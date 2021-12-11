Opinion
Panorama: Who Will Remind ASUU and President Buhari of Section 18 of Nigerian Constitution?
By Sani Sa’i’du Baba
My dear country men and women, earlier in the week, I watched a video of one student that went viral, where he was mobilizing his fellow students from all over the country to contribute the sum of N2,000 each from all universities and give to the Academic Staff Universities Union (ASUU) so that the Union will forget about the government and the strike, and allow students have uninterrupted sessions. Funny though it was, but pregnant with deep implications. This certainly shows that both the students and ASUU have lost hope and confidence in the government. And also that the students believe that ASUU-strike is completely about the association struggling and bargaining for money and that’s all. Well, I will not fault them.
However, let me begin by making a quick clarification that I am neither a lawyer nor in the Nigeria judiciary. But even the dumbest of persons in Nigeria will tell you that the law guiding education in Nigeria is violated. The long-lingering ASUU strike and their negative actions are a clog to the already tottering and hemorrhaging Section 18, of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended. It is abundantly clear to all that the Nigerian State has no socio-educational blueprint and vision for its people. Let me briefly drop what the three main objectives of the section entails here. Firstly, government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels. The second is that government shall promote science and technology. And finally, government shall strive to eradicate illiteracy; and to this end Government shall as and when practicable provide free, compulsory and universal primary education; free university education; and free adult literacy program. And it is expected that this constitution is supreme and its provisions shall have binding force on the authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Based on this unfortunately, it is not unfounded that the government is desperately working to not just impoverish the people through denial of adequate education but more so, to keep them in an asphyxiating and hemorrhaging educational system. The educational system is most amorphous and this has what has brought it to a nadir.
The reason of my write up today is due to the recent ASUU’s notification about their looming strike action. About a year old strike that they called off only a year ago now. Although it is not their fault to some extent, but they are also to a large extent to blame. You cannot be doing the same thing over the years and expect different result. It is just not possible! So ASUU should begin to shift strategy for something better. The lack of political will to honor agreement on the side of the government has led to frustrations of the ASUU, hence the unending misgivings and mistrust of the government with which it signed an agreement way back in 2009. How sad it is knowing that ASUU will soon slam the doors of the lecture halls for what it called “total and indefinite strike”, leaving our innocent brothers and sisters, sons and daughters at home. It is still fresh in our memories how parents and students have been left counting days which melt into weeks and developed to months while those involved in ending the industrial action dilly-dally within the same cycle of deadlocked meetings last year.
Based on my understanding, I see the whole altercation as needless as the issues at stake are in no way ambiguous. What the lecturers’ union demand from the government is for it to honor its own promises made in 2009 and some recent ones for improved funding of the university system and working condition of the lecturers. Though the government has now device means of strategically disowning the 2009 agreement signed between its representatives and ASUU, it should be reminded that government is an institution and not persons. Change of administration should not be an excuse to renege on binding commitments made by the government especially that relating to a critical area like education.
Underfunding of the education sector, over the years, has had collateral effects on the country. Our universities, which hitherto were exemplary centres of excellence that attracted academics from far and near, have now become grotesque carcasses of their former selves. In a shameful development, Nigerians from lower and upper classes fall over themselves to leave the shores of the country for studies. A report released recently put the figure of what Nigeria lose to overseas studies at N1.5 trillion per annum. It could be higher. Embarrassingly, countries like Ghana, Uganda, Togo, etc that were hitherto considered far below ours in all respect, have now turned to our saving grace to educate our people. Ghana alone is estimated to be benefitting about N160 billion from hundreds of Nigerians trooping to pursue university education there.
While those who should act to better the system of education send off their children to choice and high class universities around the world, the result at home is a further nose-dive of what remains of quality in the universities. Almost every season, our leaders and their teams vacate to attend their sons and daughters graduation ceremony abroad, while leaving those of the commoners in a dilapidated state. Very sad! I refer you to 2012 committee report headed by erstwhile Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, which conducted a need assessment of Nigerian universities; a very embarrassing report.
