Headline
Why Buhari Keeps Meeting Jonathan
By Eric Elezuo
The close relationship that has existed between former and immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, has remained evergreen ever since the former left office in 2015 via an election defeat.
It would be recalled that in 2015, Muhammadu Buhari defeated Goodluck Jonathan in a keenly contested election that witnessed so much rancour and disharmony among both contestants and their supporters. This generated so much animosity that when Jonathan decided to concede defeat without a fight at the announcement of the election results, everyone including the camp of Buhari was held in awe. They all hailed the immediate past president for an usual magnanimity. That singular effort made Jonathan the toast of the African continent, world politics and even President Buhari himself. No one believed he was going to give the nation such gift of peace.
As events unfolded, Jonathan became a regular caller at the Presidential Villa as meetings after meetings with the incumbent president were held; sometimes behind closed doors, and sometimes at the full glare of the press corps. It was obvious the immediate and incumbent presidents were forming an alliance and friendship that has now proved difficult to disengage.
However, events took a different turn when between December 31, 2021, and January 4, 2022, Jonathan had paid two visits to President Buhari amid speculations that Buhari has anointed the former president to continue where he stopped as the president, if not for anything, but to complete his second term that was truncated as a token of camaraderie.
But the visits, according to observers and stakeholders, have two major reasons. While a section believe that Jonathan is reporting to President Buhari on the situations in as Mali as both are ECOWAS appointees, others are of the view that the visits are connected to the succession theory as 2023 fast approaches.
In July 2020, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) appointed former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as special envoy to lead its mediation mission in Mali.
A statement issued by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, noted that Jonathan’s appointment was aimed at resolving the worsening socio-political situation in Mali.
Mali has been rocked by an uprising against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who had spent two out of the five years second term in office.
A resistance group, M5, is insisting that the constitutional court must be dissolved, and the president resign, before peace can return to the country.
The crisis had erupted after the court nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the polls held recently, awarding victory to some other contenders, which the resistance group said was at the instigation of Keita.
Riots on July 10, 2020 led to the killing of some protesters by security agents, causing the crisis to spiral out of control, hence the intervention by ECOWAS.
As a special envoy, the former President was mandated to facilitate dialogue with major stakeholders in Mali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society and religious organisations towards resolving the socio-political crisis in the country.
Consequently, Jonathan has remained a regular caller at the Aso Rock Villa, to brief Buhari on matters arising in the African country. He had the privilege of the presidential jet to do his shuttles as Buhari has provided.
As January kicks off, Jonathan was again at the Villa, ostensibly to brief Buhari on the situation in Mali ahead of the ECOWAS summit scheduled for Sunday in Ghana.
Eze, who made this known in an interview with newsmen, said that Jonathan’s visit to the Aso Villa was not politically connected, contrary to speculations and some media reports.
“I can confirm to you that the visit of His Excellency to the Presidential Villa was purely to provide update on the political situation in Mali.
“As the ECOWAS Mediator in Mali, Jonathan, went to the Villa to update the President on his mediation role ahead of the ECOWAS summit slated for Sunday, in Ghana.
“Jonathan just came back from Mali yesterday (Wednesday) and he has gone to brief the president ahead of the summit of the Authority of Heads of State, which he also is attending,” he said.
According to him, the ECOWAS summit is held on Sunday, in Ghana and a key item for discussion is the development in Mali.
“As you know, there has been a delay in releasing the timetable for the conduct of Mali’s election. The country had a national conference which was just concluded and they made recommendations on the time elections could hold.
“So, ECOWAS will be meeting on Sunday and that is why Jonathan visited Buhari,” Eze said.
Jonathan had on December 31 visited President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The latest visit of the former president to the Villa was greeted with a closed-door meeting with the President immediately, the content and agenda of which the Presidency is yet to disclose till date. This has sparked reactions from various areas speculating that the visit is not unconnected with who will succeed Buhari on May 29, 2023.
Buhari and Jonathan’s new found alliance resulted in the president naming the railway complex in Agbor, Delta State, after his predecessor.
Jonathan had commended Buhari for naming the railway complex after him, describing the move as a “good gesture”.
According to him, “it shows that the president is going on with the legacy projects of previous administrations”.
“Let me use this opportunity to commend Mr President publicly. I have already sent a letter to him appreciating that it is a good gesture,” Jonathan said.
“Completing the railway programme is good. It shows that the president is going on with the legacy projects of previous administrations and that is the way to go. I appreciate it and I thank Mr President.”
Asked how he would describe his relationship with the president, Jonathan said: “ You’ve been seeing me coming to see the president and you’ve been seeing us having very friendly conversations. So, our relationship is OK.”
