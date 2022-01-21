Opinion
The Power of planning: Authentic Strategy for All-round Possibilities
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
‘Planning is winning, just as breathing is living. Those who do not SIT to study today should not expect to become Masters tomorrow. So, sit on your job; never depend on father’s inheritance or you offer yourself over to poverty. Your Work is what determines your WORTH, not what people think about you. – Bishop David O. Oyedepo
Planning is so vital to any man’s life and as well to any business endeavours. It is planning that gives value to PURPOSE. Purpose is dead without a PLAN. It is planning that empowers PURPOSE to deliver. Purpose is impotent without a PLAN! A farmer that does not plan will be a failure because, in farming endeavours, you need to plan your planting season, the various operations before and after the planting season otherwise, you will just be doing everything b anyhow (that is without a guide), then end up in frustration. Apostle Paul in the Scripture said, ‘I have watered, Apollo watered, but God brings the INCREASE! There must be a planting PLAN in place. If you want the best out of it, you must as well engage in the Watering Plan to be sure that, in case the rain fails, you will be sure that there is a way to get water to your plants so you can get your harvest.
Every building begins with a plan; you need a plan for any building of any value. Any building that holds any value requires a plan. The construction of any great building requires a plan. Hebrews 3:4 reveals that ‘For every house is built by some men, but he that built all things is God.’ Sometimes, we hear people say, we have built this business- this connotes that a business is also in form of a buildings, and it requires a plan (that is, a business plan). There must be a plan!
A Management theory was postulated by Bishop David Oyedepo, that: ‘You do not grow big to manage well, but you manage well to grow big.’ So businesses that will be big tomorrow will be seen today through the quality of the structural plan that is engaged. You get to know a better tomorrow right from today.
Most businesses today are victims of lack of a plan or poor planning. There is no differentiating procedure between the Capital and the Income (Profit) because, everything had been mobbed together, thinking that by the time their investment becomes bigger, they would be able to organize their business formats (proceeds).
“You do not need to have an account to be accountable! You only need strategic planning to maximize your business endeavours. If you are not futuristic in your approach, you cannot earn a future!’- Bishop David Oyedepo
This isn’t about mere planning, but making futuristic planning. It is a good management culture that guarantees good results. Whatever farm that is not properly managed is bound to fail; the quality of seed notwithstanding. Good management is key to the good fruit yielding capacity of any farm. The quality of management is what determines the quality of results. Therefore, management skill is key to determining the level of results that any organization could ever command. Just as you are aware that life not well managed will be wasted; time not well managed will be wasted; energy not well managed will be wasted. So, everything that is to grow must be well managed. Praying without planning is playing without knowing; and planning without programming is like playing in the woods (that is, lost in the wilderness); And programing without pursuit is like dinning with the dead. That is why it is said repeatedly that EXPLOIT is EXPENSIVE! So, from Purpose you must move into PLANNING, and from Planning, you section your PLANS into TIME-SLOTS and then, to SET GOALS! And them, the Pursuit begins- It is a POWER CYCLE!
PURPOSE-PLANNING-PROGRAMME-PURSUIT-RESULTS
You must continue the above processes till you draw your last breath. Prayer alone (I think) will make you a burden to God; it is Prayer with Planning that makes you a co-labourer with God. Your daily ‘give-me’ prayers bore God, but when you engage in planning with your prayers, you become co-labourer with God.
Proverbs 24:3-5 (KJV) reveals that: ‘Through wisdom a house is built, and by understanding, it is filled with all manner of precious and pleasant riches.’
Amplified Version reveals: ‘Every enterprise is built by wise planning, and becomes strong through common sense and profits wonderfully, extra-ordinarily by keeping abreast of the facts.’
The future of every business (enterprise), therefore is at the mercy of very wise planning and a Common-sense Execution Programme (CEP) of the plan, engaging all available facts. The above defines planning in our various business or daily endeavours.
