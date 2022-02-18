Sports
Blessing Okagbare Bags 10 Years Ban for Doping
Nigeria’s 2008 long jump silver medalist Blessing Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Friday.
The 33-year-old, who is also a sprinter, was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women’s 100m semi-finals after testing positive for human growth hormone at an out-of-competition test in Slovakia on July 19.
“The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years,” read an AIU statement.
A copy of the judgement obtained by The PUNCH read in part, “For the reasons set out, The Tribunal:
“Finds the ADRVs contrary to Rules 2.1 and 2.2 ADR proved;
“Imposes a period of Ineligibility of five years concurrently on each of the Rule 2.1 and Rule 2.2 ADRVs;
“Finds that the Athlete failed to comply with the Demand and cooperate with the AIU investigation in breach of Rules 5.7.3 and 5.7.7 ADRV and imposes a consecutive period of Ineligibility of five years; and
“Therefore, imposes a total period of Ineligibility of ten years which commences on 31 July 2021.
“The Tribunal also orders that the Athlete’s results from and including 20 June 2021 are disqualified with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of any medals, titles, ranking points, and prize and appearance money.
“There is no order for costs.”
Okagbare was facing three charges after testing positive for human growth hormone and EPO, offences that forced her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.
AIU had revealed that Okagbare tested positive for blood-booster EPO in Nigeria in June, in addition to another failed test for human growth hormone in Slovakia in July, which was announced during the Olympics.
Okagbare was also charged with failing to cooperate with the investigation after she disobeyed an order to produce “documents, records and electronic storage devices” in relation to the other charges.
Okagbare, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, won her first-round heat of the women’s 100 metres in Tokyo before being forced to withdraw when her test results were announced.
Okagbare had earlier denied all the charges.
Sports
These Flying Eagles Can’t Fly at All, Nigerians Knock U-20 Team
Football-loving Nigerians have slammed the Flying Eagles following their lethargic display against The Gambia in Monday’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash at the Cairo Stadium, Egypt, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.
Adama Bojang scored the winner for the Junior Scorpions after seven minutes after he raced onto a defence-splitting pass from Ebrima Singhateh.
Despite trailing by the early goal, Ladan Bosso’s team dominated possession but lacked the brilliance in midfield to create chances and score.
Forwards Ibrahim Muhammad, Samson Lawal, Haliru Sarki and Francis Abubakar all failed to get their strikes on target, while substitute and Belgium-based forward Ahmed Abdullahi, who won a penalty in the dying minutes of the game, watched agonisingly as his spot kick hit the left post and rebound into play in the 85th minute.
Gambia’s goalkeeper Ebou Dampha, who was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant display in goal for the Junior Scorpions, is yet to concede a goal in the tournament after five games.
The Flying Eagles recorded 21 shots in the encounter four on target while Gambia had three shots and scored from one of the two shots they had on target.
Fans back home were left furious by the team’s performance and took to social media to unleash their anger. While some feel the team won’t go far at the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia billed to kick off from May 20 to June 11, others are of the opinion that the team should be disbanded.
Eddie Ekpo wrote on Twitter, “These Flying Eagles squad should be disbanded and that includes the coaching crew. Terrible squad all round. Are there no coaches in the Nigerian Professional Football League that can handle this squad? Must it be Ladan Bosso crowding the squad with northerners?
Jumoke Josh-Falade @FaladeJumi added, “This flying eagles team should be disbanded! No tactics, useless long balls and an outdated coach!”
Jamiyu Ganiyu does not want the team to represent the country at the World Cup in Indonesia.
“I hope this is not the team going to the world cup? I have never seen a poor and technically deficient U-20 team like the current one. The coach did not try at all in his selection.”
Gbolahan Philips stated, “The Flying Eagle U-20 are not good at all. They are just kicking the balls instead of passing the ball around and keeping possession. @thenff. I expect something better from Ladan Bosso. Don’t mind the NFF I’ve not seen any one of these guys who can transcend into the senior team. Plus the age palava. These guys look older than me and I’m in my thirties. I’m just angry with everything boss. How can you lose to the Gambia, with an overage team? Nawa…”
Damilola Adenusi insisted coach Bosso was not good enough for the team.
“Lasan Bosso is not a good coach. He has impacted nothing in the team. The current Flying Eagles is just lucky to qualify. They lack quality and the coach lacks the ability to impact technical and tactical knowledge.”
With this disappointing result, the Flying Eagles will face Tunisia in the third-place match on Friday, while Gambia battle Senegal, who beat Tunisia 3-0 in the other semis, in the final on Saturday.