To resolve a problem, the root cause of it must be known. It is therefore most pertinent to know where our problem is coming from, to know how to handle it, if not we might be playing the “merry-go-a round” game. But based on my opinion, the lack of political will to fulfill promises and the fact that education is not one of the government’s priorities constitutes the main problem. And my reason is that, ASUU had been ‘striking’ even before the 2009, 2017 and 2020 memorandum of action drawn up by the government and ASUU. The crying question which needs a patting is, what has stopped or is stopping a government who took oath of office by a constitution from carrying out their own part of the signed MOA, if they have the goodwill of the state at heart? Could their actions be to water the appetite of their excessive greed or they are just being wicked?, Why should the government allocate a higher budget to the oil sector than the educational sector?, is it that the Nigerian people prefer oil to education? Why should the senators continue to enjoy luxurious senatorial allowances at the detriment of the moribund educational system? I leave you to answer these questions that possibly might raise other questions in your minds.
The ASUU’s style in getting their demands from the FG can be described as ‘elite struggle’. And what I mean by this is that, ASUU engages in a big-man struggle, which entails sitting at home and doing nothing. The government will not take them serious.
Moreover there isn’t just one way to bell a cat. The government is used to ASUU’s ‘strikes’ and have become complacent to it. Honestly, if ASUU has the interest of the students at heart and the betterment of the educational system, then they must change their modus operandi on their demands getting fulfilled by the FG.
To see what ASUU can do for their demands to be met, I refer you to Mr. Ibrahim H. Abdulkarim’s brilliant recommendation during a television interview on “ASUU strike” that he posted on his Instagram page (Ziter001) on 17th November, 2021. Interestingly, there was no strike in what he recommended, but only an application of the fact that power is truly with the people. What remains is the exploration.
Lastly, no politician in Nigeria that has not seen some of ASUU’s professors low. It is the highest form of disgrace to education if some professors would allegedly allow themselves be used to alter election results or declare loser a winner. Although not in every situation, but of course that has become a norm that politicians, especially those in power utilized to win elections in Nigeria. Some attributes the current happenings with the academia as a repercussion of that, which I personally disagree with. But I do hope that ASUU by now have learnt their lesson.
Our Welfare and the Politics of 2023
By Kunle Oshobi
As we approach the 2023 presidential elections, as it has become the norm in the Nigerian political scene, issues of ethnicity, religion, and region of the presidential candidates continue to dominate the headlines and criteria for support while the issue of which candidate is best equipped to fix the economy and make life better for Nigerians has taken the back seat.
The irony in all this is that the foremost responsibility of our political leaders is to ensure the welfare and security of the people. While the ability to effectively manage and grow the economy will take care of the welfare of the people, issues of ethnicity, religion, and region add zero value to the effectiveness of our leaders other than the fact that politicians use it as a tool to distract and divide us while they take away our attention from what matters most to us which is our economic welfare.
The more pertinent issue is that the economy is now at it’s lowest ebb given the fact that all the economic gains achieved since the return to democracy in 1999 have been reversed in the last seven years by the current administration that appears clueless as far as managing the economy of the country is concerned.
As a result of this per capita income of Nigerians has dropped by over 50% since 2015 while the Naira has lost over 70% of it’s value within the same period. This has resulted in the prohibitive cost of goods and services, high
unemployment rate, declining productivity, excruciating national debts, increased crime rate, and Nigeria becoming the poverty capital of the world at a time when other third world countries are fast pulling their citizens out of poverty.
Given the grim existential reality we find ourselves in, given the pathetic state of the country’s economy, in our self-interest it only makes sense that we collectively support a candidate that is best equipped and has a proven track record to fix the economy and of all the presidential candidates soliciting for our votes next year, only one of them has a credible track record with growing the economy and has also demonstrated his preparedness to get our country’s economy back on track.
As is the current situation today, at the return to democracy in 1999, the Nigerian economy was at its lowest ebb with the GDP growth rate having stagnated at 0.58%, huge external debt of $35 billion, and debt service obligations in excess of $3 billion per annum, foreign reserves at less than $3 billion, GDP per capita of less than $500 and oil prices at less than $17 per barrel.
Without blaming the past military administrations for the nation’s woes, the
Obasanjo administration set to work and assembled an economic team under the supervision of the then Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was put in charge of the economy while Obasanjo focused more on international diplomacy to restore Nigeria’s battered image in the international community.
With the leadership of Atiku Abubakar, the economic team was able to turn around the economy, and from a dismal economic growth rate of 0.58% in 1999, they were able to achieve a growth rate of 16.2% by the third quarter of 2002 at a time of relatively low oil prices (This remains the highest ever economic growth rate achieved in the county’s history) and put
the country on a trajectory which resulted in our GDP per capita growing by over 600% to $3,000 per capita by 2014.