Speaking with The Boss, a government source, who preferred anonymity, said that it was not on all occasions that Jonathan’s visitation to the Villa had the Mali agenda. Most of the visits had had personal undisclosed agendas, “and nothing could be more personal to the two leaders than the 2023 and succession”.
In recent times, and following Buhari’s interview with Channels Television, where he mentioned that his favourite candidate for the presidential seat remains close to his heart as a disclosure could lead to the person’s elimination, speculations had been rife of the possibility of Jonathan jumping ship from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which gave him the platform to become president in 2010 to Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Party (APC). Though Jonathan had dismissed and denied such possibility, the romance he had enjoyed with the presidency and Buhari particularly, seems to speak the contrary.
Analysts have said that Buhari, working for the North, is bent on returning power to his region after four years, and Jonathan, who has served a previous four years is the right pun to actualise the dream. and hence the constant visitations and relationship.
On the other, Jonathan seemed not to have anything to lose as a person, as he would have made as the president, who made a dramatic comeback after losing an election. His place in African politics will soar higher. But the South would have been taken back donkey years in the political equilibrium of Nigeria.
Jonathan’s frequent visits to Buhari, according to analysts, may not have much to do with the Mali fiasco as the visits are dated back to 2019, prior to his appointment as ECOWAS envoy in July 2020.
It won’t be long before the real intentions are disclosed as the candidates for every party contesting the 2023 presidential election would have been known by September 2022. More so, all interested aspirants would have thrown in their hats in the ring as 2022 gradually unfolds.
Besides the supposed aspirations of former President Jonathan, there are also other notable individuals, who are believed to eye the seat of power. They include the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Secretary to the Federal Government, Anyim Pius Anyim.
Headline
You’ve Nothing to Offer Nigerians, Only Insults, Akwa Ibom Gov Slams Tinubu
Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Monday, replied the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, saying that he (Tinubu) always resorts to abusing and insulting people during campaigns because he has nothing to bring to the table for Nigerians.
He also said that despite being insulted by the former Lagos State Governor, he would prefer to allow peace to reign by ignoring him and focusing on helping install good governance to rescue Nigerians from their present woes.
Emmanuel spoke on Monday evening at Government House, Uyo while inaugurating newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions, as well as a Transition Committee to ensure the smooth transition of power to the next administration.
Recall that Tinubu had during his rally in Uyo Monday afternoon, reportedly said, “Akwa Ibom, that boy wey bring Atiku here, wey de call himself Governor, tell him enough is enough! He lives in my backyard in Lagos, If no be say we be one, I would have driven him home. You see that mansion he is living, I would just use lizards, pigeons and scorpions to put him inside.“
But reacting few hours later, the Akwa Ibom State Governor said, “for the country to remain in peace, one party must ‘play saint’ and that is why he would refrain from replying Tinubu.
Emmanuel who is the Chairman of the PDP presidential campaigns said, “I also go to other states, and if you watch our campaigns, my principal (Atiku Abubakar) has never spoken about any Governor, he has never spoken openly about Asiwaju before.”
He added that it was unfortunate that Tinubu, who was granted state-owned facilities such as the airport, security, stadium, and a good atmosphere to come in and sell his manifesto, ended up coming to insult the integrity of over 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people.
The Governor wondered if it is possible for any Akwa Ibomite to go to Lagos that Tinubu stays or the actual state that he hails from, to insult Tinubu in like manner and still be allowed to safely return home, “but here our people at the stadium including some state governors just laughed and applauded him.”
“What makes him think he will govern Nigeria? If I reply him now, people will call me and say, haba oga you are not like that. But I will reply him one day. There is nothing like ‘emilokan’ (it is my turn) here, Nigeria is in God’s hands.”
He maintained further that despite being the highest revenue contributor to the federation account, Akwa Ibom State has not gotten a single kilometre of road from the APC-led Federal Government for nearly 8 years adding that the poor response from the Federal Government also caused the delayed commencement of the seaport in the state.
Meanwhile, the governor thanked the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries for accepting the onerous task of service, and urged them to see themselves as ambassadors and work towards raising the bar of leadership which would encourage productivity and promote good working relationship with subordinates in the service.
“This is one thing I promised Akwa Ibom people that appointment of Permanent Secretaries shall be totally on merit and not by mercy, let those that can do the work be given the opportunity. Permanent Secretary is not a promotion, it is an appointment on merit.
Governor Emmanuel also reiterated his commitments towards enhancing efficiency within Civil Service, noting that during his administration civil servants have been promoted on yearly basis.
He assured that before he exits office more Permanent Secretaries would be appointed into the service to fill vacant positions left by the ones who retired.
