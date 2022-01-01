Opinion
Be Intentional! Specialize and Engage the Power of Influence in 2022
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
What do you do? You have got to add something to that which make you unique. It is called, carving a niche for yourself. What are you into? What are you selling? Is it real estate? You had better asked God by prayer to give you a revelation that would make your company a rare one. Are you a lawyer? Ask God for a real revelation about legal services…become specialized! The Angel said about Jesus Christ: “His name shall be called Jesus, for He shall save people from sin.” That’s simply specialization. He would have only one job, He was named what His job is. That means, His area of specialization is “salvation”. That’s why Christ was so successful while on Earth, He stayed with His focus.
You were created with the seed of influence on the inside. The seed is in you, and that’s the gift from God Almighty, The Maker. You will never get your greatness from EDUCATION! Education cannot give you a seed, but can only refine the seed you have on the inside. That’s why it is important to know and understand your, so that you can take the right education.
Your seed is in you, already. Every one of you reading this article right now were born with a unique seed. Some people may not believe this, and that why I have got to prove to you that Trees never take their fruits to the market. I have never seen a Mango or Apple tree run you down to give you its fruits or seeds. The Mango or Apple tree simply bring forth its fruits, and the market comes to the tree for harvest.
As at 2007, My Mentor of Blessed Memory, Dr. Myles Monroe said, he had over 700 invitations to speak from different countries of the world for the year 2008. These people went looking for him on a little Island, miles wide, because he refined a seed in several ways and terms, by reading voraciously, listening to tapes and CDs of Masters in his areas of interests and calling, and ends up using theirs better than they had it. But some people might end up saying, I am not going to live like him, but that’s your personal issue, but why not learn from Masters who had lived, who are living and who would still live, and then make it better than they did it.
Whatever made great men to be what they were or are today, were learned from other Masters or professionals who had lived, but the way by which they release it is under their individual unique gifts. That’s why you must break your ego per time to consistently learn from others, listen to relevant tapes and CDs, read books and articles in your areas of interests and callings, because your ‘tree’ alone will never make a forest! Your little knowledge alone can’t give your wishes a ‘kingdom’ of its own in this generation. Above all things, you must learn to sit at the feet of Masters directly or indirectly. Closely or from afar by studying their beings via their deeds, books, tapes or CDs, write-ups and results or influence! Drop your ego! it won’t take you farther than you are; learn to live on the shoulders of giants to become relevant all through generations. It doesn’t matter being like them, what matter most is knowing what they know or knew so that you can know better. And, truly, this, is the authentic meaning of the principal thing called UNDERSTANDING – you must firstly stay under, learn under and earn under a Master or a giant before you can be trusted enough to stand on their shoulders to be greater than them, in all things, and among all beings (it is called a track-record). Listen to top minds in your areas of calling and harden not your heart – give entrance to the teachings that comes from them to you. Listen and absorb these teachings and make it sound like yours in your own unique ways according to the anointing or gifting which are embedded in you! this is called research – that is, searching deep into what had been searched, before. Then the world would pay you to hear it over and over again. And while you watch films or programmes on the Cable TVs, great men are busy studying, listening to tapes and CDs. Be kind to yourself enough not to be trapped by TV programmes and other irrelevant ideals that doesn’t edify your spirit man nor favour your course or beings or purpose. Reconstruct yourself with the right light of knowledge – you must know relevant things in this current age, so as to have an edge for ages to come. You can’t release what you have not eaten, you cannot give what you don’t have! Be true to yourself, be wise, not just for yourself, but also for those that are dying for the seeds or gift that you carry, which you have carelessly or ignorantly failed or refused to refine and release. Permit me to say that Cable TV is a ‘thief’, it steals your time and controls your emotion. You have got to manage that remote control of yours, otherwise, it will manage your life!
