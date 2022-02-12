News
FPRO Frank Mba Proceeds on Study Leave to NIPSS, Hands Over to Adejobi
By Eric Elezuo
The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, has proceeded on a study leave to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, for the Senior Executive Course, following his nomination by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.
A statement signed by the department’s Admin Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that Mba has therefore, handed his duties and responsibilities to CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who assumes duty with immediate effect.
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours). He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University. He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021.
An experienced communicator and image manager, CSP Olumuyiwa has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.
He is also a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.
CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi can be reached on cell phone number 08037168147.
Rivers LP Chairman Dumps Guber Candidate, Endorses PDP
Ahead of the March 11 elections, the Labour Party in Rivers State has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Sim Fubara, for governor.
The state Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, stated this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, saying Fubara’s senatorial district had yet to produce a governor since the creation of the state.
He stated, “Voting a riverine candidate in the person of Simimialayi Fubara from the South East Senatorial District of the state during the up coming governorship poll ensures that the Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her Obidient movement apart from all other parties.”
The Punch
Soludo Denies Plot to Eliminate Peter Obi
The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has denied allegations that he had been contracted to eliminate the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.
The governor also dismissed reports where it was alleged that he was part of a meeting at Imo State Government House, Owerri, on how to stop Peter Obi, from pursuing the process to reclaim the mandate through court.
Soludo said, as the governor, he remains the father of Anambra by his position and will not plot or collude to harm any lawful citizen of the state including Obi.
This was made known by Soludo through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, while speaking to journalists on Monday in Awka, on Monday.
The governor was reacting to a viral message on social media which alleged that he had been contracted to eliminate Obi for a fee.
Aburime in his statement dismissed the allegations as infantile, nauseating, mischievous, unnecessarily inflammatory and a figment of the imagination of the authors.
- He said, “None of the allegations is true. The governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election.
- “The general public is advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write-up as mere falsehoods, they should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the state House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of the present administration of governor Soludo.
- “If certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature, it becomes highly reprehensible and certainly deserved to be condemned by every right-thinking person.
- “I want to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in that write up, he did not go to Owerri and he was not offered any sum of money to harm anyone, not even his brother, Mr. Peter Obi, an illustrious son of Anambra.
- “Soludo wishes Obi well, he appreciates Anambra voters for supporting him massively, of course, he predicted his victory in Anambra and remember, there was no form of violence or electoral malfeasance in Anambra, that speaks a lot about the peaceful nature of Soludo.”Aburime urged the Anambra people and Ndigbo home and abroad to disregard the information, noting that it is a plot to cause chaos in the forthcoming State Assembly election in the southeast geopolitical zone of the country.He called on the Inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately commence an investigation on the alleged report with a view to fishing out the perpetrators.
Nairametrics
Old Naira Notes: Timi Frank Hails Judiciary for Overruling Buhari, Seeks Same on Election Petition Cases
A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, commended the Supreme Court for overriding President Muhammadu Buhari on the legality and validity of the old Naira notes of N200, N500 and N1,000.
Frank in a statement in Abuja, however called on the judiciary to leverage the same patriotic courage it demonstrated in reversing the ban on old Naira notes in dispensing substantial Justice in the several election petition cases to be brought before them soon.
He said Nigerians are heartbroken, agitated, angry and frustrated because INEC raped and murdered democracy in the country on February 25, 2023.
He lamented that some of the rulings emanating from the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court in recent times brought shame to the entire country.
According to him, “Some of the Supreme Court’s ruling in recent time have made Nigerians to lose hope in the judiciary especially the one that awarded Senatorial tickets to Akpabio and Lawan who never participated in senatorial primary in their respective constituencies.
“How can Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senate President Ahmad Lawan be made candidates overnight by the apex court and today they claim to have been elected as Senators?”
Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, reminded the Judiciary that Nigerians have since lost hope on them as they believe they already know how the courts will rule on the various post election cases to be filed before them.
He called on the judiciary especially the Supreme Court to rise up from its ashes of partisanship and servile disposition to the APC and seize the opportunity by the present political conundrum to reset its image and do the needful courageously.
He urged the Judiciary to know that this is not the time to again sell justice to the highest bidder, saying, “they must redeem their image by ensuring that justice is done and seen to be done to the election petition cases now being brought before it.”
He urged the Judiciary to note that even the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, admitted that issues of logistics, election technology (BIVAS), the behaviour of some election personnel at different levels, marred the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
He insisted that this a clear indication that INEC failed woefully in its duty to deliver credible elections nor use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to conduct the elections in line with its guidelines.
He said: “This is the justice that Nigerians are asking for. INEC has failed and we urge the judiciary to so hold that INEC violated its own guidelines and did not comply with the Electoral Act and its guidelines.”
He insisted that the present case is unique in the sense that Nigerians have continued to cry out that their votes have been stolen and their mandate denied.
“Both international and local observers have agreed with them that the election was marred by massive irregularities and rigging. They equally berated and scored INEC low for not adhering to the law and its own guidelines.
“It is equally obvious that INEC failed to follow its guidelines and promise to transmit election results from the polling units to its server in real time.
“All over Nigeria, evidence abound in video, audio and hard copy formats showing how the results of the elections were falsified to favour the ruling APC.
“We believe that Nigerian Judges and Justices of the Appeal and Supreme Courts were in this country when the Presidential and National Assembly Election was conducted.
“Besides, we believe that Nigerian Judges and Justices read newspapers and listen to news on radio and television, therefore, they cannot claim to be unaware of Electoral heist that was perpetrated during the last election.
“It now behooves on the judiciary to review the facts that would be presented before them by aggrieved political parties, sift them to determine the truth and rule to uphold Justice, stability, peace and democracy in the country.
“Now that the cases will be coming before them, Nigerians are hopeful that they will use the same patriotic courage to rule in favour of the over 30 million Nigerians who voted during the last election in order to make their votes count.
“We saw how the Judiciary in Kenya rose up and sided with the yearnings and aspirations of the people when it annulled a rigged presidential election and ordered for a fresh one.
“We are calling on the Nigerian Judiciary to equally be courageous enough to declare the actual winners of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections as duly elected.”
Comrade Timi Frank is the ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East