Addressing Chairmen of Boards and Commissions, Governor Emmanuel who described them as pillars in government, acknowledged their commitment particularly, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection & Waste Management Agency, Prince Akpan Ikim, for winning laurels for the state through his outstanding performance in keeping and making the state the cleanest in Nigeria for five consecutive years from 2018 through 2022, and tasked others to create an impact that will stand them out.
In the same vein, the Transition Committee members were handed the task of ensuring a seamless transition of government to an incoming administration, and also verify all projects executed by the present administration.
The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are; Mfon Inuaesiet Edemekong Esq., Dr. Stephen Effiong, Atim Chelly Okoko, Iquo Okon Abia Esq., Uwem Sunday Andrew-Essien, Isaiah Robson Ntekim and Emaeyak Nyong Akpan as Auditor-General for Local Government.
The Transition Committee has Mrs. Ekereobong Umoh -Chairman, Uko Udom SAN, Prof Augustine Umoh, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, Mrs. Nsemeke Daniel, Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan, Mr Elijah Udoiyak, Mrs. Esther Inyang, Pastor Uwem Andrew-Essien, Mr. Isaiah Ntekim, Mr. Effiong Ekpenyong and Mrs. Bella Akpanya as members.
The Punch
Headline
PDP Condemns Attack on Buhari in Kano, Blames Tinubu, Ganduje
The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, has blamed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, for the attacks on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari, during a visit to the state on Monday.
The spokesperson of the campaign council, Dino Melaye, who shared one of the videos from the reported attack, wrote, “The fight between Tinubu and Buhari is entering a new dimension. The attack in Kano was properly coordinated and funded allegedly by Asiwaju.
“The meeting to push Buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the north was said to be hatched in Bourdillon. Me, I am busy with Atiku.”
A political activist, Deji Adeyanju, who shared another video of the reported attack, said, “They are showing Buhari and APC Shege in Kano and many northern states.”
Similarly, the PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday also blamed Tinubu and the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, for the attack.
According to the party, the attack was designed to undermine the Presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general elections “and derail our democracy having realised that he cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.”
The statement read in part, “The PDP invites Nigerians to note how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje attempted to abridge President Buhari’s movement and even tried to stop him from visiting Kano State.
“More disquieting is the fact that the APC Presidential Campaign sought to humiliate and harm President Buhari while performing his official duties in Kano.
“It should be noted that the APC presidential candidate has been displaying open aversion and making inciting statements against President Buhari since Mr President’s declaration, in line with democratic best practice all over the world that Nigerians should freely vote for any candidate and party of their choice in the 2023 general elections.
“The apparent frustration of Asiwaju Tinubu to resort to encourage or condone violence is fueled by his entitlement mentality, that it is his turn to be President, despite his numerous ineligibility and disability baggage.”
Ologunagba reminded Nigerians about Tinubu’s infamous statement in London where he declared to his supporters that “political power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte.”
Headline
Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu Battles for Freedom, Appears in Court Tuesday
A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, will on Tuesday appear again in court in the United Kingdom where he has been accused of human trafficking.
The lawmaker was in June 2022 arrested at Heathrow Airport in London after Staines Police Station received a report from a young man claiming to have been trafficked into the UK.
The young man, who made the report shortly after arriving in the UK from Nigeria, also alleged that he was made to undergo some medical tests, none of which he consented to.
Ekweremadu was immediately arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court for bringing a child into the UK to harvest his organs.
While the lawmaker had been in custody since June 23, his wife, Beatrice, who was arrested with him, was granted bail by a criminal court in London shortly after their arrest.
Monday (today) makes it 221 days since Ekweremadu was placed in the custody of UK authorities.
The case against the lawmaker which had been slated for May was later scheduled for January 31.
The 60-year-old, who denied the allegations against him, will again appear before High Court Judge, Mr Justice Johnson.
His daughter, Sonia, had on November 7, 2022, appeared in court to defend the accusation of trafficking a homeless man into the UK to harvest his organs for herself.
According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old, who is battling a kidney-related illness, pleaded not guilty to the charge level against her when she appeared again in court on January 13.
CBN Orders Banks to Pay New Notes Across Counter with Immediate Effect
Presidential Candidate: PDP PCC Accuses Wike of Frustration, Lack of Integrity
Dangote, Sinoma Sign Agreement On 6Mta Cement Plant in Itori, Ogun State
Winners Get Glo Festival of Joy Promo Prizes in Onitsha
We’re Not ‘Officially Aware’ of Anyone Working Against Tinubu’s Victory – FG
Just In: Fifth Columnists in the Presidency Working Against Tinubu, Says El-Rufai
2023 Elections: INEC Deploys 707,384 Presiding Officers
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)