Refine your fruits, and people would come searching for you… you will be found! The year 2022 is the year of power, influence and double celebrations. If you are going to influence, you have got to find your gift, and those who need it would come and find you. For instance, when you want Mango or Apple, you got to locate the trees which carries them. How then does an Apple or Mango tree become one? Paul in the Bible says, “forget about the former things, you have got to forget about some things and some people”. Don’t be emotional about your destiny, but be intentional! One of the major secrets is found in the Book of Genesis 1:26-28. God created you in His Own Image, and said unto you:
i. Be Fruitful
ii. Multiply
iii. Replenish
iv. Subdue, and have dominion over all the earth.
i. God said, Be Fruitful! He never said be seed-ful! He knew He had already deposited the seeds in you, when He formed you. It is impossible to be fruitful unless you have seeds in you. it is seeds that brings forth fruits. The word ‘fruitful’ in the Hebrew word means to be productive. It doesn’t mean to have babies, alone. To produce means to be fruitful. To produce comes from life. The factories, manufacturing companies, shopping malls are mostly relevant because of their productivities from their production department, without it, all other department are dead areas. If you eat those nylon packs, cans, they will only kill you. it is the seeds which are packaged in those cans and bags that gives life. To be fruitful is the first ACT of God! That means, you must produce something after your kind, based on the seeds that you carry within you. It is a command to fulfil as human beings.
ii. Multiply – This means that, you have to reproduce what you produce.
iii. Replenish means to distribute your fruits or gifts. Don’t keep them to yourself.
iv. Subdue – this means to dominate the areas of your gifts.
Bill Gate, is a worthy exemplar in this context. He followed these procedures so effectively, which caused the entire government of America to come against him to break up his company. Bill Gate produced a fruit called the Microsoft Software, then he multiplied it, later distributed it, by replenishment, until he was able to subdue the market and control all systems to the point that the Congress had to call him to break the company. No one could have such power over America or the world. He became a dominated spirit. He dominated the world of software. He followed God’s plan for mankind. Whoever dominates, influences. Inside of you is a fruit trapped in the seed that you carry, and that seed must bring forth the tree carrying your fruits, then, you are charged to multiply your fruits, so that it can be distributed, then you can subdue your area of gifting. Here’s when you become known for something. You have become a brand of the seed that you carry to influencing your world!
As stated by the late Dr. Myles Monroe, “please ‘die’ after you are known for something!” To ‘die’ in this context means Self-discipline which requires isolation and processes in order to manifest!
What are you known for? You have got a lot of work to do, if you haven’t found purpose. When you hear the name Michael Jordan, what come to your mind? Basket-Ball! Tiger Woods is known for Golf! Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are known for Football, the late Dr. Myles Monroe was known for “Purpose Driving Life”, infact he was awarded in America with a trophy labelled Mr. purpose! Oprah Winferey is known for Talk Shows! Please, kindly as yourself, what am you known for? Please work on something, so hard and so smart in the year 2022, such that it becomes your name or identity! That’s simply your assignment. You will never find a Mango tree trying to produce Apple! They stay with their seeds. They produce after their kind. It stays with its germ, and germinates what it is. Human are the only creatures that brings forth all kind of things, anybody know what to pick from them. They are one thing today, and something else tomorrow. What exactly do you do? What exactly are you good at, such that you effortlessly command dominion in that area? Develop it! That’s your calling.
The keys to bearing fruits in this generation are:
i. The Seed must first be in the right environment. In the year 2022, choose your association wisely!
ii. Isolation: If you desire to become great, then you must practice the law of isolation. Isolate or separate yourself from friends that are wired to end your destiny! For a seed to become a tree, it must first be taken away from the earth and hidden under the ground. When they ask you, where have you been? Tell them, you have been studying! How come you no longer go to parties? Tell them, you have been listening to relevant tapes and CDs that develops the king in you to manifest in your areas of purpose on earth. Isolation aide germination. Every single seed must die for it to germinate. To ‘die’ means self –discipline. You die to friends, old habits, old association, old club life – cut them off! To develop yourself, you must be intentional, not emotional! A seed will not become a tree until it dies! Many people are poison, please beware! Help your destiny to move with those that carry the value that your destiny need to function and develop or manifest with! Light beget light! Follow after your cravings! If you are stupid, don’t follow stupid people. Don’t roll with the kind of people you will never deem fit to hire to grow higher! In 2022, you have got to change some of your friends.
iii. Germinate – every seed must germinate. This means that, you must motivate yourself from a source. You have got to find people who motivates you, that makes you to germinate, go to seminars that would improve that which you carry. Read books that would fine-tune your essence. You have got to be around people that helps you to germinate, those that would influence you to dream big and become bigger! Don’t move with scared people – people who are scared to dare big things. Run away from those that look down on the qualities on the virtues that you carry!
iv. You have got to Water the Seed – This means that you constantly develop a program to manage your development. That means, you must join organizations that improves the quality of your being, put yourself on a reading program. Discipline yourself to read at least two books, a month. You have got to water yourself to keep flourishing!