Every enterprise is built by wise planning, it becomes better through the use of Common sense and profits wonderfully by keeping abreast of the facts. That is why it is needful to always consult resource materials in your facts hunting crave; and from there you are able to locate facts, relevant for your planning processes. It is the facts at your disposal that determines the quality of your planning process. When you give your house to an unprofessional, you should not expect the same result you would get from professional architect. Because of the facts available to at his disposal would know that needs to allow natural lightening to every space, he needs to mind ventilation at all cost, also, he will not be pushed by the clients to deliver unprofessionally, due to the fact that his reputation is at stake. So, it is your intellectual capacity, through consistent access to facts that determines the quality of your plan.
The Book of Proverbs 15:22 reveals that: ‘You need INSIGHTS for your Purposes not to be disappointed!
Counsel is the process of knowing the way to go, having clarity and intelligent path towards accomplishing your set-goal. Only those who take time to SIT well and strategize today would shine tomorrow. Proverbs 19:21 further reveals that: ‘Where there is no planning, purpose is bound to be defeated. Failing to plan is simply planning to fail! The goal of any business will remain unattainable without strategic planning. Dreams are aborted without planning!
Planning is the secret behind the fulfilment of dreams, therefore, of a truth, strategic planning is winning; it is the Master-key to enviable accomplishments.
WHAT THEN IS PLANNING?
A lot of people dabble into businesses without having prior knowledge of any management principles. The anointing gets wasted because there is no way to collate the output of the anointing. It is like having a drum full of petrol and you have and you have a hole porched in it; it is a matter of time before you know it the petrol would have dripped off via the hole drained. Planning therefore, is the cheapest way to avert wastage!
Energy, Time, Unction can all be wasted when there is no proper plan in place. So, planning is a way of conserving energy. Planning reliefs you of tensions. It is planning that empowers PURPOSE for very gallant delivery.
- Planning is the design of a step by step approach to accomplishing a set-goal.
- It is the ordering of one’s priority in a bid to accomplishing given task.
- It is a process of action in a quest to fulfil a dream, that is, you SIT down to design a set of activities that will help you to accomplish a given task. You have to sit down to do it.
No one succeed by accident. It’s been said by somebody that Success is a matter of luck, as any failure. Why are some people said to be lucky? It is because they have a sharper plan. Shallow men think of luck, but great men think of cause and effect. Zig-Ziglar said: ‘any dummy can succeed, if he cares to know what it takes.’ Therefore, it takes sound planning to make a success of your business endeavours.
WHAT MAKES A GREAT PLAN?
If you want a great product, you must understand the best raw materials for it.
What is that makes a great plan?
To answer the above, we must understand the best raw materials for what makes great plan. We must understand that no one reigns without the use of the brain. It is the use of the brain that establishes the reign of a man.
Every gain is a result of the use of the brain. It is the use of the senses that makes a star. If planning is designing a logical and rational approach towards accomplishing a given task or a goal, then we can tell what the raw materials are. It is THINKING or REASONING!
Reasoning is the principal raw material for very sound planning. And to reason, is to engage in the task of logical, rational and analytical thinking.
Every great planner must be a great thinker. It is great thinking that makes great planning because, the principal raw materials required for sound planning is REASONING (that is, Strategic Thinking).
Thank you for reading.
2023: Whatever is Best Administered is the Best
By Alaba Yusuf
For a starter, there isn’t so much in common between politics and religion in terms of scientific exactitude. Yet, there still exists an unbreakable cord of commonality between the duo. That is their tenacious hold on humanity; be it their cult followership based on fervent and reasonable belief or outright superstitious brainwashing by a group of sociological strategists or psychological influencers.
However politics, unlike religion, leans more on logical definition and arithmetic of addition and subtraction while deciding the winner at any election. Meanwhile, religion on the other hand prefers to walk the softer patch of the park called divination or divine intervention – unseen hands of the Almighty! Little wonder political election has been tagged “a game of numbers” while religion is seen as “a leap in the dark or an opium of the masses.” These definitions notwithstanding, mankind still falls prey to the strong forces of religion and politics or an amalgam of both. The nexus being man and his ultimate search for betterment in this life or “life after life.”
Let’s shelve the abstract for now, and bring the chickens home to roost. Let’s turn our focus on the locus of the February 25 Presidential Elections in Nigeria. Barely in a fortnight, the citizens of the world’s most populous Black Democracy, Nigerians, would be casting their ballots to elect once again a driver of their political locomotive. Will this pilot of national destiny be the catalyst for positive change that millions are yearning for, or yet another negative chapter in the country’s current sad history?
