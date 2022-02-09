Connect with us

Oba of Benin Receives Dele Momodu, Insists on President to Unite the Nation, Stop Human Trafficking

By Eric Elezuo

As part of his consultation tours, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and frontline presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu, has paid a courtesy call on the paramount ruler of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, in his palace.

Receiving the presidential hopeful and his entourage, the revered Oba pledged the peace and mercy of God on all Nigerians as they find unity, saying the right person to lead the country is that person that will unify her.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Ovation Media Group and seasoned philanthropist, has intimated the Oba of his intention to run for the presidency of Nigeria come 2023, saying that it is imperative that someone, who has the interest of the nation at heart; someone who has traversed the length and breadth of the country should be given the opportunity to lead the nation.

“The nation has been in long search for unity, and needs the one person that has made friends across the nation and beyond to be the unifying factor. I have decided not to comment from the sideline but join the fray to rescue our dear country as president. Unity is what this nation lacks most, and I am that person that came bring about the unity with your support,” Momodu told the Oba.

In his response, which was accompanied with prayers for the presidential aspirant and his entourage, the Oba said that the country’s challenge is lack of unity, coupled with human trafficking, noting that Nigeria needs the person that could be bring these scourges to an end. He agreed that these can happen if Nigerians all agree to work together as one entity. And as a result, needs someone who would lead the people to such agreement.

While acknowledging that Nigeria is not the only country battling with several issues, noted however that a worthy leader will see to functional of the country’s diversity. He promised however, that the traditional institution will do everything within its powers to reduce the challenges of disunity if not completely eradicated.

He further hailed Aare Momodu for his dexterity in managing the Ovation brand for an upward of 26 years, noting that both the brand and Dele Momodu has gained worldwide recognition, without any form of drop in its content and standard.

Chief Momodu is one of the few Nigerians, who have traveled the length and breadth of the world in search of both greener pastures and propagating the beauty and image of Nigeria, and this is one attribute the celebrity journalist says speak for him in his quest to effect Nigerians more positively from the exalted seat of Mr. President.

Momodu has used his years of profitable travels to sharpen his knowledge of world peace and how to bring about the dividends of democracy without rancour, adding that none of the aspirants as it stands, can be more qualified that he is. He disclosed that his engagements with world leaders, leaders of thoughts, opinion molders and industry bigwigs put him at a vantage position to bring speedy development for the country.

The Oba’s acceptance of Momodu’s visit and aspirations was portrayed as he permitted a group photograph with Momodu and some of his entourage in a rare show of magnanimity.

