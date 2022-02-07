Runsewe Hosts NANTA, Industry Bigwigs to Pre AGM Dinner in Abuja

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is set to roll out a dinner party to honour and appreciate the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), for being the most peaceful, impactful hardworking industry-trade group in the country.

Runsewe insisted and reiterated that the forty seven years old industry association has kept its head, enthroned an effective succession plan devoid of bad blood and bitterness which had led to the demise of other similar trade groups in the industry, noting that NANTA is the top flag bearer of the hope and expectations of Nigeria cultural tourism sector.

He disclosed that the dinner/gettogether will be held in Abuja, on date to be announced later and will bear the trappings of Apex government cultural tourism organizations, with foreign diplomats and industry bigwigs in Cultural, Tourism, Aviation and the Corporate world in attendance.

“We cannot pretend that NANTA has not made us proud. Indeed, the association under the watch of Mrs Susan Akporiaye has kept us on our toes, reached out in the most strategic manner and connected to sharing the pictures of how government could join hands with the private sector players to serve Nigerians well. Mrs Akporiaye and nanta has made us proud and deserve to be appreciated and celebrated” Runsewe, also President, Africa region of World Craft Council, further explained.

Throwing more light on his perception of nanta as a leading industry group, Runsewe paid glowing tribute to the founders of the association and urged other trade groups to eschew bickerings in their affairs, remain focused and find ways and means to navigate the process of inter government and private sector relationships to the gains of the industry.

“I must also say I like what is coming out of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria and very soon, we at NCAC, will join hands with its leadership to have a more enduring and fruitful practical and beneficial relationship to the gains of the private sector.

It should be noted that the 47th elective Annual General Meeting of NANTA comes up in the ancient city of Kano in March and a critical trade gathering to shape the future of aviation and cultural tourism in Nigeria, with opportunities for government and the private sector organizations to showcase their services and products.

Mrs Akporiaye, will during the week, inaugurate the NANTA 47th AGM planning committee in an urgent and earnest desire to make the event a world class outing.