From the pinnacle of political permutations, only four contestants stand out amongst the 18 INEC registered presidential candidates for the said poll, slated for two weeks’ time. A further microscopic examination will, without an iota of doubt, narrow down the real contending gladiators to two: Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
This means in effect an imaginary subtraction of Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP and his Labour Party counterpart, famous trader-turned-politician, Peter Obi. The dream of the former, an ex-Governor of Kano State, ex-Minister and ex-Senator Kwankwaso becoming the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, may just be an exercise in futility, akin to finding a needle in a haystack. A herculean task!
Dreams may also die fast for Obi; whose presidential adventure has been comically branded as “a bubble in political waters.” The numbers would hardly add up for both Kwankwaso and Obi, as neither of them would be able to garner the 25% of votes cast in 24 States of the Federation, as required by INEC for Presidential electoral victory. Reasons for this conclusion are not without a solid premise. Both the NNPP and LP are newcomers to the Nigerian political firmament. They are yet to gel or mature as commonplace brands.
Meanwhile, a successful electioneering campaign requires enormous human and administrative structural architecture. These witty and weighty capital assets are not in the kitty for Engineer Rabiu, nor in the vault of Obi, a serial entrepreneur glorified as “Peter the Rock.” Those wishing to contest this standpoint of mine are jolly welcome to doing so. The beauty of democracy relies heavily on people’s participation, through persuasive and polemical sharing of knowledge on public canvass. After all, freedom of speech and that of association are enshrined in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as Amended.
At this juncture, let’s engage the two true contenders in this presidential election and the parties whose flags they are flying. Alphabetically, let’s commence with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007). The seasoned public servant, business tycoon and political juggernaut was born 25 November 1946 in Jada town, in present day Adamawa State. He is traceable genealogically, educationally, professionally, politically, wealth and health wise. Atiku’s grandparents and parents are properly listed in his biography. Ditto for his education from Jada Primary School to Yola Provincial College, School of Hygiene Kano, a stint in Police College and graduation from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria-Kaduna State; and recently his convocation following a Master’s Degree from Cambridge University, United Kingdom.
Atiku’s job history is also well documented. His enlistment and meritorious performances in the then Nigerian Customs and Excise Department, where he later retired voluntarily in 1989 as a Deputy Director, are free literature in cyber libraries. And his political odyssey cum value addition to the defence of democracy and constitutionalism in our country, are never in dispute. They are well recorded for the benefit of unborn generations of Nigerians and political analysts worldwide.
A further glimpse into history shows zero-to-hero Atiku as a child of destiny who had to do adult tasks to cater for himself and his widowed mother, after losing his breadwinning father at a tender age of nine. His local trader dad drowned in a river while commuting from one village to the other for business. Despite this initial lull, Atiku skipped the hurdles of life to becoming a detribalised household name in Nigeria and the world over.
His simplicity, humility and immense generosity are second to none. Atiku is a consummate statesman and patriotic philanthropist. Never in the league of boastful donors or vengeful dictators.
At 76, Atiku is still blessed with a wealth of good health; physical ability, mental stability, tremendous intellectual capacity, administrative sagacity and vast experience at national governance as former Vice President and Chairman, National Economic Council. Thus making him the doyen of Nigerian politics and envy of his peers. Atiku is a unifier, friend of the business class, defender of democracy and constitutionalism, exponent of women and youth inclusivity, national security, equitable development and sustainable prosperity.
Aside, the global community is equally receptive to a tolerant and accessible Atiku Presidency. On top of it all, Atiku is a quintessential family man, leadership mentor, wealth creator and education investor. Little wonder that Atiku is in pole position as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the frontline candidate to beat in the February 25 election.
Sadly, the embattled ruling government party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Party (APC) has fractured the unity of the nation, collapsed its economy, sent the citizenry into abject poverty, gross unemployment, hopelessness and general insecurity.
To worsen the bad situation, against the logic of reasoning and mathematical management of diversity, the APC went all out for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket featuring controversial ex-Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the godfather of Lagos politics, and ex-Governor Kashim Shettima, a politician from North East Nigeria. Probable double trouble of a heavy yoke that can break the back of any beast of burden, politically.
