for pretext is over. The time for historical revisionism is over. Now is the time for hard truth and soul-searching. Conscience, said Usman Dan Fodio, is “an open wound”; only truth can heal it”.
Yes! This was why the former two-term Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, prodded by the gruesome beheading tens of Borno citizens, finally spilled the beans, in a motion he moved at the Plenary Session of the senate on 1st December, 2020. He said over 40 thousand people had been killed in 10 years, with over 2.5 million displaced, by the Boko Haram insurgents. He faulted the Federal Governments position that Boko Haram had been defeated-or-degraded, whether “technically”, militarily, physically, spiritually, psychologically, or otherwise.
Hear him:
“Last weekend’s beheading happened about 20 kilometres away from Maiduguri. From the 1st of January to this day, we have had 2,800 attacks in Borno State, Boko Haram are virtually ruling all our rural areas. They kill and abduct people at will. They are targeting farmers in the North.
Government officials keep saying Boko Haram has been technically defeated. This cliam is not true. The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and property of the people. Any government that has failed in doing this has lost the legitimacy of the people.
If we allow terrorists to take over North East, that is capable of metamorphosing into something larger Shettima said”.
The Senator representing President Buhari’s constituency, Ahmed Baba Kaita, in his contribution, jabbed at his kinsman. He said actions of president Buhari have not produced any results so far. He said if something was not done, insurgents may overrun the country. Listen to him:
“The time of truth has come. The situation is no longer acceptable to any Nigerian. We can’t be mourning our citizens in and out every day. We can’t accept the explanation from those who should do the right thing whenever there is attack. If the statement from Garba Shehu is true (blaming the slain farmers for not getting clearance from troops before going to field), that’s very irresponsible.
“I believe that the situation is facing us eyeball to eyeball. We have to sit down and access the situation in the North East. Something is wrong here. If we allow this to go, we should be ready for another attack soon”. (To be continued). Next week, we shall see to how the Senate tackled this delicate issue.
FUN TIMES
“The way a Nigerian mum sends someone on errand will leave you confused.
My mum: Go and buy me bathing soap, if Lux is #70 buy it but if there is no Lux buy Joy soap. If there is Lux but they are selling it at #80 and Joy is #70, buy Joy soap. But if Lux and Joy soap are both at #80 each, buy Lux soap. If the two soaps are not available, buy any good soap that is #70.
Me: sorry mum, what did you send me to buy?
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Every person in this country is suffering because of bad governance”. (Arvind Kejriwal).
Voice of Emancipation: Staying Focus on the Task Ahead
By Kayode Emola
The 2023 Presidential election has created a lot of stir in Nigeria, and we may not have seen the last of the uproar. The ethnic nationalities who profess so much to hate Nigeria helplessly, especially the Igbo and Yoruba are now at loggerheads justling for political positions in the same Nigeria. This can only mean that some of our people do not understand that you can either be totally free or totally bound, there is no half-way house.
We have allowed politicians to use their divide-and-rule tactics to blindfold our eyes such that our people completely forgot anything about self-determination. Several Yoruba people who have reservations when it comes to Igbo affairs and vice versa are helpless when they see the scheming going on by some Igbo people regarding Lagos. However, I believe the time is ripe for a mature conversation between the Igbo and Yoruba people if we want to move forward progressively.
Whilst I believe a Yoruba National Conference is long overdue, there is an urgent need for the elders on both the Yoruba and Igbo sides to convene a conference of sorts on how future relationships will be handled. This will ensure that there is no bad blood lingering around pre-and-post-independence.
The continuous claim by many Igbo people that Lagos is a no man’s land will no doubt infuriate the owners of the land who are by all means welcoming. In case people don’t know during the 1914 Nigerian amalgamation, Lagos has just around 154,000 population, whereas a place like Ibadan had over 1.5 million people. The colony of Lagos back then had one-third of the present landmass of Lagos of today as Ogun and Ondo states parted with a substantial part of their land to Lagos.
Even in London today, where we have more foreigners than original white British, I do not think anyone had dared to say London is a no man’s land. It would be respectful for those like myself who are not originally from Lagos to be mindful of the privileges we have enjoyed and continue to enjoy in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos.
For my Igbo brothers and sisters who had hoped for an Igbo Presidency as if that is the surest pathway to Biafra nation, I will say think again. Nigerian politicians care less about the welfare of the people as they are mostly concerned about the welfare of themselves and their family members. Even if an Igbo man wins the presidency, he or she does not have the power to unilaterally change the constitution to grant a Biafra nation.