Having set the economy on the path of sustainable growth, they also ensured that the country’s resources were very well managed and were able to grow the country’s foreign reserves by the highest margins in the
country’s history even after paying off our external debts through a negotiated settlement in an agreement in which they were able to save the country a whopping $18 billion.
That asides they initiated several economic policies which helped to accelerate the growth of the country’s economy and create jobs such as the bank consolidation program which grew our banking industry by over 300% in just two years, the pension reforms which has now grown our pension funds to be in excess of 14 trillion Naira and remains the largest single pool of funds in the Nigerian financial services industry till date, the
Local content policy in the oil industry which retains on average $8 billion worth of oil service contracts to local entrepreneurs while ensuring technology transfer, the cement industry policy which boosted local cement production, saves the country $3 billion annually from money spent on imports and created hundreds of thousands of jobs down the value chain, liberalization of the telecoms industry which attracted tens of billions of dollars into the economy and grew the telecoms industry by over 30,000% within fifteen years amongst several other policies that added up to make Nigeria the fastest growing economy in Africa and resulted in Nigeria becoming the biggest economy in Africa by the time the economy was
rebased in 2013.
It was this same rapid economic growth that Lagos being the commercial capital of the country benefited from and allowed it to significantly grow it’s IGR from the companies thriving based on the economic policies. Ironically, it is someone that added zero value to these companies apart from taxing them that has been busy claiming credit for the IGR growth over the years.
In addition to the vibrant growth-inducing economic policies, as part of the efforts to manage the country’s resources judiciously, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices
Commission (ICPC) were established to institutionalize the fight against corruption while the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) was strengthened to make the fight against fake drugs more effective in the country. The Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit (BMPIU) popularly known as Due Process office was also established to cut the high cost of procurements and contracts, thus saving the federal government hundreds of billions of Naira yearly in the process.
Growing the economy didn’t happen by chance, it took a lot of hard work, strategic planning, commitment, and tenacity which the Atiku-led economic team of the Obasanjo administration exhibited to make Nigeria become the fastest-growing economy in Africa. Given the economic predicament in which we find ourselves today, it is inevitable that we must elect a president that is not just committed to revamping the economy but has a proven track record and experience in this regard.
Of all the presidential candidates that have presented themselves to serve as the country’s next president, only Atiku Abubakar has the requisite experience to turn around the country’s economy while it is also a fact that he is the candidate that has shown the most commitment to fixing the country’s economy based on his level of preparedness.
Apart from having the most robust and realistic plan for the country, Atiku Abubakar plans to address the biggest challenge entrepreneurs have in the country with a $10 billion economic stimulus plan to finance Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country to stimulate economic growth. On the contrary, his main opposition’s plan to grow the economy is to recruit 50 million youths into the army and feed them with agbado (corn) and cassava to stimulate demand and supply thus betraying his
cluelessness in managing the economy for growth.
Another frontline candidate is fond of banding slogans such as ‘moving the economy from consumption to production” without any clearcut economic plan of how he intends to achieve this feat but if we are to go by his antecedents in which the poverty rate in his state went up from 41.4% to 53.7% under his leadership as governor, we can safely conclude that all his noise about moving the country from ‘consumption to production’ is mere propaganda as he has demonstrated a very poor ability to manage and grow the economy in his most recent public assignment.
As we approach the 2023 elections, we as Nigerians have to stop allowing sentiments, emotions, and propaganda to influence our decision-making process. We have to identify the candidate that is best equipped to ensure that our best interest as Nigerians is taken care of and which is revamping our economy and growing it for our collective benefit.
In ending this article, I must submit that it is actually in our enlightened self-interest as Nigerians, to vote for Atiku Abubakar as the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria as he is the candidate that is best equipped to fix our ailing economy, grow it and ensure that we all as Nigerians enjoy a better standard of living and higher quality of life. Our welfare is what matters most and it only makes sense that we support the man who has a solid track record of phenomenal performance in managing and growing our economy.
Kunle Oshobi writes from Lagos.