v. Fertilizer – this means that you have to refine and refresh your program to constantly grow yourself. Some people are poison. You do not need poison, you do not need pollution! What you need are refiners, boosters. May God give us wisdom to discern and stop keeping bad company. Bad company isn’t limited to those that smokes or drink, but those that subtracts from you and divides you! Move with those that adds to your values and multiply the grace that you carry!
vi. You need Sunshine. If you must develop this fruit tree, you need special networking. That means, you get to network with organizations and people who become your light. This is the specialty of the Holy Spirit. Jesus Christ, our Saviour, God Almighty, Our Father in Heaven, and good friends in the Body of Christ and professional people who can lead you to higher ground. You need to network with people who can get you to where you need to get to. Your networks determine your net-worth. This year 2022, review your network, and see if your net is working.
vii. Pruning – Many don’t like this. If you must develop the fruits, there must be pruning. Pruning means, you have got to cut off some people, ideals, practices, habits, situations and opportunities which are liable to cut off your destiny! You have got to manage people, time and situations in your life. You can outgrow your friends, and when this happens, it’s time to leave. Always know when to leave people. When you start growing and your friend aren’t then, you become a misfit. Be careful! Run!
viii. Time – When you put a seed into the ground, it takes time for it to germinate. You can’t force it to grow. If you must maximize the year 2022 as your best year you have got to use your time wisely. Don’t rush growth! You have got to accept the processes. The processes are necessary for the purpose to be fulfilled. Process takes time and it requires patience! You can’t rush success, but you can guarantee it.
ix. Patience – when you start working with a tree, you plant a seed, and you have got to be patient. When you put a seed in a cup or into the ground, it takes its required time to grow, so, you have just got to be patient with the process of fulfilling purpose. Do you really know why many aren’t really growing? No patience! Great men are very patient people; they don’t emerge into greatness without having gone through the required processes without the instrumentality and practicality of patience. This is why there is so much crime rate in many part of the world today. People want instant success. They don’t want to work to pay for a CD player, they want to break into your house and get it, instantly. It is called CRIME! There is no other beautiful word to describe it. Crime is crime and those involved in its act are criminals. They don’t want to save and put money in the bank, rather, they want to just rob the bank. Delayed gratification? No! they can’t handle it. Take your time to complete the processes in school. Don’t quit! Hang on there, go for it! Attend that evening school. All trees need patience. One thing about trees is that, when it grows up to become big, it can withstand a whole lot of pressure because of its firm root which took time to sprout. Its stands there… because of patience.
I have taught you tonight, right into 2022… why? Because God has bought you over with a new attitude to Manifest, just as He intended for you.
Thank you all for reading.
How Atiku Abubakar Will Become the Next President of Nigeria by Dele Momodu
I have read with bemusement many of the polls about the forthcoming Presidential election on February 25, 2023, and have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally due to the over-reliance on technology in a largely illiterate population.
I have decided to help situate the forecasts based on the established polical history of Nigeria and empirical data.
A Presidential candidate cannot depend totally on votes from outside his home base to win this election. It is a fact of history that whenever the South produced two strong candidates, the dominant Nothern candidate won, such as in 1979 and 1983, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe versus Shehu Shagari.
Bola Tinubu is far weaker today in the South West and Awolowo was by far more formidable, while Obi is the new Azikiwe (the first Governor General and President of Nigeria) in the South East, and Kwankwaso is the current Aminu Kano.
