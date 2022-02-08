To Rescue Nigeria’s Economy, No Freebies for Politicians in My Government – Dele Momodu

By Eric Elezuo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu, has said that his government, when he becomes the president in 2023, will not give freebies to politicians and as many that will work under him as aides or officials in other to curb wastages and rescue the country’s dwindling economy.

Momodu made these remarks while addressing students of Igbenedion Education Centre, Benin City, Edo State, on career choice and while they should pay attention to their studies.

Responding to the questions raised by the students on curbing excessive borrowings and rescuing Nigeria’s comatose-like economy, Momodu said that his government will consciously avoid waste by doing away with politicians and hangers-on whose stock in trade and source of livelihood are just about politics, noting that there is nothing wrong with borrowing except when it is borrowed for the wrong reasons.

“I must tell you that there is nothing wrong with borrowing. The only wrong thing is not utilising the borrowed fund appropriately and for what it was meant for. This government is in the business of settling politicians with borrowed funds, thereby leaving behind matters of interest to settle.

“My government will not give freebies to politicians and government officials. We will ensure that government is about those who will do the job, and not those whose only intention is to come and eat,” Momodu emphasised.

Momodu visited the school on the invitation of the Deputy Chairman of the Igbenedion Education Centre, Mrs Cherry Igbenedion, to inspire the students on resilience and career choice