Curiously, the true history of the Man Tinubu – his genealogy, education, health and revenue avenues – seems forever shrouded in secrecy. His inability to locate or name his primary and secondary schools, classmates and teachers have not helped to clear the cumulus cloud of doubt on his true parentage, state of origin, educational attainment, sources of his stupendous wealth and the uncertainty over his medical fitness.
Finally, as Nigerians are scheduled to troop to the polls to elect a replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari who’s eight-year tenure ends May 29, it is advisory that people should vote a National Pilot along the dictates of commonsense, based on scientific exactitude, rather than mere brainwash of emotional sentimentality, ethnicity, region or religion.
As aggrieved Nigerians go out to vote on February 25, please think deeply and make a right choice of the driver or pilot that you can entrust your life into his hands in another four year’s journey. Will it be the articulate Atiku of PDP or a secretive, self-idolising Emi Lokan and unsteady BalaBlu Tinubu, of the hunger and inflation inflicting APC? Wisely choose your choice with a loud voice.
Because, as Alexander Pope, British philosopher and English poet (1688-1744) said, “For forms of government let the fools contest; whatever is the best administered is the best.”
Chief Alaba Yusuf, a global communication strategist and publicist, writes in from London.
Adding Value: Knowledge As a Critical Asset by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There is a fundamental discourse in our contemporary society as to whether it makes sense to attend college with loans instead of using the money to learn a trade or invest in business. Well, depending on where you choose to stand, you are right if you really know yourself and know what you want. Education no doubt is important, it secures the future, it provides numerous opportunities and more importantly, empowers you to make a difference in yourself in the society.
On the other hand, business is also important if you have the skills. I guess the rational behind those in support of business hinges on the fact that why invest so much time and money acquiring formal or theoretical knowledge when you know too well, you’ll do exceedingly well if you invest same time and money in your business, especially having the assurance that school is not technically for you.
It’s important to note that before you make money, you will need to learn the art and skill of making money. It is sad to note that some lazy minds want to earn without learning.
Let’s get something clear, both knowledge and money are good. What’s important at any point in time is to know when to apply both. It’s directly compared to politics and life generally; if you want to be respected, you must either have money or have sound academic qualifications. But if you have both, you will not only be highly respected and revered, but you will also be highly sought after.
As a self-discovery coach, it’s very important to know who you are. When you know who you are, you will know your purpose. Your ability to know your purpose will help you to know how to navigate your life because you will know whether to invest in your education or business
To succeed in life, you must have knowledge. Knowledge is a currency if properly acquired and implemented. There are several kinds of knowledge; we have revealed knowledge, which was given to those who wrote the Bible; empirical knowledge, which is knowledge based on observation or experience; intuitive knowledge, which is knowledge which comes up spontaneous from one’s mind; rational knowledge, which is knowledge derived using human reason; and authoritative knowledge, which is derived from one’s expertise in particular field.
To tell you how important knowledge is, I will share a story with you. This is a story of how a giant engine failed while on transit, the owner of the ship got several experts to fix it, but none was able to fix it. An old man who has been fixing ship since he was a young boy was introduced to him, the old man brought his toolbox and looked at the ship. He gently tapped something and instantly, the engine started working. The owners were happy and asked him to send his service bill.
A week later, the owners received a bill from the old man for ten thousand dollars. The owner exclaimed. “He hardly did anything!” So, the owner wrote a note saying, “Please send us an itemized bill. The man sent a bill that read: Tapping with a hammer = $2.00, knowing where to tap = $9,998.00. The moral of the story is that effort is important, but knowledge of where to put in effort is more important.
It is important to note that effort is nothing without knowledge, and knowledge is also nothing without effort. You can’t compare hard work and knowledge. Much as both are important, it should be noted that hard work is not enough to be successful. Being smart is more important.
Knowledge works in different styles. It can come in place of talent, effort, and attitude. It’s instructive to note that if you rely just on your talent, chances are you won’t get anywhere. Even the most talented person is not able to utilize his talent to the full extent without the right attitude and focus.
In conclusion, in whatever you do, seek knowledge because it will set you apart from your contemporaries.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 4)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
When is a Nation developed and advanced?