Atiku Abubakar will dominate the North East, North West, North Central and South South. Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South West but won’t have enough to win. The bridges required to cross to victory has taken Atiku 30 years to build. Tinubu has not been able to lock down the entire South West not to talk of the whole of Nigeria. Over-reliance on bribing the electorates will fail. Hoping to rig brazenly will also fail spectacularly. I repeat, the entire North and the South South will make Atiku the next President. Atiku will still be competitive in the South East and South West. Wherever Obi is number one in the East, Atiku will be number two. Wherever Tinubu is number one in the South West, Atiku will be number two or vice versa. Atiku will be the first to cross the line of recording 25 percent in 24 states. He will get 25 percent automatically in the 19 states of Northern Regions and will pick six in South South automatically. He will pick more 25 percent in all of the five states in the South East, a traditional base of PDP, and same in the South West. Wherever Obi is number one, Atiku will be number two or vice versa. I do not know of any state PDP will not record 25 percent and eventually win the overall popular votes. Nigeria has become so polarizingly divided (pardon my tautology) that the “peoples” are going to vote majorly along ethnic lines as well as primordial sentiments. The North will not vote a “fake Muslim” in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket. The scam is dead on arrival. The North East will never vote for a number two position when they’ve been chasing the number one since 1966. The North West will not abandon an Atiku for a Tinubu who’s well known for his iron grip on Lagos State since 1999. The South West itself knows it has the most controversial and palpably weakest candidate in this race this time and would humbly and readily accept its fate with equanimity. It will also dawn on the South East that Obi’s raving popularity alone cannot carry him across the winning line and many of their traditional voters will willingly settle for ATIKU ABUBAKAR and IFEANYICHUKWU OKOWA, the cerebral man and gentle giant of Igbo ancestry. I predict that former President Atiku Abubakar will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is the most prepared, experienced candidate in the race who’s ready to hit the ground running from day one…
Nigerians will experience real politicking in the days ahead.
Chief Dele Momodu is the Director of Strategic Communications PDP Presidential Campaign Council
The Oracle: Nigerian “Politricks” and the Nigerian “Politrician” (Pt. 1)
By Mike Ozekhome
HERE COMES THE SEASON OF ANOMIE
The season is here again. The season of the locusts. The season of the tricksters. The season of professor Peller’s abracadabra magicians. The season of “the more you look, the less you see”. The season of masses’ gullibility. The season of Political buccaneers, Irredentists and turncoats. The season of the typical, archetypal Nigerian Politrician. They call them Politicians. I call them Politricians who play Politricks. They have already started assaulting our psyche, and insulting our individual and collective sensibilities, promising paradise on earth, banishment of poverty, enthronement of genuine and lasting democracy, Rule of Law, human rights and democratic dividends. They are already promising to replicate the Asian Tigers’ economic wizardry in our country. They will put to shame these Asian Tigers, namely, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. What can he not do? Nothing!
DIRTY WARES
Here comes the Chameleon, the Nigerian Politrician. He has wares to market. Dirty, odious wares. Wares of crass deceit. Wares of double speak. Wares of perfidy. Wares of treachery. Wares of hallucinatory grandeur of delusion. He has them all, except clean wares that activate societal regeneration and a spirit of nationalism.
EMPTY PROMISES: INANITY
In canvassing for votes, even within his own political party for the purpose of winning the party primaries, he has started his well-worn game of empty, hifalutin promises of doing the impossible. He will relocate us from mother earth to another of the nine planets, possibly Mars, Neptune, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Pluto, Venus. He does not rule out the Moon, or even the sun. The sun’s hot rays will not burn us. He would provide the ready antidote. The Nigerian Politrician is the only homo sapien that can cover the sun with his palm. He can even hide behind his finger and pretend no one is seeing him. His immersion in higgledy – piggledy, raggle – taggle behavior is legendary.
He would tar all the roads in Nigeria, when he takes over, to every nook and cranny of every city and hamlet. Indeed, some of the roads would be tarred into the forests and farmlands, to help our beleaguered farmers with easy movement of their harvests from farmlands to city centres. What can he not do? Nothing!
Lest the farmer erroneously thinks he will be left alone in the lurch to till the soil, the Politrician will banish the use of antiquated hoe, cutlass, axe and shovel. He will purchase for the farmers use, harrows, harvesters, tractors, caterpillars and bulldozers. He would be given sacks, nay, barns of fertilizers, to ensure that the crops do very well. He will then be afforded silos to ensure the crops are well preserved. What can he not do? Nothing!
The Nigerian Politrician will promise to build bridges on dry land, and install dams in the wet, rainy Niger Delta. He will ensure that crops grow in our rivers, while fish will effortlessly swim on dry land. What can he not do? Nothing!
What about shelter for Nigerians? Oh, very simple! The Politrician is going to build houses for the about 174.9 million Nigerians, including little babies still in their mother’s womb, and those
on their mother’s laps. All the houses will be furnished with latest furniture, gadgets and conveniences. Even domestic animals will have special quarters to live in, lest they disturb our peace and tranquility. We, God’s own chosen people, must not be disturbed by mere animals. What can he not do? Nothing!
