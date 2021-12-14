Business
NNPC Increases Supply of Cooking Gas, in Bid to Halt Rising Price
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, on Monday announced that NNPC was currently increasing the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly called cooking gas, in a bid to force down its price.
Kyari, who announced this at the inauguration of a 120-metric tonnes LPG storage and bottling plant by Emadeb Energy Services Limited in Abuja, however, explained that the hike in cooking gas price was an international issue.
The cost of LPG has been rising since this year, jumping by more than 240 per cent between January and October 2021, a development that has forced many LPG users to shift to charcoal or firewood.
Commenting on the hike in LPG price, while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event in Abuja, Kyari said, “Two things are in play.
“One is the supply in the international market of gas. It moves with the price of every other petroleum product including crude oil and its derivatives.
“So definitely, it is a reflection of what is happening in the international market. However, what we are doing is to increase supply and once supply increases, price will come down.”
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Emadeb Energy Services, Mr. Adebowale Olujini, urged the government to support LPG investors considering the cost required to invest in the sector.
The Punch
Disclose Owners of Oil Wells Within Seven Days, FG Tells Operators
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on Thursday, issued a seven-day ultimatum for all lease and licence holders operating in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, to disclose the real owners of their companies.
In the directive signed by its Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, the commission demanded that the information to be disclosed must include the identity (ies) of the beneficial owner(s), the level of ownership, and details of how control is exerted.
He stressed that the full list of real owners of their companies is submitted to the commission.
The new directive released by NUPRC was tagged, “Notification No. 1 to All Licence and Lease Holders in Nigeria on the Requirement for Submission of Beneficial Ownership Information.”
The move came on the heels of the recent release of a beneficiary ownership register by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, and the Corporate Affairs Commission.
Komolafe had also recently hailed NEITI’s efforts in the promotion of an open and accountable system in the management of extractive resources, explaining that NUPRC and NEITI shared a common vision of transparency in Nigeria’s energy sector.
According to Komolafe, the NUPRC is fully committed to working with NEITI to deepen Nigeria’s implementation of contract transparency and beneficial ownership disclosures in the country.
Komolafe stated, “At the NUPRC, we are implementing the beneficial ownership reporting system, as it is a statutory requirement, which demands full disclosure of beneficial ownership information.
“The commission is engaging the oil and companies to ensure their mandatory compliance.”
In the latest notice, NUPRC stated that those expected to comply with the directive, are persons with significant control of at least five per cent shares and directly or indirectly holding the same percentage of voting rights, among others, adding that the significant persons were those otherwise having the right to exercise or actually exercise significant influence or control over a relevant person; or having the right to exercise, or actually exercising significant influence or control over the activities of a trust or firm, whether or not it is a legal entity.
NUPRC said, “The commission hereby requires all entities that apply for or hold a participating interest in an exploration or production oil and gas licence, lease or contract to provide information of their owners, including the identity(ies) of their beneficial owner(s), the level of ownership and details about how that ownership or control is exerted.
“Accordingly, all relevant persons are hereby required to provide the information of persons with significant control over them: A person with significant control means any person directly or indirectly holding at least five per cent of the shares or interest in a relevant person.
“Or a (person) directly or indirectly holding at least 5 per cent of the voting rights in a relevant person; and directly or indirectly holding the right to appoint or remove a majority of the directors or partners in a relevant person.”
Affected persons were to use the beneficial ownership declaration form included in the notification.
The Punch
Tony Elumelu Foundation, US Dept of State, USAID Partner For African Trade
The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.
This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit on December 12, 2022, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
This welcome reception themed “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
The event will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature a remarks program and panel discussion, followed by a reception.
The Innovators Gathering is the first U.S. government hosted event during the week of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, bringing together African and Diaspora innovators, entrepreneurs, and U.S. investors for an evening to celebrate and strengthen U.S.-Africa cultural and economic ties.
The evening will support in catalyzing partnerships between African and Diaspora innovators/entrepreneurs and U.S. capital/technology. It will showcase how the United States and its partners such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, are bringing together U.S. and African investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations.
This reception will celebrate and strengthen US-Africa partnerships, serving as a milestone for the work achieved together so far, and as a catalyst for future action. It will showcase the dynamism and depth of the multi-dimensional cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, and highlight the opportunities in Africa as one of the fastest-growing startup cultures in the world. The event will feature U.S. government leaders, young entrepreneurs, investors, sports figures, artists, and influencers who show the rich ties between the U.S. and African nations.
It will also draw media attention and showcase young Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs in attendance to foster greater relationship building and deal making, and to highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.
We Will Continue to Introduce More Initiatives to Support Our Host Communities – Dangote
Dangote Sugar refinery plc has said that it is significantly scaling up its investment in the sugar sub-sector in line with the requirement of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.
President, the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced this while speaking at the flag off ceremony of the 2022/2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa State.
In a statement, Dangote said the company was making massive investments in Adamawa State through the expansion of DSR Numan sugar refining capacity from 3,000 tonnes of cane per day to 6,000 tcd, 9,800 tcd and to 15,000 tcd.
He noted that increasing the sugar refining capacity would require a corresponding increase in sugarcane production capacity. The company, he added, had concluded plans to increase its sugar plantation from the current land area under cane production of about 8,700 hectares in 2022 to about 24,200 hectares within the next seven years. He also assured that the company would double its scholarship and empowerment schemes in its host communities.
He said, “We will continue to introduce more initiatives to support our host communities. Through these initiatives and our numerous Corporate Social Responsibility activities, DSR Numan will be able to touch the lives of the people, bringing social, economic, and infrastructural development to our host communities.”
“We are thus committing over $700m to our investment in the Backward Integration Programme to enable us put in place needed infrastructure for the eventual commencement of full-scale production.”
Dangote assured that Dangote Sugar would change the trajectory by making Nigeria self-sufficient in the sector.
He explained that the company had spent billions of naira in developing infrastructural facilities for host communities.
At the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, described the Dangote Sugar Refinery as the biggest contributor to the sugar development stride of the Federal Government.