Sports
Victor Osimhen: When Napoli Gets Another Maradona
Earlier, he had won the Golden Boot award at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, straight from his Ultimate Strikers Academy, based in Lagos, which Nigeria won. He made his senior international debut in June 2017 and played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He is currently the ninth all-time highest goalscorer of the Nigeria national team.
Osimhen earned his full Bundesliga debut on 28 January 2018 against Hannover, playing the full 90 minutes in their 1–0 win. Osimhen made two more starts the rest of the campaign, playing the full match against Werder Bremen on 11 February
On 22 August 2018, Osimhen joined Belgian club Charleroi on a season-long loan deal. He made his debut on 1 September against Excel Mouscron, entering as a late substitute for Jérémy Perbet. Osimhen made his full debut on 22 September, scoring his first goal as a professional with a backheel against Waasland-Beveren. He also scored twice in the last five minutes in a 3–2 win over Zulte Waregem on 21 October, after Hamdi Harbaoui had given Waregem a 2–1 lead with a second half brace. Osimhen was not dropped from the side until 25 November, when he scored a goal off the bench in the club’s 4–2 win over Lokeren. After the game, Osimhen told BBC Sport that he had “found his happiness again”. Osimhen finished the first half with 8 goals in 16 games, second only to Cristian Benavente in the team.
After a successful spell with the Belgian side, playing 36 games and scoring 20 goals, Charleroi activated their option to acquire Osimhen following his satisfactory performances while on loan.
In July 2019, Osimhen signed for Lille. On August 11, 2019, he made his Ligue 1 debut for the club, scoring a brace in a 2–1 win against Nantes.
Osimhen was named the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for September 2019, having scored two goals and assisted two more in Lille’s five league matches. On 2 June 2020, he was awarded Lille’s Player of the Season, having secured the highest number of votes from fans.
Osimhen scored his first goal in the UEFA Champions League on 2 October 2019, coming in a 1–2 home defeat to English side Chelsea. The Nigerian finished the season as Lille’s top scorer, with 13 goals in 25 Ligue 1 matches, and 18 goals across all competitions. His strong goalscoring performances saw Osimhen tipped by many to be in running for the African Footballer of the Year award in the near future.
On July 31, 2020, Serie A club Napoli announced the signing of Osimhen, for a club-record fee of €70 million potentially rising to €80 million with add-ons, making him the most expensive African transfer to date.
On October 17, 2020, Osimhen scored his first goal for Napoli in a 4–1 win against Atalanta. Upon scoring, he held up a shirt calling for the ending of the ongoing police brutality in his home country of Nigeria.
While recovering from the shoulder injury, Osimhen contracted the COVID-19 virus, as he tested positive upon returning to Naples. This positive test, together with his shoulder injury, kept him away from action until his return to the side on January 29, 2021, when he was subbed on for around twenty minutes of Napoli’s Coppa Italia win against Spezia.
On October 29, 2022, he scored his first Serie A hat-trick in a 4–0 win over Sassuolo.
On November 11, 2022, he scored a goal and assisted another to help Napoli win 2–1 at Atalanta, becoming Nigeria’s highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie with 32 goals, and surpassing Simy’s record of 31. On 13 January 2023 Osimhen scored two and assisted another as Napoli beat Juventus 5-1.
On February 17, 2023, he scored his 100th career goal to help Napoli win 2-0 at Sassuolo. He also became the first-ever player in the history of Napoli in the three-point era to score in seven league games in a row.
Sports
Ghanaian Footballer Atsu Found Dead, Chelsea, Newcastle, Others Mourn
The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a devastating earthquake in Turkey, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.
Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.
There were initial reports the former Chelsea and Newcastle player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.
His manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.
“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.
Ghana’s ministry of foreign affairs said it had “received the unfortunate news”.
“The elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an officer of the (Ghanaian) embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered,” the ministry said in a statement.
Ghana said it was working with the Turkish government to organise the transport of the body back to Atsu’s home country for burial.
Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017.
He signed last September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.
Chelsea issued a statement declaring, “It is with enormous sadness that Chelsea Football Club receives the news that Christian Atsu is confirmed as one of the many victims of the dreadful earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”
Newcastle also paid homage to “a talented player and a special person”.
The club added, “He will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.
“Initially joining on loan, he played a key role in the Magpies squad that secured the Championship title in 2017 before making a permanent move to help us establish our place back in the Premier League.”
Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.
Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.