Medicare challenges will be a thing of the past. Didn’t we defeat Ebola? Are more advanced Countries of the World, including the numerouno democracy, America, not now seeking our intervention as to how to curb the deadly terminal virus? So, for now, we are the new World whiz kids of medicine. If we can defeat Ebola, HIV/AIDS will be a piece of cake for us to conquer. Fathers of Medicine will applaud us from their graves: Hippocrates (remember his popular cliché, “desperate diseases require desperate remedies”?), Florence Nightingale (the most famous Nurse ever, otherwise called “the Lady with the Lamp”, Archibald Mclndoe, Sigmund Freud, Marie Curie, James Blundell, Joseph Lister, Joseph Murray, Alexander Fleming and Edward Jenner. Are you all medical pathfinders, not giving kudos to Nigeria from your graves?
Owning cars, choice cars, for that matter, the Nigerian Politrician will promise, will be as easy as buying groundnuts from a roadside hawker. Every Nigerian will ride any car of his choice, from Jaguar, Prado, Escalade, Expedition, Porsche, Cadillac, Excursion, Camry, Siena, Infinity, to Limousine, Ferrari, Chevrolet, Ford SUV, to Caravan. Those who are tired of riding cars can fly their own private jets, or helicopters. The Nigerian politrician will ensure this. What can he not do? Nothing!
Cripples and other physically challenged Nigerians currently on wheel chairs should better turn them into archival relics, because they would not have any need for them. All of them will drive cars of their choice. They only need to do one thing: vote the Politrician into office, and bingo, all his problems of mobility are over. For those who prefer artificial limbs, oh yes, Indian, American, European, Chinese, and Japanese limbs will be imported in 40Ft containers to substitute for their natural limbs.
THE RENTED CROWD
Amidst a surge of a rented crowd (the hungry hoi polloi that are paid between N200 and N1000 to swell the crowd and give a similitude and verisimilitude of a crowd puller), the Politrician verbalizes: “Fellow countrymen, my beloved kinsmen, I will not disappoint you. I will make a lasting difference. I am the redeemer and liberator you have been waiting for, the avatar of your fortunes, the Lamb of God that taketh away all your sorrows, pains, anguish, pangs and serial disappointments. I will empower the powerless, give voice to the voiceless, strengthen the weak, give hope to the hopeless, encourage the downcast and hapless and defend the defenceless. Read my lips: I will train all your children from crèche to the university, give wives to all the bachelors and husbands to all the spinsters. Never again will any of you be shoeless at zero age, even whilst in your mother’s womb, let alone walking shoeless at the age of 10, like our Otuoke – born President Goodluck Jonathan. You will be luckier than this Goodluck.
I will banish hunger and annul (pardon me, IBB), the consumption of ordinary home-made yams, maize, garri, akpu, fufu, amala, elubo, eba, fura da nunu, miakuka, edikangikong, ofensala, nkwobi, atsu, ewedu and all such unhealthy local foods. “Stomach infrastructure” or “democracy of the stomach” will be my first and primary concern when you elected me into office.
My reign will ensure that your breakfast shall comprise of toasted bread, sausage, spring rolls, bacon, and prawns in batter; your lunch, fried pigeon, pork ribs, shrimps in chili sauce and mashed potatoes; while your dinner will be Singapore noodles, crabs, boneless sweet and sour duck, lobsters in black bean sauce and asparagus, broccoli with mixed vegetable”. What can he not do? Nothing! Nigeria befuddles me.
ONLY IN NIGERIA
It is only in Nigeria that a Politrician will be elected on the platform of a political party, stay put and enjoy the party’s protection and reputation for seven years, quietly or tumultuously decamps to an opposition political party in the 8th year, and suddenly realize that his original political party is satanic, luciferous, odious, backward, useless and indeed consists of political lepers and thieves of our common wealth. Only in Nigeria. (To be continued)
“It has always been men before women. For example husband and wife; Mr and Mrs; Adam and Eve….. until it gets to witches and wizards”.
Wait ooooh if indomie na fast food, then wetin garri come be?”
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“It is enough that the people know there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything”. (Joseph Stalin).
Adding Value: Understanding the Principles of Life by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Life is governed by laws and principles. If one misses the principles and laws, it might be difficult for them to succeed.
Life has many dynamics and navigating through life can be very challenging.
In the course of this article, I will share some insights on how one can overcome the challenges of life. This article will focus on human relationships because that’s one of the best ways to live through life.