This is the reason; both the Yoruba and Igbo people must urgently develop a framework on how to push for a sovereign national conference within the first 6 months of the incoming administration. We must work together on the basis of trust and mutual respect for each other in order not to continue in the mistakes of the past.
In the past, Nnamdi Azikiwe had thought he would rule Nigeria and if it so happens, he must fight to protect ‘One Nigeria’ at all costs. Chief Awolowo too had thought if he becomes President of Nigeria, he can bring transformational change to the ordinary people of Nigeria. Even Buhari with all his high-handedness in the last 8 years is leaving Aso Rock come May 29, 2023. This must teach us that ‘POWER’ is transient and we must not be too carried away with it.
Very concerning is the way we the Yoruba people fell for the cheap propaganda of the politicians concerning Lagos and inevitably became their campaign managers in an election we do not believe will transform the fortunes of our people. The majority of us overnight became interested in who governs Nigeria or any part of it, especially Lagos rather than focus on how we would achieve our own Independent Yoruba nation.
The truth is we can either want total separation from Nigeria or work together to reform Nigeria. We definitely cannot have both and that is why our progress is stalling. Both the Yoruba and Igbo nation must decide now if they want to become independent or remain in a divisive, poverty-ridden Nigeria.
Our Yoruba people have forgotten so soon, what the Yoruba serfs parading themselves as leaders did to their own people during the last 8 years of the Buhari regime and especially the ENDSARS protest in Lagos. Many innocent people lost their lives and victims’ relatives were not compensated for their loss, and many more were unlawfully detained without due recourse to the rule of Law. I am in no way against those actively campaigning for the candidates of their choice for the gubernatorial and other state positions. I just want us to have a mechanism in place to hold our leaders to account.
My take is after the 2023 election is over, how do we effectively communicate to our people that we are not ourselves actually a political party. Are we not also falling for the same trick the politicians have always been using to hold us bound, putting us under pressure at the last minute, using ethnicity and religion to divide us in order to gain our support for their political ambition only to make us forget our mission.
To be honest, I care less about who becomes Lagos state governor, and truth be told, so long as we are still living in Nigeria, we cannot escape scenarios like this. If we the Yoruba continue to delay our exit from Nigeria and continue to bury our heads in the sand rather than stand up for what will truly make us free, then many more occurrences like this are on their way.
It is sheer ignorance that is making some Igbo people behave like they can conquer and control Lagos. Not even the British with their heavy machine guns could do it, if the Yoruba people are not talking, it is not because they are deaf or blind. Yoruba people know how to fight and win their battles; therefore, I will urge us to be cautious at this time.
The onus is on all of us to focus on the actualisation of an independent Yoruba and Igbo nation separate from Nigeria where we can choose who comes or stay in our country based on trust. We should know that even this world we live in does not belong to anyone of us. We are just caretakers who will give stewardship of how we used the time and resources that were placed in our care.
I urge our people to know that Lagos can never be a no man’s land and any ethnic agenda against the Yoruba people in Lagos will not be welcomed. Lagos is open to everyone and all are welcome to stay, build a happy life and be prosperous but we should be respectful of our hosts in their benevolence.
Adding Value
Adding Value: You Are an Embodiment of Success by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer
Nothing makes the heart merrier than success. Success comes in different shapes and sizes. However, our contemporary society is now positing money or wealth as success. But it is imperative to note that what most people see as success is actually money or wealth on display. When you don’t have money to show the world, most people don’t see you as successful. But what they fail to understand is that success is relative. You can be successful in any sphere of life including business, academics, politics, spirituality, family, career, entertainment or art.
If you ask me, the first foundational principle of success is knowing yourself. Knowing who you are is a key ingredient for success. As mentioned earlier, all those who have been able to succeed either in business, academic, spirituality, entertainment, art, politics, and family identified themselves. They didn’t copy anyone. They know what they carry is unique and the only way they can make an impact in the world in an efficient manner is to be the best version of themselves.
This is the reason my organisation, Global Empowerment and Mentoring Initiative Inc, (Gloemi.com) focuses on Human Capacity Development. We help youths and career professionals to unleash their potential. We do this by using our self-discovery programme to inquire into the latent gifts and talents which are lying fallow in our clients. We take the client throigh the rudiments of discovering their inept qualities because it is not what we don’t know that makes us fail, but we are not aware that is inside of us.
In Gloemi, we know that everyone is destined to succeed. But this success comes at a price which an individual must be willing to pay. A key component of our training is focused on Mindset transformation. We do this because we success and failure start from the mind, and the fact that many youths lack the right information to succeed. Some youths are mostly influenced by what they see on the internet and social media. For instance, some believe that education is a scam having not come to terms with why one would invest so much money in acquiring a formal education and then find it difficult to get a job commensurate to the money and time invested in formal education. They fail to understand that education itself is a training and opportunity to broaden one’s mind and expose them to the world through enlightenment.
