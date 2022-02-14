PDP’s Victories in FCT Area Council Election a Great Omen, Says Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party won three out of the six Federal Capital Territory’s area councils in the just-concluded election.

The three area councils won by the PDP are Kuje, Bwari and the Abuja Municipal Area Councils.

In Kuje, the PDP’s candidate and incumbent chairman, Suleman Sabo, polled 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the APC, who secured 7,694 votes.

The PDP defeated the APC to win the election in AMAC, the council housing all the three arms of the Federal Government, including the Presidential Villa.

The PDP candidate, Christopher Zakka, polled 19,302 votes to defeat Murtala Karshi of the APC who scored 13,249 votes.

The PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won only two.

The incumbent chairman and PDP candidate in Bwari, John Gabaya, defeated Audi Shekwolo of the APC.

Gabaya scored 13,045 votes, while Shekwolo had 7,697 votes.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate, Jubrin Abubakar, won in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Abubakar garnered 11,125 votes to defeat his opponent, Mohammed Kassim of the PDP who polled 9,597 votes.

In Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya of the APC defeated his closest rival, Haruna Pai of the PDP to win the keenly-contested election.

The council’s incumbent chairman, Chiya, polled 7,646 votes while Pai garnered 7,345 votes, a difference of 301 votes.

In Abaji area council, the APC scored 7, 289 votes to defeat the candidate of the opposition PDP, Alhaji Yahaya Gawu, who got 4, 062 votes.

However, the returning officer, Prof Gabriel Mordi, did not announce the winner, stating that the winner would be announced after the determination of pending court case.

Two APC chieftains, Abubakar Abdullahi and Mohammed Loko, are laying claim to the party ticket in the council, but the case is still before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has described the party’s rebound in the election “a great omen under my watch as we lead the PDP back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria.”

A statement released by his media office on Sunday, read, “The victory of our great party, the PDP, signposts the promise of a better Nigeria under my watch, leading this team of dedicated and committed party members.

“The victory at the FCT polls of Saturday, February 12, 2022, represents a great omen under my watch as we lead the PDP back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria.

“This victory, which gave us the important Abuja Municipal Area Council, is a signal that Nigerians are tired of the woes and hardship of the moment, occasioned by the worsening socio-economic realities of today.

“This victory is dedicated to all leaders of our party, particularly the state governors, NEC members, NWC members as well as the millions of party members across the nation.

“What we have just achieved in Abuja, the seat of power, will be replicated in Ekiti and Osun State later this year, culminating in our takeover of power at the centre next year, to usher in a better, more prosperous and secure Nigeria.

“PDP is back to rescue Nigeria and the rescue begins from the seat of power in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.”

The Punch