Whether in marriage, business, academia, politics, leadership, or entertainment, there are principles, ethics, codes of conduct, laws and rules governing them. When you miss any of them, there’s bound to be consequences. In marriage, for instance, when there’s constant infidelity, domestic violence and lack of communication, there’s a huge tendency for the marriage to break down.
In business, when you don’t have the right systems and structures, it will be difficult to scale up. The same applies to leadership, politics, and professional establishments; when you go against the rules or code of conduct, you are bound to pay the price. The inherent message here is that life is governed by laws and principles, nothing exists on its own. There’s always a corresponding reaction from every action.
It is very sad however, to know that many people just live their life carelessly with hope that life and things will align for them. This is a wrong notion and understanding of life. These shallow minds fail to understand that you can’t build something on nothing, nor can you give what you don’t have. It’s quite unfortunate to know that some people even live their life based on luck, failing to understand that luck only meets prepared minds.
It should be noted that there’s nothing in life that doesn’t have a pattern. Everything in life is governed by a process. Nothing exists on its own, just as no human being exists on their own. We all need one another to thrive. Again, look at the human body, no human organ exists on its own, they all depend on each other to function well.
For one to succeed as an individual, you must learn the art of human relationship. It’s a skill you must learn whether you like it or not. Human relationship is a currency which can attract goodwill if properly harnessed. It should be noted that in this kingdom called life, who hates you does not matter but who likes you really matters. Who likes you can create a million dollar opportunity for you that can change the course of your life. The question you should be asking yourself is how do I attract these people into my life? Your greatest prayer is for these men and women to find favour in you. When they do, they can break protocol for you. Do you know that men can redefine the possibilities of your life? This will only work when you know how to tap into the right principles of life.
You may be wondering what these principles are? While there are a million and one principles, your major concern is to identify the right principle that will work for you. To attract great people into your life, you must study their work, know the causes they support, the kind of principles they adopt, the books they read, the mistakes they made, their vision to life and their attitudes to life. These will give you an insight into their personality. When you do so, you have answered fifty percent of the questions.
Do you know that there are people you can’t cast away even if you don’t like them. Your ability to decipher the right form of wisdom to relate closely with them can be the game changer of your life. When you meet this set of people, your greatest prayer should be “Lord grant me favour to pass through their gate. This set of people may not fit into your ideal man/woman, but the truth is that you need them to get to your destination, and this takes humility to come through. Note that you will be making a big mistake when you talk too much instead of listening more.
These set of people might be the gatekeepers, custodians or even the influencers that can change the trajectory of your life. You will be foolish to disregard them and say, you’ll pray your way out. When these people despise you, it will take divine intervention for you to overcome their rejection. Nor matter how bad they are, they have favours, graces and opportunities coming to them by virtue of their position or gift which you must tap into to succeed. These sets of people may be planned by God to do a particular job or fulfil a particular role. They may not even look it or qualify for the position, but again, that’s how life and nature programmed it. A typical example is the former President of the United States of America Donald Trump, who many people were surprised at how he was able to beat Hillary Clinton to become the US president. President Trump simply applied the right principles which in this case can be the language the people the people wanted to hear. Moral: God can place certain people in different positions to fulfill certain purposes for his glory or for someone. Be smart.
In our contemporary society, we have seen people who pray and do little or no work. My humble advice to them is don’t pray blind prayers or read to get good grades and forget the value of human relationships and mentorship, which place you ahead of your contemporaries, who were getting good grades.
In life, sometimes, you must roll your sleeves and ask how it’s been done technically, professionally, spiritually, socially, and academically. If it entails speaking the ‘street language’, please do. That goes to show how smart you can be when you think out of the box. After all, if you want to get something from a child, you’ll have to bend down, true or false?
Another way to understand the right approach to prayer can be seen when people pray. There are right ways of praying and there are wrong ways of praying. According to the Holy Book, it was recorded that a certain man was praying to God and he said, he was a good man who doesn’t commit sin like his tax collector colleague. At the end of the day, his prayer was not answered, God answered the prayer of the other man who asked forgiveness and admitted he was a sinner. The inherent message here is that of understanding. One of the men prayed right and the other had a proud outlook.
In conclusion, as you approach life, be mindful of how you relate with human beings through your thoughts, words, and action. Your ability to apply the right principles, laws, codes, rules and more importantly, attitudes will determine how far you will go in life.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