2023: Before The Elections- Reuben Abati
By Reuben Abati
This certainly promises to be an interesting year for Africa where a total of 24 general, legislative and local elections would take place in the course of the year in Republics of Benin, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Togo and Zimbabwe. For a continent that has had issues of military truncation of democratic processes or threats thereof in recent times – Libya, Egypt, Congo, Burundi, Central African Republic, Ethiopian, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Chad – any indication of the sustenance of democracy in any part of the continent would be simply good news. But the one that concerns us most is the fact that Nigeria in 2023 is scheduled to have general elections, the sixth since the return to civilian rule in 1999, with the possibility, if that be the case, of the outcome of a transition at political party level at the centre.
This would perhaps turn out to be the most important event in Nigeria’s political calendar in 2023. The question as framed in not so many words is: who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari? If the race had been somewhat measured, it can be safely imagined that as we enter the New Year, it would possibly take no more than two weeks from this moment, before the entire Nigerian landscape lights up in frenetic election frenzy as the various parties and candidates begin the final dash towards the Presidential election on February 25, 2022, and the Gubernatorial and Legislative Elections scheduled for March 11. For now, there seems to be an informal consensus that out of the 18 political parties in the race, only four political parties and four candidates can be taken seriously: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Waziri Atiku Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Labour Party and Mr. Peter Obi and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Dr. Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso. In a recent, robust, thumb-of-the-rule, analysis of projections, ThisDay Newspaper, reduced the race to a straight, all-out fight between the APC and the PDP and the possibility of a run-off. This may however change, given the volatility of political permutations.
But what lies ahead has already been signposted by a series of events. Just as the year was about to end, Prince Arthur Eze, the Igbo billionaire and entrepreneur and the Godfather of some people, announced at an Ofala festival, that he had told Peter Obi of the Labour Party not to run for the Presidency because he is not the chosen one. He said he told Peter Obi not to waste his money and when it is the turn of Igbos, it would not even be him, but Professor Charles Soludo, the incumbent Governor of Anambra State to whom whoever wins the Nigerian Presidency in 2023 would hand over. Prince Eze’s intervention generated not a little ruckus, more so as he had arrogated to himself the power and privilege to determine the political future of Igboland and the political fortunes of Peter Obi. This was made a tad more interesting by the fact that Professor Charles Soludo whom he announced as the Igbo choice for the Presidency of Nigeria had in fact written in November 2022, in a piece titled “History Beckons and I will Not Be Silent (1)” that Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is a wild goose chase that will amount to nothing, and that his claim of extra-ordinary performance as Anambra Governor is at best a scam. Soludo has not published the Part II of his 2023 political homily. But while he and Prince Eze have the right to their own choices, it cannot be confirmed that they speak for all Igbos or the Nigerian elite, even if there has been very loud silence among the Igbo elite about Peter Obi’s candidacy. His constituency is the ordinary Nigerian who wants to take his or her country back, who believes that the best way to move Nigeria forward is to disrupt it, do something different, think out of the box. Either by default or design, Peter Obi, more than Omoyele Sowore, candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) who in fact generated that lexicon in 2019, has taken ownership of it and given it velocity and currency. But to what end? There is considerable disagreement over what the Peter Obi phenomenon means.
What has lent it further oxygen, however, is the New Year endorsement by President Olusegun Obasanjo who says Peter Obi in his own estimation has an “edge” over other candidates in Nigeria’s Presidential race. Having been an issue in Nigerian politics for more than five decades, Obasanjo has learnt the artful game of owning the moment and that is precisely what he has done this time around. Weeks to the election, on the first day of the new year, he announced his preference, and he drew attention to himself, and made himself an issue. There are persons who have expressed the view that President Obasanjo should be quiet. I disagree. He has every right under the law to offer an opinion, just like Governor Charles Soludo, Prince Arthur Eze, and the rest of us. Nobody should be crucified for speaking their mind, since we all know in any case that nobody, be it a former President or a serving janitor has more than one vote. The only difference is that some people imagine that with their celebrity endorsements or condemnations, they can influence the votes. This is why the most important person in the forthcoming general elections is the voter. The Nigerian voter must stand up, be resolute and make an informed choice. There is no individual in this country that has powers under the law to dictate how others should vote. The operative rule is one man, one vote. Whether or not the elite prefer a particular candidate, what matters is what that average voter wants, and chooses. It is hence important that the Nigerian people vote according to their conscience. This is the area where the civil society has a responsibility to act in the people’s interest by conscientizing them that the best way forward for Nigeria is to vote for those who will make Nigeria a better place. Nobody must be allowed to play God in 2023. There are no messiahs in this country anymore. We only have the people and the people have a duty to save themselves.