Again, some believe that money is the prize tag when they have come of age. And so, when they are done with High School or College, the next thing is to look for money, they fail to realize that life is very dynamic. You need mentors who can guide you on the right path of life, depending on your interest. That’s why it is important to instill in the minds of youths the relativity of success. You can get all the money in the world and still be poor because there’s more to life than money. These are some of the information and training we offer at Gloemi.
When I say success is inside of you, trust me, it’s real. Success is inside everyone of us. I want you to join me in a little exercise now and say to yourself, success is inside of me. Yes, say it loud to yourself. You may be wondering, where is the success? The answer simply lies in asking yourself, what’s the one thing I can do for free without anyone paying me? Again, you can ask yourself, what’s the one thing I love to do that makes me happy? By the time you answer these question(s), you have solved 50% of your life challenges.
The challenge most people have is that sometimes, they wait for other people to believe in them or give them an opportunity before they can hit the ground running. The world doesn’t need to give you permission, you have what it takes to make the world to go round. If you wait for the world to give you permission, you might be heading for a disaster because the world is filled with jealousy. According to Ray Goforth, “There are two types of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world: those who are afraid to try and those who are afraid you will succeed.”
If you care to know to know how success is deposited inside of you, consider the likes of Aliko Dangote, Bill gate, Ben Carson, Barack Obama, Peter Obi, Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo, Albert Einstein, Dr. Yomi Garnett, Steve Jobs, Mother Theresa, Mike Tyson, and Henry Ukazu, just to mention a few. All these great world leaders have distinguished themselves in their respective fields. They are known for one thing or another. For instance, Dangote is regarded as the richest Black man in the world, but he can’t cure himself if he is sick, he will have to consult a medical doctor like Ben Carson to operate on him depending on the medical treatment he needs. In the same vein, Bill Gates is so wealthy that he can fund any business he has interest in, but if he wants to write a book about himself, he will have to engage Dr. Yomi Garnett who is one of the best if not the best Ghost writers the world has produced to write his book.
The same principle is applicable if Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama and Bill Gates want to inspire the youths, there’s no other person best suited to train and empower the youths than Henry Ukazu, who has written a trailblazer book on youths’ empowerment and has been globally celebrated and profiled by world leaders, New York Times, United Nations, News12 just to mention a few. The point I am trying to make here is that one has to know himself and what’s unique about him for the world to take him serious. That on its own is success.
In the journey of life, it is important to note that you will have to believe in yourself before others can believe in you. You will have to begin the race or journey before others can join you. According to Chuck Norris “Always remember that your success is inside you, if you can’t see it first, no one can see it”. When you become a man of success, you’ll attract value to yourself. It’s your value that will bring the success that’s inside of you.
According to Albert Einstein, “Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.”
In conclusion, take a moment self-examination, and then ask yourself, what’s unique about me, what are my gifts, talents and what skills do I have that makes me unique to help other people? When you correctly answer the questions, you are gradually heading to success if only you can develop and multiply it to help other people solve their problems.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
Sacrifice: The Authentic ‘Place’ for Empowerment
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Scars that makes ‘stars’.
Actions with the right motives.
Creativities that guarantees productivities.
Responsiveness that unveils passion.
Illuminant.
Favour that compels envy.
Independent.
Crosses, crowns, cares & cures.
Expectant, experienced, expressions & excellence.
Sacrifice is the scar(s) we bear in the processes of carrying our ‘crosses’ (responsibilities) towards getting our ‘crowns’ (desired results). There is no star without scars. Your scars reminds you of what you have been through…how God delivered you from what should have killed or destroyed you! You story is His His(s)tory!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
Sacrifice is the scar(s) we bear in the processes of carrying our ‘crosses’ towards getting our ‘crowns’. There is no star without a scar! The scar of every star is sacrifice. It is nothing else! It is simply the ticket towards delivering possibilities. Sacrifice is going the extra mile, paying the extra-price and taking the extra steps to deliver your mandates! Your extra-ordinary inputs determine your extra-ordinary impacts! You need to go the extra mile in your “disciplined” life. You must pay the extra-price in your “diligence”; then, the star in you emerges! Do not envy success, envy sacrifice!
Many around the world are embodiments of extra-ordinary potentials (gifts), but have found themselves in fields that are different from their real (divine) calling(s). For example, some are gifted footballers but have found themselves in the Engineering sector… Not until they subject themselves into the diligent sacrifices of football training and timings (age-wise), such people will not manifest or fulfil their original destiny. They would only be engineering stars by chance or by force. It takes sacrifice for the star in us to manifest!