Is Nigeria in that category? Let me proffer an answer.
A nation is said to be developed when her citizens have easy access to quality healthcare and education, advanced technology and infrastructure, sophisticated, diverse and well-balanced economic sectors, such as industrial, service, and agriculture, and a relatively high gross domestic product (GDP) per capital. Of course, national ethics; Discipline helps one manage one’s time better. Discipline helps one achieve your goals. Discipline boosts one self-esteem. Discipline helps one master things. Discipline makes one more reliable. Discipline improves one’s ability to manage challenging emotions. When you have discipline in your life you can make tomorrow. That’s life. Waiting for Godot is a tragicomedy in two acts by Irish writer Samuel Beckett, published in 1952 in French as En attendant Godot and first produced first produced in 1953. Waiting for Godot was a true innovation in drama and the Theatre of the Absurd’s first theatrical success.
It is from this perspective we commence our discourse this week, continuing with National Ethics.
NATIONAL ETHICS
There is also an ongoing debate between theorists who favor cultural/ethical relativism (the idea that the “moral rightness and wrongness of actions varies from society to society and that there are no absolute universal moral standards binding on all men at all times” -John Ladd, Ethical Relativism) and those who favor the idea that all human beings share an inherent sense of right and wrong, which can be determined objectively. Given these difficulties and controversies, any discussion of religion in the classroom or other educational settings can present special challenges.
The search for religious tolerance in the world has become particularly pressing today in promoting peaceful coexistence in a religiously plural society like Nigeria. In Nigeria, religious tolerance as a means for peace is expedient because of the near frequent occurrences of religious strife during the past three decades. Religious intolerance has most often times led to gruesome assailment of persons whose words, actions and/or inactions somewhat do not align the religious beliefs of their assailants.
For instance, many Nigerians would be learning about the existence of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, for the first time. It wouldn’t be a good first impression for this 52-year-old institution of higher learning. When this college opened its doors in 1970 as Advanced Teachers College, many who are parents today – and many of the people all over who would be smearing the institution with all kinds of foulness – were not even born. There must have been so many other things about the college over the decades. Its alumni would look back with varied feelings. They might recall the time students unionism had thrived there. The Kegites Club might have held gyrations there; it might even have had an Ilya as part of the vibrant Northern Hemisphere of the socio-cultural club. There would be nostalgic remembrances of feats by the college and its past, but the present of the college has been enmeshed in an ugly row of religious intolerance. The college has become super prominent because of the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu.
Deborah was, until Thursday, 12 May, 2022, a student of the college. She was stoned to death allegedly by a mob of her fellow students for alleged blasphemy against the holy Prophet of Allah. Deborah had reportedly vehemently kicked against the posting of religious materials by other students to a WhatsApp group to which she belonged, believed to be that of students of her class. Going by a voice note said to be hers, she had reacted in annoyance to the posts and said things that her accusers considered blasphemous against Prophet Muhammed.
Another report claimed that she was killed by a mob in the college for daring to contend, in an online argument, that she managed to pass her examinations, which she was said to be writing at the time of the incident, with the help of Jesus. “She (Deborah) was having an argument with some of her school mates over their ongoing examinations and when she was asked how she managed to pass her exams, she said it was Jesus. She was asked to withdraw the statement and apologize, which she refused to do. The school security officers intervened, took her to their post, but they were overpowered by the protesting students who brought her out and killed her. After killing her, her body was burnt on the school premises.”
Yet another report of the circumstances that led to the stoning to death of Deborah held that the events that culminated in her death had been brewing since the month of Ramadan when the college was on break. It had smoldered through the period but did not die. There was online altercation in their WhatsApp group, the third report said, during which she allegedly blasphemed Prophet Muhammad. “When they sighted her at school today (Thursday 12th May, 2022), all available Muslim male students surrounded her and started stoning her. They continued until she fell. They made sure she died and subsequently set her body ablaze.”