Why? Because the leading political parties are in disarray, and do not seem to care about the electoral framework. The Electoral Act 2022 has been touted as a major step forward in Nigeria’s process of democratic consolidation but there is no concrete evidence that the political parties, their candidates and supporters have taken time out to study and internalize its provisions. There is too much bad conduct on the political scene. The political parties signed a peace accord brokered under the leadership of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and others but the campaign process has been far from peaceful. It has been abusive, toxic, abrasive and uncivil. The major political parties are all guilty, and the surrogates, the hired Vuvuzelas, half of whom are hungry and angry have been unhelpful to the country, the process and the candidates who give them just barely enough to keep their stomachs alive. Under such circumstances, the people of Nigeria have a responsibility to save their country from all those elements, the termites, the fortune-seekers who have crawled out of the woods to hold the country hostage.
We have been told by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the only way to do this is for the people to get their voting cards. Unfortunately, the on-going PVC collection exercise is a nightmare. In the South West, there have been allegations that non-Yoruba persons are not allowed to collect PVCs. In the East, there are allegations that militant groups are chasing people away from PVC collection centres. In the North, it is alleged that under-aged children are being given PVCs. Across the country, it is said that some unscrupulous elements are buying up PVCs and Voter Identification Numbers (VIN), apparently to reduce the number of voters on election day, and induce poor voter turn-out to serve a purpose in specific constituencies. INEC through its spokespersons has been very eloquent in dismissing all of these allegations and in boasting that it is prepared, so prepared it has even printed extra ballot papers should the country be faced with the possibility of a Presidential run-off and the activation of reverse logistics. This is not the time for empty boasts. INEC must address the challenges it faces. It must investigate the allegations that have been raised and take appropriate action. Less than eight weeks to the election, it has been said that people cannot get their PVCs! The collection process has been chaotic from Lagos to Anambra. It is not juju. It is organizational dysfunction! Indeed, in Lagos, many non-Yorubas complain that in the few local government areas where PVCs are given out, anybody bearing a non-Yoruba name is discriminated against and denied a PVC. Now, that is unacceptable. INEC must look into that and ensure that there is smooth, non-discriminatory collection of PVCs across the country, especially now that the adoption of BVAS – the Biometric Verification Accreditation System- has eliminated the recourse to incident forms. Everything in the coming 2023 elections depends on INEC and the integrity of its systems, and further, the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to his promise to ensure a peaceful and credible transition. INEC needs more ad-hoc staff. It needs hands on the ground. How it manages this make-or-mar election should mean a lot to its staff. INEC must stop making promises and get to work.
The promises should be left to the politicians. As things stand, the two major political parties are in a battle to the finish. The APC is so arrogant, and confident in a most insufferable manner that it is again the turn of the party. APC is the ruling party, and so there is probably something to be said for the power of incumbency. The only caveat there is that the sitting President has cultivated a seeming air of neutrality in the matter. He is leader of the party and Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council but except I am missing something, and I stand to be corrected, the President has told everyone whoever has ears to hear that he is committed to leaving behind a legacy of free and fair elections and he wants Nigerians to vote and choose freely according to their conscience. In other words, he, President Buhari belongs to everybody and nobody in particular, even if he has also been quoted as saying that he wants his party, the APC to win. He has in that regard shown up in one or two campaigns. His wife too. But is that how a sitting President campaigns for a successor that he wants? Politicians don’t tell people to vote according to their choice. They go out there to drive their own choice down the people’s throats. In 2007, President Olusegun Obasanjo was more active on the stumps than his chosen successor, Umaru Yar’Adua. He was the one going around selling the sick Yar’Adua to Nigerians, and he had his way willy-nilly, even if years after the fact, he is now the same man saying a Presidential candidate needs the gift of mental and physical agility. Do you see how Nigeria has suffered in the hands of its leaders? In comparison to Obasanjo, President Buhari has been rather reticent. He wants Nigerians to decide for themselves. While that comes across as good statesmanship, it reduces the force of the Tinubu campaign. Why would a sitting APC President not energize his proverbial 12 million voters in support of his own party by going out there to rally the base?