You cannot eat your cake and have it! You cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs! Not even faith is a substitute for sacrifice. Vision is not a substitute for sacrifice! Sacrifice is a covenant requirement of every kingdom star! Apostle Paul in the scripture (Philippians1:21) said: “For me to die is gain, for me to live is Christ.” I will rather die than allow anyone make my glory in Christ vain is a typical description of the term Sacrifice. Being crucified with Jesus Christ is Sacrifice! Every star has a story of sacrifice to tell! Bishop David O. Oyedepo is used to saying: “If you do not improve on where we live of, then you are a failure!”
The above means that, you must wake up from your slumber and invest your time in creating the future that you desire! Until you do what others do not do, you will still remain on the same spot as others! You must therefore wake up and tell yourself the bitter truth and design for yourself a new programme and do not let the year to end without a schedule for next year and a lifetime goal…This would show that you are really a serious entity on a mission to deliver your world from its aches!
Even Jesus Christ, the most anointed said in Luke12:49-50 (KJV): “I have come to set fire on the Earth…I have a baptism to be baptized with and now am I stretched until it be accomplished.” Anyone that desires to have a “global impact” must pay a “global price”!
You cannot have it until you pay its ultimate worth! You cannot have your crown, not until you are done with the cross!
“Every seed of Abraham is a seed with potentials for global impacts (Genesis22:17-18)” “And if ye be Christ’s, ye are Abraham’s seed and according to the promise (Galatians3:29).”
You are here on Earth for global impacts; you are not here for survival! Global Impacts is about being a positive influence all across the world on humanity in your area of calling(s), chosen career(s) or field(s).
I strongly believe that there are readers of this write-up that would manifest greater grace of positive impacts all across the world all to the glory of God Almighty, if they would be willing to pay greater prices than many great men have paid in the past in order to be the “moves” and “waves” of the “movements and trends” and affluence in their generation(s). Until you pay the greater price(s), you cannot generate greater value(s). For whatsoever a man sows, he shall reap! What is only waiting for you in the future is simply your investment in today! We need to be prepared to at least start aspiring to do a few things we can do, then the grace will flow in on us to do more/greater! It is then we would be able to soar higher than the Eagles because the skies would have simply been transformed into our starting point!
Ultimately, you must discover your area of calling(s) or field(s), so as to be sure that you are not investing in the wrong direction. Your vision must be clearly defined so as to fully understand your mission and then empower yourself for possibilities in that field. According to 2Timothy 2:15 (KJV): “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” Acquire relevant skills, apply the spiritual knowledge and understand the needs of your environment in relation to your “Empowered Zero.”
Your field is the “green pastures” where your flocks feeds through your properly “Empowered Zero” which is harnessed/directed as solutions towards meeting demands, needs of peoples, corporates and nations. Harnessing your “Empowered Zero” is the full-scale methodological applications in a bid to impart your world with the treasures that lies in your earthen vessel!
To empower in this context means to positively influence affect or fuel something or someone or a place to become useful or better towards emerging/fulfilling or serving the real and full purpose of which it was originally created! Having thoroughly studied my Zero to Hero series, a majority across the world have come to understand that no one is indispensable, nothing last forever, change is constant and there is always room for improvement to be able to transit from Zero to Hero. Zero to Hero, in this context, is not limited or restricted to individuals or peoples alone but it touches as well the Corporate world and Nations; illuminating us that we can always be better, come what may!
Empowerment is both a value orientation for working in the community (practical) and a theoretical model for understanding the process and consequences of efforts to exert control and influence over the decision(s) that affect one’s life, organizational functioning, and the quality of Community life; so said Perkins and Zimmerman, 1995; Rappaport,1981; Zimmerman and Warschausky 1998.
The value of the orientation of empowerment suggests goals, aims and strategies for implementing change. Empowerment provides principles and a framework for organizing our knowledge and lifestyle. Robert Adams points to the limitations of any single definition of empowerment “empowerment” and the danger that academic or specialist definitions might take away the wood the connected practices from the very person they are supposed to belong to. Still, he offers a minimal definition of the term: Empowerment as the capacity of individuals, groups and/or communities to take control of their circumstances exercise power and achieve their own goal, and the process by which, individually and collectively, they are able to help themselves and others to maximize the quality of their lives. According to Cornell, Empowerment Group, “it is an intentional, ongoing process centred in the local community involving mutual respect, critical reflection, caring and group participation, through which people lacking an equal share of resources gain greater access to and control over those resources.”
Learn, Apply & Share.
Thank You!
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer
