Archbishop Desmond Tutu is Dead
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died.
In a statement on Sunday, minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele said President Cyril Ramaphosa “expresses, on behalf of all South Africans, his profound sadness at the passing today, Sunday 26 December 2021, of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu”.
Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90.
“President Ramaphosa expresses his heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah Tutu, the Tutu family, the board and staff of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Elders and Nobel Laureate Group, and the friends, comrades and associates nationally and globally of the iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights campaigner.”
Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated SA.
“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.
“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.”
He said as the chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. he articulated the “universal outrage at the ravages of apartheid and touchingly and profoundly demonstrated the depth of meaning of ubuntu, reconciliation and forgiveness”.
“He placed his extensive academic achievements at the service of our struggle and the service of the cause for social and economic justice the world over.
“From the pavements of resistance in SA to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a nonsectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights.
“In his richly inspiring yet challenging life, Desmond Tutu overcame tuberculosis, the brutality of the apartheid security forces and the intransigence of successive apartheid regimes. Neither Casspirs, teargas nor security agents could intimidate him or deter him from his steadfast belief in our liberation.
“He remained true to his convictions during our democratic dispensation and maintained his vigour and vigilance as he held leadership and the burgeoning institutions of our democracy to account in his inimitable, inescapable and always fortifying way.
“We share this moment of deep loss with Mam Leah Tutu, the Archbishop’s soul mate and source of strength and insight, who has made a monumental contribution in her own right to our freedom and the development of our democracy.
“We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul will rest in peace but that his spirit will stand sentry over the future of our nation.”
Raheem: Lagos Lawyer Killed by Policeman on Christmas Day Buried
Tears flowed on Tuesday when a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman, Drambi Vandi, on Christmas day, was committed to mother earth.
Dressed mostly in black attire, family, friends and colleagues of the late lawyer gathered at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, for her funeral service.
Around 10am, pallbearers dressed in white shirts and black suits, led by family members, brought in the coffin of the legal practitioner.
While they walked in, the church choir sang worship songs and sang praises to God.
The family members occupied the front seats as the coffin was placed in front of the church with a ‘Mum’ tag beside it.
Prayers were later offered for the deceased’s husband, Gbenga, and her daughter, Semilore.
Representatives of the Nigeria Bar Association, her former office and neighbours paid tributes to her.
The officiating cleric, Okechukwu Enelamah, a former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, urged family members and friends not to cry “but rather be glad because she’s in a better place.”
He noted that Bolanle’s death would breed social justice and judicial reforms in the country.
After the service, the body was taken to the Vaults and Garden, Ikoyi, for a private burial.
Vandi was arraigned on Monday before Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square on one count of murder.
King Lambert Floats Pan African Centre to Create 300m Jobs for Youths
The creator of the new economic system, a wonderful investment opportunity, Compassionate Capitalism, King Charles N. Lambert, has announced the creation of the Pan African Job Centre, a program that will help curb unemployment in Africa by creating over 300 million jobs for African youths across the continent.
King Charles N Lambert, aka The African Oracle, said that these jobs will be created through the 28 points of the new economic system, Compassionate Capitalism, he founded.
Acknowledging that Africa’s biggest challenge and problem is unemployment, King Lambert hopes this new innovation, The Pan African Job Centre will process African youths into jobs in the 28 sectors after getting certificates following an intense training program.
“The job centre is already implemented on the platform online, and will soon be implemented physically offline with actual physical setup across various African countries,” King Lambert announced.
He added that this development will aid in building industries to help control production.
King Lambert declared: “It’s not secret that we are the richest continent in the world.”
All this, King Lambert added, will be made possible by working with Indians to help bring the over 300 million youths into the job ranks with in the Compassionate Capitalism 28 sectors.
Earlier, King Lambert had announced a partnership called The India/Africa Technology Pact. This pact will see the Black Wall Street employ one million Indians that will work towards improving Africans.
“It’s no secret that Indians have the best work ethics in the world. They are the best customer service people, platform workers, and will introduce innovative solutions that will change every sector in the Compassionate Capitalism ranks,” he said.
It’s a bottom up consumer solutions, he added.
This is all aimed at empowering Africans and eliminating European capitalism which has set Africa behind. This is to achieve African Capitalism Independence by providing investment opportunities within the 28 sectors.
Black Wall Street (BWS) is leveraging on Capital as a factor of production.
“Investment is the vaccine for poverty,” King Lambert declared.
Upap is shares to the entire business operations of the Back Wall Street pegged per share at $100 per month in dividend and $30,000 in Cash Out Value. Upap is secured using 20,000 Investment Points gained from purchases at Redirect Mall.
Kwankwaso’s Bauchi Campaign Coordinator Dumps NNPP for PDP
The Bauchi State coordinator for the New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential campaign team, Dr Babayo Liman, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party.
Liman, who is also the North-East Zonal Secretary of the party announced his resignation at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.
“I want to formally inform the general public, especially members of the NNPP in Bauchi State, North-East and Nigeria at large, that I have resigned as a member of the NNPP.
“I have also resigned as the zonal secretary of the North-East as well as member and coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of the NNPP presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwnkwaso.
“Let the general public know that I have withdrawn my membership from the NNPP, I am no more with the NNPP from today,” he said.
He said that he ditched the NNPP for the PDP alongside large numbers of his supporters, adding that the party lacked structure to win elections in the country.
He said that his decision to switch camp also stemmed from internal crisis, flagrant disregard of the rule of law and lack of unity among members due to poor leadership of the party.
According to him, the NNPP’s leadership poorly managed its affairs resulting to emergence of various factions.
He, therefore, convassed votes for the PDP and its candidates at all levels in the forthcoming election.
Also speaking, Ward Chairman of the PDP, Makama Sarkin-Baki in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state, Yusuf Marafa, welcomed the defectors.
He described PDP as the most organised party that conducts its political affairs like a family.
He pledged that the party would accommodate and ensure equal treatment of its members.
NAN