The rival, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issues of its own too. The party is divided as it were into three factions. Yes, three. There is the Atiku faction: the traditional PDP group, the die-hards who are eager to return to power and displace the ruling APC. They are not saying it is their turn, but they are convinced that power belongs to them, they only just missed it in 2015 and 2019, and they want it back desperately. But there is this other faction: the Nyesom Wike faction. Wike, the inconsolable, cry-baby of the PDP Presidential primaries who missed the presidential ticket, and also lost out in the running mate race who has now ganged up with other Governors of the party to form a G-5 and other members to form a rebellious Integrity Group – he says in the name of justice, equity and fairness, Senator Iyorchia Ayu must go as Chairman of the party – an irreducible minimum. The party has since passed a vote of confidence on Ayu, and in the last few days, the PDP has made it clear that both the G-5 and the Integrity Group can do their worst, because they do not matter. The way I see it, I think Wike and co. have overplayed their hands. Apart from Wike who is not seeking any elective post, all the other principal partners are in a Catch-22 situation. Seyi Makinde in Oyo state wants a second term. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, and Okezie Ikpeazu want to go to the Senate. Governor Ugwuanyi is old and experienced enough to know that Enugu is a traditional PDP state. He can follow others to Port Harcourt and London to drink pepper soup but in his private moments, he knows that he should not jeopardize his own political interest. Okezie Ikpeazu, the Malabitic Ph.D Governor of Abia state is presumably too intelligent to go and follow Wike and others to drink poisonous soda. Ortom has been very diplomatic all along, dancing this way and that way, knowing that there are more than enough formidable PDP forces in Benue who can bury his political career. Right now, most of the aggrieved members of the PDP political family are orphans in search of shelter. They also need to be reminded of what happened to the Alliance for Democracy Governors in the 2003 elections in the South West due to mixed messaging. Tinubu was the last man standing in that debacle. They should learn from him.
This may well be a general election of surprises in Nigeria. The story has just begun.
.
What Have They Done to Our Baba?
By Femi Fani-Kayode
Something has clearly gone wrong.
Is it a spell, is it disinformation or is it delusion?
How our reverred and much-loved Baba Olusegun Obasanjo can speak in glowing terms about Peter the Pooh and Dati the Daft amazes me.
The former persecuted non-Catholics, Muslims and non-indegenees of Anambra state, including Northeners and Yorubas, when he was Governor, invested state funds into his family business and ended up having secret bank accounts in Panama.
The latter, who is essentially nothing but a well-packaged and well-prepped Mauritanian refugee, is a man whose homicidal tendencies and insatiable blood lust have taken him to such a high level of insensitivity, cruelty, meglomania, blood-lust and depravity that he once openly and boastfully proclaimed on the Senate floor, before he was deprieved of his fake and fraudulent mandate by the courts and unceremoniously asked to leave, that he wants to “kill all homosexuals”.
These are the clinically insane, criminally-inclined and psychologically disturbed pair of social deviants and reprobates that OBJ wants to foist on Nigerians?
Worse still they control an army of trolls on social media whose only mandate and worth is to insult, denigrate, threaten, intimidate and attack anyone who disagrees with their principal.
This fascistic mob, led by an equally fascistic, narcissistic, vain, gutter snipe of a leader who attempts to hide his demagoguery and bullying ways in a cloak of humility, a semi-female high octane voice, a strange black “where me over and over again” outfit, a life time single watch and a fake benign smile is capable of shedding blood at the drop of a hat and no doubt would literally kill and wipe out all opposing voices if, God forbid, their master ever came to power.
Like Peter, Adolf Hitler started in a similarly charming, humble and alluring manner, hiding his true colours long before he wormed his way into power and by the end of it all Germany, and indeed the entire world, paid a heavy price for their folly.
No matter what anyone says about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Waziri Atiku Abubakar neither have ever publicly expressed the desire to kill their fellow Nigerians purely on the grounds of their sexual preferences or issue identity cards to non indigenes of their respective states when they were Governors.
Neither persecuted Muslims and non-Catholic Christians in their states or denied Pentecostal Churches the right to buy land and build Churches when they were Governors.
As Governor of his state Asiwaju protected and prevented Churches from being demolished even when they were built on disputed land and he has been doing so both when he was Governor and for the last 20 years.
