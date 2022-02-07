News
Runsewe Hosts NANTA, Industry Bigwigs to Pre AGM Dinner in Abuja
The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is set to roll out a dinner party to honour and appreciate the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), for being the most peaceful, impactful hardworking industry-trade group in the country.
Runsewe insisted and reiterated that the forty seven years old industry association has kept its head, enthroned an effective succession plan devoid of bad blood and bitterness which had led to the demise of other similar trade groups in the industry, noting that NANTA is the top flag bearer of the hope and expectations of Nigeria cultural tourism sector.
He disclosed that the dinner/gettogether will be held in Abuja, on date to be announced later and will bear the trappings of Apex government cultural tourism organizations, with foreign diplomats and industry bigwigs in Cultural, Tourism, Aviation and the Corporate world in attendance.
“We cannot pretend that NANTA has not made us proud. Indeed, the association under the watch of Mrs Susan Akporiaye has kept us on our toes, reached out in the most strategic manner and connected to sharing the pictures of how government could join hands with the private sector players to serve Nigerians well. Mrs Akporiaye and nanta has made us proud and deserve to be appreciated and celebrated” Runsewe, also President, Africa region of World Craft Council, further explained.
Throwing more light on his perception of nanta as a leading industry group, Runsewe paid glowing tribute to the founders of the association and urged other trade groups to eschew bickerings in their affairs, remain focused and find ways and means to navigate the process of inter government and private sector relationships to the gains of the industry.
“I must also say I like what is coming out of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria and very soon, we at NCAC, will join hands with its leadership to have a more enduring and fruitful practical and beneficial relationship to the gains of the private sector.
It should be noted that the 47th elective Annual General Meeting of NANTA comes up in the ancient city of Kano in March and a critical trade gathering to shape the future of aviation and cultural tourism in Nigeria, with opportunities for government and the private sector organizations to showcase their services and products.
Mrs Akporiaye, will during the week, inaugurate the NANTA 47th AGM planning committee in an urgent and earnest desire to make the event a world class outing.
Atiku Dismisses Peter Obi’s Claim of Winning Presidential Election
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said Thursday that he believes his former ally turned opponent, Peter Obi, could not have won Saturday’s presidential election.
Atiku said Mr Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, could not have gotten the constitutionally required spread needed to be declared president.
Apart from winning majority votes, a candidate is also expected to get 25 per cent of votes in at least 25 states to be declared the winner of the presidential election.
In his speech, Atiku acknowledged that Mr Obi’s candidacy denied PDP votes from its traditional strongholds in the South-east and South-south regions but said victory in those regions cannot be sufficient for Mr Obi to be declared president.
Atiku spoke in Abuja at a press conference where he reiterated his party’s position to reject the results of the presidential election.
Atiku came second in the election behind APC’s Bola Tinubu who emerged as the winner. Mr Obi came third in the election.
Elections: Imo, Rivers Results Manipulated, Yiaga Africa Confirms
A civil rights organisation, Yiaga Africa, has added a new twist to the general election conducted on February 25, saying that the results from Imo and Rivers states were inconsistent with its projections for the states.
The organisation raised the observation in its post-election statement signed by the Chair, Watching The Vote and Executive Director, Samson Itodo, obtained on Wednesday night and titled, ‘The 2023 presidential elections are once again a missed opportunity: INEC must be fundamentally reformed.’
They said that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission were manipulated.
The statement said, “The state-level presidential results for Imo and Rivers are inconsistent with the Yiaga Africa WTV projections for both states. For Rivers, INEC announced 231,591 votes for APC or 44.2 percent; 175,071 for LP or 33.4 percent; and 88,468 for PDP or 16.9 percent.
“This is in sharp contrast to the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Rivers which are: APC 21.7 percent ±5.0 percent; for LP 50.8 percent ±10.6 percent; and PDP 22.2 percent ±6.5 percent.
“For Imo, INEC announced 66,406 for APC or 14.2 percent; 360,495 for LP or 77.1 percent; and 30,234; for PDP or 6.5 percent. Again, this is at variance with the Yiaga Africa WTV estimates for Imo which are: APC 5.1 ±2.3 percent; LP 88.1 percent ±3.8 percent; and PDP 5.7 percent ±2.3 percent.”
The organisation said that based on reports from 97 per cent of its sampled polling units, the All Progressives Congress had higher votes.
“Based on reports from 97 per cent (1,453 of 1507) of sampled polling units, Yiaga Africa’s statistical analysis shows that the APC should receive between 34.4 percent and 37.4 per cent of the vote, LP should receive between 24.2 percent and 28.4 per cent of the votes, the New Nigeria Peoples Party should receive between 4.6 percent and 6.4 percent of the vote, Peoples Democratic Party should receive between 28.3 per cent and 31.1 per cent of the vote, while no other political party should receive more than 0.3 per cent of the vote,” Yiaga Africa stated.
The report recommended that INEC should clarify the inconsistencies in some of the results, especially from Rivers and Imo states; extend voting hours to 5:00pm in subsequent elections; as well as sustain the uploads of polling unit results form EC 8A on its INEC Result Viewing portal.
Collation Officer Suspends Rivers Result Announcement over Threats to Life
The collation officer appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the Presidential election in Rivers State, Prof Charles Adias, has suspended the collation of results over alleged threats to life.
Prof Adias who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, said this at the resumption of collation at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning, saying the threats were from supporters of a particular political party.
He stated, “I have been receiving threats, messages and calls to my life and that of my family for two days now. My picture is all over the social media that I was sent to rig the elections in Rivers State.
“Every one hour, I receive more that one million calls of threats to my life and other things. I hereby stand down collation until the INEC and security agencies can guarantee my safety to continue this national assignment.”
My Child Died of Electrocution, Butchered for Autopsy, Chrisland Student’s Mum Laments