Barring the gaps in the reports, one outstanding thing lacking in the accounts is not about how Deborah was killed, that is an established pattern. It is also not about how others who had gone the same way as Deborah in our religiously volatile North met their end. The reports highlight, in vivid reality, the obvious mis-education of the ever-ready stoning mob found in northern Nigeria. Their religious education, in no small way, shows lack of humanity and that is one area that we would need the Ulama to step in and help the country. There is no contending the entrenched position that Islam means peace, but there are acts by some adherents of the religion which bring this assertion to disrepute. From a distance, and going by Islam as seen practiced in the Southern parts of Nigeria, the intent of any teacher of the faith that could pass for a member of the Ulama, is not to teach his pupils to kill at will. A body of Muslim scholars recognized as having knowledge of Islamic sacred law and theology would know that Islam recognizes civil authorities and would encourage Muslims to be law-abiding. Islam teaches the sanctity of human life. So, where does the teaching that we should descend into blinding violence and kill for the sake of Almighty Allah and his holy Prophet come from? Who is fuelling this mis-education and for what purpose?
Of course, we would be foolish and insensitive not to recognize our religious differences and defer to them as often as we should. It is sure naivety for you to toy with the sensitivity of people of the same faith or who do not share the same faith with you. The same goes for cultural and other differences. However, because of the kind of education given to millions in the North over the years, Nigerians have been made to perpetually walk on eggshells when the issue is religion. The common example is the air of tetchy volatility of religious matters that makes all who visit the North to be wary of the grounds they step on. There is a thin line between what could kill you and otherwise – the case of a child walking with death without realizing it.
At Easter, Sterling Bank did what many people considered as despicable. Easter is the height of Christian celebration; Easter, the resurrection of Christ, is the hub of the Christian religion. Sterling Bank Plc saw the need to greet Christians at Easter; and the bank also felt that the best way to celebrate with Christians was to compare the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead to the yeast-induced rising of ‘Agege bread’. The bank published that insensitive message on Twitter, but took it down soon after it saw the angry reaction of Nigerians. People showed how much they abhorred the message, but not by rioting or killing of anyone or burning of property. The bank did not have any of its branches across the country under any threat. Yet there were protests and reactions, so much that the Advertisers Practitioners of Nigeria (APCON) announced that it would sanction the bank. That type of protest and reaction cannot resonate with the kind of education some Islamic clerics give their followers. Education makes a lot of difference. But what type of education?
For the sake of ‘Whataboutism’, arguments have risen to the hilt in many quarters and comparisons cited of the dastardly reign of terror unleashed on the South East region by the destructive and condemnable activities of IPOB. There is no mincing word that each (tribe, religion, geo-political zone) has his own shortcomings, but the degree matters a lot to the cohesiveness, growth and development of the country. Violence is condemnable everywhere and every time.
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, has condemned the killing of Deborah. Muslim media practitioners have condemned the killing and described it as ‘not Islamic’. The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has also condemned the killing.
Both religious leaders have charged the state government and the security agencies to deal with the perpetrators. They are criminals who have stepped out of the bounds of Islam to give the beautiful religion a bad image.
Religious tolerance can be effectively promoted when one understands the experiences and the history of the people who abide by them. Hindu-Buddhism, Chinese religions and Abraham Monotheism all emanated from a series of events or encounters that shaped those faith systems.
Some issues were political such as the warring states in China and Taoism; others were social such as the need to stick to certain social structures as in Hinduism. In essence different experiences led to different conceptual frameworks hence religions. It is this statement that makes religious tolerance possible
- Self reliancein the Constitution means that Nigerians should be able to feed themselves without looking for others to support them. That is, Nigerians should device legal means by which they can feed, clothe and shelter themselves. It also means government should direct all Nigerians to work hard towards making Nigeria a great nation where we produce what we eat. This is in line with the various poverty alleviation programmes where Nigerians are encouraged to have sustainable means of livelihood.
The term “self-reliance” was coined by an American transcendentalist and philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) in a similarly titled essay published in 1841. The essay emphasized trust in one’s present thoughts, skills, originality, belief in own capabilities and genius and living from within. Some interesting quotes from this essay include:
- “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else; is the greatest achievement”.
- “The only person you are destined to be is the person you decide to be”
- “There is a time that envy is ignorance, and a time that imitation is suicide”
- “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines”. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“In just about every area of society, there’s nothing more important than ethics”. (Henry Paulson).