After he left power in Lagos state many were marked for demolition but he used his good offices with his numerous successor Governers to stop it in the name of public interest and state security.
I can cite many examples of this and I know the Churches he saved.
He did the same for many mosques as well.
He also granted more land to Churches than any other Governor in the history of Nigeria when he held power in Lagos which puts a lie to the suggestion that he wishes to Islamise our nation and he supported NASFAT the strong and pacifist Islamic revival movement in the South West.
On his part as Governor of Adamawa state Waziri ensured that a Christian took over from him even even though there was opposition to it from some Muslims in his state.
Unlike Obi neither Asiwaju nor Waziri have been going from mosque to mosque or Church to Church dangerously stirring up and inciting the passions of believers, preaching religious politics and hate from the pulpit and attempting to set us on the path of a cataclysmic and blood curdling sectarian war which will bring Nigeria to her knees and eventually an abrupt and bloody end.
Neither have links with IPOB and neither have used the symbol of IPOB on any of their businesses or business products like Obi has done.
A vote for Obi takes us one step closer to the break-up of Nigeria and a second civil war because that is precisely and simply what he really wants.
Whether it is an ethnic war, a religious war or both I do not know but his secret desire is to push us to the brink of that war.
And guess what? So far he is doing pretty well in that respect by creating clearer and deeper fault lines of division and potential conflict.
A clear example is his refusal to condemn the brutal killing and killers in the South East known as unknown gunmen who kidnap and murder anyone and everyone including our security personnel.
Peter says he refuses to condemn these barbaric creatures and cruel beasts because he does not know who they are.
Does this really make sense?
This foul and irresponsible inverted logic can only come from the likes of him.
Evil is evil but Peter refuses to condemn this particular brand of it for reasons best known to himself.
Having fought so desperately and worked so hard for the unity of this country in the past and having been rightly described as one of the greatest heroes of our civil war, I am utterly baffled and flabbergasted at OBJ’s endorsement of such a divisive, deceptive, insensitive, callous, irresponsible and totally unreliable character other than to say perhaps he just believes that the Presideny ought to go to the S.E. .
If that is the case fair enough and he is certainly entitled to his views and opinion but surely the SE have better men to offer for the Presidency like Ugwuanyi, Umahi and others than a closet IPOB supporter and a man under whose tenure hundreds of dead bodies, who were apparantly victims of state-sponsored terrorism and murder under his watch, were found floating in Oji River when he was Governor.
I respect and love Baba OBJ, I always will and unlike others I believe that his record in public office was extraordinary, unassailable and spectacular.
In my view no-one can take that from him and it is a matter of public record.
Love him or hate him that is the truth.
He was not infallible and he was not an angel but he was a great and inspiring leader who brought Nigeria back from the brink as a civilian President.
That is my opinion and I will never shy away from saying so.
However I think his rabid opposition to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu particularly is misplaced, sad and unfortunate.
I also believe it is rooted in something personal which is deeper, darker and more sinister than mere politics and this saddens me deeply.
When it comes to Waziri Atiku I think he still harbours a deep- set hatred and animosity for him for the undoubted atrocities he committed against him when he was President and when the latter was his Vice.
Yet surely in life and particularly as a Christian there is a place for mercy and forgiveness.
Yet whatever the real reasons that he dislikes these two men intensely and believes neither are fit to lead Nigeria, whether political or emotional, the endorsement of a featherweight, fairweather friend and mediocre, pretentious and imbecilic candidate like Peter Obi who lacks any real experience of politics at the national level, who is far better suited to be a seller of snake oil or fake motor parts and who simply cannot grasp the history or complexities of Nigerian politics coupled with his asinine and remarkably dull and intellectually stunted running mate, Dati the Daft, has, in my humble opinion, greatly diminished our father Baba OBJ and left him wide open to the kind of bashing and unprecedented criticism and insults he is receiving from all fronts.
Honestly it pains me when I read what people are saying and writing about him since his latest letter because I remain one of his most loyal and loving sons and I am very fond of him.
Yet a loyal and loving son owes his father, if nothing else, one thing and one thing alone: the bitter truth.
And that bitter truth is that his endorsement of Peter Obi is the biggest mistake that he has made ever since he came into politics in 1999 and it is nothing but an exercise in futility.
Obi will not only lose woefully and may well be driven into fourth place but he may also lose his deposit and much more.
